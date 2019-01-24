You can see Wichita’s restored B-29 bomber “Doc” in its hangar this weekend

You can get an up close look at the restored World War II B-29 bomber known as “Doc” in its home this weekend.

The B-29 Doc Hangar and Education Center, where the bomber is now housed, is hosting a public open house and dedication ceremony from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The 32,000-square-foot, $6.5 million interactive facility is located at Eisenhower National Airport along the 1700 block of South Airport Road.

Doors open at 9 a.m. The dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony starts at 10. The cost is $10 per person, or $20 per family, according to a news release.

On Saturday, there will be cockpit tours of Doc and merchandise for sale. Visitors will also be able to watch technicians maintain the plane, as well as see artifacts linked to WWII and Doc’s 16-year restoration.

Doc is a decommissioned Boeing B-29 Superfortress and one of 1,644 manufactured in Wichita during WWII. It took more than 100 volunteers around 450,000 hours to make it fly again. Discovered rotting in the Mojave Desert in 1987, it is one of just two operational B-29s in existence.

It’s first flight since being restored was on July 17, 2016. Construction on the hangar and education center began just over a year later.

The plane was parked in the hangar for the first time in November.

Doc’s Friends, the nonprofit board managing Doc’s operation, still needs to raise $500,000 to cover the project’s construction and design costs and to launch the educational component of the facility, according to the nonprofit’s website.

For more information about the plane, its history and fundraising efforts, go to www.b29doc.com.