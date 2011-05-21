Class 3A state track qualifiers (2011)

Longtime friend will not give up searching for missing woman

Tiffany, who asked not to use her last name, keeps searching for her friend Kendra Nystrom, who has been missing since May. According to Kendra's mother, Judith Nystrom, Tiffany has been very active knocking on doors, passing out flyers and putting pressure on hotels where Kendra has been reportedly sighted. (Video by Fernando Salazar/ The Wichita Eagle)