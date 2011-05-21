Class 3A state track qualifiers (2011)

Regional sites: Douglass (D), Hillsboro (H), Phillipsburg (P), St. Marys (S)
Editor’s Note: Times are listed as received from the 24 regional sites, without distinction between hand- or fully-automatic-timing.
Boys
100
Rec: Nelson, Riley County ’03 10.63
2011: Vincent, Lyons 10.89
1S. Atzenweiler, Atchison Co. 10.79
2S. Wymer, Sabtha 10.86
3S. Dewey, Silver Lake 10.88
1D. Perry, Galena 10.94
4S. Case, Rock Creek 10.96
2D. Albright, Galena 10.97
3D. Ratzlaff, Burlington 11.07
1H. Mesh, H. Trinity 11.09
4D. Palumbo, Frontenac 11.12
2H. Todd, Sedgwick 11.14
1P. D. Smith, Scott Co. 11.29
2P. T. Smith, Phillipsburg 11.34
3H. Vincent, Lyons 11.44
4H. Phox, W. Collegiate 11.47
3P. Kuhlmann, Smith Center 11.54
4P. Chavez, SW Heights 11.62
200
Rec: Nelson, Riley Co. ’03 21.64
2011: Mesh, H. Trinity 22.40
1H. Powell, W. Collegiate 22.91
2H. Mesh, H. Trinity 22.93
1S. Wymer, Sabetha 22.96
1D. Perry, Galena 22.98
2S. Satterwhite, Rossville 23.01
3S. Newell, West Franklin 23.04
1P. D. Smith, Scott Co. 23.26
2D. Newton, Caney Valley 23.28
3D. Ratzlaff, Burlington 23.39
4S. Atzenweiler, Atchison Co. 23.49
4D. Lockwood, Caney Valley 23.52
3H. Todd, Sedgwick 23.52
4H. Vincent, Lyons 23.57
2P. Brooks, Norton Co. 23.78
3P. Kough, Scott Co. 23.84
4P. Wysong, Larned 24.13
400
Rec: Pauly, Garden Plain ’09 48.32
2011: McNelly, Douglass 50.54
1D. McNelly, Douglass 50.54
1P. Niemczyk, Beloit 50.63
1H. Mesh, H. Trinity 50.68
2H. Vincent, Lyons 51.60
3H. Powell, W. Collegiate 51.61
2P. Hess, Scott Co. 51.74
3P. Frees, Ellsworth 51.87
1S. Satterwhite, Rossville 51.90
4H. McCarty, Marion 51.93
4P. Egger, Minneapolis 52.09
2D. Ratzlaff, Burlington 52.18
3D. Wendt, Galena 52.45
2S. Smith, Rossville 52.57
3S. Malloy, Silver Lake 52.89
4D. Newman, Galena 52.94
4S. Cousin, Osage City 53.23
800
Rec: Rempel, Hesston ’00 1:54.20
2011: Larson, Riley County 1:59.13
1H. Speed, W. Independent 1:59.51
1P. Larson, Riley Co. 2:00.38
2H. Sparkman, Lyons 2:00.68
2P. Meyer, Scott Co. 2:00.70
3H. Cuellar, H. Trinity 2:01.48
1S. Wietharn, St. Mary’s 2:01.84
4H. Barragree, W. Collegiate 2:01.98
2S. Noll, Jefferson County 2:02.11
3P. Daugherty, Minneapolis 2:03.13
3S. Heim, Pleasant Ridge 2:03.45
4P. Sanchez, SW Heights 2:04.85
4S. Moore, Wellsville 2:05.25
