Regional track results and state qualifiers (all classes)

Track
Class 6A
Maize
Boys
Team — Maize 115.5, Dodge City 104, Garden City 73.3, Northwest 68.3, South 59, North 53, Hutchinson 52, Campus 28.8.
100 — 1. Thompson, NW, 10.66. 2. Middleton, DC, 10.81. 3. Stewart, Maize, 10.91. 4. Chaney, Hutch, 10.97. 200 — 1. Thompson, NW, 21.87. 2. Stewart, Maize, 22.75. 3. Johnson, South, 23.05. 4. Ross, GC, 23.30. 400 — 1. Welch, Maize, 50.16. 2. Carr, NW, 51.40. 3. Saisi, NW, 52.01. 4. Grabin, DC, 52.60. 800 — Carmons, DC, 1:56.74. 2. Shurtz, NW, 1:59.03. 3. Colindres, DC, 1:59.11. 4. Reyes, GC, 2:02.35. 1600 — 1. Carmona, DC, 4:36.26. 2. Colindres, DC, 4:37.53. 3. Bosley, Maize, 4:39.14. 4. Matsui, South, 4:41.70. 3200 — 1. Banuelos, North, 9:45.92. 2. Matsui, South, 10:00.45. 3. Brittain, North, 10:03.49. 4. Chaparro, GC, 10:06.47. 110 hurdles — 1. Page, Hutch, 14.82. 2. Williams, North, 15.03. 3. Johnson, Hutch, 15.07. 4. Griffin, South, 15.08. 300 hurdles — 1. Page, Hutch, 38.90. 2. Griffin, South, 39.87. 3. Williams, North, 40.43. 4. Roberts, Maize, 41.98. 400 relay — 1. Maize (Almaraz, Welch, Caudell, Stewart), 43.44. 2. Dodge City 44.48. 3. South 44.73. 4. Garden City 45.02. 1600 relay — 1. Northwest (Saisi, Carr, Shurtz, Thompson), 3:25.48. 2. Maize 3:27.33. 3. Dodge City 3:27.95. 4. Hutchinson 3:31.12. 3200 relay — 1. Northwest (Sharpes, Carr, Dameron, Roberts), 8:15.88. 2. Campus 8:16.45. 3. Dodge City 8:23.22. 4. Garden City 8:26.08. High jump — 1. Norman, Hutch, 6-4. 2 (tie). Karlin, Dominguez, GC, 5-10. 4 (tie). Cox, Campus, Shaw, NW, Reyes, GC, 5-8. Pole vault — 1. Brungardt, GC, 12-6. 2. Jusche, GC, 12-6. 3. Trabert, DC, 12-6. 4. Rodriguez, GC, 11-6. Long jump — 1. Trent, DC, 22-2 3/4. 2. Griffin, South, 22-1 1/2. 3. Tempel, GC, 21-10 1/4. 4. Chaney, Hutch, 21-9 1/2. Triple jump — 1. Welch, Maize, 47-4 1/2. 2. Griffin, South, 44-4 3/4. 3. Trent, DC, 42-4 1/2. 4. Howard, GC, 42-3 3/4. Shot — 1. Bernard, North, 46-6. 2. Lowe, Campus, 43-9 1/2. 3. Norquest, GC, 42-4. 4. Work-Fields, South, 41-3 3/4. Discus — 1. Bernard, North, 140-0. 2. Swenson, Maize, 134-8. 3. Orozco, Maize, 134-6. 4. Tate, DC, 133-7. Javelin — 1. Swenson, Maize, 166-2. 2. Flax, DC, 165-1. 3. McGuire, Maize, 164-4. 4. Nevins, Maize, 155-3.
Girls
Team — Garden City 140, Dodge City 129, Maize 121.5, Hutchinson 59, Northwest 58.5, Campus 23, South 15, North 12.
100 — 1. Flax, DC, 12.15. 2. Hall, NW, 12.73. 3. Okoro, DC, 12.77. 4. Hopkins, Maize, 12.83. 200 — 1. Flax, DC, 25.43. 2. Wright, Hutch, 26.41. 3. Okoro, DC, 26.46. 4. Hall, NW, 26.90. 400 — 1. Wright, Hutch, 59.71. 2. Christensen, Maize, 59.77. 3. Tempel, GC, 1:00.25. 4. Gurrola, GC, 1:01.50. 800 — 1. Doll, GC, 2:19.20. 2. Harshberger, DC, 2:19.39. 3. Romo, DC, 2:28.05. 4. Vital, Maize, 2:30.11. 1600 — 1. Doll, GC, 5:11.79. 2. Miller, GC, 5:13.85. 3. Watkins, Maize, 5:20.18. 4. Utech, Maize, 5:21.25. 3200 — 1. Miller, GC, 11:27.53. 2. Reyna, NW, 11:27.20. 3. Utech, Maize, 11:40.19. 4. Jackson, GC, 11:52.09. 100 hurdles — 1. Parker, NW, 14.84. 2. Bradshaw, DC, 15.89. 3. Mock, DC, 16.43. 4. Anderson, Campus, 16.63. 300 hurdles — 1. Bradhaw, DC, 46.47. 2. Adams, Hutch, 49.17. 3. Pierce, Maize, 49.24. 4. Anderson, Campus, 49.29. 400 relay — 1. Dodge City (Bradshaw, Okoro, Mock, Flax), 50.50. 2. Maize 51.37. 3. Hutchinson 51.38. 4. Northwest 51.43. 1600 relay — 1. Dodge City (Okoro, Durler, Bradshaw, Harshberger), 4:05.50. 2. Maize 4:08.49. 3. Garden City 4:09.10. 4. Hutchinson 4:13.77. 3200 relay — 1. Garden City (Miller, Kat. Doll, Gurrola, Kay. Doll), 9:53.77. 2. Dodge City 10:02.22. 3. Maize 10:16.36. 4. North 10:40.25. High jump — 1. Swenson, Maize, 5-2. 2. Kat. Doll, GC, 5-2. 3. Bernard, NW, 5-0. 4. Recio, Maize, 5-0. Pole vault — 1. Smith, GC, 9-6. 2. Graber, Maize, 9-0. 3. Otipoby, South, 8-6. 4. Balza, Maize, 8-6. Long jump — 1. Bradshaw, DC, 16-8. 2. Green, Maize, 16-6. 3. Tempel, GC, 16-3. 4. Otipoby, South, 15-7. Triple jump — 1. Tempel, GC, 36-11 1/4. 2. Bradshaw, DC, 35-7 1/2. 3. Linenberger, GC, 34-8. 4. Hanigan, GC, 34-6. Shot — 1. Carr, NW, 41-7 1/4. 2. Rodriguez, Hutch, 39-1/4. 3. Kipp, GC, 37-6 1/4. 4. Wheeler, Campus, 35-9 3/4. Discus — 1. Carr, NW, 146-6. 2. Swenson, Maize, 123-3. 3. Kipp, GC, 120-3. 4. Odunze, South, 118-3. Javelin — 1. Swenson, Maize, 146-3 1/2. 2. Roenfeldt, DC, 114-3. 3. McKinnis, Hutch, 119-9 1/2. 4. Orton, Maize, 107-6.
