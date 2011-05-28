Class 6A, 5A, 4A state track results (Day 2)

Class 6A
Boys
Team Scores
SM Northwest 72, Manhattan 54, Wichita Heights 40, SM East 35, SM South 33, Wichita Northwest 33, SM West 32, Olathe North 31, Olathe East 28, BV North 28, BV West 26, Free State 25, Goddard 20½, BV Northwest 18, Lawrence 17, Wichita Southeast 15½, Olathe South 15, Campus 15, Washburn Rural 13, Leavenworth 10, Garden City 8, Maize 7, Hutchinson 7, Derby6, Wichita South 6, Dodge City 6, Wichita North 4, Topeka 4, Junction City 3.
Finals
100—1. Adonis Saunders, Olathe North, 10.61; 2. Will Livingston, SM West, 10.81; 3. Skylarr Gatson, W. Heights, 10.84; 4. Zach Franklin, W. Northwest, 10.95; 5. Tyrone Wright, W. Southeast, 11.04; 6. David Fancher, SM Northwest, 11.07; 7. Michael Gagliano, Olathe North, 11.10.
200—1. Adonis Saunders, Olathe North, 21.68; 2. Skylarr Gatson, W. Heights, 22.14; 3. Steven Calloway, W. Southeast, 22.34; 4. Deron Thompson, W. Northwest, 22.40; 5. Zach Franklin, W. Northwest, 22.44; 6. Drew Johnson, Olathe South, 22.46; 7. Jason Crow, SM West, 22.64.
400—1. Victor Simmons, Olathe North, 49.27; 2. Mike Widrig, BV North, 49.37; 3. Troy Wilkins, SM East, 50.00; 4. Drew Johnson, Olathe South, 50.21; 5. Matthew Wright, W. Heights, 50.35; 6. Bradan Smith, W. Southeast, 50.95; 7. Mark Davis, Campus, 51.39.
800—1. Reid Buchanan, Manhattan, 1:54.81; 2. Mike Widrig, BV North, 1:58.22; 3. Jalen Lewis, SM Northwest, 1:58.57; 4. Jeremy Bryan, BV West, 2:00.05; 5. Stan Skwarlo, Lawrence Free State, 2:00.19; 6. Jackson Barbour, SM Northwest, 2:00.87; 7. Garrett Hoch, Maize, 2:01.06.
1600—1. Reid Buchanan, Manhattan, 4:21.21; 2. Jeremy Bryan, BV West, 4:22.14; 3. Aaron Thornburg, SM Northwest, 4:26.15; 4. Jacob Morgan, Washburn Rural, 4:27.07; 5. Michael Gawlick, SM South, 4:27.84; 6. Chris Wise, Hutchinson, 4:27.86; 7. Kain Anderson, Lawrence Free State.
110 hurdles—1. Seth Kotzman, SM Northwest, 14.49; 2. Grant Simmons, BV North, 15.01; 3. Marquel Nickens, SM South, 15.02; 4. Ben Bolton, Manhattan, 15.20; 5. David Sosna, SM East, 15.29; 6. Aaron Hardyway, Campus, 15.33; 7. Jaron Freel, Topeka, 16.26.
300 hurdles—1. Marquel Nickens, SM South, 38.94; 2. Sam McReynolds, Olathe East, 39.80; 3. Da’Shawn Smith, Leavenworth, 40.51; 4. Grant Simmons, BV North, 40.93; 5. Sam Loub, Manhattan, 41.41; 6. Isaiah Bradshaw, Dodge City, 41.58; 7. Steven Rose, Hutchinson, 41.68.
400 relay—1. SM West 42.24; 2. W. Northwest 42.55; 3. SM Northwest 42.70; 4. Leavenworth 42.74; 5. W. Heights 43.14; 6. W. Southeast 43.16; 7. Olathe South 43.38.
1600 relay—1. SM Northwest 3:22.34; 2. W. Northwest 3:22.35; 3. SM West 3:24.27; 4. BV Northwest 3:25.97; 5. Garden City 3:26.02; 6. Maize 3:26.85; 7. SM East 3:30.15.
3200 relay—1. SM Northwest 8:00.77; 2. Lawrence Free State 8:01.07; 3. BV Northwest 8:08.32; 4. Dodge City 8:08.71; 5. Garden City 8:09.35; 6. Washburn Rural 8:10.47; 7. Olathe East 8:11.27.
High jump—1. Austin Hoag, Lawrence Free State, 6-4; 2. Jonny Giess, BV Northwest, 6-4; 3. Kendal Harland, Olathe South, 6-4; 4. Torrance Henderson, W. North, 6-2; 5. (tie) Zachary Bush, Goddard, and Dexter Hayes, W. Southeast, 6-2; 7. Michael Williams, Olathe East, 6-2.