1D. Jantz, Belle Plaine 2:08.61
2D. Howard, Eureka 2:09.39
3D. Anderson, Burlington 2:09.89
4D. Hawkins, Neodesha 2:10.54
1600
Rec: Rempel, Hesston ’00 4:16.10
2011: Larson, Riley Co. 4:30.09
1H. Allen, Hillsboro 4:35.75
2H. Reed, Sterling 4:36.07
1D. Bogina, NE-Arma 4:37.33
3H. Hett, Marion 4:37.94
1P. Daugherty, Minneapolis 4:38.09
2P. Larson, Riley Co. 4:38.50
4H. Craddock, W. Collegiate 4:40.51
2D. Schultz, Riverton 4:41.08
3D. Siegele, Fredonia 4:42.25
3P. Thomas, Holcomb 4:44.81
4P. Lopez, Phillipsburg 4:49.22
1S. Edwards, Jefferson County 4:50.97
2S. Walbridge, McLouth 4:52.54
4D. Howard, Eureka 4:55.93
3S. Stromgren, Osage City 4:56.17
4S. Edmonds, Pleasant Ridge 5:00.37
3200
Rec: Boyer, Fredonia ’07 9:08.68
2011: Allen, Hillsboro 9:57.70
1H. Allen, Hillsboro 10:08.81
2H. Hett, Marion 10:10.39
1D. Bogina, NE-Arma 10:20.93
1P. Wiebe, SW Heights 10:22.66
1S. Edwards, Jefferson Co. 10:29.20
2P. Pearson, Scott Co. 10:29.27
3H. Roberts, Sterling 10:34.50
2D. Schultz, Riverton 10:34.64
3D. Schwartz, Burlington 10:38.33
4H. Wolken, W. Independent 10:39.42
4D. McIntyre, Belle Plaine 10:44.21
3P. Lopez, Phillipsburg 10:45.90
2S. Stromgren, Osage City 10:50.08
4P. Daugherty, Minneapolis 10:52.01
3S. Weber, Pleasant Ridge 10:53.00
4S. Edmonds, Pleasant Ridge 11:02.93
110 hurdles
Rec: Schwalm, Wabaunsee ’83 14.40
and Harris, Erie ’82 14.40
2011: Newlan, Phillipsburg 14.90
and Niemczyk, Beloit 14.90
1P. Newlan, Phillipsburg 15.14
1H. Doffing, Conway Spgs 15.26
1D. Lockwood, Caney Valley 15.31
2P. Niemczyk, Beloit 15.36
2H. Martin, Conway Spgs 15.56
3P. Stout, Hoisington 15.56
3H. Gerber, Conway Spgs 15.59
4P. Wilkens, Goodland 15.59
4H. Maxwell, Sterling 15.69
1S. Smith, Silver Lake 15.87
2D. Figgins, Fredonia 16.10
2S. Karnes, Osage City 16.23
3S. Kawano, Rock Creek 16.24
3D. Johnson, Belle Plaine 16.37
4D. Muckenthaler, Bluestem 16.41
4S. Schneider, Rock Creek 16.44
300 hurdles
Rec: Thalmann, Cheney ’96 37.99
2011: Stacey, Hoisington 39.82
1P. Stacey, Hoisington 39.82
2P. Smith, Phillipsburg 40.22
3P. Stout, Hoisington 40.51
4P. McCombs, Lakin 40.54
1H. Goering, H. Trinity 41.09
2H. Doffing, Conway Spgs 41.37
3H. Werner, W. Independent 41.46
4H. Bothwell, H. Trinity 41.52
1S. Koch, McLouth 41.61
1D. Carver, Galena 41.74
2D. Lockwood, Caney Valley 42.01
2S. Hopkins, Wellsville 42.33
3S. Thuro, Wellsville 42.98
4S. Hoffman, Maur Hill 43.09
3D. Jantz, Belle Plaine 43.22