Lawrence Free State
Boys
Team — Manhattan 149.5, Topeka 85, Free State 81.5. Southeast 70, East 64, Washburn Rural 55, Derby 46, Junction City 7.
100 — 1. Burnett, East, 10.71. 2. Daniels, Manh., 10.86. 3. Mack, Manh., 10l91. 4. Harris, Topeka, 10.93. 200 — Burnett, East, 22.30. 2. Daniels, Manh., 22.62. 3. Odell, FS, 22.78. 4. Harris, Topeka, 22.81. 400 — 1. Shepherd, WR, 49.54. 2. Martin, Manh., 49.83. 3. Hines, SE, 50.35. 4. Harvey, FS, 50.91. 800 — 1. Skwarlo, FS, 1:58.21. 2. LaRoche, WR, 1:58.81. 3. Donley, FS, 1:59.60. 4. Alvarado, Manh., 2:00.40. 1600 — 1. C. Melgares, Manh., 4:29.95. 2. Koppes, Manh., 4:33.42. 3. M. Melgares, Manh., 4:33.46. 4. Ormiston, Derby, 4:36.60. 3200 — 1. C. Melgares, Manh., 9:38.72. 2. M. Melgares, Manh., 9:46.78. 3. Liston, FS, 9:47.39. 4. Keeley, Manh., 9:57.28. 110 hurdles — 1. Austin, Topeka, 14.73. 2. Hicks, Derby, 14.80. 3. Dixon, East, 15.53. 4. Nielson, Topeka, 15.74. 300 hurdles — 1. Hicks, Derby, 40.58. 2. Austin, Topeka, 40.97. 3. Dixon, East, 41.02. 4. Koch, WR, 41.84. 400 relay — 1. Manhattan (Bieber, Daniels, Guvele, Mack), 42.15. 2. Free State 42.63. 3. Topeka 42.69. East 42.96. 1600 relay — 1. Manhattan (Settembrino, Richardson, Daniels, Christeopher), 3:23.96. 2. Topeka 3:25.86. 3. Washburn Rural 3:26.89. 4. Southeast 3:31.39. 3200 relay — 1. Free State (Liston, Skwarlo, Hockenbury, Donley), 8:03.32. 2. Manhattan 8:09.58. 3. Washburn Rural 8:11.34. 4. Southeaste 8:13.41. High jump — 1. Long, Topeka, 6-8. 2. Fields, SE, 6-4. 3. Burnett, East, 6-2. 4. Newman, Topeka 6-0. Pole vault — 1. Hillis, FS, 15-0. 2. Compton, Derby, 14-0. 3. (tie) Heaney, WR, Shuey, East, 13-0. Long jump — 1. Hines, SE, 21-6 3/4. 2. Long, Topeka, 21-6. 3. Nielson, Topeka, 21-3 3/4. 4. Fields, SE, 21-3 3/4. Triple jump — 1. Livsey, Manh., 44-7 1/4. 2. Fields, SE, 44-0. 3. Nielson, Topeka, 43-10 3/4. 4. Harden, Manh., 43-9. Shot — 1. Collins, SE, 53-1 1/2. 2. Wagner, Manh., 52-8. 3. Joseph, SE, 49-7. 4. Brown, East, 47-2 1/2. Discus — 1. Nowlin-Hines, Manh., 159-6 3/4. 2. Dortch, WR, 141-2 1/4. 3. Hocking, FS, 139-1/4. 4. Joseph, SE, 138-8. Javelin — 1. Mark, Derby, 180-8. 2. Kaufman, Easte, 174-6. 3. Werner, FS, 167-7. 4. Dortch, WR, 161-8.
Girls
Team — Free State 161.5. 2. East 104, Manhattan 100, Topeka 89, Junction City 32, Southeast 27, Derby 23, Washburn Rural 21.5.
100 — 1. Maples, Topeka, 12.24. 2. Evans, East, 12.44. 3. Yeargin, Topeka, 12.54. 4. Burl, East, 12.89. 200 — 1. Maples, Topeka, 25.33. 2. Cisneros, Topeka, 26.48. Kennard, FS, 26.48. 4. Gilkey, WR, 26.66. 400 — 1. Kennard, FS, 59.72. 2. Durant, Topeka, 1:00.90. 3. Holloman, Topeka, 1:01.17. 4. Bisio, JC, 1:01.27. 800 — 1. Sullivan, FS, 2:21.37. 2. Venters, FS, 2:22.81. 3. Ochos, Manh., 2:23.23. 4. McCord, FS, 2:24.63. 1600 — 1. Schroeder, Manh., 5:03.16. 2. Venters, FS, 5:13.47. 3. Sanner, FS, 5:18.34. 4. Sullivan, FS, 5:20.88. 3200 — 1. Schroeder, Manh., 11:18.41. 2. Sanner, FS, 11:24.00. 3. Venters, FS, 11:42.43. 4. Morgan, WR, 11:45.85. 100 hurdles — 1. Harmon-Thomas, FS, 14.61. 2. Dabney, FS, 15.14. 3. Clark, FS, 15.23. 4. Crow, Derby, 16.09. 300 hurdles — 1. Harmon-Thomas, FS, 45.53. 2. Clark, FS, 46.68. 3. Dabney, FS, 48.42. 4. Ormsby, Derby, 48.76. 400 relay — 1. Topeka (Maples, Posey, Lee, Yeargin), 48.55. 2. East 49.41. 3. Junction City 50.48. 4. Manhattan k50.50. 1600 relay — 1. Topeka (Holloman, Cisneros, Nzekwe, Durant), 4:07.38. 2. Junction City 4:08.87. 3. Free State 4:09.28. 4. Washburn Rural k4:16.81. 3200 relay — 1. Junction City (Humphreys, Bisio, Pace, Hollis), 9:56.23. 2. Manhattan 10:04.01. 3. Washburn Rural 10:11.76. 4. Free State 10:12.37. High jump — 1. Mahan, Manh., 5-2. 2. Richey, East, 5-2. 3. Dabney, FS, 5-2. 4. Dawn, Topeka, 5-0. Pole vault — 1. Clark, Easte, 9-6. 2. Harmond, Derby, 9-6. 3 (tie). Joseph, SE, Hicks, FS, Smith, Manh., 8-6. Long jump — 1. Eckels, SE, 18-9 1/4. 2. Carson, East, 18-0. 3. Maples, Topeka, 17-7. 4. Posey, Topeka, 16-9 1/4. Triple jump — 1. Eckels, SE, 37-11 1/4. 2. Carson, Easte, 37-3 1/2. 3. Holloman, Topeka, 35-1. 4. Ukoefreso, East, 34-3 3/4. Shot — 1. Same, Easte, 38-4. 2. Williams, East, 38-1 1/4. 3. Shanower, Manh., 37-9 1/4. 4. James, Manh., 34-2 1/2. Discus — 1. Shanower, Manh., 128-1 1/4. 2. James, Manh., 127-1 1/4. 3. Shoemaker, FS, 17-10 1/2. 4. Wood, Manh., 11-11 1/4. Javelin — 1. Navarro, East, 148-1. 2. Wiebe, FS, 140-7. 3. Parmar, East, 124-8. 4. Carson, East, 121-9.