Triple jump—1. Taylor Cross, W. Heights, 45-4¾; 2. Nicholas Betts, Goddard, 45-2¼; 3. Austin Flory, Lawrence, 45-1; 4. Kenneth Iheme, W. Heights, 44-8½; 5. Derrick Davis, Junction City, 44-3½; 6. Aaron Hardyway, Campus, 43-7; 7. Steven Hill, Lawrence, 43-4½.
Discus—1. Zac Bendrick, SM South, 159-0; 2. Brian Beckmann, BV West, 150-4; 3. Brian Williamson, SM East, 145-0; 4. Matt Mar, Maize, 144-4; 5. Zach Tipton, Goddard, 142-4; 6. Kailan Jones, W. South, 140-3; 7. Dylan Ready, Washburn Rural, 139-4.
Javelin—1. Garrett Cantrell, Campus, 182-1; 2. Brent Guiser, Olathe East, 179-6; 3. Jet Moreland, W. Heights, 173-9; 4. Hayes Grisson, SM West, 167-8; 5. Eric Pinkelman, SM Northwest, 164-1; 6. Gabe Luna, Garden City, 164-0; 7. Alex Rorie, SM East, 163-4.
Preliminaries
100—Adonis Saunders, Olathe North, 10.74; Will Livingston, SM West, 11.11; Skylarr Gatson, W. Heights, 11.14; Chris Hughes, W. Northwest, 11.21; Zach Franklin, W. Northwest, 11.22; Tyrone Wright, W. Southeast, 11.27; Michael Gagliano, Olathe North, 11.28; David Fancher, SM Northwest, 11.29.
Girls
Team Scores
Olathe East 66, SM West 58, Lawrence Free State 54, Manhattan 49, Junction City 46, BV West 46, SM East 39, Olathe South 35, Wichita Heights 24, BV Northwest 23½, SM South 22, Wichita North 20, W. Southeast 19, Maize 18, Olathe North 15, Hutchinson 11, Derby 10, Topeka 9, Dodge City 9, SM North 9, Wichita East 8, BV North 5, Goddard 5, Wichita South 3, Garden City 3, SM Northwest 2, Wichita Northwest 1½, Leavenworth 1, Washburn Rural 1.
Finals
100—1. Alisha Keys, Junction City, 12.09; 2. Toni Aguiar, SM East, 12.40; 3. Sophia Alonso, Manhattan, 12.41; 4. Ramie Grayson, Olathe East, 12.41; 5. Krystal Corhn, Topeka, 12.42; 6. Taylor Chandler, W. Heights, 12.46; 7. Clare Bingaman, SM South, 12.54.
200—1. Alisha Keys, Junction City, 25.00; 2. Taylor Chandler, W. Heights, 25.50; 3. Ramie Grayson, Olathe East, 25.68; 4. Toni Aguiar, SM East, 25.70; 5. Kierra Johnson, Dodge City, 25.78; 6. Lauren Jacobs, Hutchinson, 25.86; 7. Natali Engle, Goddard, 26.00.
400—1. Sophia Alonso, Manhattan, 57.98; 2. Janessa Clay, SM North, 58.74; 3. Alyxis Bowens, Derby, 58.78; 4. Erika Lark, BV West, 59.21; 5. Hanna Jane Stradinger, SM East, 59.53; 6. Abby Dunn, SM East, 1:00.09; 7. Ashea Hanna, W. Heights, 1:01.13.
800—1. Alli Cash, SM West, 2:16.92; 2. Hanna Jane Stradinger, SM East, 2:19.92; 3. Kelsey Quiring, Olathe East, 2:20.64; 4. Lynn Robinson, Lawrence Free State, 2:22.66; 5. Kayla Doll, Garden City, 2:22.77; 6. Amber Eichkorn, W. North, 2:22.83; 7. Bailey Sullivan, Lawrence Free State, 2:22.93.
1600—1. Alli Cash, SM West, 4:58.59; 2. Amber Eichkorn, W. North, 5:09.88; 3. Alaina Schroeder, Manhattan, 5:11.23; 4. Emily Hornbeck, Derby, 5:18.52; 5. Lynn Robinson, Lawrence Free State, 5:24.24; 6. Kelsey Quiring, Olathe East, 5:24.27; 7. MJ Distler, BV West, 5:24.87.
100 hurdles—1. Kasha McDougald, Junction City, 14.43; 2. Alexa Harmon-Thomas, Lawrence Free State, 14.60; 3. Lizzy Lothamer, Olathe South, 15.10; 4. Kierra Botley, Olathe North, 15.16; 5. Tahlia Pope, W. Heights, 15.59; 6. Summer Wilson, Dodge City, 15.73; 7. Janessa Clay, SM North, 15.80.