4D. Haney, Bluestem 43.51
400 relay
Rec: W. Independent ’05 43.11
2011: Galena 43.68
1D. Galena 43.68
1P. Scott Co. 43.98
1H. Conway Springs 44.30
2P. Phillipsburg 44.37
2H. H. Trinity 44.44
3H. W. Collegiate 44.47
4H. W. Independent 44.54
3P. Southwestern Heights 44.80
1S. Atchison Co. 44.86
2D. Frontenac 45.32
4P. Goodland 45.32
2S. Horton 45.34
3S. Rossville 45.49
4D. Neodesha 45.60
3D. Cherryvale 45.63
4S. Sabetha 45.78
1600 relay
Rec: Cheney ’96 3:23.31
2011: Holcomb 3:27.93
1P. Holcomb 3:27.93
2P. Scott Co. 3:28.34
1H. H. Trinity 3:28.93
2H. Lyons 3:29.82
3P. Minneapolis 3:30.01
1D. Galena 3:30.78
4P. Hoisington 3:31.26
1S. Pleasant Ridge 3:31.53
3H. Sterling 3:32.54
4H. W. Independent 3:32.60
2S. Jefferson County 3:33.74
3S. Rossville 3:35.88
4S. St. Mary’s 3:36.46
2D. Belle Plaine 3:39.19
3D. Douglass 3:40.50
4D. Burlington 3:41.23
3200 relay
Rec: Mulvane ’09 7:58.83
2011: Scott City 8:21.92
1H. W. Independent 8:22.66
1P. Scott Co. 8:23.51
2H. H. Trinity 8:27.71
2P. Goodland 8:29.28
3P. Holcomb 8:30.70
3H. Hillsboro 8:30.82
1S. Osage City 8:31.60
4P. Beloit 8:33.50
2S. Jefferson County 8:37.13
1D. Belle Plaine 8:45.32
3S. Wellsville 8:45.78
4S. KC Christian 8:48.19
4H. Lyons 8:50.19
2D. Burlington 8:56.39
3D. Riverton 9:02.20
4D. Caney Valley 9:13.27
High jump
Rec: Fox, Riley County 6-10½
2011: Green, Remington 6-6½
1S. Martin, Atchison Co. 6-4
1H. Harris, Conway Springs 6-4
2H. Ward, Medicine Lodge 6-4
3H. Green, Remington 6-4
1P. Wise, Larned 6-2
2P. Budke, Beloit 6-2
2S. Kuecker, Rock Creek 6-2
3S. Sluder, Central Heights 6-2
4S. Heim, Pleasant Ridge 6-2
4H. Haukap, Garden Plain 6-2
1D. Lopez, Neodesha 6-0
2D. Camper, Caney Valley 6-0
3P. Stout, Hoisington 6-0
4P. Pearson, Goodland 6-0
3D. Gann, Belle Plaine 5-8
4D. League, Belle Plaine 5-8
Long jump
Rec: Van Hoose,Langdon ’78 23-11½
2011: Albright, Galena 22-7¾
1H. Thiessen, Hillsboro 22-2¾
1D. Albright, Galena 21-8
2H. Tanner, Remington 21-3½
3H. Gerber, Conway Spgs 21-2½
4H.Roesner, SE-Saline 21-1¾
2D. Holthaus, Douglass 20-7½
1P. Johnsrud, SW Heights 20-1
2P. Kenney, Riley Co. 20-0½
3P. Hulett, Beloit 19-11¾
4P. Wilkens, Goodland 19-9½
1S. Dunn, Horton 19-9½
2S. Hansen, Atchison County 19-6½
3S. McClaskey, Horton 19-5
3D. Ramsay, Burlington 19-4½
4S. Platt, Horton 19-4
4D. Billingsley, Caney Valley 18-8½
Triple jump
Rec: McGraw, Riley Co. ’96 47-6¾
2011: Gerber, Conway Spgs 45-3
1H. Gerber, Conway Spgs 44-8½
