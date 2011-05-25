2011 state championship schedule, scoreboard (May 28)

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SCOREBOARD
Baseball
Class 6A
At Hoglund Ballpark, Lawrence
Friday’s Quarterfinals
Maize 10, Leavenworth 0
SM East 2, Wichita Northwest 0
BV West 11, Campus 3
Lawrence 2, SM West 1
Saturday
Semifinals
Maize 7, SM East 6
BV West 3, Lawrence 2
Championship Round
Championship: Maize 10, BV West 0
Third place: SM East 13, Lawrence 11
Class 5A
At Eck Stadium
Friday’s Quarterfinals
Blue Valley 8, Bishop Carroll 2
Shawnee Heights 12, Salina Central 0
Bishop Miege 3, Hays 2
Topeka Seaman 3, Kapaun Mount Carmel 1
Saturday
Semifinals
Shawnee Heights 5, Blue Valley 4
Topeka Seaman 6, Bishop Miege 2
Championship Round
Championship: Shawnee Heights 6, Topeka Seaman 4
Third place: Blue Valley 9, Bishop Miege 3
Class 4A
At Evans Stadium, Salina
Friday’s Quarterfinals
Baxter Springs 7, Basehor-Linwood 6
Spring Hill 6, Trinity Academy 1
Pratt 3, Maize South 1
Lenexa St. James 6, Topeka Hayden 0
Saturday
Semifinals
Spring Hill 8, Baxter Springs 5
Lenexa St. James 13, Pratt 1
Championship Round
Championship: Lenexa St. James 9, Spring Hill 2
Third place: Baxter Springs 8, Pratt 7
Class 3A
At Tointon Family Stadium, Manhattan
Friday’s Quarterfinals
Frontenac 3, Council Grove 1
Silver Lake 6, Hillsboro 5
Wellsville 7, Bluestem 6
Thomas More Prep 9, Independent 0Saturday
Semifinals
Silver Lake 11, Frontenac 2
Thomas More Prep 12, Wellsville 2
Championship Round
Championship: Silver Lake 21, Thomas More Prep 8
Third place: Frontenac 2, Wellsville 1
Class 2-1A
At Sodens Grove Field, Emporia
Friday’s Quarterfinals
Pittsburg Colgan 10, Leavenworth Immaculata 0
Salina Sacred Heart 10, Sublette 0
Sedan 10, Mission Valley 7
Flinthills 10, Minneola-Ashland 7
Saturday
Semifinals
Pittsburg Colgan 7, Salina Sacred Heart 1
Sedan 7, Flinthills 6
Championship Round
Championship: Sedan 11, Pittsburg Colgan 10
Third place: Flinthills 11, Salina Sacred Heart 0
Softball
Class 6A
At Arrocha Ball Park, Lawrence
Friday’s Quarterfinals
Olathe East 11, Lawrence 0
Washburn Rural 1, Olathe South 0
Goddard 11, Derby 3
Olathe Northwest 7, Maize 6
Saturday
Semifinals
Washburn Rural 3, Olathe East 1
Olathe Northwest 8, Goddard 2
Championship Round
Championship: Olathe Northwest 9, Washburn Rural 1
Third place: Goddard 6, Olathe East 2
Class 5A
At Two Rivers Youth Club
Friday’s Quarterfinals
Hays 3, Andover Central 1
Bishop Carroll 7, Topeka Seaman 0
Blue Valley 5, Shawnee Heights 3
St. Thomas Aquinas 7, Valley Center 1
Saturday
Semifinals
Bishop Carroll 2, St. Thomas Aquinas 0
Blue Valley 7, Hays 0
Championship Round
Championship: Bishop Carroll 6, Blue Valley 1
Third place: St. Thomas Aquinas 6, Hays 1
Class 4A
At Burke Complex, Salina
Friday’s Quarterfinals
Girard 2, Basehor-Linwood 0
Andale-Garden Plain 6, Clay Center 0
Lenexa St. James 1, Rose Hill 0
Paola 9, Pratt 5
Saturday
Semifinals
Andale-Garden Plain 3, Paola 0
Lenexa St. James 5, Girard 4
Championship Round
Championship: Andale-Garden Plain 2, Lenexa St. James 0
