7 things to do for the Labor Day weekend

Just in case you haven’t labored over making any plans for the upcoming three-day holiday weekend, we’ve found some fun – and even free – things to do.
Tree-climbing championships
For the second consecutive year, the North American Open Masters tree-climbing championships are being held in Wichita’s Oak Park, 1100 W. 11th St.
It’s a chance to see 40 of the best climbers in the world who work in the field of arboriculture. You can even cheer on hometown favorites since two of those climbers are from Wichita, including defending champion Bryan Brock. Just like logging competitions, tree-climbing competitions resulted from professional tree climbers challenging each other around the skills they need to do their work.
The emphasis is on safety, with all climbers properly harnessed, while showing speed and agility.
“They’re not just grabbing a branch and swinging around,” said Gary Farris, the Wichita city arborist. He added that this is the first time in the championship’s history that organizers selected a city to repeat as a host, in large part because of the city’s impressive parks and that nearly 2,000 spectators attended over the three days of last year’s event.
The competition runs 3-11 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Friday’s main event at 8 p.m. is a head-to-head race to the top of a tree and a laser light show, followed by fireworks, Farris said. Saturday’s challenges focus on doing an aerial rescue – where the climber’s ability to rescue another climber in distress is tested – and the throw-line competition – where the climber’s timing and efficiency at getting prepared to enter a tree are featured. The top five high scorers compete Sunday.
It’s free for spectators to attend; bring a chair. A local DJ and Barry’s Recreation Station with kids activities, along with food trucks, will be at the Friday and Saturday events. Note that 11th Street will be closed to through-traffic from Oak Park Drive to Forest; use Oak Park Drive as a detour.
Car show and touch-a-ride activity
There will be lots more to do than just walk around and look at cars during the 5th Annual Cars for the Cure car show happening from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Lawrence-Dumont Stadium, 300 S. Sycamore. Here’s the inside scoop on this free event from organizer Damian Cope.
First, there’s the touch-a-ride activity where you can put yourself or the kids in the driver’s seat of a local race car or even possibly a Dodge Viper. Drivers from 81 Speedway will bring their cars to the show and allow a hands-on experience with their vehicles. They’ll also sign autographs. Some other cars may also be open for the touch-a-ride activity.
Second, kids can show off their sidewalk chalk art skills and receive giveaways and prizes on part of the parking lot sectioned off for the creative activity. There’s also a kids zone.
Third, you might be on TV, as a crew from the TV show “Street Rodding American Style” will be filming.
And if you’re there to check out the cars, keep an eye out for a reproduction of the Scooby Doo Mystery Machine van.
Last weekend for ‘Planet Shark’
It’s the final weekend to dive in and discover all you can about sharks at Exploration Place, 300 N. McLean. The traveling exhibit, “Planet Shark: Predator or Prey, The Experience,” runs through Monday.
The exhibit includes full-scale shark models cast from real animals, including the great white shark, as well as rare fossils, real shark jaws and teeth, with some up to 370 million years old. You can even experience what it might be like to swim with sharks, since part of the exhibit involves walking into an enclosed-area and being surrounded by projections of underwater high-definition videos and images onto the walls and floor.
The “Planet Shark” exhibit and experience are included in the science center’s general admission of $10.50 for ages 12-54; $9 for seniors 65 and older, $7 for youth ages 3-11, free for members and those ages 2 and under. There is a separate admission for the dome theater movie “ Great White Shark.” Hours for this weekend are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Monday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
Skateboard Circus
All levels of skateboarders are going to put their skills on display during the first Skateboard Circus, hosted by the Kansas Skateboarding Society from noon-8 p.m. Saturday at Wichita’s 645 S. St. Francis skatepark.
The event is free for those who want to skate for fun and for spectators; competitors need to pay a $20 registration fee. Registration forms are available at the Zumiez and Kerosene skate shops, online at antimosity.com and on the day of the event until 3 p.m., said organizer Anthony “Ant” Avery.
The competition will include a best trick contest and a “two-piece chicken grease” contest, named so because it involves two skaters going back to back to attack the same obstacle and it’s sponsored by Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. Skaters also will be vying for ringleader, or first-place, status of each of the four different skill level categories of beginner, amateur, intermediate and advanced.
A kids zone, vendor fair, music and food trucks will also be available at the event. Bring a chair if you’re a spectator.
Last homestand for Wingnuts
This is the last weekend homestand for the Wichita Wingnuts, and the games might be among their baseball team’s last at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium, whose future is uncertain. The team will take on the Sioux City Explorers at 7:05 p.m. Saturday, 1:05 p.m. Sunday and 2 p.m. Monday.
Tickets range from $6 to $13 and can be purchased at www.selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-7328 or in person at the stadium. The Wingnuts Dollar Day promotion on Monday means you can get a $1 general admission ticket by getting a voucher at an Wichita-area QuikTrip stores.
Fireworks displays
The unofficial last weekend of the summer should go out with a bang, so besides the fireworks following the conclusion of the Friday night tree-climbing championship event, you can catch a free fireworks display at Cheney Reservoir. Just as it has for more than two decades, the Ninnescah Sailing Association is hosting a fireworks display during the Labor Day weekend, starting just after sunset Sunday on the west side of Cheney Reservoir at Sailboat Cove.
Extra night of planet gazing
It’s the second-year anniversary of the reopening of the Lake Afton Public Observatory at 25000 W. 39th St. South, Goddard, and with an expanded weekend, the volunteers running the observatory are extending the program and viewing nights to Sunday night, in addition to Friday and Saturday. Venus, Jupiter, Saturn and Mars are currently visible after sunset but that occurrence won’t happen again for more than two years, according to the group.
During the 9-11:30 p.m. program each night, Mars and Saturn will be viewed through the observatory’s 16-inch telescope, while Venus and Jupiter will be viewed through outdoor telescopes. The summer Milky Way can also be viewed. Admission is $8 adults, $7 seniors 65 and older, $4 children ages 5-12, free for kids under 5; $20 for a family. Check lakeafton.com for more details.
