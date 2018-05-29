Eagle track honor roll (May 29)

The Eagle track honor roll lists the top three times, distances and heights, regardless of class. Then the remaining class leaders not covered in the top three are listed. Fully-automatic times (FAT) are listed to hundredths. Hand-timed results are listed to the tenth of a second and are rounded.
Boys
100 Meters
Ollie McGee, W. Southeast (6A)
10.38
Xavier Sellers, W. West (6A)
10.48
Timmy Lambert, Smoky Valley (4A)
10.55
5A: Kwame Parry, Eisenhower; Larry Wilson, Valley Center
10.83
3A: Parker Roth, Hesston
10.72
2A: Devin Berens, Stanton County
10.92
1A: Craig Griebel, South Gray
10.97
200 Meters
Phillip Landrum, W. South (6A)
21.02
Ollie McGee, W. Southeast (6A)
21.04
Jordan Schippers, Colby (3A)
21.10
5A: Logan Hall, Carroll
21.84
4A: Timmy Lambert, Smoky Valley
21.11
2A: Devin Berens, Stanton County
22.39
1A: Lane Peters, Pike Valley
22.42
400 Meters
Hayden Goodpasture, SM Northwest (6A)
47.76
Clyde King, Jr. Manhattan (6A)
47.77
Julian Lacey, Olathe Northwest (6A); Austin Mullens, Liberal (5A)
48.42
4A: Isaiah Armstrong, Holcomb
49.05
3A: Shane Quinlan, Perry-Lecompton
49.75
2A: Dean Dyke, Republic County
49.67
1A: Craig Griebel, South Gray
51.31
800 Meters
Cade Carson, El Dorado (4A)
1:53.41
Ryan Neill, Buhler (4A)
1:54.95
Jason Irwin, Carroll (5A)
1:55.38
6A: Logan Logback, Manhattan
1:56.42
3A: Wyatt Hayes, Scott City
2:00.02
2A: Hadley Splechter, Yates Center
1:57.52
1A: Evan Crotinger, Greeley County
2:01.83
1600 Meters
Mitchell Dervin, Mill Valley (5A)
4:19.66
Lakelin Conrad, Collegiate (4A)
4:20.13
Asher Molina, SM North (6A)
4:21.81
3A: Owen Pearce, Kingman
4:29.59
2A: Hadley Splechter, Yates Center
4:28.33
1A: David Lutgen, St. John’s Beloit
4:28.25
3200 Meters
Cooper Schroeder, Manhattan (6A)
9:18.77
Hadley Splechter, Yates Center (2A)
9:24.26
Kerby Depenbusch, Great Bend (5A)
9:25.07
4A: Lakelin Conrad, Collegiate
9:35.15
3A: Owen Pearce, Kingman
9:35.45
1A: David Lutgen, St. John’s-Beloit
9:28.98
110 Hurdles
Carter Blackburn, Holcomb (4A)
14.06
Tyler Watts, Caney Valley, (3A)
14.09
Tayshian Crough, Hutchinson (6A)
14.12
5A: Zach Williams, Valley Center
14.13
2A: Toby Penner, Berean
15.08
1A: Darrien Holloway, Osborne
14.78
300 Hurdles
Timmy Lambert, Smoky Valley (4A)
37.85
Tayshian Crough, Hutchinson (6A)
38.38
Joseph Holthusen, Carroll (5A)
38.42
3A: Jared Becker, Garden Plain
39.27
2A: Toby Penner, Berean
39.7
1A: Darrien Holloway, Osborne
40.60
400 Relay
W. South (6A)
41.62
Junction City (6A)
41.94
W. Southeast (6A)
42.12
5A: DeSoto
42.29
4A: Holcomb
42.50
3A: Cherryvale
42.99
2A: Stanton County
43.61
1A: Pike Valley
43.76
1600 Relay
SM Northwest (6A)
3:20.24
Campus (6A)
3:21.37
Gardner-Edgerton (6A)
3:21.39
5A: Shawnee Heights
3:22.73
4A: Arkansas City
3:21.50
3A: Scott City
3:24.19
2A: St. Francis
3:26.59
1A: Pike Valley
3:29.63
3200 Relay
Maize South (5A)
7:54.66
Carroll (5A)
7:56.58
BV Southwest (5A)
7:56.93
6A: Garden City
8:03.31
4A: El Dorado
7:59.55
3A: Scott City
8:09.51
2A: Yates Center
8:19.09
1A: St. John
8:16.26
Shot Put
Wes Shaw, Hillsboro (2A)
60-111/2
Konner Swenson, Maize (5A)
58-41/2
