Eagle track honor roll (May 29)

Eagle staff

May 29, 2018 01:19 PM

The Eagle track honor roll lists the top three times, distances and heights, regardless of class. Then the remaining class leaders not covered in the top three are listed. Fully-automatic times (FAT) are listed to hundredths. Hand-timed results are listed to the tenth of a second and are rounded.

Boys

100 Meters

Ollie McGee, W. Southeast (6A)

10.38

Xavier Sellers, W. West (6A)

10.48

Timmy Lambert, Smoky Valley (4A)

10.55

5A: Kwame Parry, Eisenhower; Larry Wilson, Valley Center

10.83

3A: Parker Roth, Hesston

10.72

2A: Devin Berens, Stanton County

10.92

1A: Craig Griebel, South Gray

10.97

200 Meters

Phillip Landrum, W. South (6A)

21.02

Ollie McGee, W. Southeast (6A)

21.04

Jordan Schippers, Colby (3A)

21.10

5A: Logan Hall, Carroll

21.84

4A: Timmy Lambert, Smoky Valley

21.11

2A: Devin Berens, Stanton County

22.39

1A: Lane Peters, Pike Valley

22.42

400 Meters

Hayden Goodpasture, SM Northwest (6A)

47.76

Clyde King, Jr. Manhattan (6A)

47.77

Julian Lacey, Olathe Northwest (6A); Austin Mullens, Liberal (5A)

48.42

4A: Isaiah Armstrong, Holcomb

49.05

3A: Shane Quinlan, Perry-Lecompton

49.75

2A: Dean Dyke, Republic County

49.67

1A: Craig Griebel, South Gray

51.31

800 Meters

Cade Carson, El Dorado (4A)

1:53.41

Ryan Neill, Buhler (4A)

1:54.95

Jason Irwin, Carroll (5A)

1:55.38

6A: Logan Logback, Manhattan

1:56.42

3A: Wyatt Hayes, Scott City

2:00.02

2A: Hadley Splechter, Yates Center

1:57.52

1A: Evan Crotinger, Greeley County

2:01.83

1600 Meters

Mitchell Dervin, Mill Valley (5A)

4:19.66

Lakelin Conrad, Collegiate (4A)

4:20.13

Asher Molina, SM North (6A)

4:21.81

3A: Owen Pearce, Kingman

4:29.59

2A: Hadley Splechter, Yates Center

4:28.33

1A: David Lutgen, St. John’s Beloit

4:28.25

3200 Meters

Cooper Schroeder, Manhattan (6A)

9:18.77

Hadley Splechter, Yates Center (2A)

9:24.26

Kerby Depenbusch, Great Bend (5A)

9:25.07

4A: Lakelin Conrad, Collegiate

9:35.15

3A: Owen Pearce, Kingman

9:35.45

1A: David Lutgen, St. John’s-Beloit

9:28.98

110 Hurdles

Carter Blackburn, Holcomb (4A)

14.06

Tyler Watts, Caney Valley, (3A)

14.09

Tayshian Crough, Hutchinson (6A)

14.12

5A: Zach Williams, Valley Center

14.13

2A: Toby Penner, Berean

15.08

1A: Darrien Holloway, Osborne

14.78

300 Hurdles

Timmy Lambert, Smoky Valley (4A)

37.85

Tayshian Crough, Hutchinson (6A)

38.38

Joseph Holthusen, Carroll (5A)

38.42

3A: Jared Becker, Garden Plain

39.27

2A: Toby Penner, Berean

39.7

1A: Darrien Holloway, Osborne

40.60

400 Relay

W. South (6A)

41.62

Junction City (6A)

41.94

W. Southeast (6A)

42.12

5A: DeSoto

42.29

4A: Holcomb

42.50

3A: Cherryvale

42.99

2A: Stanton County

43.61

1A: Pike Valley

43.76

1600 Relay

SM Northwest (6A)

3:20.24

Campus (6A)

3:21.37

Gardner-Edgerton (6A)

3:21.39

5A: Shawnee Heights

3:22.73

4A: Arkansas City

3:21.50

3A: Scott City

3:24.19

2A: St. Francis

3:26.59

1A: Pike Valley

3:29.63

3200 Relay

Maize South (5A)

7:54.66

Carroll (5A)

7:56.58

BV Southwest (5A)

7:56.93

6A: Garden City

8:03.31

4A: El Dorado

7:59.55

3A: Scott City

8:09.51

2A: Yates Center

8:19.09

1A: St. John

8:16.26

Shot Put

Wes Shaw, Hillsboro (2A)

60-111/2

Konner Swenson, Maize (5A)

58-41/2

Gilbert Peters, South Gray (1A)

58-2

6A: Travis Morrison, SM NW

54-41/2

4A: LeeRoi Johnson, Tonganoxie

56-63/4

3A: Sam Timmesch, Garden Plain

561/2

Discus

Matt Everett, Winfield (4A)

