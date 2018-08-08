Teens love her. Moms (mostly) tolerate her. Miranda Sings arrives in Wichita on Friday

When comedienne Colleen Ballinger first invented the character of clueless, arrogant and gawky Miranda back in 2008, her act wasn’t for kids.

It didn’t need to be. Her audiences were full of middle-aged theatergoers looking for a night of comedy, then her fans slowly morphed into college students looking for a fun night out with their buddies.

Miranda had a nasty mouth.

“There wasn’t a single kid in the audience when I started,” said Ballinger during a recent phone interview.

The internet, as it tends to do, changed everything, though. And now, it’s a virtual guarantee that the majority of the Friday-night audience at the Orpheum Theatre, where Ballinger is bringing her “Miranda Sings Live” tour, will be teen (and younger) girls and their confused but obliging moms.

Ballinger, who will be appearing both as herself and as Miranda during Friday’s show, said she’s been surprised about the way her audience has morphed.

But she’s fine with it.

She respects the boundaries it puts on her performances — perhaps even more so now that she’s expecting her first child. (During the June phone interview with The Wichita Eagle, Ballinger alluded to feeling sick then announced her pregnancy to her fans a few days later.)

Ballinger, 31, grew up in Santa Barbara, Calif., and went to college at Azusa Pacific University, where was a vocal performance major.

She created the character of Miranda — an insufferable girl who thinks she’s the best singer in the world, suffers from extreme self-centered rudeness and speaks in a bizarre manner, with confused vowels, slurred words and smeared lipstick — over a decade ago, she said. Miranda is a parody of girls she went to college with who “weren’t very kind,” she said.

Ballinger began making videos as Miranda and uploading them to YouTube when it was a still-new medium.





“YouTube wasn’t really a thing yet,” she said. “It wasn’t a popular thing. Now, it’s very popular to be a YouTuber, but back when I started, it was not a thing at all. It was just a website where you could upload stuff.”

Now, as any parent of a teen can attest, YouTube is definitely a thing. And it became a big thing in Ballinger’s life.

Miranda took off, especially with the middle school set, and made Ballinger a star. Today, she has more than 20 million followers across social media and has passed two billion views on YouTube.





Miranda was so popular, Netflix ordered a comedy series based on her called “Haters Back Off.” It ran for two seasons (and is where Ballinger met her fiance, co-star Erik Stocklin.)

Now, her live show audiences are filled with young fans of “Haters Back Off,” and she’s always aware of that.





“My audience is really important to me, and so are their mothers,” she said. “I try my hardest to make sure everyone is happy and they leave happy with my show, but at the same time, I don’t want to compromise my character. I have changed things a lot over the years. It used to be really inappropriate humor, and I still try really hard to keep some of that adult humor that kids wouldn’t catch what’s going on.” On this tour, Ballinger is trying something new. She’s appearing half the show as Miranda and half the show as herself. It’s a one-woman variety show with singing, skits and lots of audience participation. “I’ve never done that before,” she said. “I’m excited to do some standup and do some original songs and do more of the show as me. It’s always been Miranda for the last decade, but more and more, I do do stuff as myself. I never thought anyone would be interested.” If Ballinger looks familiar to non-YouTubers, it’s because YouTube is not her only gig. She’s also appeared on Jerry Seinfeld’s series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” and on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” She also regularly appears on “Live with Kelly & Ryan” and has been a guest co-host on “The View.” But it’s unbearable Miranda who got her started, and Ballinger said she’ll never abandon her. “It’s so fun, and it’s really exciting to be able to play this character who doesn’t care what people think and is so confident and weird and different,” she said. “I really love doing the character and hope I never have to stop.”

Miranda Sings Live

What: A comedy and variety show by YouTube star Colleen Ballinger

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday