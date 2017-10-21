Newton, Andover win 5A volleyball sub-states

Newton only needed four sets Saturday afternoon earn a spot at the Class 5A volleyball tournament next weekend in Topeka.
Newton swept Topeka West (25-7, 25-10) and Wichita Heights (25-19, 25-19) en route to winning sub-state.
In the championship match, junior Sydney Fernandez’s service game powered the Railers in the first set against Heights, pushing Newton to a 12-3 lead.
“That’s what Sydney is in there for,” Newton coach Jamie Dibbens said. “… her job is to get in there and serve just like she did today.”
Newton played cleaned games, Dibbens said.
“We tried to not have errors,” Dibbens said. “When you make errors at this level, it puts you behind and we were able to not do that today.”
It’s the fourth consecutive state appearance for the Railers.
In the other Valley Center bracket, Maize may have won the first set but Andover had the last laugh and earned a spot in the 5A field for the first time since 2013.
Andover defeated Maize 2-1 (20-25, 25-13, 25-17).
“We decided our motto would be ‘one team,’ ” Andover coach Andrea Daugherty said. “When we lost that first set, we knew we had to dig deep and pull it out.”
Andover responded to losing the first set by dominating the second set.
“We made some some adjustments defensively that really helped us win that second set,” Daugherty said. “We shut down their big blockers a couple of times and that was the difference.”
The Trojans took an 11-7 lead midway through the third set. Maize would rally to within 18-17 before Andover scored the match’s final seven points.
“A lot of these girls have played played varsity for three years,” Daugherty said. “This was all my girls today. They’ve earned this trip to state.”
Andover beat Valley Center 25-20, 25-11 to reach the sub-state championship game.
Sub-State No. 1
Semifinals
Newton def. Topeka West 25-9, 25-10
Heights def. Kapaun 27-25, 25-18
Final
Newton def. Heights 25-19, 25-19
Sub-State No. 2
Semifinals
Maize def. Emporia 25-17, 25-19
Andover def. Valley Center 25-20, 25-11
Final
Andover def. Maize 20-25, 25-13, 25-17
Class 6A at Northwest
Sub-State No. 1
Semifinals
Garden City def. W. West 25-11, 25-7
Dodge City def. Campus 25-21, 25-21
Final
Garden City def. Dodge City 25-9, 25-12
Sub-State No. 2
Semifinals
Northwest def. South 25-8, 25-21
Hutchinson def. North 25-19, 25-15
Final
Hutchinson def. Northwest 25-18, 23-25, 31-29
Class 6A at Southeast
Sub-State No. 1
Semifinals
Washburn Rural def. Junction City 25-9, 25-17
Topeka def. Derby 27-29, 25-23, 25-23
Final
Washburn Rural def. Topeka 25-8, 25-22
Sub-State No. 2
Semifinals
Manhattan def. East 25-11, 25-9
Free State def. Southeast 25-11, 25-9
Final
Manhattan def. Free State 25-21 22-25, 25-20
Class 5A at Great Bend
Sub-State No. 1
Semifinals
Goddard def. Salina South 25-6, 25-13
Eisenhower def. Liberal 25-9, 25-22
Final
Goddard def. Eisenhower 25-23, 25-19
Sub-State No. 2
Semifinals
Carroll def. Salina Central 25-8, 25-23
Maize South def. Great Bend 25-21, 25-11
Final
Carroll def. Maize South 15-25, 25-21, 25-16
Class 4A-I at El Dorado
Semifinals
El Dorado def. Abilene 11-25, 25-19, 15-17
Circle def. Wamego 12-25, 25-21, 25-13
Final
El Dorado def. Circle 25-20, 25-20
Class 4A-I at Winfield
Semifinals
Wellington def. Winfield 25-22, 25-11
Arkansas City def. Mulvane 25-17, 25-12
Final
Wellington def. Arkansas City 25-19, 25-14
Class 4A-I at Ulysses
Semifinals
McPherson def. Buhler 25-15, 19-25, 25-21
Ulysses def. Hays 25-18, 16-25, 25-20
Final
Ulysses def. McPherson 25-22, 25-20
Class 4A-II at Andale
Semifinals
Trinity def. Clearwater 25-13, 25-13
Andale def. Collegiate 25-15, 25-13
Final
Trinity def. Andale 25-12, 26-24
Class 2A at Udall
Semifinals
Bluestem def. Udall 25-19, 25-17
Moundridge def. Inman 25-14, 20-25, 25-15
Final
Bluestem def. Mouindridge 25-21, 25-21