195-1

LeeRoi Johnson, Tonganoxie (4A)

192-11

Tyler Palic, Marion (2A)

191-11

6A: Nicholas Orr, BV North

166-1

5A: Konner Swenson, Maize

170-11

4A: Matt Everett, Winfield

181-2

3A: Jaylen Pickle, Cimarron

148-5

1A: Gilbert Peters, South Gray

184-61/2

High Jump

Michael Hoffer, Shawnee Heights (5A)

7-01/4

Tyus Wilson, Sterling (3A)

7-0

Jack Durst, SM West (6A); Caleb Hentzen, Labette (4A)

6-10

2A: Alex Barton, Central Plains

6-6

1A: Caden Bach, Northern Valley; Brady Palen, St. John’s-Beloit; Williams Peters, Hanover

6-6

Long Jump

Michael Hoffer, Shawnee Heights (5A)

23-111/4

Samuel Macklin, SM South (6A)

23-103/4

Connor Last, Clay Center (4A)

23-4

3A: Jeremiah Wald, Riverton

21-103/4

2A: Deon Dyke, Republic County

22-61/2

1A: Kylar Williams, Stockton

22-6

Triple Jump

Reginald Edwards, SM West (6A)

47-71/2

Ethan Nunnery, Hays (4A)

47-4

Michael Hoffer, Shawnee Heights (5A)

47-11/2

5A: Isaac Smallwood, W. Heights

45-81/2

3A: Jaylen Pickle, Cimarron

44-11

2A: Jacob Rein, Macksville

45-11/2

1A: Blake Harnden, Attica

43-9

Pole Vault

Marshall Faurot, Scott City (3A)

16-0

Chandler Held, Caney Valley (3A)

15-6

Zac Chandler, Washburn Rural (6A)

15-3

5A: Ethan Hull, Carroll

15-1

4A: Peyton Lane, Clay Center

15-0

2A: Ryan Stanley, Bennington

14-6

1A: Dylan Boeckman, Centralia

14-0

Javelin

Sam Hankins, Manhattan (6A)

220-9

Hunter Krom, Lawrence (6A)

204-4

Trey Patterson, Cheney (3A)

202-5

5A: Isaac Mitchell, Salina South

193-10

4A: Braden Rose, Buhler

194-4

2A: Colton Hutchinson, Smith Center

186-7

1A: Caden Bach, Northern Valley

189-8

Girls

100 Meters

Aarika Lister, Leavenworth (5A)

11.64

Kalli Anderson, Newton (5A)

11.58

Jamya O’Quinn, Moundridge (2A)

11.87

6A: Destiny Ray, SM East

11.97

4A: Emma Ruddle, McPherson

12.37

3A: Mercedes Gassmann, Garden Plain

12.25

1A: Afftin Conway, Osborne

12.41

200 Meters

Ch;ristal Mosley, W. Southeast (6A)

23.80

Aarika Lister, Leavenworth (5A)

24.28

Kalli Anderson, Newton (5A)

24.58

4A: Isabel Williams, Spring Hill

25.86

3A: Lauren Carlson, Council Grove

25.77

2A: Jamya O’Quinn, Moundriege

25.79

1A: Tori Poe, Norwich

25.50

400 Meters

Christal Mosley, W. Southeast (6A)

54.26

Katherine Moore, St. James (5A)

56.80

Hope Thiel, Remington (3A)

56.94

4A: Taylor McGlothlin, Wellington

58.11

2A: Aubrey Dewey, Plainville

58.17

1A: Paige Baird, Northern Valley

58.41

800 Meters

McKenzie Wilks, Pittsburg (5A)

2:14.04

Katherine Moore, St. James (5A)

2:15.51

Evann Seratte, Lawrence (6A)

2:16.09

4A: Sydney Burton, Abilene

2:17.49

3A: Paige McDaniel, Wellsville

2:20.44

2A: Halle Johnson, Bennington

2:18.63

1A: Claire Zarybnicky, Hanover

2:21.96

1600 Meters

Molly Born, SM Northwest (6A)

4:54.57

McKenzie Wilks, Pittsburg (5A)

4:56.29

Sophie Scott, BV North (6A)

5:01.30

4A: Taylor Briggs, Chapman

5:09.06

3A: Paige McDaniel, Wellsville

5:24.10

2A: Halle Johnson, Bennington

5:11.28

1A: Claire Zarbynicky, Hanover

5:36.98

3200 Meters

Molly Born, SM Northwest (6A)

10:28.80

Sophie Scott, BV North (6A)

10:49.50

McKenzie Wilks, Pittsburg (5A)

10:50.19

4A: Taylor Briggs, Chapman

11:03.78

3A: Hannah Burks, Beloit

11:43.65

2A: Helen Giefer, WaKeeney

11:13.24

1A: Autumn Princ, Sylvan Grove

11:34.00

100 Hurdles

Emma Ruddle, McPherson (4A)

