
Varsity Volleyball

Rose Hill wins second straight volleyball championship

By Charles Chaney

Eagle correspondent

October 28, 2017 3:16 PM

SALINA

Sometimes the second time is sweeter. Rose Hill came back from 23-20 deficit in the final set to beat Louisburg 2-1 (23-25, 25-10, 29-27) and win its second straight Class 4A-I volleyball championship.

“Every year is different, different people step into those situations,” Rose Hill coach Melissa Segovia said. “People did stuff I haven’t seen them do before. They stepped in and did stuff I’ve never asked before.”

Louisburg (34-10) beat Rose Hill in straight sets on Friday morning, leading to a rematch in the championship match.

“We left the gym with a chip on our shoulder yesterday,” Rose Hill’s Gracie Van Driel said. “We knew the outcome was going to be different today.”

Rose Hill (40-4) fought through Ulysses in the semifinals in straight sets.

“Our upperclassmen really stepped up today,” Segovia said. “From Gracie Van Driel to Emily Adler and Analisa Pennington all stepped up to get stuff taken care of this weekend.”

Louisburg led 24-23 in the final set before the two teams went back-and-forth with each team fighting off match points.

Segovia called a timeout as Rose Hill trailed 27-26.

“Coach just told us to play our game and trust our teammates,” Van Driel said. “That’s what we did.”

Van Driel served the championship point for Rose Hill, an error by Louisburg, ending the match on three straight points for the Rockets.

“We’ve become a really good family,” Rose Hill senior Danyel Yardley said. “It’s an amazing to win it with them and we’ve been looking for this since last year.”


