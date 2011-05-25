Varsity Track and Field

May 25, 2011 11:09 AM

2011 state championship schedule, scoreboard (May 28)

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP SCOREBOARD

Baseball

Class 6A

At Hoglund Ballpark, Lawrence

Friday’s Quarterfinals

Maize 10, Leavenworth 0

SM East 2, Wichita Northwest 0

BV West 11, Campus 3

Lawrence 2, SM West 1

Saturday

Semifinals

Maize 7, SM East 6

BV West 3, Lawrence 2

Championship Round

Championship: Maize 10, BV West 0

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Third place: SM East 13, Lawrence 11

Class 5A

At Eck Stadium

Friday’s Quarterfinals

Blue Valley 8, Bishop Carroll 2

Shawnee Heights 12, Salina Central 0

Bishop Miege 3, Hays 2

Topeka Seaman 3, Kapaun Mount Carmel 1

Saturday

Semifinals

Shawnee Heights 5, Blue Valley 4

Topeka Seaman 6, Bishop Miege 2

Championship Round

Championship: Shawnee Heights 6, Topeka Seaman 4

Third place: Blue Valley 9, Bishop Miege 3

Class 4A

At Evans Stadium, Salina

Friday’s Quarterfinals

Baxter Springs 7, Basehor-Linwood 6

Spring Hill 6, Trinity Academy 1

Pratt 3, Maize South 1

Lenexa St. James 6, Topeka Hayden 0

Saturday

Semifinals

Spring Hill 8, Baxter Springs 5

Lenexa St. James 13, Pratt 1

Championship Round

Championship: Lenexa St. James 9, Spring Hill 2

Third place: Baxter Springs 8, Pratt 7

Class 3A

At Tointon Family Stadium, Manhattan

Friday’s Quarterfinals

Frontenac 3, Council Grove 1

Silver Lake 6, Hillsboro 5

Wellsville 7, Bluestem 6

Thomas More Prep 9, Independent 0Saturday

Semifinals

Silver Lake 11, Frontenac 2

Thomas More Prep 12, Wellsville 2

Championship Round

Championship: Silver Lake 21, Thomas More Prep 8

Third place: Frontenac 2, Wellsville 1

Class 2-1A

At Sodens Grove Field, Emporia

Friday’s Quarterfinals

Pittsburg Colgan 10, Leavenworth Immaculata 0

Salina Sacred Heart 10, Sublette 0

Sedan 10, Mission Valley 7

Flinthills 10, Minneola-Ashland 7

Saturday

Semifinals

Pittsburg Colgan 7, Salina Sacred Heart 1

Sedan 7, Flinthills 6

Championship Round

Championship: Sedan 11, Pittsburg Colgan 10

Third place: Flinthills 11, Salina Sacred Heart 0

Softball

Class 6A

At Arrocha Ball Park, Lawrence

Friday’s Quarterfinals

Olathe East 11, Lawrence 0

Washburn Rural 1, Olathe South 0

Goddard 11, Derby 3

Olathe Northwest 7, Maize 6

Saturday

Semifinals

Washburn Rural 3, Olathe East 1

Olathe Northwest 8, Goddard 2

Championship Round

Championship: Olathe Northwest 9, Washburn Rural 1

Third place: Goddard 6, Olathe East 2

Class 5A

At Two Rivers Youth Club

Friday’s Quarterfinals

Hays 3, Andover Central 1

Bishop Carroll 7, Topeka Seaman 0

Blue Valley 5, Shawnee Heights 3

St. Thomas Aquinas 7, Valley Center 1

Saturday

Semifinals

Bishop Carroll 2, St. Thomas Aquinas 0

Blue Valley 7, Hays 0

Championship Round

Championship: Bishop Carroll 6, Blue Valley 1

Third place: St. Thomas Aquinas 6, Hays 1

Class 4A

At Burke Complex, Salina

Friday’s Quarterfinals

Girard 2, Basehor-Linwood 0

Andale-Garden Plain 6, Clay Center 0

Lenexa St. James 1, Rose Hill 0

Paola 9, Pratt 5

Saturday

Semifinals

Andale-Garden Plain 3, Paola 0

Lenexa St. James 5, Girard 4

Championship Round

Championship: Andale-Garden Plain 2, Lenexa St. James 0

Third place: Paola 11, Girard 1

Class 3A

At Twin Oaks Complex, Manhattan

Friday’s Quarterfinals

