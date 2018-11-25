WSU’s Candlelight Concert will celebrate the 200th anniversary of “Silent Night.”

The oldest musical tradition at Wichita State University will meet the bicentennial of one of the most beloved Christmas songs next weekend.
Wichita State’s 56th annual Candlelight Concert will pay homage to the 200th anniversary of “Silent Night.”
“It was a no-brainer to use it as a theme,” said Michael Hanawalt, who directs the concert chorale and women’s glee club.
This year’s concert is titled “The Marvel of This Night,” and “all of the choirs are programming something that gets at the theme of ‘night,’” Hanawalt said.
Hanawalt’s two groups, as well as the a capella choir and Madrigal singers, directed by Tom Wine, will perform separately as well as in a mass choir at the beginning and end of the concert.
“It really kind of represents a broad swath of what the school of music has to offer,” he said of the concert, which also includes organist Lynne Davis and pianist Justine Sasanfar, both professors at WSU.
The penultimate song of the performance is Daniel Kantor’s “Night of Silence,” a piece written about 20 years ago and meant as a tonal counterpoint to “Silent Night,” Hanawalt said.
The audience will be invited to sing the cherished classic carol as part of the performance by the mass choir of about 180 voices, who arrange themselves in a circle around the audience.
“They’ll have this old tune and this new tune sung together at the same time,” Hanawalt said.
The concert concludes with a tradition of the performances – an arrangement of the hymn “Beautiful Savior,” sung by the entire group.
The hymn also concludes the annual Christmas production at the St. Olaf College Christmas Festival in Minnesota, which inspired WSU music department chair Harrison “Bud” Boughton to bring to Wichita State.
“We pay homage to that tradition,” Hanawalt said.
This will be the final Candlelight Concert for Hanawalt, who after seven years at Wichita State has accepted a position as director of graduate choral studies at Florida State University, effective next school year.
“It’ll certainly be an emotional thing for me,” said Hanawalt, who also directs choirs for the Wichita Symphony Orchestra. “I have great respect and reverence for this position.”
The holiday tradition has a unique schedule this year, thanks to a Shocker men’s basketball home game at Koch Arena. Friday night and Sunday afternoon performances will remain, but the performance that had been on Saturday night has been moved to Monday, Dec. 3.
CANDLELIGHT CONCERT
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30 and Monday, Dec. 3; 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2
Where: Wiedemann Concert Hall, Wichita State University, 1845 Fairmount
Tickets: $12 adults, $10 seniors/military, $6 students, from 316-978-3233