2H. Green, Remington 44-6
1D. Albright, Galena 43-6½
2D. Holthaus, Douglass 43-1¾
1P. Kenney, Riley Co. 43-1½
3H. Randolph, Garden Plain 42-9¾
1S. Karnes, Osage City 42-8½
4H. Lewis, Lyons 42-8½
2P. Wise, Larned 41-9¾
3P. Tucker, Holcomb 41-7¼
3D. Voth, Fredonia 41-5¾
2S. Cop, McLouth 41-5
4D. Loganbill, Cherryvale 41-1¼
3S. McClaskey, Horton 41-0½
4P. Garten, Riley Co. 40-3½
4S. Dobbins, Rock Creek 39-6
Pole vault
Rec: Wuertz, Central Hts ’04 16-0
2011: Becker, Halstead 14-0
1H. Becker, Halstead 14-0
1S. Snyder, Sabetha 13-6
1P. Antrim, Norton Co. 13-0
2H. Dooley, Garden Plain 13-0
3H. Hoheisel, Garden Plain 13-0
2P. Hager, Norton Co. 12-6
2S. Jones, Wellsville 12-6
3S. Boyden, Silver Lake 12-6
3P. Werth, Thomas More 12-6
4P. Millershaski, Lakin 12-6
4H. Johnson, Marion 12-6
4S. Corber, Silver Lake 11-7
1D. Johnson, Frontenac 11-6
2D. Figgins, Fredonia 10-6
3D. Shepherd, Galena 10-6
4D. Mulherin, Frontenac 10-6
Shot put
Rec: Beisel, Douglass ’97 60-4¾
2011: Loesch, Lyons 56-4½
1H. Loesch, Lyons 55-4
2H. Siale, Chaparral 54-0
1P. Hamel, Lakin 51-7½
3H. Siewert, Conway Spgs 51-4¾
1S. Bass, Pleasant Ridge 50-0
2S. Conas, Central Heights 49-5½
2P. Broeder, Hoisington 49-5
4H. Ostgren, Garden Plain 49-1¾
3P. Krone, Beloit 48-10½
3S. O’Dean, Wellsville 48-5½
4S. McCluskey, Sabetha 48-3¼
4P. Miley, Ellsworth 47-6
1D. Mendenhall, Neodesha 46-10½
2D. Hooper, Cherryvale 44-0
3D. Davis, Eureka 42-7
4D. Ayers, Neodesha 41-6½
Discus
Rec: Thomas, TMP ’05 199-7
2011: Koenigsman, H. Trinity 167-3
1H. Koenigsman, H. Trinity 165-5
2H. Seiwert, Conway Spgs 152-1
3H. Siale, Chaparral 152-1
1S. O’Dea, Wellsville 146-5
1P. Seiler, Ellsworth 145-8
4H. Ostgren, Garden Plain 143-6
2P. Brazzle, Riley co. 142-3
3P. Broeder, Hoisington 140-1
4P. Heidrick, Beloit 136-6
2S. Edelman, Sabetha 135-0
1D. Miller, Uniontown 134-4
3S. Cooper, Rock Creek 133-7
4S. Spilman, Atchison County 133-1
2D. Scott, Fredonia 130-9
3D. Ayers, Neodesha 129-8
4D. Gillman, Caney Valley 124-5
Javelin
Rec: Goldsmith, Cheney ’04 193-4
2011: Seiwert, Conway Spgs 187-0
1H. Wires, Lyons 184-11
2H. Racette, H. Trinity 176-2
3H. Siale, Chaparral 173-3
1P. Pfizenmaier, Riley Co. 172-9
1S. Heim, Pleasant Ridge 169-9
2S. Wolfe, Richmond 169-6
3S. McCluskey, Sabetha 169-1
4H. Seiwert, Conway Spgs 168-7
4S. Gargula, Atchison County 168-1
2P. Johnsrud, SW Heights 165-0
3P. Derr, Phillipsburg 164-9