14.36

Keiana Newman, Junction City (6A)

14.65

Rachel Miller, Lakeside (1A)

14.66

5A: Maggie Remsberg, Newton

14.75

3A: Layne Needham, Cheney

15.18

2A: Rylee Gleason, Kinsley

15.12

300 Hurdles

Abby Smarsh, Andale (4A)

44.73

Kindel Nordhus, Carroll (5A)

44.94

Taylor Savolt, Garden City (6A)

45.05

6A: Raylor Savolt, Garden City

45.92

3A: Layne Needham, Cheney

45.34

2A: Rylee Gleason, Kinsley

44.62

1A: Afftin Conway, Osborne

44.86

400 Relay

Newton (5A)

47.81

Lawrence (6A)

47.90

Olathe Northwest (6A)

48.14

4A: Paola, Andale

49.49

3A: Norton

48.95

2A: Moundridge

49.63

1A: Lakeside

50.50

1600 Relay

St. James (5A)

3:56.56

Newton (5A)

3:59.64

W. Southeast (6A)

4:00.38

4A: Andale

4:02.11

3A: Colby

4:06.09

2A: Kinsley

4:10.89

1A: Golden Plains

4:07.03

3200 Relay

St. James (5A)

9:19.60

Mill Valley (5A)

9:24.38

Olathe North (6A)

9:33.30

4A: Chapman

9:42.21

3A: Sabetha

9:56.03

2A: Hoxie

9:59.14

1A: Hanover

10:16.06

Shot Put

Payton Roberts, Newton (5A)

45-11/2

Sydney Johnson, Beloit (3A)

44-10

Abree Rhodes, Augusta (4A)

42-63/4

6A: Jayla Bynum, Hutchinson

42-41/4

2A: Sabrina Thomas, Kiowa County

39-81/4

1A: Logan Batchman, Sylvan

42-41/4

Discus

Sydney Johnson, Beloit (3A)

151-8

Kelsey Heer, DeSoto (5A)

135-9

Hannah Reynolds, Junction City (6A)

135-71/2

4A: Alyssa Garza, Jefferson West

134-2

3A: Grace Thompson, Sedgwick

133-11

2A: Sabriana Thomas, Kiowa County

127-5

1A: Samantha Simoneau, Burrton

122-6

High Jump

Alexandra Hart, Rolla (1A); Shelby Ohlde, Linn (1A)

5-9

Maddie Righter, Olathe Northwest (6A); Moorea Long, Paola (4A); Mariah Stauffer, Thunder Ridge (1A); Toni Englund, SM East (6A)

5-8

Christal Mosley, W. Southeast (6A)

5-63/4

5A: Paris Bond, Aquinas; Camryn Dunekack, Great Bend; Laken Robinson, Pittsburg; Olivia Young, Emporia; Emma Wondra, Kapaun (5A)

5-4

3A: Sophia Rohling, Neodesha

5-6

2A: Skyler Saunders, Valley Heights; Destiny Masters, Bluestem

5-6

Long Jump

Bailey Turner, Olathe East (6A)

19-61/4

Jaleesa McWashington, Olathe North (6A)

19-1

Maddie Righter, Olathe Northwest (6A)

18-101/3

5A: Cassandra Onwugbufor, Maize

18-21/2

4A: Elle Barrett, McPherson (4A)

18-31/4

3A: Allison Rottinghaus, Nemaha Central; Kaylie Johnson, Humboldt

17-1

2A: Kayla Smith, Valley Heights

18-1

1A: Morgan Masters, Troy

17-9-3/4

Triple Jump

Elle Barrett, McPherson (4A)

39-111/2

Jessie Stindt, SM East (6A)

39-111/4

Jaleesa McWashington, Olathe Northwest (6A)

39-7

5A: Faith Turner, Pittsburg

38-33/4

3A: Allison Rottinghaus, Nemaha Central

37-111/2

2A: Kayla Smith, Valley Heights

38-101/4

1A: Macy Doebele, Hanover

37-2-1/2

Pole Vault

Samantha VanHoecke, Paola (4A)

13-3

Belle Peters, Smoky Valley (4A)

12-10

Abigail Kelly-Salo, SM Northwest (6A)

12-3

5A: Alyssa Wheeler, Kapaun

11-1

3A: Maleigha Schmidt, Hoisington

11-0

2A: Bree Frieling, Smith Center

10-6

1A: Breanna Schmitz, Centralia

11-6

Javelin

Dana Baker, Olathe North (6A)

175-6

Elizabeth Pomatto, Paola (4A)

156-11

Katelyn Fairchild, Andale (4A)

149-6

5A: Libby Schurle, Valley Center

137-6

3A: Sarah Bond, Mission Valley

141-53/4

2A: Tiana Epperson, Ness City

134-1

1A: Madison Lueger, Centralia

148-4