Third place: Paola 11, Girard 1
Class 3A
At Twin Oaks Complex, Manhattan
Friday’s Quarterfinals
Caney Valley 4, Marysville 3
Osage City 1, Halstead 0
Larned 4, McLouth 2
Frontenac 3, Hillsboro 1
Saturday
Semifinals
Frontenac 4, Caney Valley 3
Osage City 6, Larned 1
Championship Round
Championship: Osage City 4, Frontenac 1
Third place: Larned 4, Caney Valley 3
Class 2-1A
At Trusler Sports Complex, Emporia
Friday’s Quarterfinals
Salina Sacred Heart 4, Spearville 1
Udall 7, Humboldt 5
Ell-Saline 3, Wabaunsee 1
Jayhawk-Linn 3, Valley Falls 1
Saturday
Semifinals
Udall 4, Ell-Saline 3
Salina Sacred Heart 9, Jayhawk-Linn 3
Championship Round
Championship: Udall 9, Salina Sacred Heart 2
Third place:Jayhawk-Linn 9, Ell-Saline 5
Girls Soccer
Class 6A
At Hummer Park, Topeka
Friday’s Semifinals
BV Northwest 7, Maize 0
SM West 1, Manhattan 0
Saturday’s Championship
Championship: BV Northwest 1, SM West 0
Third place: Maize 0, Manhattan 0 (Maize wins 3-2 on PKs)
Class 5A
At Emporia
Friday’s Semifinals
St. Thomas Aquinas 2, Bishop Carroll 0
BV Southwest 3, Valley Center 0
Saturday’s Championship
Championship: St. Thomas Aquinas 5, BV Southwest 0
Third place: Valley Center 2, Bishop Carroll 1
Class 4-1A
At Maize South
Friday’s Semifinals
Topeka Hayden 7, KC Piper 1
Lenexa St. James 2, Rose Hill 1
Saturday’s Championship
Championship: Lenexa St. James 1, Topeka Hayden 0
Third place: Rose Hill 3, KC Piper 1
baseball
Class 5A
Shawnee Heights 6, Topeka Seaman 4
Championship
Topeka Seaman (20-5) 012 010 0 — 4 7 2 Shawnee Heights (25-0) 011 004 x — 6 7 2
W—Baker. L—Banks.
Blue Valley 9, Bishop Miege 3
Third Place
Bishop Miege (15-9) 001 000 2 — 3 4 2 Blue Valley (17-8) 233 001 x — 9 11 3
W—DeVuyst. L—Marchand.
T. Seaman 6, Bishop Miege 2
Semifinal
Bishop Miege (15-9) 010 000 1 — 2 8 3 Topeka Seaman (20-4) 100 500 x — 6 7 0
W—Colombo. L—D'Angelo.
Shawnee Hts. 5, Blue Valley 4
Semifinal
Blue Valley (16-8) 100 300 0 — 4 7 1 Shawnee Heights (24-0) 311 000 x — 5 5 0
W—Mades. L—Edwards. S—Gauntt.
Class 3A
Silver Lake 21, TMP 8
Championship
Silver Lake (18-7) 501 206 7 — 21 13 4 Thomas More Prep (21-5) 005 002 1 — 8 5 10
W—Brown. L—N. Zimmerman.
Frontenac 2, Wellsville 1
Third Place
Frontenac (15-11) 010 000 01 — 2 5 2 Wellsville (21-5) 001 000 00 — 1 5 0
W—Edge. L—Brown.
TMP 12, Wellsville 2
Semifinal
Thomas More Prep (21-4) 002 060 4 — 12 10 0 Wellsville (21-4) 000 101 0 — 2 4 0
W—Schippers. L—Pokoreny.
Silver Lake 11, Frontenac 2
Semifinal
Frontenac (14-11) 000 200 0 — 2 3 1 Silver Lake (17-7) 300 206 x — 11 15 0
W—Burdick. L—Beckly.
softball
Class 3A
Osage City 4, Frontenac 1
Championship
Frontenac (21-4) 000 000 1 — 1 5 1 Osage City (23-3) 001 111 x — 4 9 0
W—Spicer. L—Gorham.
Larned 4, Caney Valley 3
Third Place
Larned (16-10) 301 000 0 — 4 8 2 Caney Valley (21-3) 000 120 0 — 3 6 3
W—K. Seeman. L—K. Ryan.
Frontenac 4, Caney Valley 3
Semifinal
Frontenac (21-3) 000 031 0 — 4 13 1 Caney Valley (21-2) 003 000 0 — 3 4 2
W—R. Amershek. L—K. Ryan.
Osage City 6, Larned 1
Semifinal
Larned (15-10) 100 000 0 — 1 5 1 Osage City (22-3) 030 003 x — 6 10 1
W—Spicer. L—Perez.