4P. Seiler, Ellsworth 163-0
1D. Dahna, Neodesha 156-0
2D. Gillman, Caney Valley 148-6
3D. Martin, Fredonia 146-0
4D. Moore, Burlington 143-5
Girls
100
Rec: Jopp, Cheney ’90 12.17
2011: Fenner, W. Independent 12.3
1H. Fenner, W. Independent 12.33
1S. Ma. Wilson, Rossville 12.38
2S. Mi. Wilson, Rossville 12.52
2H. Liu, W. Independent 12.55
3S. Navinskey, Jefferson Cnty N 12.66
1D. Aikins, Uniontown 12.68
4S. Edelman, Sabetha 12.72
3H. Ebenkamp, Conway Spgs 12.99
2D. Baker, Fredonia 13.04
1P. Halligan, Thomas More 13.05
2P. Vanderplas, Phillipsburg 13.12
3P. Brown, Beloit 13.14
4P. Ellis, Phillipsburg 13.15
4H. Lovett, Sedgwick 13.22
3D. Brunetti, Frontenac 13.24
4D. Shepherd, Galena 13.33
200
Rec: Keller, Halstead ’97 24.90
2011: Fenner, W. Independent 26.0
1S. Mi. Wilson, Rossville 26.05
1H. Fenner, W. Independent 26.37
2S. Navinskey, Jefferson Cnty 26.89
1P. Russell, Marysville 26.91
2H. Liu, W. Independent 27.15
2P. Wycoff, Scott 27.16
3P. Brown, Beloit 27.18
4P. Baker, Minneapolis 27.19
1D. Aikins, Uniontown 27.35
3S. Herl, Sabetha 27.42
3H. Nuest, Sterling 27.75
4H.Labenz, H. Trinity 28.02
2D. Brunetti, Frontenac 28.03
3D. Reinert, Bluestem 28.17
4D. Ellis, Neodesha 28.30
4S. Rosenberg, Maur Hill 28.35
400
Rec: Shea, Minneapolis ’91 56.37
2011: Wilson, Rossville 58.50
1S. Ma. Wilson, Rossville 59.15
1P. Ruder, Thomas More 59.82
1D. Lehman, NE-Arma 1:00.26
2P. Wycoff, Scott 1:00.56
2D. Bergley, Douglass 1:00.61
3D. Reinert, Bluestem 1:00.88
3P. Hileman, Smith Center 1:01.09
4P. Chandler, SW Heights 1:01.32
1H. Enfield, Sterling 1:02.40
4D. Hull, Fredonia 1:03.20
2S. Ohlmeier, Wellsville 1:03.22
2H. Hobbs, H. Trinity 1:03.67
3S. Steffey, McLouth 1:03.99
4S. Gallegos, St. Mary’s 1:04.14
3H. Skar, W. Collegiate 1:04.38
4H.Eck, Medicine Lodge 1:04.77
800
Rec: Mortimer, Riley Co. ’99 2:10.97
2011: Dunbar, Riverton 2:23.38
1P. Ruder, Thomas More 2:24.25
1H. Serene, Hillsboro 2:26.80
1D. Dunbar, Riverton 2:27.75
2P. Pfeifer, Thomas More 2:27.84
3P. Larson, Riley Co. 2:28.17
4P. Macy, Minneapolis 2:28.21
2H. Lower, W. Collegiate 2:29.73
2D. Hollenback, Douglass 2:29.82
3H. Fox, W. Independent 2:30.38
3D. Harrington, Eureka 2:31.47
4H. Sager, SE-Saline 2:31.50
4D. Ast, Belle Plaine 2:32.68
1S. Cooper, Jefferson Cnty 2:33.64
2S. Jensen, Rossville 2:34.14
3S. Peterson, Osage 2:34.69
4S. Kern, Jefferson Cnty 2:35.05
1600
Rec: Mortimer, Riley Co. ’02 4:56.35
2011: Ruder, TMP 5:09.30