Class 5A
Salina South
Boys
Team — Hays 123 2/3, Maize South 77, Great Bend 76, Newton 76, Wichita Heights 67, Salina South 67, Salina Central 49 1/3, Valley Center 18.
Long jump—1. Martin, WH, 20-7; 2. Windholz, H, 20-6 1/2; 3. Arnold, WH, 20-4 1/2; 4. Smucker, SC, 19-9 1/2. High jump—1. Voss, H, 6-2; 2. Seiler, MS, 5-10; 3. T.Slayton, SS, 5-8; 4. Johnson, SS, 5-8. Triple jump—1. Windholz, H, 43-7 3/4; 2. Mitchell, SS, 42-10; 3. Bahner, WH, 41-10 1/4; 4. Voss, H, 41-5. Shot put—1. Brack, GB, 51-8 1/4; 2. Cox, SS, 49-5 1/4; 3. Hardwick, H, 49-5; 4. Martens, N, 49-3. Discus—1. Martens, N, 163-6; 2. Brack, GB, 151-10; 3. Warren GB, 144-7; 4. Fulmer, N, 140-5. Javelin—1. Balthazor, VC, 180-9; 2. Mortimer, SS, 172-9; 3. Liby, SS, 165-6; 4. Voth, N, 158-6. Pole vault—1. (tie) Green, MS & Davis, H, 11-6; 3. (tie) Davis, SC & Poynter, MS, 11-0. 3,200 relay—1. Maize South, 8:28.40; 2. Great Bend, 8:35.40; 3. Wichita Heights, 8:39.50; 4. Newton, 8:50.20. 110 hurdles—1. Sanders, WH, 15-.03; 2. Sams-Washington, MS, 15.06; 3. Willis, N, 15.26; 4. Scifres, MS, 15.75. 100—1. Delton, SC, H, 10.93; 2. Remsberg, N, 11.11; 3. Carr, WH, 11.27; 4. White, VC, 11.36. 1,600—1. Villarreal, SC, 4:36.42; 2. Graham, GB, 4:37.86; 3. Irish, SS, 4:38.73; 4. Kelso, N, 4:39.42. 400 relay—1. Hays, 43.15; 2. Wichita Heights, 43.62; 3. Newton, 44.16; 4. Great Bend, 45.04. 400—1. Frausto, MS, 50.46; 2. Riedel, H, 50.47; 3. Carrasco, GB, 51.51; 4. Rodriguez, WH, 51.78. 300 hurdles—1. Willis, N, 40.17; 2. Mitchell, SS, 42.36; 3. Smucker, SC, 42.56; 4. Arnold, WH, 42.72. 800—1. Munsch, H, 2:00.41; 2. Garcia, GB, 2:01.70; 3. Villarreal, SC, 2:03.11; 4. Kerr, MS, 2:03.55. 200—1. Delton, H, 22.45; 2. Remsberg, N, 22.71; 3. Herrman, H, 22.72; 4. Frausto, MS, 23.06. 3,200—1. Villarreal, SC, 10:07.64; 2. Thissen, MS, 10:08.36; 3. Graham, GB, 10:11.01; 4. Kelso, N, 10:14.78. 1,600 relay—1. Hays, 3:25.50; 2. Great Bend, 3:28.30; 3. Salina South, 3:29.80; 4. Maize South, 3:30.60.
Girls
Team — Maize South 120 1/2, Newton 103, Salina Central 84, Hays 78, Great Bend 55, Valley Center 53 1/2, Salina Soth 33, Wichita Heights 29.
