Girls state track: Garden Plain's Gassman goes from wrestler to state champion

The significance of what Mercedes Gassman accomplished on the track on Saturday at the Kansas state track and field meet at Cessna Stadium never really struck the Garden Plain senior.
See, Gassman is a wrestler. She was the first female to win a Central Plains League title and only does sprints as a glorified workout for wrestling.
She was nowhere close to a title contender entering the weekend, but emerged as the Class 3A 100-meter dash champion by cutting nearly four-tenths off her season-best to win in 12.25 seconds.
And if that wasn’t enough, then Gassman passed three teams on the anchor leg of the 400 relay to win the race and give Garden Plain the gold medal in a season-best 50.06.
“She’s a wrestler, so she brings with her a whole different kind of mentality,” Garden Plain coach Eric Rockers said. “We’ve had a lot of great athletes that have won state before, but I don’t know if I can recall anyone who came in where she was and ended up where she’s at. It’s probably never been done.”
To Gassman, the explanation for such an explosion was simple.
“This was my last race,” Gassman said. “I just kept saying that in my head, over and over. I wanted to make it a good one.”
The highlight of the day was the comeback in the 400 relay, as she lifted teammates Claire Clark, Macy Catlin, and Nikole Puetz to a gold.
“When she got it, I was thinking we might have a chance for second,” Rockers said. “But she just kept going. They got the school record with that run, so that was just another plus and icing on the cake for us.”
So where does track rank for Gassman now that she is a state champion?
“Wrestling has always been the No. 1,” Gassman said. “But this one has a special place in my heart.”
Maggie Remsberg wins a state title of her own
Maggie Remsberg has always looked up to her older brother, Kade, who won two state titles at Newton and finished with some of the fastest sprints in Kansas history.
Maggie has always come close — she has three runner-up finishes at state and seven top-five finishes — but never an individual state title. That is until Saturday when Remsberg broke through in the 100 hurdles to win the 5A title in 15.06.
"I have to follow up from my brother and he's insanely good," Maggie Remsberg said. "I always wanted to win one of my own for myself and my coaches. It's just a big relief. I feel so good right now."
Remsberg was worried on Friday after she once again finished runner-up in an event, this time in the long jump by less than an inch. She also took second in the 300 hurdles.
"I really needed this one," Remsberg said. "It wasn't my fastest time, but I'm just really excited because you can't take away this medal."
Smarsh runs PR to win title No. 2
It wasn't much of a surprise that Andale senior Abby Smarsh won the 4A title in the 300 hurdles, but it was a relief to her that she was finally able to break the 45-second barrier.
Smarsh ran a personal-record time of 44.73, the third-fastest time in Kansas history. She also finished third in the 100 hurdles in 15.02.
"I have so much adrenaline going right now," Smarsh said. "I've been working to get under 45 all year. I'm so excited to finally break that mark. It was my last 300 hurdles race and I wanted to make my family and my team proud and I think I did that today."
Smarsh also ran a leg on Andale’s title-winning 400 relay team, joined by McKenna Gray, Kasidee Eck, and Ellee Eck as state champions in 49.49. Smarsh helped pull Andale back in contention on the third leg, then Ellee Eck completed a comeback as the anchor to edge Concordia (49.51) on the lean at the finish line.
The Andale girls won the 4A team title with 90 points.
Newton 400 relay adds another title
For the first time in three years, the Newton 400 relay team faced some adversity in the 5A finals. When Kalli Anderson took the handoff on the second leg, the Railers were in the middle of the pack.
But great legs from Anderson and Taylor Antonowich gave the relay’s anchor, Savannah Simmons, enough of a lead to hold off the competition for Newton’s third straight title in 47.81. Anderson, Antonowich, and Simmons have been a part of all three titles.
The trio was part of the Newton 400 relay last year that broke the 5A meet record and ran the fastest time in Kansas history in 46.86, the only team to ever break 47 seconds.
Anderson (11.85) broke the 5A state meet record in the 100, but took second to Leavenworth’s Aarika Lister (11.64). Simmons finished third in the race in 12.17. Antonowich took third in the 400 in a season-best 58.66, while Anderson took second in the 200 in 25.10 with Simmons in fourth in 25.71.