300 hurdles—1. Alexa Harmon-Thomas, Lawrence Free State, 44.86; 2. Lisa Tomasu, Maize, 45.45; 3. Alyson Youngdoff, BV Northwest, 45.47; 4. Chloe Weck, SM West, 46.08; 5. Erin Murphy, Olathe South, 46.17; 6. Madison Schrock, Hutchinson, 46.48; 7. Taylor Clark, Washburn Rural, 46.78.
400 relay—1. Junction City 48.22; 2. Olathe East 48.55; 3. Topeka 48.62; 4. W. Heights 49.33; 5. BV West 50.13; 6. W. Southeast 50.21; 7. Leavenworth 50.21.
1600 relay—1. Olathe East 4:03.31; 2. BV West 4:03.88; 3. SM East 4:04.10; 4. BV Northwest 4:04.52; 5. Olathe South 4:04.59; 6. SM West 4:06.18; 7. W. Heights 4:06.88.
3200 relay—1. SM West 9:37.28; 2. BV Northwest 9:42.18; 3. Lawrence Free State 9:48.56; 4. Olathe East 9:48.85; 5. Olathe North 9:52.49; 6. Maize 9:56.18; 7. Manhattan 9:58.42.
Long jump—1. Alyssa Kelly, BV West, 18-3¾; 2. Alexa Harmon-Thomas, Lawrence Free State, 18-3½; 3. Sophia Alonso, Manhattan, 18-3; 4. Jenny Pinkston, Olathe East, 17-0; 5. Kasha McDougald, Junction City, 16-10; 6. Kesha Buckner, Dodge City, 16-7¼; 7. Tahlia Pope, W. Heights, 16-4¾.
Shot put—1. Megan Smith, Olathe South, 48-2 (meet record, old record 47-3½ by Pinkie Suggs, Manhattan, 1982); 2. MJ Massanet, Manhattan, 43-3; 3. Autumn Iverson, Hutchinson, 41-0½; 4. Korbin Richards, SM South, 39-3; 5. Precious Ojiaka, Olathe East, 37-3¾; 6. Jasmine Smith, BV North, 36-2; 7. Saquayia Henderson, W. Southeast, 35-7½.
Preliminaries
100—Alisha Keys, Junction City, 12.42; Krystal Corhn, Topeka, 12.52; Ramie Grayson, Olathe East, 12.63; Toni Aguiar, SM East, 12.69; Taylor Chandler, W. Heights, 12.70; Clare Bingaman, SM South, 12.72; Sophia Alonso, Manhattan, 12.79; Leslie Lindsey, Olathe Northwest, 12.80.
Class 5A
Boys
Team Scores
Hays 98, Bishop Carroll 88, Topeka West 52, Emporia 32, Liberal 31, Great Bend 30, Newton 28, Valley Center 23, St. Thomas Aquinas 21, Gardner-Edgerton 20, KC Schlagle 20, Lansing 19, Mill Valley 17½, Andover Central 16, Andover 13, Topeka Seaman 12, Bishop Miege 12, Shawnee Heights 12, Wichita West 11, Kapaun Mount Carmel 9, Salina South 8, Blue Valley 8, Pittsburg 8, McPherson 6½, BV Southwest 6, Topeka Highland Park 5, Salina Central 3, KC Washington 2, KC Wyandotte 1.
Finals
100—1. Joe Fisher, Valley Center, 10.60; 2. LaRay Young, KC Schlagle, 11.10; 3. Cody Hursh, BV Southwest, 11.01; 4. Paul Hatch, Topeka West, 11.21; 5. Jason McNeal, Bishop Carroll, 11.23; 6. Andrew Dawn, KC Washington, 11.24; 7. Jacob McDermott, Blue Valley, 11.29.
200—1. Joe Fisher, Valley Center, 21.59; 2. LaRay Young, KC Schlagle, 22.13; 3. Alex Reed, Great Bend, 22.31; 4. Ebu Camara, Hays, 22.31; 5. Isaac Gallegos, Liberal, 22.52; 6. Xavier Riley, Topeka West, 22.66; 7. Jake McCurry, Lansing, 22.71.
400—1. Alex Reed, Great Bend, 48.73; 2. Michel Anderson, W. West, 49.72; 3. Ebu Camara, Hays, 49.86; 4. LaRay Young, KC Schlagle, 49.91; 5. Ashton Proctor, Mill Valley, 50.69; 6. Johnny Acker, Shawnee Heights, 50.86; 7. Tyler Robinson, Newton, 51.28.
800—1. Tegan Michael, Topeka West, 1:56.23; 2. David Thor, Bishop Carroll, 1:56.71; 3. Tyler Tilton, Emporia, 1:58.83; 4. Tanner Staab, Hays, 1:59.79; 5. Aaron Potter, Lansing, 1:59.79; 6. Eric Stumon, Hays, 1:59.80; 7. Luke Lee, Pittsburg, 2:00.50.
