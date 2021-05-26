Man shot and wounded after armed confrontation with officer, Olathe police say

File photo

An on-duty Olathe police officer shot and wounded a man who allegedly pointed a firearm at police in a parking lot late Wednesday afternoon, the department said in a statement.

Shortly before 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of East Santa Fe Street on a reported suspicious person parked in a parking lot there. Officers noticed a firearm in the man’s vehicle while speaking with him, and one officer fired at the man after he allegedly raised the gun and pointed, said Sgt. Joel Yeldell, a spokesman for the Olathe Police Department.

The man fled the area on foot after being struck by gunfire, Yeldell said, but was taken into custody nearby. He was transported to an area hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Johnson County’s multi-agency officer-involved shooting team has been tapped to lead the investigation. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation’s outcome as is standard procedure for the department, Yeldell said.

The officer involved shooting is the second in Johnson County this week. Police in neighboring Lenexa fatally shot a Nashville man who was staying at a hotel early Tuesday morning following an exchange of gunfire.

The Lenexa shooting happened after hotel guests called 911 to report a domestic disturbance involving a man and a woman. Responding officers shot and killed Darren Dejuan Chandler, 34, who allegedly fired a gun at police.