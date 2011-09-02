Thursday's high school results scoreboard (Sept. 2)

Boys Soccer
Southeast 2, Goddard 1 (OT)
Goddard1 0 0 — 0 Southeast0 1 1 — 0
First half—Goddard, Weaver (un.) Second half— Southeast, Vasquez (Olorunfemi). Overtime —Southeast, Vasquez (un.) Shots— Goddard 3-2-0—5, Southeast 4-4-1—9. Saves— Goddard, Gronberg 1-3-0—4; Southeast, Soto 3-1-0—4 .
North 1, Carroll 0
Bishop Carroll0 0 — 0 North1 0 — 1
First half—North, Van Es (I. Reyes). Shots— Carroll 1-6—7, North 3-2—5. Saves— Carroll, Fernandez 2-2—4; North, Lopez 1-6—7.
Independent 1, Berean 0
Independent0 1 — 1 Berean0 0 — 0
Second half—Independent, B. Varenhorst (un.) Shots— Independent 1-5—6, Berean 8-7—15. Saves— Independent, Richmond 6-4—10; Berean, Barber 0-x—0, D. Wiebe x-4—4.
Sunrise 3, Warriors 2
Sunrise0 3 — 3 Wichita Warriors1 1 — 2
First half—Warriors, Bowers (un.) Second half— Warriors, J. Ellsworth (un.); Sunrise, Gerber (Salazar); Sunrise, Gerber (Lewis); Sunrise, Salazar (un.) Shots— Sunrise 5-8—13; Warriors 1-4—5. Saves— Sunrise, Cantrell 1-4—5; Warriors, S. Cota 1-5—6.
Newton 4, Andover 1
Andover0 1 — 1 Newton2 2 — 4
First half—Newton, Rubio (Vasquez), Reyes. Second half — Andover, Cowley; Newton, Rangel (pk), Vasquez. Shots— Andover 4-8—12, Newton 3-2—5. Saves— Andover, Rahbar 2-1—3, Newton, N.Dick 3-1—4.
East 3, Maize 2
East2 1 — 3 Maize0 2 — 2
Maize scoring unavailable.
First half—East, Hawks (Rodriguez), Cho (un.). Second half— East, Rodriguez (un.) Shots— East 6-5—11; Maize 4-5—9. Saves— East, Andrews 2-3—5; Maize, Villareal 3-2—5.
A. Central 3, S. South 2 (OT)
Salina South0 2 0 — 0 Andover Central1 1 1 — 0
First half—Central, West (Hamm). Second half— South, Galindo (Keller); South, Melendez (un.); Central, Waldrip (Meeker). Overtime — Central, West (Hamm.) Shots— Salina South 2-6-0—8; Andover Central 6-6-2—14. Saves— Salina South, Lefort 5-5-1—11; Andover Central, Watts 2-x, Brown x-4-0—6.
Carroll 1, Derby 0
Derby0 0 — 0 Bishop Carroll1 0 — 1
First half—Carroll, Acosta (Keirsey). Shots— Derby 2-5—7; Carroll 6-3—9. Saves— Derby 2; Carroll 2.
Buhler 9, St. John's 1
Buhler5 4 — 9 St. John's Military1 0 — 1
First half—Buhler, Maxwell (un.), St. John's, Noyes (un.); Buhler, Pope (MacKay); Buhler, Lang (Felty); Buhler, Lang (un.); Buhler, Pope (Felty). Second half— Buhler, Felty (Pope), Pope (Felty), Felty (MacKay), Felty (Warner). Shots— Buhler 14-9—23; St. John's 4-5—9. Saves— Buhler, Maxwell 3-5—8; St. John's, Puente 9-5—14.
Girls Tennis
Nickerson Invitational
Team results — Andover 37, Circle 31, Haven 10, Nickerson 10.
No. 1 singles — Scharping, Andover, def. Martinez, Nickerson, 8-0; Cartwright, Circle, def. Hanson, Haven, 8-0; Scharping def. Hanson 8-1; Cartwright def. Martinez 8-0; Cartwright def. Scharping 8-4, Martinez def. Hanson, forfeit.
No. 2 singles — Spangler, Andover, def. Nisly, Nickerson, 8-2; Clark, Circle, def. Hendriks, Haven, 8-0; Spangler def. Hendriks 8-2; Clark def. Nisly 8-6; Spangler def. Clark 8-4, Nisly def. Hendriks 8-7 (7-5).
No. 1 doubles — Bhattarai-Rochat, Andover, def. Smalling-Martinez, Nickerson, 8-0; Breault-Counterman, Circle, def. Westfall-Reichenberger, Haven, 8-5; Bhattarai-Rochat def. Westfall-Reichenberger 8-2; Breault-Counterman def. Smalling-Martinez 8-0; Bhattarai-Rochat def. Breault-Counterman 8-3; Westfall-Reichenberger def. Smalling-Martinez 8-1.
No. 2 doubles — Loewen-Kaff, Andover, def. Bowlby-Patterson 8-0; Gulick-Jaax, Circle, def. Wolfe-Tate, Haven, 8-7 (7-3); Loewen-Kaff def. Wolfe-Tate 8-2; Gulick-Jaax def. Bowlby-Patterson 8-5; Loewen-Kaff def. Gulick-Jaax 8-3; Wolfe-Tate def. Bowlby-Patterson 8-3.
Volleyball
At North
Northwest def. North 25-18, 25-18, 25-15.
At East
East def. Heights 18-25, 32-30,26-24, 25-17.
At Kapaun
Kapaun def. Carroll 25-21, 25-18, 25-22.
At Southeast
South def. Southeast 25-21, 25-14, 15-25, 25-20.
At Sunrise
Sunrise def. Wichita Warriors 25-12, 25-21, 25-6.
At Moundridge
Hillsboro def. Marion 25-10, 25-17. Hillsboro def. SE-Saline 20-25, 25-11, 25-13. SE-Saline def. Marion 25-20, 25-18. Moundridge def. SE-Saline 10-25, 25-22, 25-21. Hillsboro def. Moundridge 25-11, 25-19. Moundridge def. Marion 25-14, 25-18.
At Hesston
Minneapolis def. Hesston 25-18, 25-21. Minneapolis def. Hutchinson Trinity 25-16, 22-25, 25-13. Hutchinson Trinity def. Hesston 25-16, 25-21.
At Eureka
Eureka def. Southern Coffey County 25-14, 25-21; Eureka def. Olpe 22-25, 26-24, 25-20.