1600—1. David Thor, Bishop Carroll, 4:21.65; 2. Tegan Michael, Topeka West, 4:22.43; 3. Seth Tophoj, Hays, 4:29.45; 4. Alex Weitkamp, St. Thomas Aquinas, 4:31.18; 5. Matt Bryan, Topeka Seaman, 4:32.49; 6. Michael Just, Andover, 4:32.80; 7. Tyler Tilton, Emporia, 4:33.04.
110 hurdles—1. Adam Deterding, Hays, 15.14; 2. Cole Kretchmar, Andover Central, 15.16; 3. Matt Moyd, Great Bend, 15.24; 4. David Jorgensen, Kapaun, 15.48; 5. Cale Sharp, Salina Central, 15.66; 6. Marcus Williams, Gardner-Edgerton, 15.84; 7. Brian Toedtmann, Kapaun, 15.93.
300 hurdles—1. Trenton Hammond, Liberal, 39.07; 2. Cole Kretchmar, Andover Central, 40.12; 3. Tyler Nance, Bishop Carroll, 40.43; 4. Adebeyo Bramaih, Liberal, 40.51; 5. Keddy Hart, Bishop Carroll, 41.73; 6. Alex Baird, Blue Valley, 41.88; 7. Tim Seymour, Gardner-Edgerton, 43.05.
400 relay—1. Newton 43.29; 2. Topeka West 43.43; 3. Bishop Carroll 43.65; 4. Salina South 44.21; 5. Valley Center 44.23; 6. McPherson 44.49; 7. Hays 44.52.
1600 relay—1. Newton 3:23.72; 2. Topeka West 3:23.81; 3. Shawnee Heights 3:24.18; 4. Hays 3:24.98; 5. Bishop Carroll 3:30.53; 6. Pittsburg 3:30.61; 7. Topeka Seaman 3:32.48.
3200 relay—1. Hays 7:59.64; 2. Topeka Seaman 8:02.23; 3. Newton 8:19.08; 4. Kapaun 8:19.98; 5. Lansing 8:22.12; 6. Bishop Carroll 8:22.14; 7. Pittsburg 8:23.53.
Long jump—1. Jerel Morrow, Emporia, 22-10¾; 2. Brandon Gentz, Emporia, 22-9¼; 3. Nick Williams, St. Thomas Aquinas, 21-9½; 4. Marcus Striplin, Pittsburg, 21-5¼; 5. Steven Radetic, St. Thomas Aquinas, 21-4½; 6. Bobby Lacy, Bishop Miege, 21-2¼; 7. Grant Ralston, Andover, 20-4¾.
Pole vault—1. Casey Bowen, Gardner-Edgerton, 16-6 (meet record; old record 16-3 by Issac Mallory, Gardner-Edgerton, 2009); 2. Nick Meyer, Carroll, 14-6; 3. Tommy Brady, Gardner-Edgerton, 14-6; 4. Chris Burley, Great Bend, 14-0; 5. Jesse Vollick, Blue Valley, 14-0; 6. Ethan Pearson, Emporia, 14-0; 7. Ryan Weisenburger, Gardner-Edgerton, 13-6.
Discus—1. Zack Gaughan, Hays, 151-9; 2. Justin McPhail, Liberal, 151-3; 3. Matt Melillo, Carroll, 149-11; 4. Aaron Plump, Topeka West 149-8; 5. Cade Sharp, Hays, 143-3; 6. Antwan Robbins, Highland Park, 135-9; 7. Jillan Anderson, KC Wyandotte, 135-2.
Preliminaries
100—Joe Fisher, Valley Center, 10.66; LaRay Young, KC Schlagle, 11.14; Cody Hursh, BV Southwest, 11.14; Paul Hatch, Topeka West, 11.25; Jason McNeal, Bishop Carroll, 11.25; Andrew Dawn, KC Washington, 11.26; Jacob McDermott, Blue Valley, 11.30; Kevin O’Connor, McPherson, 11.32.
Girls
Team Scores
Bishop Carroll 79½, Gardner-Edgerton 67½, Emporia 48½, Salina Central 47, Shawnee Heights 40, St. Thomas Aquinas 37, Newton 30, KC Washington 30, Valley Center 27, Mill Valley 25, Pittsburg 24, Kapaun Mount Carmel 23, Great Bend 19, Salina South 17, Lansing 16, Bishop Miege 14, Topeka Highland Park 13, Blue Valley 12, Hays 9, Andover Central 8, Liberal 7, BV Southwest 6½, McPherson 5, Topeka Seaman 4, Arkansas City 2, KC Wyandotte 1.
