Three-time state champion finds peace after death of mother, track coach

When Michael Hoffer woke up Friday morning, he read his devotional and remembered its meaning.
A few hours later, Hoffer was in Wichita State's Cessna Stadium, staring at a bar 7 feet, 2 inches off the ground. The top of his head was more than 16 inches below. He was going to try to jump over it.
"It's like jumping over a door," he said. "That's how I think of it. Size doesn't matter. Anything is possible if you put your mind to it."
The leap would have set a Class 5A record and furthered him into Kansas high school lore. He had already locked up his third straight high jump championship with a 6-10 jump. His last high jump as a Thunderbird would be a victory lap.
Hoffer didn't make it, but when he stood up on the mat, he thanked those watching and clapping. Before the jumps, Carroll's runner-up Austin Mernagh and Maize's third-place finisher Caleb Grill said they wished Hoffer would make it over.
Although he didn't set the record, Hoffer has learned to trust timing.
"It will come," Hoffer's morning devotional said, "when it comes."
Hoffer's mother, Shirley Stubbs, died Feb. 10, 2017, of cancer after years of battling. She was 57. She didn't tell anyone in the family until she was told she had a year to live.
Through football, basketball and track seasons, college recruitment, school and a social life, Hoffer became his mother's caretaker during her chemotherapy and radiation.
"My mom used to do everything, cooking, cleaning, everything that a mom would do, and she was my biggest supporter," he said. "It hit me hard, but the biggest outcome out of that was that God set me up for something special."
Hoffer was experienced with loss. Six months earlier, his AAU track coach, Lance Lenard, was killed in a car crash. Lenard was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 24 when another vehicle drifted left of center and collided head-on with Lenard's grey Pontiac.
Just 10 days before that, he and Hoffer were in Houston for junior nationals.
Hoffer won.
"My coach put me up on the stand and carried me like I was a bride," he said. "I was on top of the world. I couldn't believe it."
With his mom gone and his dad out of the picture, Hoffer moved in with his grandparents, John and Barbara Hoffer. As 70-year-olds, John and Barbara became parents again. Hoffer moved from the Topeka city limits to Hofferosa Ranch, a breeding grounds for stallion race horses on the outskirts of Auburn.
Things were different at first.
John and Barbara put their grandson to work in the stables and around the house. He had responsibilities, but his grandparents gave back to him, too.
They made his meals, went to all of his sporting events, and every time they did his laundry, Hoffer made sure to say thank you and give them hugs.
"John and I just feel so blessed to have played a part in his life," Barbara Hoffer said. "That was a gift from God, and now it's time to turn him over."
The truest testament to John and Barbara's love came during their grandson's college recruitment. Hoffer committed to jump at Nebraska, but Wichita State and Kansas State made strong pushes.
The decider came when Huskers coach Gary Pepin and jumps coach Dusty Jonas drove three hours to Auburn and sat in John and Barbara's table. They talked for three hours. Barbara typed up three pages of questions for Pepin.
"I remember what Coach Pepin said to me, he said, 'Mikey is really special,' " she said. "I told him, 'He really is.' He just has all the good qualities you could ever want in a human being."
In the same way, Shawnee Heights coach Brad Nicks said it has been special to a part of Hoffer's legacy. Hoffer will go down as arguably the greatest athlete in Heights history with school records in high jump, long jump and triple jump.
He is one of the school's only three-time state champions and one of its most high-profile college athletes with his sights set on the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Nicks got emotional when talking about Hoffer's impact on him and the school.
"It has been pretty incredible," Nicks said. "He's been such a great kid. I hadn't really thought about that until now, but he really is. With him, what you see is what you get. He's out here high-fiving other kids in the competition, and that's the way he is in the hallways, too."
As Hoffer got closer with his grandparents, his coaches, teammates and classmates, he also got closer with God. He has talked about going on mission work. He is one of Heights' leaders in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. And when he and Barbara stay up late, they almost always talk about their faith.
With the challenges he faced of losing his mother and track coach, moving to a new city with new parents, Hoffer could have rolled over. But he didn't.
He trusted timing.
"This allowed me to see the bigger things in life," Hoffer said. "It taught me to stay positive. A lot of people tend to focus on the negatives, and they don't see what greatness there is in life.
"I wouldn't say it was a bitter blessing, but it really opened my eyes up. I do everything for my mom and Lance. I am so, so driven because of them."
