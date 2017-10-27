Wichita-area schools advance to semifinals at state volleyball

Goddard and Rose Hill advanced through Friday’s pool play and into the semifinals during the first day of state high school volleyball tournaments.
At the Class 5A tournament in Topeka, Goddard won its first two pool play matches, then lost to Lansing in three sets. Goddard will face St. James Academy in the semifinals at 10 a.m. Saturday and Lansing with play St. Thomas Aquinas. The championship and third-place matches are scheduled for 11:30 a.m.
Andover and Bishop Carroll were both 1-2 in pool play, and Newton was 0-3.
At the Class 4A-Division I tournament in Salina, defending champion Rose Hill and Wellington both moved into the semifinals. Rose Hill went 2-1 in Pool I, losing to Louisburg 25-15, 25-22 in its final pool play match. Wellington was 2-1 in Pool II. Rose Hill plays Ulysses at 10 a.m. Saturday and Wellington plays Louisburg.
At the Class 3A tournament in Emporia, Cheney and Hesston advanced to the semifinals. Cheney went undefeated in Pool I, and Hesston was one of three teams that went 2-1 in Pool II.
At the Class 1A-I tournament in Hays, Pretty Prairie swept through its pool and will face South Central at 10 a.m. Saturday in the semifinals.
The tournaments in Classes 5A, 4A-II, 2A and 1A-II began later Friday and did not end in time for this edition. Check this story at Kansas.com for updates.
Class 5A
Cout A: Lansing def. Andover 25-15, 25-21; Goddard def. Leavenworth 25-23, 25-20; Lansing def. Leavenworth 25-18, 25-12; Goddard def. Andover 25-27, 25-22, 25-14; Andover def. Leavenworth 25-19, 25-15; Lansing def. Goddard 19-25, 25-19, 25-11
Court B: St. James Academy def. Bishop Carroll 25-10, 25-12; St. Thomas Aquinas def. Newton 21-25, 25-17, 25-12; St. James def. Aquinas 25-19, 25-15; Carroll def. Newton 22-25, 25-18, 25-14; Aquinas def. Carroll 25-18, 25-17; St. James def. Newton 25-18, 25-17
Saturday’s 10 a.m. semifinals: Lansing vs. St. Thomas Aquinas; St. James Academy vs. Goddard
Class 4A Division I
Court A: Louisburg def. Basehor-Linwood 25-16, 25-16; Rode Hill def. Bishop Miege 25-11, 25-23; Louisburg def. Miege 13-25, 25-19, 25-19; Rose Hill def. Basehor-Linwood 25-14, 25-14; Basehor-Linwood def. Miege 25-14, 25-23; Louisburg def. Rose Hill 25-15, 25-22
Court B: Ulysses def. Wellington 25-19, 25-15; Independence def. El Dorado 25-22, 25-15; Ulysses def. El Dorado 25-22, 25-20; Wellington def. Independence 14-25, 25-22, 52-22; Wellington def. El Dorado 34-32, 25-16; Independence def. Ulysses 25-19, 17-25, 27-25
Saturday’s 10 a.m. semifinals: Louisburg vs. Wellington; Ulysses vs. Rose Hill
Class 3A
Court A: Cheney def. Beloit 25-13, 25-14; Thomas More Prep def. Wellsville 25-21, 25-21; Cheney def. Wellsville 25-16, 25-15; TMP def. Belout 25-16, 25-16; Beloit def. Wellsville 25-17, 13-25, 25-14; Cheney def. TMP 25-20, 25-21.
Court B: Hesston def. Erie 25-9, 25-14; Nemaha Central def. Silver Lake 25-19, 25-23; Silver Lake def. Hesston 18-25, 25-17, 25-19; Nemaha Central def. Erie 25-13, 25-9; Silver Lake def. Erie 25-15, 25-3; Hesston def. Nemaha Central 25-20, 25-19
Saturday’s 10 a.m. semifinals: Cheney vs. Nemaha Central; Hesston vs. Thomas More Prep.
Class 1A Division I
Court A: Pretty Prairie def. Hanover 25-22, 14-25, 25-7; Centralia def. Lebo 25-15, 25-18; Pretty Prairie def. Lebo 25-18, 25-16; Centralia def. Hanover 25-18, 25-10; Hanover def. Lebo 25-18, 25-19; Centralia def. Pretty Prairie 25-14, 24-21
Court B: South Central def. Rawlins Couty 25-23, 25-18; Sylvan Grove def. Southern Coffey County 25-12, 25-23; South Central def. Southern Coffey 25-12, 25-14; Sylvan Grove def. Rawlins County 19-25, 25-22, 25-22; Rawlins County def. Southern Coffey 25-14, 25-22; South Central def. Sylvan Grove 25-22, 21-25, 25-13.
Saturday’s 10 a.m. semifinals: Centralia vs. Sylvan Grove; South Central vs. Pretty Prairie
Comments