Finals
100—1. Le’Tristan Pledger, KC Washington, 12.04; 2. Aleni Zavesky, Salina Central, 12.18; 3. La’tiyera Yeargin, Newton, 12.28; 4. Oasis Hernandez, Emporia, 12.35; 5. Samahj Ross, Highland Park, 12.47; 6. Angie Vailas, Kapaun, 12.48; 7. Kyla Martin, Gardner-Edgerton, 12.61.
200—1. Oasis Hernandez, Emporia, 25.00; 2. Aleni Zavesky, Salina Central, 25.36; 3. Sarah Kolmer, Emporia, 25.36; 4. Katie Hurlbutt, Valley Center, 25.68; 5. Kyla Martin, Gardner-Edgerton, 25.69; 6. Samahj Ross, Highland Park, 25.70; 7. La’tiyera Yeargin, Newton, 25.99.
400—1. Sarah Kolmer, Emporia, 58.05; 2. Gavyn Yetter, Shawnee Heights, 59.24; 3. Katherine Dillard, Bishop Carroll, 59.62; 4. Olivia Boone, BV Southwest, 59.96; 5. Kate Drilling, St. Thomas Aquinas, 1:00.02; 6. Hanna Pfannenstiel, Hays, 1:00.32; 7. Tracy Lister, Topeka Seaman, 1:01.93.
800—1. Anna Church, Bishop Miege, 2:20.08; 2. Katherine Dillard, Bishop Carroll, 2:20.76; 3. Bailey Zimmerman, Hays, 2:21.03; 4. Megan Holloway, Salina South, 2:22.27; 5. Brie Putthoff, St. Thoams Aquinas, 2:26.71; 6. Nashia Baker, Lansing, 2:25.87; 7. Kate Drilling, St. Thomas Aquinas, 2:26.71.
1600—1. Morgan Wedekind, Valley Center, 5:10.01; 2. Mackenzie Maki, Kapaun, 5:19.76; 3. Kaelyn Balch, Carroll, 5:20.39; 4. Rubi Torres, Great Bend, 5:23.87; 5. Megan Holloway, Salina South, 5:24.25; 6. Ashtin Kurz, Lansing, 5:26.77; 7. Bailee Cofer, St. Thomas Aquinas, 5:27.56.
100 hurdles—1. Le’Tristan Pledger, KC Washington, 14.19; 2. Kristen Powell, Bishop Carroll, 15.56; 3. Cassidy Downing, Shawnee Heights, 15.80; 4. Riley Roberts, Newton, 15.87; 5. Payton Shook, McPherson, 15.92; 6. Skyler Muff, Pittsburg, 16.08; 7. Brady Nordhus, Bishop Carroll, 16.46.
300 hurdles—1. Kristen Powell, Bishop Carroll, 45.98; 2. Lauren Ouderkirk, Pittsburg, 46.29; 3. Taylor Claybon, Gardner-Edgerton, 47.98; 4. Brady Nordhus, Bishop Carroll, 48.92; 5. Andrea Baron, Newton, 49.27; 6. Magie Seiler, Bishop Carroll, 53.68; 7. Ver-Lyssa Timms, KC Wyandotte, 54.52.
400 relay—1. Shawnee Heights 49.04; 2. Highland Park 49.56; 3. Newton 49.79; 4. Gardner-Edgerton 50.05; 5. Salina Central 50.78; 6. McPherson 50.80; 7. Kapaun 50.95.
1600 relay—1. Shawnee Heights 4:03.27; 2. Gardner-Edgerton 4:06.03; 3. Bishop Carroll 4:08.29; 4. Bishop Miege 4:08.63; 5. St. Thomas Aquinas 4:09.94; 6. Pittsburg 4:10.99; 7. Hays 4:12.18.
3200 relay—1. Bishop Carroll 9:46.06; 2. St. Thomas Aquinas 9:49.56; 3. Lansing 10:06.64; 4. Kapaun 10:12.37; 5. Pittsburg 10:14.57; 6. Shawnee Heights 10:23.28; 7. Mill Valley 10:27.03.
High jump—1. Danielle Berry, Salina South, 5-4; 2. (tie) Stephanie Knab, Andover Central, and Laynie Timmons, St. Thomas Aquinas, 5-2; 4. Chelsea Baker, Pittsburg, 5-2; 5. (tie) Kelly Urschel, BV Southwest, and Bethany Bowman, Emporia, 5-0; 7. (tie) Kyla Martin, Gardner-Edgerton, and Riley Rathbun, Bishop Carroll, 5-0.
Triple jump—1. Sarah Kolmer, Emporia, 39-3¾; 2. Jalisa Brice, Gardner-Edgerton 38-3¾; 3. Laynie Timmons, St. Thomas Aquinas, 37-1¼; 4. Bre Bennett, Salina Central, 36-2½; 5. Kaylie Doll, Great Bend, 35-8½; 6. Maddie Estell, Mill Valley, 34-10; 7. Chelsea Baker, Pittsburg, 34-7½.