Long jump—1. Tracy, GB, 15-9 3/4; 2. Greene, SC, 15-7 3/4; 3. Ka.Doll, GB, 15-5 1/2; 4. Woods, VC, 14-10 1/2. High jump—1. Zimmerman, H, 4-10; 2. Runnion, VC, 4-10; 3. George, H, 4-8; 4. Parker, SC, 4-4. Triple jump—1. Ka.Doll, GB, 35-2 1/2; 2. Summers, H, 33-2; 3. Ke.Doll, 33-1 1/2; 4. Woods, VC, 32-10 1/2. Shot put—1. Roberts-Parker, N, 42-5; 2. Thieszen, N, 35-1/4; 3. Evans, SC, 34-4; 4. Baker, VC, 33-7 1/2. Discus—1. Roberts-Parker, N, 115-0; 2. Warren, MS, 106-6; 3. Black, N, 102-5; 4. Warren, GB, 98-4. Javelin—1. Helm, N, 117-1; 2. Schlaefli, H, 114-11; 3. T.Holloway, SS, 114-3; 4. Parker, SC, 99-7. Pole vault—1. Ball, GB, 11-0; 2. Turner, SC, 10-6; 3. Ross, SC, 9-0; 4. Poague, SC, 8-6. 3,200 relay—1. Maize South, 9:57.79; 2. Valley Center, 10:00.20; 3. Hays, 10:07.12; 4. Great Bend, 10:31.73. 100 hurdles—1. Martin, SC, 15.64; 2. Schlaefli, H, 16.35; 3. Pitcock, H, 16.59; 4. Parrish, H, 17.03. 100—1. Hayes, MS, 12.65; 2. Andrews, N, 12.82; 3. Conley, WH, 12.83; 4. Frost, SS, 12.90. 1,600—1. Nestor, MS, 5:24.57; 2. Frausto, MS, 5:24.68; 3. Glann, N, 5:36.50; 4. Brockel, MS, 5:40.08. 400 relay—1. Wichita Heights, 48.93; 2. Maize South, 50.41; 3. Newton, 51.32; 4. Salina Central 51.44. 400—1. Johnson, MS, 59.85; 2. Greene, SC, 1:00.46; 3. Ernst, VC, 1:02.12; 4. Valdez, N, 1:02.97. 300 hurdles—1. Martin, SC, 46.36; 2. Bartel, N, 48.71; 3. Schlaefli, H, 48.94; 4. Pitcock, H, 49.47. 800—1. E.Holloway, SS, 2:19.80; 2. Johnson, MS, 2:21.44; 3. Nestor, MS, 2:21.70; 4. Frausto, VC, 2:24.37. 200—1. Hayes, MS, 25.88; 2. Andres, N, 26.24; 3. Richard, WH, 26.42; 4. Francois, SC, 26.82. 3,200—1. Barton, VC, 12:18.34; 2. Adams, MS, 12:34.09; 3. Winter, N, 12:34.21; 4. Owens, VC, 12:34.32. 1,600 relay—1. Maize South 4:09.35; 2. Salina Central, 4:09.81; 3. Salina South, 4:14.01; 4. Hays, 4:14.96.
Class 4A
Abilene
Boys
100 — 1. Stoppel, McPherson, 11.34. 2. Ewing, Holton, 11.44. 3. Rudolph, Chapman, 11:48. 4. Harvey, McPherson, 11.58. 200 — 1. Allen, Buhler, 22.01. 2. Stoppel, McPh., 22.74. 3. Smethen, Goodland, 23.09. 4. Rudolph, Chapman, 23.26. 400 — 1. Gfeller, Russell, 50.85. 2. Schwarting, Abilene, 51.38. 3. Strine, Scott City, 51.75. 4. Adkins, Buhler, 52.21. 800 — 1. Meyer, Scott City, 2:01.36. 2. Simmerman, Goodland, 2:02.31. 3. Berridge, Nickerson, 2:02.88. 4. Hernandez, Abilene, 2:04.31. 1600 — 1. Berridge, Nickerson, 4:41.58. 2. Windholz, Smoky Valley, 4:42.44. 3. Colhouer, Holton, 4:43.01. 4. Golightley, Royal Valley, 4:44.41. 3200 — 1. Scherer, Wamego, 10:36.43. 2. Windholz, Smoky Valley, 10:38.88. 3. Artzer, Wamego, 10:39.23. 4. Arteaga, Goodland, 10:40.67. 110 hurdles — 1. Hampton, Holton, 15.77. 2. Pfennenstiel, Russell, 15.89. 3. Engelland, Buhler, 36.01. 4. Bender, Abilene, 16:16. 300 hurdles — 1. Hampton, Holton, 40.92. 2. Weiss, Smoky Valley, 41.12. 3. Higbee, Concordia, 41.43. 4. Engelland, Buhler, 41.60. 400 relay — 1. Buhler (Branscom, Mullins, Hickert, Adkins), 43.51. 2. Goodland 44.53. 3. McPherson 44.75. Smoky Valley 45.11. 1600 relay — 1. Scott City (Strine, McRae, Kropp, Meyer), 3:39.27. 2. Russell 3:31.07. 3. Goodland 3:31.79. 4. Concordia 3:31.96. 3200 relay — 1. Abilene (Schwarting, Lahr, Hernandez, Barnes), 8:15.89. 2. Scott City 8:19.99. 3. Goodland 8:31.61. 4. Wamego 8:36.73. High jump — 1. Chapman, Royal Valley, 5-10. 2. O’Neal, Abilene, 5-10. 3. Broxterman, Royal Valley, 5-10. 4. Schweizer, Nickerson, 5-8. Pole vault — 1. Witman, Goodland, 13-6. 2. Marshall, Buhler, 12-6. 3 (tie). Whitley, Concordia, Chapman, Royal Valley, 12-6. Long jump — 1. Branscom, Buhler, 20-4 3/4. 2. Walsh, Chapman, 20-2 1/4. 3. Link, Royal Valley, 20-0. 4. Pieper, Colby, 19-4 1/2. Triple jump — 1. Pieper, Colby, 42- 1/2. 2. Allen, Holton, 41-0. 3. Link, Royal Valley, 40-6 1/2. 4. Ruhs, Goodland, 40-0. Shot — 1. Stauffer, Royal Valley, 46-8 3/4. 2. Klaassen, Smoky Valley, 46-5. 3. Donovan, Russell, 46-3 1/2. 4. Fleming, Clay Center, 45-2. Discus — 1. Lewis, Royal Valley, 146-2. 2. Miller, Wamego, 138-0. 3. Wilson, Clay Center, 134-7. 4. Millner, Abilene, 131-10. Javelin — 1. Teeter, Goodland, 163-3. 2. Wilson, Clary Center, 151-3. 3. Ruhs, Goodland, 147-10. 4. Lahr, Abilene, 147-8.
