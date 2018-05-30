Highlights: Local athletes tear up the track at Kansas state meet

Varsity Track and Field

Meet the Wichita Eagle's inaugural 2018 All-Metro Boys Track and Field Team

By Hayden Barber

May 30, 2018 03:57 PM

For the first time, the Eagle and Varsity Kansas are pleased to introduce the All-Metro Boys Track and Field Team.

One male high school athlete was selected based on season-long performance and results at the Kansas high school state meet.

Here are the selections:

100-Meter Dash: Deron Dudley, South, Jr.

Dudley won the loaded Class 6A 100-meter dash in a blazing 10.59 seconds. His season-best was 10.49.

200-Meter Dash: Ollie McGee, Southeast, Sr.

McGee was perhaps Kansas' greatest athlete without a state championship until he ran a 21.47 in the Class 6A 200-meter dash.

400-Meter Dash: Philip Landrum, South, Sr.

One of Kansas' all-time greats finished his career in a race he had never run at state. He finished fourth in the Class 6A 400 meters with a personal best 48.70 seconds.

800-Meter Dash: Cale Carson, El Dorado, Sr.

Carson was Kansas' top 800-meter runner in 2018 with a season-best 1:53.41. He won the Class 4A race at 1:56.18 with a remarkable comeback.

1,600 Meters: Lakelin Conrad, Collegiate, Sr.

Conrad won the Class 4A 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters, earning his first state championships since his freshman year. He ran the 1,600 in 4:20.13.

3,200 Meters: Asher Moen, Andover, Jr.

Moen ran a personal-best 9:26.57 in the Class 5A 3,200 meters. He finished as the runner-up at state.

110-Meter Hurdles: Joseph Holthusen, Carroll, Sr.

Holthusen doubled down for his first state championships with 110- and 300-meter hurdles titles in Class 5A. He won the 110 in 14.55 seconds.

300-Meter Hurdles: Toby Penner, Berean Academy, Sr.

Penner won the Class 2A 300-meter hurdles in 39.56 seconds, which was his personal best and good enough for top 20 in Kansas.

4x100 Relay: South (Nicomus Craig, Deron Dudley, Martin Nguyen, Philip Landrum)

South's 4x100-meter relay team made history at the state meet, setting the Kansas record at 41.62 seconds for the Class 6A title.

4x400 Relay: Campus (David Howell, Dalton Rogers, Cameron Harvey, Federico Harvey)

The Colts' 4x400-meter relay team set a team best at the Class 6A meet, finishing in 3:21.37. Campus finished second.

4x800 Relay: Maize South (Dane Wedge, Brendon Becoat, Britte Magnuson, Bryce Merriman)

The Mavericks set a team best, winning the Class 5A 4x800-meter relay in 7:54.66. Bryce Merriman, committed to Wichita State, headlined the team.

High Jump: Austin Mernagh, Carroll, Sr.

Mernagh was all over the field at Cessna Stadium, but his best event was in the high jump. He was the runner-up in 5A at 6-foot-4.

Pole Vault: Ethan Hull, Carroll, Jr.

Hull won the Class 5A pole vault with a personal best 15-1. Carroll took first and second; Augustine McCormick was runner-up.

Long Jump: Federico Harvey, Campus, Sr.

Harvey won his second straight 6A triple jump title but was outstanding in the long jump, too. He finished runner-up at 21-9.

Triple Jump: Jack Ebright, Carroll, Jr.

Ebright was runner-up in the 5A triple jump with a personal-best 44-4. Later that day, he was the starting pitcher in Carroll's baseball state-championship game.

Shot Put: Sam Thimmesch, Garden Plain, Sr.

Thimmesch, a Fort Hays State commit, won the Class 3A shot put with a personal-best 56-0.5.

Discus: Jacob Schmitz, Kapaun, Sr.

In his second year of competition, Schmitz won the Class 5A discus title with a personal-best 165-9.

Javelin: Trey Patterson, Cheney, Jr.

Cheney junior Trey Patterson finished fourth in the Class 3A javelin.
@TreyPatterson12/Twitter

Patterson came into the state meet with a 202-5 throw, which was second-best in Kansas. He finished fourth in 3A at 183-6.