Shot put—1. Hannah Schneider, Gardner-Edgerton, 40-5; 2. Sadie Suenram, Salina Central, 40-1; 3. Mizani Hobson, Blue Valley, 37-6; 4. Caitlin Bauer, Liberal, 36-8; 5. Jacy Quade, Great Bend, 36-6¼; 6. Emily Lantz, Kapaun, 36-2¼; 7. Danie Plank, Gardner-Edgerton, 35-10.
Javelin—1. Danie Plank, Gardner-Edgerton, 145-0; 2. Ashlee Bilhimer, Gardner-Edgerton, 134-10; 3. Sara Slater, Lansing, 127-11; 4. Sara Dunkin, Shawnee Heights, 127-1; 5. Jacquelin Diefenbach, Topeka Seaman, 126-7; 6. Megan Williams, Valley Center, 125-9; 7. Beth McCormick, Valley Center, 118-7.
Preliminaries
100—Le’Tristan Pledger, KC Washington, 12.52; Oasis Hernandez, Emporia, 12.59; Kyla Martin, Gardner-Edgerton, 12.74; Aleni Zavesky, Salina Central, 12.76; Samahj Ross, Highland Park, 12.78; La’tiyera Yeargin, Newton, 12.82; Angie Vailas, Kapaun, 12.83; Heloice Steele, Highland Park, 12.94.
Class 4A
Boys
Team Scores
Louisburg 43, Baldwin 43, Andale 36, Rose Hill 33, Paola 31, Buhler 31, Trinity Academy 31, DeSoto 26, Royal Valley 24, Basehor-Linwood 24, Hesston 22, Mulvane 20, Holton 18, El Dorado 18, Winfield 16, Maize South 16, Hugoton 15, Nickerson 14, Smoky Valley 13½, Ulysses 12, Prairie View 11, Ottawa 10, KC Piper 10, Fort Scott 9½, KC Sumner 8, Circle 8, Clearwater 8, Wamego 8, Baxter Springs 7, Clay Center 6, Hiawatha 6, Russell 5, Pratt 5, Tonganoxie 4½, Augusta 4, Cheney 3, Bonner Springs 3, Topeka Hayden 2, Concordia 2, Abilene 2, Eudora 1 Bishop Ward 1, Osawatomie 1, Parsons ½.
Finals
100—1. Morgan Burns, Trinity Academy, 10.66 (meet record; old record 10.73 by Tim Lira, Wellington, 2002); 2. Daniel Prioleau, Basehor-Linwood, 10.74; 3. Jordan Riffel, DeSoto, 10.94; 4. Mark Sitek, Louisburg, 11.03; 5. LaQua Mayes, Rose Hill, 11.03; 6. Denzel Chilcoat, Hiawatha, 11.35; 7. Asher Hannon, Baldwin, 11.37.
200—1. Morgan Burns, Trinity Academy, 21.58; 2. Jordan Riffel, DeSoto, 21.70; 3. Mark Sitek, Louisburg, 21.90; 4. Nick Deterding, Smoky Valley, 22.61; 5. Tate Annis, Ulysses, 22.73; 6. Sam Massey, Buhler, 23.01; 7. Trent Teuscher, Paola, 23.38.
400—1. Morgan Burns, Trinity Academy, 48.66; 2. Mark Sitek, Louisburg, 49.88; 3. Nick Deterding, Smoky Valley, 50.48; 4. Asher Hannon, Baldwin, 51.18; 5. JP Lohrentz, Buhler, 51.28; 6. Brogan Barry, Topeka Hayden, 51.62; 7. Brady Fink, Fort Scott, 51.77.
800—1. Taylor Brown, Prairie View, 1:58.68; 2. Thad Martin, Andale, 1:59.14; 3. Tommy Hatesohl, Clay Center Community, 1:59.70; 4. Brian Wright, Baldwin, 2:00.30; 5. Patrick Weaver, Hugoton, 2:00.38; 6. Eyan Roth, Hesston, 2:00.44; 7. Jacob Jaksetic, KC Bishop Ward, 2:00.54.
1600—1. Evan Landes, Mulvane, 4:24.04; 2. Thad Martin, Andale, 4:24.27; 3. Brian Wright, Baldwin, 4:25.32; 4. Casey Nightengale, El Dorado, 4:29.40; 5. Angel Vasquez, DeSoto, 4:30.50; 6. Brian Mosier, KC Piper, 4:33.54; 7. Jake Spence, Baxter Springs, 4:36.24.