Girls
100 — 1. Wycoff, Scott City, 12.68. 2. Keller, Buhler, 12.88. 3. Phillips, Chapman, 12.94. 4. Blevins, Royal Valley, 13.21. 200 — 1. Wycoff, Scott City, 25.64. 2. Blevins, Royal Valley, 26.80. 3. Keller, Buhler, 26.82. 4. Anderson, Chapman, 26.94. 400 — 1. Wycoff, Scott City, 57.88. 2. McKee, Colby, 1:00.49. 3. Gfeller, Russell, 1:00.77. 4. Stephens, Colby, 1:02.03. 800 — 1. Seufert, Wamego, 2:27.13. 2. Siruta, Goodland, 2:27.80. 3. Thompson, Abilene, 2:30.27. 4. Blazek, Concordia, 2:30.70. 1600 — 1. Gordon, Larned, 5:31.63. 2. Browne, Colby, 5:31.82. 3. Chestnut, Clay Center, 5:36.67. 4. Hahn, Chapman, 5:43.82. 3200 — 1. Browne, Colby, 11:56.78. 2. Larson, Clay Center, 11:58.57. 3. Gordon, Larned, 12:20.83. 4. Kipfer, Clay Center, 12:37.00. 100 hurdles — 1. Howard, McPherson, 16.02. 2. Anderson, Chapman, 16.18. 3. Nickel, Scott City, 16.21. 4. Thompson, Goodland, 17.12. 300 hurdles — 1. Lambert, Concordia, 48.17. 2. Bedore, Goodland, 48.34. 3. Anguish, Concordia, 48.72. 4. Anderson, Chapman, 48.75. 400 relay — 1. Chapman (Fink, Hurford, Anderson, Phillips), 50.68. 2. Buhler 51:05. 3. Russell 51.53. 4. Concordia 51.63. 1600 relay — 1. Smoky Valley (K. Deterding, E. Deterding, Peterson, Tiani), 4:10.62. 2. Russell 4:11.36. 3. Scott City 4:11.41. 4. Colby 4:11.95. 3200 relay — 1. Wamego (Ward, Seufert, Wilson, Seeberger), 9:53.89. 2. Smoky Valley 10:01.63. 3. Clay Center 10:02.77. 4. Concordia 10:05.20. High jump — 1. Pederson, McPherson, 5-2. 2. Strange, Colby, 5-2. 3. O’Malley, Colby, 4-10. 4. Dossett, McPherson, 4-8. Pole vault — 1. Thompson, Goodland, 10-0. 2. James, Concordia, 10-0. 3. Roth, Abilene, 9-6. 4. Fowles, Clay Center, 9-6. Long jump — 1. Keller, Buhler, 17-0. 2. Suenram, McPherson, 16-5. 3. Blevins, Royal Valley, 16-2. 4. Ofeller, Russell, 15-11. Triple jump — 1. E. Deterding, Smoky Valley, 33-6. 2. Vontz, Wamego, 33-5 1/2. 3. blevins, Royal Valley, 33-3 3/4. 4. Nickel, Scott City, 33- 3/4. Shot — 1. Cooks, McPherson, 42-2. 3. Johnson, Buhler, 38-7 1/2. 3. Miller, Holton, 36-4. 4. Moyer, McPherson, 35-10. Discus — 1. Miller, Holton, 112-3. 2. Myers, Abilene, 107-8. 3. Adams, Concordia, 103-5. 5. Finger, Larned, 101-10. Javelin — 1. Woodward, Wamego, 118-7. 2. Metro, Concordia, 109-4. 3. Roth, Abilene, 105-0. 4. Hanson, Royal Valley, 102-5.
Class 3A
Phillipsburg
Boys
3200 — 1. Cline, Halstead, 10:17.01; 2. Conn, Beloit, 10:19.41; 3. Sandquist, Sacred Heart, 10:19.89; 4. Dodson, Riley County, 10:20.05. 110 hurdles — Webb, Sacred Heart, 15.00; 2. Palen, Sacred Heart, 15.65; 3. Pederson, Marion, 16.27; 4. Kohler, Phillipsburg, 16.38. 3200 relay — 1. Beloit 8:23.69; 2. Hesston 8:37.48; 3. Halstead, 7:43.56; 4. Thomas More Prep 8:46.69. 100 — 1. Lennemann, Phillipsburg, 10.94; 2. Schadler, Hesston, 11.05; 3. Townsdin, Phillipsburg, 11,.27; 4. Sigwing, Halstead, 11.63. 1600 — 1. Conn, Beloit, 4:33.41; 2. Sandquist, Sacred heart, 4:35.46; 3. Smith, Marysville, 4:37.15; 4. Esau, Hesston, 4:37.81. 400 relay —1. Phillipsburg 42.62; 2. Sacred Heart 44.59; 3. Minneapolis 44.72; 4. Beloit 45.32. 400 — 1. Schadler, Hesston, 48.46; 2. Ellis, Phillipsburg, 51.11; 3. Nienczyk, Beloit, 51.57; 4. Sager, SE-Saline, 52.13. 300 hurdles — 1. Kohler, Phillipsburg, 40.31; 2. Adams, Beloit, 40.51; 3. Webb, Sacred Heart, 41.05; 4. Griffith, Riley County, 42.21. 800 — 1. Conn, Beloit, 1:57.87; 2. Sandquist, Sacred Heart 1:58.50; 3. Bollinger, Hesston, 1:59.81; 4. Peterson, SE-Saline, 2:01.95. 200 — 1. Schadler, Hesston, 22.14; 2. Lennemann, Phillipsburg, 22.31; 3. Townsdin, Phillipsburg, 23.05; 4. Mortimer, Minneapolis, 23.26. 1600 relay — 1. Beloit 3:29.48; 2. Phillipsburg 3:32.04; 3. SE-Saline 3:33.63; 4. Minneapolis 3:34.43. Shot put — 1. Black, Beloit, 53-9 1/2; 2. Murray, SE-Saline, 50-10; 3. Jackson, Beloit, 48-8 3/4; 4. Owen, Hoisington, 46-8. Discus — 1. Meyer, Marion, 146-3; 2. Palic, Marion, 146-2; 3. Hale, Hutch Trinity, 143-10; 3. Moore, TMP, 140-9. High jump — 1. Mayorga, TMP, 6-4; 2. Lyle, Norton, 6-4; 3. Vetter, Beloit, 5-10; 4. Croslin, Hoisington, 5-10. Long jump — 1. Schadler, Hesston, 21-10; 2. Wickham, Phillipsburg, 21-7 1/2; 3. Jones, Marion, 20-10 1/4; 4. Griffith, Riley County, 20-10. Javelin — 1. Yoxall, Minneapolis, 182-0; 2. Fouts, TMP, 173-7; 3. Herndon, Beloit, 165-2; 4. Reiter, Beloit, 165-2. Triple jump — 1. Wickham, Phillipsburg, 44-10; 2. Smith, Hesston, 44-9 1/2; 3. Budke, Beloit, 42-10 14; 4. Jones, Marion, 42-1 1/2. Pole vault — 1. Hager, Norton, 14-0; 2. Dreiling, TMP, 13-6; 3. Ball, Hoisington, 13-6; 4. Snelling, Marion, 12-6.