Gilbert Peters, South Gray (1A)
58-2
6A: Travis Morrison, SM NW
54-41/2
4A: LeeRoi Johnson, Tonganoxie
56-63/4
3A: Sam Timmesch, Garden Plain
561/2
Discus
Matt Everett, Winfield (4A)
195-1
LeeRoi Johnson, Tonganoxie (4A)
192-11
Tyler Palic, Marion (2A)
191-11
6A: Nicholas Orr, BV North
166-1
5A: Konner Swenson, Maize
170-11
4A: Matt Everett, Winfield
181-2
3A: Jaylen Pickle, Cimarron
148-5
1A: Gilbert Peters, South Gray
184-61/2
High Jump
Michael Hoffer, Shawnee Heights (5A)
7-01/4
Tyus Wilson, Sterling (3A)
7-0
Jack Durst, SM West (6A); Caleb Hentzen, Labette (4A)
6-10
2A: Alex Barton, Central Plains
6-6
1A: Caden Bach, Northern Valley; Brady Palen, St. John’s-Beloit; Williams Peters, Hanover
6-6
Long Jump
Michael Hoffer, Shawnee Heights (5A)
23-111/4
Samuel Macklin, SM South (6A)
23-103/4
Connor Last, Clay Center (4A)
23-4
3A: Jeremiah Wald, Riverton
21-103/4
2A: Deon Dyke, Republic County
22-61/2
1A: Kylar Williams, Stockton
22-6
Triple Jump
Reginald Edwards, SM West (6A)
47-71/2
Ethan Nunnery, Hays (4A)
47-4
Michael Hoffer, Shawnee Heights (5A)
47-11/2
5A: Isaac Smallwood, W. Heights
45-81/2
3A: Jaylen Pickle, Cimarron
44-11
2A: Jacob Rein, Macksville
45-11/2
1A: Blake Harnden, Attica
43-9
Pole Vault
Marshall Faurot, Scott City (3A)
16-0
Chandler Held, Caney Valley (3A)
15-6
Zac Chandler, Washburn Rural (6A)
15-3
5A: Ethan Hull, Carroll
15-1
4A: Peyton Lane, Clay Center
15-0
2A: Ryan Stanley, Bennington
14-6
1A: Dylan Boeckman, Centralia
14-0
Javelin
Sam Hankins, Manhattan (6A)
220-9
Hunter Krom, Lawrence (6A)
204-4
Trey Patterson, Cheney (3A)
202-5
5A: Isaac Mitchell, Salina South
193-10
4A: Braden Rose, Buhler
194-4
2A: Colton Hutchinson, Smith Center
186-7
1A: Caden Bach, Northern Valley
189-8
Girls
100 Meters
Aarika Lister, Leavenworth (5A)
11.64
Kalli Anderson, Newton (5A)
11.58
Jamya O’Quinn, Moundridge (2A)
11.87
6A: Destiny Ray, SM East
11.97
4A: Emma Ruddle, McPherson
12.37
3A: Mercedes Gassmann, Garden Plain
12.25
1A: Afftin Conway, Osborne
12.41
200 Meters
Ch;ristal Mosley, W. Southeast (6A)
23.80
Aarika Lister, Leavenworth (5A)
24.28
Kalli Anderson, Newton (5A)
24.58
4A: Isabel Williams, Spring Hill
25.86
3A: Lauren Carlson, Council Grove
25.77
2A: Jamya O’Quinn, Moundriege
25.79
1A: Tori Poe, Norwich
25.50
400 Meters
Christal Mosley, W. Southeast (6A)
54.26
Katherine Moore, St. James (5A)
56.80
Hope Thiel, Remington (3A)
56.94
4A: Taylor McGlothlin, Wellington
58.11
2A: Aubrey Dewey, Plainville
58.17
1A: Paige Baird, Northern Valley
58.41
800 Meters
McKenzie Wilks, Pittsburg (5A)
2:14.04
Katherine Moore, St. James (5A)
2:15.51
Evann Seratte, Lawrence (6A)
2:16.09
4A: Sydney Burton, Abilene
2:17.49
3A: Paige McDaniel, Wellsville
2:20.44
2A: Halle Johnson, Bennington
2:18.63
1A: Claire Zarybnicky, Hanover
2:21.96
1600 Meters
Molly Born, SM Northwest (6A)
4:54.57
McKenzie Wilks, Pittsburg (5A)
4:56.29
Sophie Scott, BV North (6A)
5:01.30
4A: Taylor Briggs, Chapman
5:09.06
3A: Paige McDaniel, Wellsville
5:24.10
2A: Halle Johnson, Bennington
5:11.28
1A: Claire Zarbynicky, Hanover
5:36.98
3200 Meters
Molly Born, SM Northwest (6A)
10:28.80
Sophie Scott, BV North (6A)
10:49.50
McKenzie Wilks, Pittsburg (5A)
10:50.19
4A: Taylor Briggs, Chapman
11:03.78
3A: Hannah Burks, Beloit