110 hurdles—1. Josh Schirmer, Holton, 14.82; 2. Jaxon Wright, Holton, 15.06; 3. Jarrod Nickelson, Clearwater, 15.32; 4. Garrett Griffin, Louisburg, 15.46; 5. Josh Jarnagin, Ulysses, 15.50; 6. Sean Wisdom, Augusta, 15.52; 7. Jeff Bowen, DeSoto, 15.65.
300 hurdles—1. Ryan Horsch, Andale, 39.68; 2. Nah’Shon Thomas, KC Sumner, 40.39; 3. Carson Barnes, Baldwin, 40.46; 4. Payson Maydew, Pratt, 41.02; 5. Jon Martin, Rose Hill, 41.38; 6. Drew Erkenbrack, Concordia, 41.66; 7. Brandon Oakes, Osawatomie, 41.82.
400 relay—1. Basehor-Linwood 43.15; 2. Buhler 43.50; 3. Hesston 44.03; 4. Andale 44.06; 5. Ulysses 44.19; 6. KC Piper 44.32; 7. Paola 44.78.
1600 relay—1. Rose Hill 3:25.96; 2. Buhler 3:26.42; 3. Baldwin 3:27.36; 4. Maize South 3:28.54; 5. Bonner Springs 3:29.83; 6. Hesston 3:31.07; 7. Trinity Academy 3:31.47.
3200 relay—1. El Dorado 8:14.27; 2. Wamego 8:15.26; 3. Hugoton 8:17.83; 4. Hesston 8:24.18; 5. Ulysses 8:24.69; 6. Maize South 8:25.68; 7. Royal Valley 8:30.06.
Long jump—1. Skylar Hawkins, Paola, 22-3¾; 2. Ryan Schadler, Hesston, 22-0½; 3. Carson Barnes, Baldwin, 21-6¾; 4. Camron Leupold, Hiawatha, 21-3¾; 5. Lane Young, Basehor-Linwood, 21-3¼; 6. Robert Kinnick, Rose Hill, 20-7; 7. Jarrod Nickelson, Clearwater, 20-6¼.
Javelin—1. Garrett Griffin, Louisburg, 200-5; 2. Alex Gardinier, Circle, 191-7; 3. Alex Gentges, Louisburg, 181-4; 4. Jeremy Groene, Winfield, 173-1; 5. Joe Hubener, Cheney, 170-10; 6. Andrew Henn, Paola, 170-0; 7. Derek Webb, Eudora, 167-10.
Preliminaries
100—Daniel Prioleau, Basehor-Linwood, 10.98; 2. Morgan Burns, Trinity Academy, 11.05; Jordan Riffel, DeSoto, 11.06; Mark Sitek, Louisburg, 11.14; LaQua Mayes, Rose Hill, 11.19; Denzel Chilcoat, Hiawatha, 11.45; Brady Seidel, Pratt, 11.53; Asher Hannon, Baldwin, 11.57.
Girls
Team Scores
Baldwin 41, Colby 41, El Dorado 34, Hesston 33, Andale 30, KC Sumner 28, Cheney 27, Paola 26, Osawatomie 23, Chapman 22, KC Piper 22, Nickerson 20, Russell 19, Tonganoxie 18, Basehor-Linwood 18, DeSoto 16, Lenexa St. James 15, Clearwater 14, Louisburg 14, Holton 13, Maize South 12, Hugoton 10, Wamego 10, Haven 10, Ulysses 8, Iola 8, Abilene 8, Girard 7, Concordia 7, Pratt 7, Spring Hill 7, Prairie View 6, Circle 6, Anderson County 6, Chanute 5, Bonner Springs 4, Eudora 4, Bishop Ward 3, Fort Scott 2, Rose Hill 2, Jefferson West 2, Kingman 2, Buhler 1, Wellington 1.
Finals
100—1. Tyler Sloan, KC Sumner, 12.40; 2. Dakkota Edmonds, Basehor-Linwood, 12.46; 3. Kristian Lee, KC Piper, 12.57; 4. Hannah Grubbs, Maize South, 12.66; 5. Lenia Goff, KC Piper, 12.57; 6. Peyton Weiss, Russell, 12.82; 7. Karissa Severud, Buhler, 12.93.
200—1. Dakkota Edmonds, Basehor-Linwood, 25.18; 2. Tyler Sloan, KC Sumner, 25.32; 3. Peyton Weiss, Russell, 25.91; 4. Ali Jost, Hesston, 26.13; 5. Lauren Frederick, Paola, 36.23; 6. Taylor Needham, Cheney, 26.24; 7. Megan Campbell, Wellington, 26.36.
400—1. Taylor Needham, Cheney, 58.23; 2. Mollie Nebel, Hesston, 59.45; 3. Morgan Lober, Baldwin, 59.78; 4. Lauren Frederick, Paola, 1:00.18; 5. Dominique Staats, Pratt, 1:00.23; 6. Rachel Grubbs, Maize South, 1:01.38; 7. Kayla Jones, KC Piper 1:01.93.