Girls
3200 — 1. Heddin, Hesston, 11:42.77; 2. Trejo, Lyons, 12:09.06; 3. Peschel, Marysville, 12:09.09; 4. Elmore, Sacred Heart, 12:19.22. 100 hurdles — 1. Broeckelman, Beloit, 15.17; 2. L.Poague, SE-Saline, 15.64; 3. Vieyra, Hutch Trinity, 15.74; 4. K.Poague, SE-Saline, 16.13. 3200 relay — 1. Norton 10:09.55; 2. Marysville 10:09.77; 3. Hesston 10:10.44; 4. Minneapolis 10:16.36. 100 — 1. Shupe, Minneapolis, 12.82; 2. Jost, Hesston, 12.85; 3. Adams, Hesston, 13.28; 4. Behrends, Beloit, 13.38. 1600 — 1. Biel, Hutch Trinity, 5:30.88; 2. Trejo, Lyons, 5:33.13; 3. Peschel, Marysville, 5:43.33; 4. Stutterheim, SE-Saline, 5:44.27. 400 relay — 1. Hesston 50.22; 2. Beloit 50.26; 3. Marysville 50.77; 4. Marion 51.69. 400 — 1. Alstrom, Marysville, 1:00.35; 2. Jacobson, MArion, 1:00.71; 3. Mermis, Marion, 1:01.55; 4. Schleich, Hutch Trinity, 1:03.50. 300 hurdles — 1. Broeckelman, Beloit, 46.05; 2. Vieyra, Hutch Trinity, 46.25; 3. Goetz, Sacred Heart, 46.83; 4. K.Poague, SE-Saline, 47.50. 800 — 1. Stutterheim, SE-Saline, 2:25.78; 2. Engelbert, Norton, 2:26.05; 3. Labenz, Hutch Trinity, 2:27.35; 4. Pfeifer, TMP, 2:27.55. 200 — 1. Shupe, Minneapolis, 26.08; 2. Heiman, Marysville, 26.21; 3. Jost, Hesston, 26.31; 4. Goetz, Sacred Heart, 27.16. 1600 relay — 1. Marion 4:08.80; 2. Hesston 4:10.94; 3. Marysville 4:12.50; 4. Hutch Trinity 4:15.92. Shot put — 1. Black, Halstead, 38-1 1/4; 2. Dusin, Phillipsburg, 35-9 1/4; 3. Nelson, Norton, 34-1 1/4; 4. Hemphill, SE-Saline, 34-0 1/2. Discus — 1. Dusin, Phillipsburg, 106-7; 2. Keith, Ellsworth, 104-5; 3. Hedrick, Hutch Trinity, 101-3; 4. Herzet, Marion, 99-10. High jump — 1. Behrends, Beloit, 5-2; 2. (tie) Wiles, SE-Saline, Schmitt, Hesston, Broeckeman, Beloit, 5-0. Long jump — 1. L.Poague, SE-Saline, 16-7 1/2; 2. Jacobson, Marion, 16-4 1/4; 3. Vargo, Riley County, 16-2 1/4; 4. Hammersmith, Hutch Trinity, 16-0 1/2. Javelin — 1. Black, Halstead, 122-6; 2. Larkin, Marysville, 113-8; 3. Racette, Hutch Trinity, 112-0; 4. Gower, Phillipsburg, 111-3. Triple jump — 1. Jacobson, Marion, 36-1 3/4; 2. Hammersmith, Hutch Trinity, 35-11 3/4; 3. L.Poague, SE-Saline, 34-4; 4. Ziegler, Hesston, 33-10. Pole vault — 1. Maloney, Marion, 10-6; 2. Hewitt, Beloit, 10-0; 3. (tie) Esslinger, Norton, Ambroisier, Norton, 9-6.
Class 2A
At Greensburg
Boys
Team — South Central 107, Kiowa County, 83, Sterling 59, Medicine Lodge 46, South Gray 45, Kinsley 42, Inman and Skyline 31, St. John 29, Elkhart, 28, Meade 16, Stanton County 14, Sublette 13, Syracuse 6, Oxford 4.
100 — 1. Beecher, ML, 11.0. 2. Underwood, SCent, 11.24. 3. Barco, E, 11.28. 4. Davis, Sub, 11.45. 200 — 1. Beecher, ML, 23.02. 2. Powell, KC, 23.15. 3. Leyva, Syra, 23.43. 4. Shea, Ster, 23.65. 400 — 1. Beecher, ML, 49.72. 2. Powell, KC, 51.40. 3. Herd, SCent, 52.58. 4. Kelly, SCent, 52.81. 800 — 1. Barco, E, 2:08.00. 2. Cuevas, KC, 2:08.63. 3. Hilleringmann, Ster, 2:08.79. 4. Frame, Kin, 2:09.12. 1600 — 1. Cuevas, KC, 4:42.15. 2. R. Ibarra, Sky, 4:45.93. 3. T. Ibarra, Sky, 4:53.22. 4. Winter, ML, 4:58.10. 3200 — 1. Barco, E, 10:23.81. 2. Cuevas, KC, 10:25.34. 3. R. Ibarra, Sky, 10:54.18. 4. Calleros, SJ, 11:16.81. 110 hurdles — 1. Alexander, SCent, 15.43. 2. Davis, KC, 16.14. 3. Friesen, I, 16.31. 4. McCulloch, M, 16.60. 300 hurdlers — 1. Espinosa, Kin, 40.46. 2. Griebel, SG, 40.78. 3. Alexander, SCent, 41.30. 4. Catlin, O, 42.09. 400 relay — 1. South Central (Herd, Underwood, Konrade, Brooks) 44.96. 2. St. John 45.59. 3. Sublette 45.92. 4. Sterling 46.24. 1600 relay — 1. St. John (Calleros, Cooper, Kinnamon, Wade), 3:36.78. 2. South Central 3:38.59. 3. Kinsley 3:39.83. 4. Inman 3:41.72. 3200 relay — 1. Kiowa County (Boswell, Sears, Powell, Cuevas), 8:40.43. 2. Kinsley 8:46.81. 3. South Central 9:02.06. St. John 9:11.37. High jump — 1. Konrade, SCent, 5-10. 2. Williams, I, 5-8. 3. Dold, Ster, 5-8. 4. Lorenson, StantonCo, 5-6. Pole vault — 1. Vagts, Ster, 11-0. 2. Jones, StantonCo, 11-0. 3. Jacks, KC, 11-0. 4. Miller, KC, 11-0. Long jump — 1. Underwood, SCent, 20-4 3/4. 2. Soto, Kin, 29-8. 3. Mast, SG, 19-7 1/2. 4. Myers, Ster, 19-6 1/2. Triple jump — 1. Beecher, ML, 42-3 1/4. 2. Cottam, I, 40-10 1/2. 3. Davis, KC, 40-6 1/2. 4. Mast, SC, 39-9 3/4. Shot — 1. Dierksen, Ster, 53-3 1/2. 2. Peters, SG, 49-4. 3. Friesen, SG, 46-6 1/2. 4. Davis, M, 46-4 1/4. Discus — 1. Peters, SG, 17-2. 2. Dierksen, Ster, 142-9. 3. Lindsay, SCent, 142-7. 4. Davis, M, 135-1. Javelin — 1. Lindsay, SCent, 158-5. 2. Mosshart, SCent, 154-4. 3. Proffitt, Ster, 145-10. 4. Hacker, Sky, 142-3.