1D. Sv. Wright, Douglass 5:20.96
2D. Dunbar, Riverton 5:24.57
1P. Ruder, Thomas More 5:31.28
3D. Sr. Wright, Douglass 5:31.51
2P. Pfeifer, Thomas More 5:36.45
1H. Thierolf, Marion 5:41.23
3P. Trahan, Minneapolis 5:41.86
4D. Doyle, Belle Plaine 5:42.11
1S. Ash, KC Christian 5:42.13
2S. Murata, Horton 5:44.42
4P. Larson, Riley Co. 5:45.53
3S. Kramer, Jefferson Cnty 5:47.72
2H. Lower, W. Collegiate 5:49.52
3H. Sones,Conway Spgs 5:50.90
4S. Hattok, Pleasant Ridge 5:51.43
4H. Wells, SE-Saline 5:55.71
3200
Rec: Mortimer, Riley Co.’99 10:34.07
2011: Kramer, Jefferson North 12:13.8
1P. Ruder, Thomas More 12:10.83
1D. Sv. Wright, Douglass 12:14.94
1S. Ash, KC Christian 12:28.86
2P. Trahan, Minneapolis 12:31.58
3P. Moen, Norton Co. 12:31.60
2S. Murata, Horton 12:32.56
4D. VanLeeuwen, Fredonia 13:33.35
1H. Thierolf, Marion 12:33.73
3S. Kramer, Jefferson Cnty 12:34.41
4P. Bainter, Norton Co. 12.38.02
2D. Doyle, Belle Plaine 12:49.03
4S. Hattok, Pleasant Ridge 12:55.73
3D. McBeth, Douglass 12:56.60
2H. Smith, Conway Spgs. 13:00.52
3H. Sones, Conway Spgs. 13:04.99
4H. Olson, Sedgwick 13:13.25
100 hurdles
Rec: Guevel, Burlington ’07 14.27
2011: Hays, Garden Plain 15.10
1H. Doffing, Conway Spgs. 15.19
2H. Hays, Garden Plain 15.23
1P. Fuller, Smith Center 15.89
2P. Prieto, Holcomb 16.09
1S. Parr, Rossville 16.09
3P. Jones, Lakin 16.11
3H. White, SE-Saline 16.21
1D. Johnson, Riverton 16.34
2D. Oconnor, Burlington 16.46
4H. Rice, Medicine Lodge 16.63
4P. Mace, Smith Center 16.78
3D. Winden, Frontenac 16.96
2S. Rinzler, Osage 17.08
3S. Stewart, McLouth 17.46
4D. Yancey, SE-Cherokee 17.54
4S. Lambert, Central Heights 17.58
300 hurdles
Rec: Guevel, Burlington ’07 43.76
2011: Doffing, Conway Spgs 46.01
1H. Doffing, Conway Spgs 46.01
1S. Mi. Wilson, Rossville 47.29
1P. Prieto, Holcomb 47.41
2P. Schwarz, Marysville 47.60
3P. Cox, Smith Center 48.45
1D. Johnson, Riverton 48.76
2H. Hays, Garden Plain 48.81
4P. Jones, Lakin 48.82
3H. Oden, Sterling 49.18
2D. Oconnor, Burlington 49.53
4H. Knox, SE-Saline 49.98
2S. Twenhafel, Jefferson Cnty 51.63
3D. Brown, Burlington 51.74
3S. Rinzler, Osage 51.85
4D. Yancey, SE-Cherokee 51.87
4S. Boehm, Wellsville 52.84
400 relay
Rec: Wichita Independent ’06 49.15
2011: W. Independent 50.5
1H. W. Independent 50.58
1P. Phillipsburg 50.65
2H. Conway Springs 51.24
2P. Marysville 51.26
3P. Smith Center 51.67
1D. Douglass 52.08
4P. Southwestern Heights 52.10