800—1. Emilea Finley, Colby, 2:18.33; 2. Lacey Erickson, DeSoto, 2:18.67; 3. Molly Milbourn, El Dorado, 2:20.55; 4. Barnes, Baldwin, 2:20.75; 5. Connor Strader, Holton, 2:21.12; 6. Bridgette McCormick, Lenexa St. James, 2:21.53; 7. Lauren Brodie, Paola, 2:24.02.
1600—1. Emilea Finley, Colby, 5:05.62; 2. Molly Milbourn, El Dorado, 5:07.94; 3. Bridgette McCormick, Lenexa St. James, 5:15.38; 4. Lacey Erickson, DeSoto, 5:23.51; 5. Cheyenne Becker, Pratt, 5:23.69; 6. McKenna Poynter, Maize South, 5:26.43; 7. Frankie Oropeza, KC Bishop Ward, 5:28.73.
100 hurdles—1. Tayler Soucie, Osawatomie, 15.22; 2. Kelsey Lacy, Abilene, 15.36; 3. Jill Kurtz, Chapman, 15.36; 4. Hannah Grubbs, Maize South, 15.59; 5. Hannah Tjaden, Clearwater, 15.67; 6. Mollie Benel, Hesston, 15.71; 7. Hayley Mertens, Kingman, 15.84.
300 hurdles—1. Tyler Sloan, KC Sumner, 44.84; 2. Jill Kurtz, Chapman, 45.54; 3. Tayler Soucie, Osawatomie, 46.98; 4. Ramie Burkhart, Baldwin, 47.38; 5. Alexandra Garbarino, Anderson County, 47.51; 6. Hannah Tjaden, Clearwater, 47.62; 7. Richelle Luongo, Concordia, 47.66.
400 relay—1. KC Piper 49.54; 2. Hesston 49.73; 3. Paola 50.04; 4. Andale 50.59; 5. Lenexa St. James 51.02; 6. Baldwin 51.25; 7. Russell 51.32.
1600 relay—1. Baldwin 4:04.96; 2. Hesston 4:05.95; 3. Paola 4:07.97; 4. Andale 4:10.59; 5. Cheney 4:11.28; 6. Colby 4:11.61; 7. Lenexa St. James 4:14.33.
3200 relay—1. Holton 9:48.43; 2. Baldwin 9:57.43; 3. Concordia 10:07.53; 4. Eudora 10:08.79; 5. Spring Hill 10:11.68; 6. Wamego 10:18.63; 7. Rose Hill 10:22.80.
Triple jump—1. Nicole Kinser, Hugoton, 36-10½; 2. Josie Eck, Andale, 36-3; 3. Tayler Soucie, Osawatomie, 35-11; 4. Paige Roopchan, Colby, 35-8¾; 5. Paige Rockers, Anderson County, 35-6¾; 6. Courtney Lies, Andale, 35-2¾; 7. Jami Hodge, Spring Hill, 35-0.
Pole vault—1. Jaimie House, El Dorado, 12-0 (meet record; old record 12-0 by Jaimie House, El Dorado, 2009); 2. Maggie Wilson, Iola, 11-6; 3. Kim Friedrichs, Andale, 11-0; 4. Emily Rowland, Andale, 10-6; 5. Bethany Bailey, Bonner Springs, 10-6; 6. Grace Shiach, Andale, 10-0; 7. Randi Pierce, Girard, 9-6.
Shot put—1. Cassie Caswell, Nickerson, 42-2; 2. Dominique Grizzle, Tonganoxie, 40-9½; 3. Kaylea Britton, Ulysses, 40-4; 4. Morgan Gilliland, Paola, 38-8; 5. Dominique Chew, Hesston, 36-6½; 6. Marci Green, Jefferson West, 35-10; 7. Amelia Govert, Kingman, 35-6.
Discus—1. Cassie Caswell, Nickerson, 129-3; 2. Elizabeth Evans, Wamego, 125-6; 3. Brooke Frazier, Louisburg, 123-10; 4. Merissa Quick, Cheney, 120-1; 5. Allison Howard, Baldwin, 119-11; 6. Kaylea Britton, Ulysses, 119-9; 7. Bridgette Bradley, Bonner Springs, 118-4.
Preliminaries
100—Tyler Sloan, KC Sumner, 12.44; Dakkota Edmonds, Basehor-Linwood, 12.63; Kristian Lee, KC Piper, 12.74; Hannah Grubbs, Maize South, 12.84; Alex Allen, Mulvane, 12.92; Lenia Goff, KC Piper, 12.92; Peyton Weiss, Russell, 12.92; Karissa Severud, Buhler, 12.93.