Girls
Team — Kiowa County 98, Meade 85.3, 3. Sterling and Inman 68, Stanton County 47, South Central 43.3, Kinsley 36, Skyline 27.3, Sublette and Syracuse 19, St. John 17, Elkhart 16, South Gray 5, Medicine Lodge 4, Oxford 2.
100 — 1. Krystal Miller, I, 12.62. 2. Aberg, I, 12.63. 3. Krystan Miller, I, 12.72. 4. DeWeese, Sky, 12.73. 200 — 1. Aberg, I, 25.59. 2. Wiens, M, 26.37. 3. Krystan Miller, I, 26.44. 4. Nuest, Ster, 36.88. 400 — 1. Wiens, M, 1:00.66. 2. Briggs, Sub, 1:01.44. 3. Krystal Miller, I, 1:01.60. 4. Eck, ML, 1:01.79. 800 — 1. Gleason, Kin, 2:27.91. 2. Reimer, M, 2:31.40. 3. Gonzalez, E, 2:33.84. 4. Thrasher, Ster, 2:38.44. 1600 — 1. Gonzalez, E, 5:36.81. 2. Black, Stanton Co, 5:44.99. 3. Fisher, Sky, 53:53.66. 4. Ballard, KC, 6:00.53. 3200 — 1. Avelar, StantonCo, 12:19.72. 2. Black, StantonCo, 12:45.61. 3. Fisher, Sky, 12:51.37. 4. Ballard, KC, 13:37.38. 100 hurdles — 1. Melton, KC, 14.81. 2. Wilson, Ster, 15.50. 3. Rudzik, M, 15.51. 4. Dowell, Ster, 15.64. 300 hurdles — 1. Wilson, Ster, 46.62. 2. Stapleton, M, 46.94. 3. Olson, SCent, 48.38. 4. Burns, SJ, 48.84. 400 relay — 1. Inman (Neufeldt, Krystan Miller, Krystal Miller, Aberg), 49.83. 2. Meade 50.56. 3. Kiowa County 50.96. 4. Sterling 51.00. 1600 relay — 1. Inman (Krystal Miller, Glenn, Kristan Miller, Aberg), 4:15.28. 2. Kinsley 4:17.24. 3. Kiowa County 4:18.68. 4. Meade 4:18.90. 3200 relay — 1. Kinsley (Frame, Gleason, Holguin, Wagner), 10:17.75. 2. South Central 10:34.90. 3. St. John 10:37.36. 4. Meade 10:46.62. High jump — 1. Wilson, Ster, 5-0. 2. Melton, KC, 4-10. 3. Dewell, M, 4-10. 4. Pollart, Syra, 4-8. Pole vault — 1. Shironaka, StantonCo, 8-6. 2. Gamble, KC, 8-6. 3. Thrasher, Ster, 7-6. 4. Miller, KC, 6-6. Long jump — 1. Wiens, M, 17-11 1/4. 2. Wilson, Syra, 16-6 1/4. 3. DeWeese, Sky, 16-0. 4. Liggett, KC, 15-11 1/2. Triple jump — 1. Heft, KC, 34-5. 2. S. Wilson, Ster, 34-4. 3. M. Wilson, Syra, 34-1. 4. Thompson, M, 33-10 1/2. Shot — 1. Jellison, SCent, 34-10 3/4. 2. Barajas, Sub, 34-1 1/2. 3. Reichmann, M, 32-9 3/4. 4. Shironaka, StantonCo., 32-2. Discus — 1. Heft, KC, 110-3/4. 2. Jellison, SCent, 106-7. 3. Domme, Kin, 96-3 1/2. 4. West, KC, 90-8 3/4. Javelin — 1. Heft, KC, 125-11. 2. Jellison, SCent, 116-7 3/4. 3. Black, StantonCo, 108-0. 4. Lambert, Ster, 96-8 1/4.
Class 1A
Pretty Prairie
Boys
Team — Macksville 80, Ashland 64, Pretty Prairie 49, Hodgeman County 44, Spearville 34, Fairfield and Stafford 31, Fowler and Deerfield 28, Caldwell 23, Ingalls 22, Satanta and Bucklin 20, South Barber 19, Minneola and Norwick 17, Cunningham 10, Attica 8, Central Christian 6, Rolla.
