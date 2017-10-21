Varsity Volleyball

Newton, Andover win 5A volleyball sub-states

By Charles Chaney

Eagle correspondent

October 21, 2017 7:34 PM

VALLEY CENTER

Newton only needed four sets Saturday afternoon earn a spot at the Class 5A volleyball tournament next weekend in Topeka.

Newton swept Topeka West (25-7, 25-10) and Wichita Heights (25-19, 25-19) en route to winning sub-state.

In the championship match, junior Sydney Fernandez’s service game powered the Railers in the first set against Heights, pushing Newton to a 12-3 lead.

“That’s what Sydney is in there for,” Newton coach Jamie Dibbens said. “… her job is to get in there and serve just like she did today.”

Newton played cleaned games, Dibbens said.

“We tried to not have errors,” Dibbens said. “When you make errors at this level, it puts you behind and we were able to not do that today.”

It’s the fourth consecutive state appearance for the Railers.

In the other Valley Center bracket, Maize may have won the first set but Andover had the last laugh and earned a spot in the 5A field for the first time since 2013.

Andover defeated Maize 2-1 (20-25, 25-13, 25-17).

“We decided our motto would be ‘one team,’ ” Andover coach Andrea Daugherty said. “When we lost that first set, we knew we had to dig deep and pull it out.”

Andover responded to losing the first set by dominating the second set.

“We made some some adjustments defensively that really helped us win that second set,” Daugherty said. “We shut down their big blockers a couple of times and that was the difference.”

The Trojans took an 11-7 lead midway through the third set. Maize would rally to within 18-17 before Andover scored the match’s final seven points.

“A lot of these girls have played played varsity for three years,” Daugherty said. “This was all my girls today. They’ve earned this trip to state.”

Andover beat Valley Center 25-20, 25-11 to reach the sub-state championship game.

Sub-State No. 1

Semifinals

Newton def. Topeka West 25-9, 25-10

Heights def. Kapaun 27-25, 25-18

Final

Newton def. Heights 25-19, 25-19

Sub-State No. 2

Semifinals

Maize def. Emporia 25-17, 25-19

Andover def. Valley Center 25-20, 25-11

Final

Andover def. Maize 20-25, 25-13, 25-17

Class 6A at Northwest

Sub-State No. 1

Semifinals

Garden City def. W. West 25-11, 25-7

Dodge City def. Campus 25-21, 25-21

Final

Garden City def. Dodge City 25-9, 25-12

Sub-State No. 2

Semifinals

Northwest def. South 25-8, 25-21

Hutchinson def. North 25-19, 25-15

Final

Hutchinson def. Northwest 25-18, 23-25, 31-29

Class 6A at Southeast

Sub-State No. 1

Semifinals

Washburn Rural def. Junction City 25-9, 25-17

Topeka def. Derby 27-29, 25-23, 25-23

Final

Washburn Rural def. Topeka 25-8, 25-22

Sub-State No. 2

Semifinals

Manhattan def. East 25-11, 25-9

Free State def. Southeast 25-11, 25-9

Final

Manhattan def. Free State 25-21 22-25, 25-20

Class 5A at Great Bend

Sub-State No. 1

Semifinals

Goddard def. Salina South 25-6, 25-13

Eisenhower def. Liberal 25-9, 25-22

Final

Goddard def. Eisenhower 25-23, 25-19

Sub-State No. 2

Semifinals

Carroll def. Salina Central 25-8, 25-23

Maize South def. Great Bend 25-21, 25-11

Final

Carroll def. Maize South 15-25, 25-21, 25-16

Class 4A-I at El Dorado

Semifinals

El Dorado def. Abilene 11-25, 25-19, 15-17

Circle def. Wamego 12-25, 25-21, 25-13

Final

El Dorado def. Circle 25-20, 25-20

Class 4A-I at Winfield

Semifinals

Wellington def. Winfield 25-22, 25-11

Arkansas City def. Mulvane 25-17, 25-12

Final

Wellington def. Arkansas City 25-19, 25-14

Class 4A-I at Ulysses

Semifinals

McPherson def. Buhler 25-15, 19-25, 25-21

Ulysses def. Hays 25-18, 16-25, 25-20

Final

Ulysses def. McPherson 25-22, 25-20

Class 4A-II at Andale

Semifinals

Trinity def. Clearwater 25-13, 25-13

Andale def. Collegiate 25-15, 25-13

Final

Trinity def. Andale 25-12, 26-24

Class 2A at Udall

Semifinals

Bluestem def. Udall 25-19, 25-17

Moundridge def. Inman 25-14, 20-25, 25-15

Final

Bluestem def. Mouindridge 25-21, 25-21

  • Energy key to Newton volleyball's undefeated day at home tournament

    Newton finishes 6-0 on Saturday to win the Newton Invitational, as the team gives credit to the energy they brought throughout the day.

