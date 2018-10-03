Here’s where to get National Taco Day deals today in Wichita

It’s National Taco Day, and around Wichita, several taco purveyors are offering celebratory deals.

Here are some of the places you can go today to get super-cheap tacos today, Thursday, Oct. 4.

Know of any deals I missed? E-mail me and I’ll add it.

Casa Martinez, 204 W. Greenway, Derby: This favorite Derby restaurant will observe National Taco Day by serving all-you-can-eat ground beef tacos on either a fried flour, soft flour or corn shell, for $6.99.

Cold Stone Creamery, three Wichita locations: This ice cream chain is offering ice cream-filled “waffle tacos” on Thursday.

District Taqueria, 917 W. Douglas: Serving $2 al pastor tacos, $2 crispy beef tacos and $2.50 Mexican bottles and cans of beer. Dine-in only.

El Viejito, 5518 W. Central: Serving $1 street tacos all day.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 306 N. Rock Road: Serving $1 tacos (excludes fajita meat and seafood, dine-in only.)

La Hacidenda, Derby: Serving $1 tacos all day.

Los Cocos: This restaurant will offer five crispy or street tacos for $5.99 plus $3.99 top-shelf margaritas on the rocks. The deal is being offered at its Wichita, Derby and Andover locations.

Molino’s, 1064 N. Waco: Offering $1.50 street tacos all day.

On the Border: The On the Border restaurants at 1930 N. Rock Road and 2347 N. Maize Road will be serving “endless tacos” for $8.99. Dine-in only.





Taco Bell: This chain restaurant is celebrating by offering $5 “National Taco Day Gift Sets” that include four different Taco Bell tacos: a crunchy taco, a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos taco, a Cool Ranch Doritos Locos taco and a Fiery Doritos Locos taco.

Taco Bueno, 3530 N. Rock Road: Customers can get a free Texas Street Taco with any purchase Thursday.

Taco Rio, 1022 W. Douglas: Serving 75-cent tacos all day.





Uno Mas ICT, 1920 W. 21st St. Offering $2 al pastor tacos and $2 pork belly tacos.

VietNom Nom, 8641 W. 13th: This Vietnamese restaurant is offering fried tacos for $2. Choice of pork or chicken topped with pickled carrots, daikon, cilantro, onions, sesame-ginger sauce and Sriracha.