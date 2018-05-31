See who made the inaugural 2018 All-Metro Girls Track and Field Team

So many athletes shined throughout the high school track season and at the state meet, but only one could be selected for each event.
The Eagle and Varsity Kansas present the first All-Metro Girls Track and Field team.
100-Meter Dash: Kalli Anderson, Newton, Jr.
Anderson has been a staple in Newton's threepeat as 5A state champions. In 2018, she finished second in the 100 meters at 11.85 seconds.
200-Meter Dash: Christal Mosely, Southeast, Sr.
One of the all-time great athletes in Kansas history, Mosely was relatively untested at state. She won the 6A 200 at 24.63 seconds, falling just short of her own state record.
400 Meters: Hope Thiel, Remington
Thiel was one of the great small-school stories at the state meet. She was one of three Remington girls to qualify for state and also won the 3A 400 title at 56.94 seconds.
800 Meters: Hannah Wiebe, Andover Central, Jr.
Wiebe was part of the 4A runner-up 4x400 relay team and came third in the 4A 800 meters at 2:19.45. It was a season best for her.
1,600 Meters: Destini Eskridge, Maize South, Sr.
Eskridge, committed to Wichita State for track and field, finished eighth in the 5A 1,600 meters at 5:23.57. She came into state with a top 20 time in Kansas in 2018.
3,200 Meters: Aimee Davis, Clearwater, So.
Davis finished runner-up in the 4A 3,200 meters at 11:22.15. It was her season best and would have been a top 16 time in Kansas heading into the state meet.
100-Meter Hurdles: Maggie Remsberg, Newton, Jr.
After three years of climbing, Remsberg won the 5A 100-meter hurdles at 15.06 seconds, just off her season best. Remsberg became a three-time team state champion to match.
300-Meter Hurdles: Abby Smarsh, Andale, Sr.
Smarsh captured back-to-back state titles in the 300-meter hurdles with her season-best 44.73. She also became a two-time team champion with the Andale girls.
4x100 Relay: Newton (Myriah Nicholson, Kalli Anderson, Taylor Antonowich, Savannah Simmons)
Just as the Railers captured their third straight team title, the girls' 4x100-meter relay team did the same. They set a team best at 47.81 seconds for the title.
4x400 Relay: Southeast (Elontae Hackeny-Cooper, Savion Carter, Sariah Sumpter, Christal Mosely)
The Buffaloes went to work, and Mosely served as a strong anchor. Southeast won the girls 6A 4x400-meter relay at 4:00.38. It was the team's best time yet.
4x800 Relay: Mulvane (Anna Moon, Campbell Williams, Josie Russell, Erika Landes)
The Wildcats broke a 20-year school record in the 4x800-meter relay at 9:54.01. Mulvane finished fourth in the Class 4A race.
High Jump: Megan Elliott, Trinity Academy, Sr.
Elliott didn't have her best day at the state meet but proved her worth throughout the season. She came in with the fourth-best jump at 5-foot-6 and finished as the 4A runner-up at 5-4.
Pole Vault: Jaden Eck, Andale, Jr.
Eck came into state with the eighth-best vault in Kansas, and she matched her best at state. She finished fifth in 4A at 11-0. She was part of the back-to-back team-title winners.
Long Jump: Lanecia Crosby, Southeast, Sr.
One of the busiest athletes in 6A, Crosby qualified in the 100 meters, long jump, triple jump and 4x100 relay. Crosby took seventh in the 6A long jump at 17-1.5.
Triple Jump: Kinsley Ochsner, Andover Central, Jr.
Ochsner finished fifth in the 4A triple jump at 35-9.25 and also competed in the long jump and ran on the runner-up 4x400-meter relay team.
Shot Put: Abbee Rhodes, Augusta, Jr.
After a doctor told her not to compete anymore, Rhodes became a 4A state champion at 42-6.75. It was her season best.
Discus: Grace Thompson, Sedgwick, So.
Thompson came in with the fifth-best throw in Kansas and finished third in Class 3A at 128-8. Two of those longer throws coming in were from 3A competitors.
Javelin: Katelyn Fairchild, Andale, Fr.
Fairchild headlined a stout group of Andale throwers. The Indians finished fourth, fifth and sixth in the javelin. Fairchild took fourth at 139-8.