3H. Hutchinson Trinity 52.16
1S. Wellsville 52.49
4H. SE-Saline 52.66
2S. Jefferson County North 53.16
2D. Bluestem 53.56
3S. Osage City 53.69
4S. Central Heights 53.70
3D. Galena 54.00
4D. Frontenac 54.11
1600 relay
Rec: Beloit ’07 4:00.63
2011: Minneapolis 4:08.05
1P. Minneapolis 4:08.05
2P. Marysville 4:09.09
1S. Rossville 4:11.84
3P. Norton Co. 4:12.06
1D. Douglass 4:12.95
4P. Smith Center 4:13.12
1H. Conway Springs 4:14.91
2H. Hutchinson Trinity 4:15.24
3H. Sterling 4:18.51
4H. SE-Saline 4:19.61
2D. Eureka 4:23.11
2S. Jefferson County North 4:24.16
3S. Wellsville 4:24.64
3D. Fredonia 4:24.76
4D. Burlington 4:24.93
4S. St. Mary’s 4:26.99
3200 relay
Rec: Rossville ’10 9:32.61
2011: Marysville 10:04.54
1P. Marysville 10:04.54
2P. Holcomb 10:07.34
3P. Minneapolis 10:08.06
4P. Norton Co. 10:09.03
1D. Douglass 10:10.96
1H. Conway Springs 10:13.77
4D. Belle Plaine 11:13.39
1S. Jefferson County 10:31.94
2H. SE-Saline 10:32.64
2D. Burlington 10:37.90
2S. Atchison County 10:40.13
3H. W. Collegiate 10:47.35
3S. Rossville 10:51.04
4H. Remington 10:51.77
4S. Sabetha 11:01.37
3D. Fredonia 11:02.28
High jump
Rec: Zimmerman, Sterling ’91 5-9
2011: Rice, Medicine Lodge 5-8
1H. Rice, Medicine Lodge 5-4
1S. Parr, Rossville 5-4
2S. McNary, Sabetha 5-4
2H. Gordon, Marion 5-4
3S. Polson, Jefferson County 5-4
3H. Vieyra, H. Trinity 5-4
1D. Houser, Douglass 5-2
1P. Hileman, Smith Center 5-2
4S. Cox, Central Heights 5-2
2P. Giles, Minneapolis 5-0
3P. Pena, Holcomb 5-0
3P. Blair, Phillipsburg 5-0
4H. Bebermeyer, Sedgwick 5-0
2D. Pearson, Neodesha 4-10
3D. Green, Douglass 4-10
4D. Baker, Fredonia 4-10
Long jump
Rec: Zimmerman, Sterling ’91 19-3
2011: Lovett, Sedgwick 17-10½
1H. Lovett, Sedgwick 17-3
2H. Provenzano, W. Collegiate 16-10¼
3H. Hays, Garden Plain 16-7½
4H . Poague, SE-Saline 16-7¼
1P. Rose, Hoisington 16-5
2P. Blair, Phillipsburg 16-2¾
1S. Navinskey, Jefferson County 16-0
3P. Brown, Beloit 15-10½
2S. Cooper, Jefferson County 15-8½
1D. Yancey, SE-Cherokee 15-8
4P. Kellie, Larned 15-7¾
2D. Oakes, Fredonia 15-6½
3S. Mullins, Maur Hill 15-5
3D. Dwyer, NE-Arma 15-3¼
4D. Shepherd, Galena 15-1
4S. Heim, Pleasant Ridge 15-0½
Triple jump
Rec: Zimmerman, Sterling ’91 39-1¾
2011: Wilson, Rossville 37-1
1S. Ma. Wilson, Rossville 37-1
1H. Liu, W. Independent 35-11¾
1P. Chandler, SW Heights 35-11¼
2P. Rose, Hoisington 35-4½
3P. Kellie, Larned 35-1¾
2H. Hays, Garden Plain 35-1½