Caney Valley 4, Marysville 3

Osage City 1, Halstead 0

Larned 4, McLouth 2

Frontenac 3, Hillsboro 1

Saturday

Semifinals

Frontenac 4, Caney Valley 3

Osage City 6, Larned 1

Championship Round

Championship: Osage City 4, Frontenac 1

Third place: Larned 4, Caney Valley 3

Class 2-1A

At Trusler Sports Complex, Emporia

Friday’s Quarterfinals

Salina Sacred Heart 4, Spearville 1

Udall 7, Humboldt 5

Ell-Saline 3, Wabaunsee 1

Jayhawk-Linn 3, Valley Falls 1

Saturday

Semifinals

Udall 4, Ell-Saline 3

Salina Sacred Heart 9, Jayhawk-Linn 3

Championship Round

Championship: Udall 9, Salina Sacred Heart 2

Third place:Jayhawk-Linn 9, Ell-Saline 5

Girls Soccer

Class 6A

At Hummer Park, Topeka

Friday’s Semifinals

BV Northwest 7, Maize 0

SM West 1, Manhattan 0

Saturday’s Championship

Championship: BV Northwest 1, SM West 0

Third place: Maize 0, Manhattan 0 (Maize wins 3-2 on PKs)

Class 5A

At Emporia

Friday’s Semifinals

St. Thomas Aquinas 2, Bishop Carroll 0

BV Southwest 3, Valley Center 0

Saturday’s Championship

Championship: St. Thomas Aquinas 5, BV Southwest 0

Third place: Valley Center 2, Bishop Carroll 1

Class 4-1A

At Maize South

Friday’s Semifinals

Topeka Hayden 7, KC Piper 1

Lenexa St. James 2, Rose Hill 1

Saturday’s Championship

Championship: Lenexa St. James 1, Topeka Hayden 0

Third place: Rose Hill 3, KC Piper 1

baseball

Class 5A

Shawnee Heights 6, Topeka Seaman 4

Championship

Topeka Seaman (20-5) 012 010 0 — 4 7 2 Shawnee Heights (25-0) 011 004 x — 6 7 2

W—Baker. L—Banks.

Blue Valley 9, Bishop Miege 3

Third Place

Bishop Miege (15-9) 001 000 2 — 3 4 2 Blue Valley (17-8) 233 001 x — 9 11 3

W—DeVuyst. L—Marchand.

T. Seaman 6, Bishop Miege 2

Semifinal

Bishop Miege (15-9) 010 000 1 — 2 8 3 Topeka Seaman (20-4) 100 500 x — 6 7 0

W—Colombo. L—D'Angelo.

Shawnee Hts. 5, Blue Valley 4

Semifinal

Blue Valley (16-8) 100 300 0 — 4 7 1 Shawnee Heights (24-0) 311 000 x — 5 5 0

W—Mades. L—Edwards. S—Gauntt.

Class 3A

Silver Lake 21, TMP 8

Championship

Silver Lake (18-7) 501 206 7 — 21 13 4 Thomas More Prep (21-5) 005 002 1 — 8 5 10

W—Brown. L—N. Zimmerman.

Frontenac 2, Wellsville 1

Third Place

Frontenac (15-11) 010 000 01 — 2 5 2 Wellsville (21-5) 001 000 00 — 1 5 0

W—Edge. L—Brown.

TMP 12, Wellsville 2

Semifinal

Thomas More Prep (21-4) 002 060 4 — 12 10 0 Wellsville (21-4) 000 101 0 — 2 4 0

W—Schippers. L—Pokoreny.

Silver Lake 11, Frontenac 2

Semifinal

Frontenac (14-11) 000 200 0 — 2 3 1 Silver Lake (17-7) 300 206 x — 11 15 0

W—Burdick. L—Beckly.

softball

Class 3A

Osage City 4, Frontenac 1

Championship

Frontenac (21-4) 000 000 1 — 1 5 1 Osage City (23-3) 001 111 x — 4 9 0

W—Spicer. L—Gorham.

Larned 4, Caney Valley 3

Third Place

Larned (16-10) 301 000 0 — 4 8 2 Caney Valley (21-3) 000 120 0 — 3 6 3

W—K. Seeman. L—K. Ryan.

Frontenac 4, Caney Valley 3

Semifinal

Frontenac (21-3) 000 031 0 — 4 13 1 Caney Valley (21-2) 003 000 0 — 3 4 2

W—R. Amershek. L—K. Ryan.

Osage City 6, Larned 1

Semifinal

Larned (15-10) 100 000 0 — 1 5 1 Osage City (22-3) 030 003 x — 6 10 1

W—Spicer. L—Perez.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play 2:49

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play
Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 2:47

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse
'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435 2:12

'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435

View More Video