100 — 1. Willhaus, Pret., 11.79. 2. Konrade, Ashl, 11.90. 3. George, Pret, 11.90. 4. Telford, Rolla, 11.97. 200 — 1. Konrade, Ashl, 23.83. 2. Meininger, Ashl, 23.91. 3. J. Tackett, Deer, 23.92. 4. George, Pret, 23.97. 400 — 1. Skipper, Deer, 51.47. 2. Bird, Fow, 51.80. 3. Edmondson, Inga, 51.99. 4. Morgan, Hodg, 52.03. 800 — 1. McClure, Staf, 2:01.70. 2. Penner, Mack, 2:04.02. 3. Garcia, Sata, 2:04.20. 4. Gardiner, Ashl, 2:04.29. 1600 — 1. Penner, Mack, 4:37.49. 2. Gardiner, Ashl, 4:37.81. 3. McClure, Staf, 4:38.08. 4. Denner, Cald, 4:42.22. 3200 — 1. Penner, Mack, 10:13.44. 2. Schuler, Hodg, 10:27.13. 3. Stiebens, CC, 10:31.80. 4. McClure, Staf, 10:33.67. 110 hurdles — 1. Tranbarger, Mack, 15.88. 2. Siebert, Mack, 15.97. 3. Warnke, Buck, 15.99. 4. Stein, Spea, 16.20. 300 hurdles — 1. Tranbarger, Mack, 41.67. 2. Seibert, Mack, 42.16. 3. Henning, Hodg, 43.01. 4. Stein, Spea, 43.03. 400 relay — 1. Deerfield (T. Tackett, Melendez, Skipper, J. Tackett), 45.27. 1600 relay — 1. Ashland (Meininger, Gardiner, White, Reimer), 3:34.84. 2. Satanta 3:35.07. 3. Hodgeman County 3:37.86. 4. Ingalls 3:38.26. 3200 relay — 1. Stafford (P. Ceniti, A. Ceniti, Aguilar, McClure), 8:37.79. 2. Caldwell 8:39.38. 3. Minneola 8:44.70. High jump — Konrade, Ashl, 6-2. 2. Durler, Spea, 6-2. 3. Heady, Inga, 6-0. 4. Tranbarger, Mack, 5-8. Pole vault — 1. Seibert, Mack, 13-0. 2. Lies, Minn, 12-6. 3. Norris, Norw, 11-0. 4. Mains, Pret, 11-0. Long jump — 1. Smith, Fair, 20-7 3/4. 2. Bird, Fow, 19-10 1/2. 3. Patton, Cunn, 19-7 3/4. 4. Howell, Att, 19-6 1/2. Triple jump — 1. Steein, Spea, 41-4 3/4. 2. George, Pret, 40-11 1/4. 3. Smith, Fair, 40-6 1/4. 4. Stanfill, Sata, 40-3 3/4. Shot — 1. Harms, Hodg, 46-2 1/4. 2. Downey, Buck, 45-1 1/4. 3. Pavlo, So.Bar, 43-11 1/4. 4. Schoenecker, Fair, 39-5 3/4. Discus — 1. Pavlo, So.Bar, 134-11. 2. Stuew, Cald, 122-0. 3. Downey, Buck, 117-8. 4. Miller, Spea, 11-33. Javelin — 1. Schoenecker, Fair, 156-2. 2. Behrens, Norw, 149-9. 3. Crabill, Hodg, 144-3. 4. Clark, Fow, 142-5.
Girls
Team — Cunningham 58, Minneola 52, South Barber 43, Caldwell 38, Spearville 37, Attica 36, Central Christian 34, Moscow and Norwich 30, Rolla 27, Bucklin and Macksville 24, Ashland 21, Fairfield and Satanta 20, Hodgeman County 19, Pawnee Heights and Ingalls 10, Chase and Pretty Prairie 6, Argonia 4, Fowler 3.
100 — 1. Isaacs, Cald, 13.08. 2. Poe, Norw, 13.33. 3. Hagen, CC, 13.34. 4. Cecenas, Mosc, 13.57. 200 — 1. Isaacs, Cald, 27.01. 2. Poe, Norw, 27.36. 3. Hagen, CC, 27.54. 4. Ibarra, Fair, 27.73. 400 — 1. Isaacs, Cald, 1:01.98. 2. Stalker, Sata, 1:03.99. 3. Meyers, Cunn, 1:04.06. 4. Ibarra, Fair, 1:04.36. 800 — 1. Bradshaw, Hodg, 2:33.17. 2. Price, Buck, 2:34.01. 3. Reeves, So.Bar, 2:34.59. 4. Penner, Mack, 2:35.96. 1600 — 1. Reeves, So.Bar, 5:24. 14. 2. Minor, Minn, 5:26;17. 3. Penner, Mack, 5:32.70. 4. Price, Buck, 5:33.63. 3200 — 1. Minor, Minn, 12:09.95. 2. Ricke, Cunn, 12:45.14. 3. Price, Buck, 13:04.03. 4.Reeves, So.Bar, 13:10.73. 100 hurdles — 1. Shumate, Minn, 16.35. 2. Kerschen, Cunn, 16.48. 3. Dobie, Mosc, 17.08. 4. Caro, Sata, 17.50. 300 — 1. Kerschen, Cunn, 46.83. 2. Shumate, Minn, 48.99. 3. Dobie, Mosc, 49.53. 4. Blick, So.Bar, 49.77. 400 relay — 1. Central Christian (Bartlett, Duree, Pankratz, Hagen), 52.97. 2. Caldwell 53.78. 3. Spearville 54.26. 4. Moscow 54.36. 1600 relay — 1. Cunningham (Kerschen, A. Panek, M. Panek, Meyers), 4:17.97. 2. Hodgeman County 4:20.30. 3. Minneola 4:27.58. 4. Macksville 4:36.39. 3200 relay — 1. Cunningham (Ricke, Meyers, M. Panek, A. Panek), 10:38.84. 2. Macksville 11:02.09. 3. South Barber 11:02.93. 4. Ashland 11:04.61. High jump — 1. Murray, Rolla, 5-2, 2. Doussa, Spea, 5-0. 3. Milch, PawHts, 5-0. 4. Stalker, Sata, 4-10. Pole vault — 1. Ricke, Att, 8-6. 2. Jaeger, Minn, 8-6. 3. Seacat, Ash, 7-6. 4. Bohrer, Att, 7-0. Long jump — 1. Poe, Norw, 16-9 1/2. 2. hagen, CC, 16-7. 3. Murray, Roll, 16-3. 4. Gaddie, Arg, 16-1/2. Triple jump — 1. Murray, Roll, 34-1. 2. Schwertfeger, Fair, 33-4 3/4. 3. Batman, Inga, 33-0. 4. Sites, Spea, 32-4. Shot — 1. Clark, So.Bar, 35- 1/2. 2. Slattery, Spea, 34-2. 3. Kizzar, Chas, 33-7. 4. Ramirez, Att, 33-4. Discus — 1. Ramirez, Att, 109-11. 2. Endicott, Ash, 104-10. 3. Long, Buck, 95-8. 4. Karst, PawHts, 95-0. Javelin — 1. Mueller, Mosc, 119-3. 2. Ricke, Att, 116-1. 3. Slattery, Spea, 108-2. 4. Meyers, Cunn, 102-1.
RELATED LINKS:
PDF: 3A Cimarron (team scores)
PDF: 3A Cimarron (individual scores)
PDF: 2A Smith Center (team scores)
PDF: 2A Smith Center (individual scores)
PDF: 1A Pretty Prairie (team scores)
PDF: 1A Pretty Prairie (individual scores)
PDF: 1A Valley Heights (team scores)
Comments