3H. Provenzano, W. Collegiate 34-5¼
4H. Poague, SE-Saline 34-4¾
4P. Perez, Larned 33-10¼
1D. Mrkwa, Fredonia 33-8
2S. Domann, Jefferson County 33-5
2D. Johnson, Fredonia 33-3¾
3S. Cunningham, Wellsville 33-2
3D. Dwyer, NE-Arma 32-8
4S. Renner, Rock Creek 32-5
4D. Spears, Galena 32-3
Pole vault
Rec: Lehman, Hesston ’01 12-7
2011: Stuhlsatz, Garden Plain 11-9
1D. Gardner, Douglass 10-0
1H. Stuhlsatz, Garden Plain 9-6
2H. Koester, Conway Spgs 9-6
1P. Taylor, Thomas More 9-6
2P. Boyles, Holcomb 9-6
2D. Black, Neodesha 9-0
3P. Gottschalk, Thomas More 9-0
4P. Taylor, Thomas More 9-0
1S. Sweeney, Wellsville 8-6
3D. Doyle, Belle Plaine 8-6
4D. Ast, Belle Plaine 8-6
2S. Tharpe, McLouth 8-0
3S. Baker, Sabetha 8-0
4S. Sotelo, KC Christian 8-0
3H. Jacobs, Halstead 7-6
3H.Maloney, Marion 7-6
Shot put
Rec: Leffler, N. Heights ’07 45-6¾
2011: Cox, Central Heights 42-4½
1S. Cox, Central Heights 42-4½
1P. Nickell, Norton Co. 40-6½
2S. Herrs, Rock Creek 40-4¾
1H. Nusser, Lyons 39-1
3S. Lowe, St. Mary’s 36-4
4S. Hennigh, Maur Hill 36-1¾
1D. Johnson, Fredonia 34-7½
2P. Haberman, Larned 34-7½
2D. Stewart, Burlington 34-3½
3P. Sasse, Smith Center 34-3¼
2H. Shields, Marion 34-0¼
3H. Hoheisel, Garden Plain 33-11
4P. Melvin, Norton Co. 33-9¼
4H.Proffitt, Sterling 33-7
3D. Badart, Frontenac 31-9¾
4D. Redd, Frontenac 31-2¾
Discus
Rec: Leffler, N. Heights ’08 157-7
2011: Renyer, Sabetha 138-1
1S. Cox, Richmond 127-10
1H. Nusser, Lyons 119-10
2S. Renyer, Sabetha 116-0
3S. Herrs, Rock Creek 115-1
1P. Brown, SW Heights 112-6
4S. Thayer, Silver Lake 109-0
2H. Proffitt, Sterling 108-11
2P. Haresnape, Smith Center 105-7
3H. Dooley, Garden Plain 105-4
3P. Melvin, Norton Co. 104-6
1D. Chaney, Burlington 104-2
4H. Ramseyer, W. Independent 103-5
4P. Sasse, Smith Center 100-11
2D. Jensik, Fredonia 99-5
3D. Windle, Bluestem 95-6
4D. Badart, Frontenac 95-2
Javelin
Rec: Wilkinson, Belleville ’03 140-03
2011: Herrs, Rock Creek 150-10
1S. Herrs, Rock Creek 150-10
1P. Brown, SW Heights 137-7
1H. Rice, Medicine Lodge 130-1
2H. Becker, Conway Spgs 124-5
1D. Pitko, Eureka 122-11
3H. Fisher, Conway Spgs 122-2
4H. Nusser, Lyons 119-4
2S. Hanzlicek, Sabetha 117-6
3S. Croci, Richmond 116-9
2P. St. Clair, Smith Center 115-0
3P. Melvin, Norton Co. 112-11
4S. Hawthorne, KC Christian 111-0
4P. Suchsland, Phillipsburg 110-10
2D. Stewart, Burlington 102-8
3D. Wyrick, Caney Valley 98-3
4D. Windle, Bluestem 97-1
