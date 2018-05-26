Boys state track notes: South rips through 32-year-old record

On Philip Landrum's last day as a Titan, South slashed through the Kansas state record books.
South set the state record in the 400-meter relay with a blistering 41.62 seconds. The record had stood for 32 years.
Landrum came into 2018 as the defending 100- and 200-meter champion but came up short in both events. He said to finish out his senior year in the record books is special.
"It feels pretty good, especially with this group of guys," Landrum said. "I couldn't think of anyone I'd rather be in the record book with."
Landrum was South's anchor, but the Titans got outstanding efforts from Nicomus Craig, Martin Nguyen and Class 6A 100-meter champion Deron Dudley.
"We came out here, did what we needed to do and executed the race," Dudley said. "You see the results."
Merriman's moment
To say Bryce Merriman had a rough regional meet would be an understatement.
Merriman, a Maize South senior who is signed to run at Wichita State, did not qualify in the 800 or 1,600 meters. He struggled during the 800 and collapsed after peeling off the track in the mile. He bounced back at state as the Mavericks won the 5A 3,200-meter relay at 7 minutes, 54.66 seconds.
Merriman said he had been battling a viral pulmonary infection for two weeks leading up to that meet. He only started feeling better a couple of days before state.
"I was on steroid, antiboitics and an inhaler," he said. "I said, 'It's senior year. I have to go for it.' "
To have his redeeming moment was special, he said. It meant a lot to him to wrap up his high school career with a win and transition well into WSU's Cessna Stadium, the same venue he ran at Saturday.
"I'm very excited to get here and stay local," he said. "Racing on the same track that I raced on for big state meets is going to be cool."
Jumping for joy
As Carroll senior Joseph Holthusen crossed the line, he let out a scream. He was finally a state champion.
Holthusen won the boys Class 5A 110 and 300-meter hurdles on Saturday after years of failure on the track.
As a freshman, Holthusen failed to qualify for any event at the state meet. As a sophomore, he came in ninth in the 110. And as a junior, he got up to third. That wasn't enough, he said.
"That pushed me more than anything," Holthusen said. "In my time at Carroll, all the guys have pushed me to be better."
Holthusen said he woke up Saturday feeling good. He came into the final with the fastest time in the preliminaries by one-hundredth of a second over Liberal's Austin Mullens. Although the margin was slim, Holthusen had beaten Mullens a week earlier at Carroll's regional meet.
He won Saturday by more than three-tenths of a second.
"I woke up this morning feeling good," he said. "After talking with my coaches, talking with my family, they really helped relax me."
In the 300-meter hurdles, Holthusen held off Liberal's Austin Mullens by four-tenths of a second with a 38.42.
'Where do I go now?'
Independent sophomore Miles Martin won the Class 3A 400 meters, went and shot some interviews and was lost.
"Where do I go now for the podium?" Martin said.
His inexperience in winning didn't show Saturday as he closed the race with a remarkable 100 meters. He finished at 50.40 seconds, beating Perry-Lecompton's Shane Quinlan by a hair over one-tenth of a second.
Martin said he was a wreck Saturday morning, but he came through.
"That last 100 — I knew he was seeded ahead of me and had a lot better times," he said. "But I just felt it. I just had to win that race."
Taye-gone
Before Tayezhon Crough won the boys 6A 110- and 300-meter hurdles, a 5A hurdler watched on and knew what was coming.
"When I see him in my races, I just know I'm gonna lose," he said.
Crough won the 110 with a blistering 14.45, almost one-half a second faster than Washburn Rural's Marquel Russell, who finished second.
The 110 has been building for Crough. His only event until this year, he finished fourth at the 2017 state meet. The year before, he wasn't even in the 6A meet.
Then in the 300, he held on over Olathe South's Emmanuel Okwuone. Crough ran 38.66, and Okwuone was at 38.78.