11:43.65
2A: Helen Giefer, WaKeeney
11:13.24
1A: Autumn Princ, Sylvan Grove
11:34.00
100 Hurdles
Emma Ruddle, McPherson (4A)
14.36
Keiana Newman, Junction City (6A)
14.65
Rachel Miller, Lakeside (1A)
14.66
5A: Maggie Remsberg, Newton
14.75
3A: Layne Needham, Cheney
15.18
2A: Rylee Gleason, Kinsley
15.12
300 Hurdles
Abby Smarsh, Andale (4A)
44.73
Kindel Nordhus, Carroll (5A)
44.94
Taylor Savolt, Garden City (6A)
45.05
6A: Raylor Savolt, Garden City
45.92
3A: Layne Needham, Cheney
45.34
2A: Rylee Gleason, Kinsley
44.62
1A: Afftin Conway, Osborne
44.86
400 Relay
Newton (5A)
47.81
Lawrence (6A)
47.90
Olathe Northwest (6A)
48.14
4A: Paola, Andale
49.49
3A: Norton
48.95
2A: Moundridge
49.63
1A: Lakeside
50.50
1600 Relay
St. James (5A)
3:56.56
Newton (5A)
3:59.64
W. Southeast (6A)
4:00.38
4A: Andale
4:02.11
3A: Colby
4:06.09
2A: Kinsley
4:10.89
1A: Golden Plains
4:07.03
3200 Relay
St. James (5A)
9:19.60
Mill Valley (5A)
9:24.38
Olathe North (6A)
9:33.30
4A: Chapman
9:42.21
3A: Sabetha
9:56.03
2A: Hoxie
9:59.14
1A: Hanover
10:16.06
Shot Put
Payton Roberts, Newton (5A)
45-11/2
Sydney Johnson, Beloit (3A)
44-10
Abree Rhodes, Augusta (4A)
42-63/4
6A: Jayla Bynum, Hutchinson
42-41/4
2A: Sabrina Thomas, Kiowa County
39-81/4
1A: Logan Batchman, Sylvan
42-41/4
Discus
Sydney Johnson, Beloit (3A)
151-8
Kelsey Heer, DeSoto (5A)
135-9
Hannah Reynolds, Junction City (6A)
135-71/2
4A: Alyssa Garza, Jefferson West
134-2
3A: Grace Thompson, Sedgwick
133-11
2A: Sabriana Thomas, Kiowa County
127-5
1A: Samantha Simoneau, Burrton
122-6
High Jump
Alexandra Hart, Rolla (1A); Shelby Ohlde, Linn (1A)
5-9
Maddie Righter, Olathe Northwest (6A); Moorea Long, Paola (4A); Mariah Stauffer, Thunder Ridge (1A); Toni Englund, SM East (6A)
5-8
Christal Mosley, W. Southeast (6A)
5-63/4
5A: Paris Bond, Aquinas; Camryn Dunekack, Great Bend; Laken Robinson, Pittsburg; Olivia Young, Emporia; Emma Wondra, Kapaun (5A)
5-4
3A: Sophia Rohling, Neodesha
5-6
2A: Skyler Saunders, Valley Heights; Destiny Masters, Bluestem
5-6
Long Jump
Bailey Turner, Olathe East (6A)
19-61/4
Jaleesa McWashington, Olathe North (6A)
19-1
Maddie Righter, Olathe Northwest (6A)
18-101/3
5A: Cassandra Onwugbufor, Maize
18-21/2
4A: Elle Barrett, McPherson (4A)
18-31/4
3A: Allison Rottinghaus, Nemaha Central; Kaylie Johnson, Humboldt
17-1
2A: Kayla Smith, Valley Heights
18-1
1A: Morgan Masters, Troy
17-9-3/4
Triple Jump
Elle Barrett, McPherson (4A)
39-111/2
Jessie Stindt, SM East (6A)
39-111/4
Jaleesa McWashington, Olathe Northwest (6A)
39-7
5A: Faith Turner, Pittsburg
38-33/4
3A: Allison Rottinghaus, Nemaha Central
37-111/2
2A: Kayla Smith, Valley Heights
38-101/4
1A: Macy Doebele, Hanover
37-2-1/2
Pole Vault
Samantha VanHoecke, Paola (4A)
13-3
Belle Peters, Smoky Valley (4A)
12-10
Abigail Kelly-Salo, SM Northwest (6A)
12-3
5A: Alyssa Wheeler, Kapaun
11-1
3A: Maleigha Schmidt, Hoisington
11-0
2A: Bree Frieling, Smith Center
10-6
1A: Breanna Schmitz, Centralia
11-6
Javelin
Dana Baker, Olathe North (6A)
175-6
Elizabeth Pomatto, Paola (4A)
156-11
Katelyn Fairchild, Andale (4A)
149-6
5A: Libby Schurle, Valley Center
137-6
3A: Sarah Bond, Mission Valley
141-53/4
2A: Tiana Epperson, Ness City
134-1
1A: Madison Lueger, Centralia
148-4