Emma Ruddle wins her first two state titles
McPherson sophomore Emma Ruddle wanted to break 14 seconds in the 100 hurdles, something only six girls in Kansas history have done.
While she didn’t quite achieve that, Ruddle’s mentality helped her to her first state title in the 4A 100 hurdles in a personal-best time of 14.36 seconds. The time broke the 4A state meet record and was the fastest 100 hurdles time in Kansas this season and No. 13 all-time.
“My goal wasn’t to go for the meet record, but to know that I got it is really cool,” Ruddle said. “People will see that history.”
Ruddle did admit it was nice to finally stand on top of the podium after finishing runner-up last year at state.
“It was a bigger step than usual,” Ruddle said. “It was an amazing feeling. There’s really no other words for it.”
Ruddle added a second title later in the day, capturing the 4A title in the 100 with a season-best time of 12.37.
The sophomore considers herself a hurdler, so to win an open sprint was a surprise to her. Ruddle built an early lead, then barely held off a late surge by Paola’s Samantha Van Hoeck to win the race by one-thousandths of a second.
“I had to look back at the board to figure out (if she won) myself,” Ruddle said. “I just need to work on accelerating past midway once I get to full speed. It’s hard for me to keep going. She really pushed me.”
Nordhus thankful for it to be over (with a title)
The 300 hurdles race isn't something Carroll junior Kindel Nordhus particularly looks forward to running because of how much it demands.
So she was happy on all kinds of levels when it was finally over on Saturday, as Nordhus finished her final race in 44.94 to win the 5A title.
"I was kind of praying for it to be over," Nordhus said. "It's a really awesome feeling (winning), though. I've been working for it for a long time and I couldn't have done it without my coaches and my teammates."
A Needham family tradition
Layne Needham remembers watching in awe as older sister, Taylor, won three individual state championships during her senior year at Cheney in 2014.
She gained some bragging rights on Saturday, as Layne Needham won the 3A titles in the 100 hurdles (15.34) and 300 hurdles (45.68) during her junior year. Now she’ll have one more year to try to add to her collection.
“(Taylor) has the school record in the 300 hurdles,” Layne Needham said. “So I want to try to get that next year.”
Needham’s improvement this season has been stunning to watch for Cheney coach Rich Simmons, as less than two years ago she struggled to even qualify in either hurdles event at the state meet.
“Now two years later, she’s a two-time state champ,” Simmons said. “She’s worked her butt off and it all paid off here today.”
O’Quinn’s picture finally comes into focus
In her search for a state title, the thing that stuck with Moundridge junior Jamya O’Quinn the most was something her uncle told her before the season.
“He told me, ‘You’re not going to get it until you picture yourself on top,’” O’Quinn said. “So I’ve been picturing myself on top all year.”
That picture came into focus on Saturday when O’Quinn won the 2A 100 title in 12.42, anchored Moundridge’s 400 relay team to a gold medal in 50.62, then won the 2A 200 title in 25.99.
O’Quinn said she was most nervous for the 100 since it was her first final of the day. But the nerves vanished when she led the race from wire-to-wire.
“I just told myself to go out and get off to a good start and then finish like you’ve been finishing all year,” O’Quinn said.
McGlothlin returns to track, wins title
Wellington's Taylor McGlothlin decided to take a break from track last year and didn't run.
Her hiatus didn't last long, as McGlothlin returned to the track team for her senior season and ended up winning the 4A title in the 400 with a season-best time of 58.11.
"I missed it," McGlothlin said. "It was my favorite sport, so I couldn't stay away from it long. This is kind of unbelievable, honestly. I was nervous coming into this year since I didn't do track last year."
Thiel completes her dream of winning a title
Remington's Hope Thiel almost became obsessed with winning a state title entering her senior season.
"There wasn't a second when I didn't think about it," Thiel said.
Thiel was able to achieve her dream on Saturday, winning the 3A title in the 400 with a personal-best time of 54.94, the third-fastest time in Kansas this season.
"I'm so, so proud," Thiel said., fighting back tears. "It's extremely emotional for me right now. This was my last one as a senior. It is just an amazing feeling."
Comments