Class 2A state track qualifiers (2011)

Regional sites: Greensburg (G), Hill City (H), Washington (W), Yates Center (Y)

Editor’s Note: Times are listed as received from the 24 regional sites, without distinction between hand- or fully-automatic-timing.

Boys

100

Rec: Gillen, Leoti ’91 10.80

2011: Schurr, Osborne 10.60

1H. Diederich, Salina-Sacred 10.78

2H. Schurr, Osborne 10.87

1G. Wiens, Meade 10.96

3H. Alves, Oakley 10.96

2G. Morss, LaCrosse 10.99

4H. Gellinger, Bennington 11.02

1Y. Barber, Herington 11.10

2Y. Brown, Lyndon 11.20

1W. Smith, Troy 11.24

2W. Allen, Washington County 11.25

3G. McVay, Kiowa County 11.33

4G. Hernandez, Meade 11.34

3W. Dobrovolny, Valley Heights 11.40

3Y. Wine, Berean 11.40

4Y. Mettling, Central-Burden 11.40

4W. Weir, Wakefield 11.43

200

Rec: Applehans, Hill City ’99 21.46

2011: Diederich, Sacred Heart 22.10

1W. Smith, Troy 22.14

1H. Diederich, Salina-Sacred 22.18

2H. Alves, Oakley 22.56

3H. Anderson, Hill City 22.65

1G. Ropp, Inman 22.68

4H. Gellinger, Bennington 22.87

1Y. Brown, Lyndon 23.10

2W. Allen, Washington County 23.14

2Y. Cline, Oswego 23.30

2G. Schartz, Cimarron 23.37

3W. Weir, Wakefield 23.39

3Y. Barber, Herington 23.40

3G. Broce, Pratt-Skyline 23.42

4W. Dobrovolny, Valley Heights 23.42

4G. McVay, Kiowa County 23.43

4Y. Mettling, Central-Burden 23.60

400

Rec: Lee, West Elk ’09 47.94

2011: Todd, Onaga 50.86

1W. Todd, Onaga 50.86

1Y. McNutt, Humboldt 51.10

1G. Stull, LaCrosse 51.17

2W. Briggs, Burlingame 51.35

1H. Ellis, Bennington 51.59

2G. Forbit, Elkhart 51.68

2Y. Barber, Herington 51.80

3Y. Beck, Pittsburg-Colgan 51.90

3W. Nottingham, Valley Falls 51.96

3G. Klotz, Meade 52.14

2H. Werth, Ellis 52.18

4Y. Wine, Berean 52.20

4W. Clem, Burlingame 52.51

4G. Garcia, Ness City 53.05

3H. Whitehair, Ell-Saline 53.21

4H. Boyles, Rock Hills 53.27

800

Rec: Handy, SW Heights ’89 1:55.07

2011: Keehn, Jackson Hts 1:59.72

1W. Keehn, Jackson Heights 1:59.72

1G. Garst, Inman 2:00.24

1H. Ellis, Bennington 2:02.52

2G. Holguin, Leoti 2:02.88

3G. VonLehe, Ness City 2:02.94

1Y. Claassen, Berean 2:03.10

2H. Johnson, Plainville 2:03.15

3H. Jones, Decatur 2:03.35

4H. Farris, Lincoln 2:03.37

4G. Perez, Syracuse 2:03.62

2Y. Louk, Marmaton Valley 2:03.90

3Y. Wiebe, Peabody-Burns 2:04.50

2W. Miller, Maranatha 2:05.14

3W. Taylor, Wakefield 2:05.67

4W. Kongs, Washington Cnty 2:07.32

4Y. Stramel, Herington 2:08.40

1600

Rec: Larson, Riley Co. ’86 4:23.30

2011: Keehn, Jackson Hts 4:28.4

1W. Keehn, Jackson Heights 4:34.20

1G. Mehl, Leoti 4:38.37

2G. Iman, Elkhart 4:39.88

1Y. Claassen, Berean 4:41.00

3G. Cordes, Meade 4:41.37

4G. Wade, Kiowa County 4:41.44

2W. Heller, Maranatha 4:41.60

2Y. Sutton, Oxford 4:43.60

1H. Farris, Lincoln 4:43.72

2H. Johnson, Plainville 4:44.40

3W. Carlson, Burlingame 4:44.50

3Y. Louk, Marmaton Valley 4:45.20

3H. Donley, Salina-Sacred 4:49.71

4H. Jones, Hill City 4:51.02

4W. Hartig, Maranatha 4:53.76

4Y. Wiebe, Peabody-Burns 4:54.90

3200

Rec: Zarda, Maranatha ’08 9:26.72

2011: Farris, Lincoln 9:52.4

1G. Montoya, Ellinwood 10:10.43

1H. Donley, Salina-Sacred 10:13.72

1W. Keehn, Jackson Heights 10:14.56

2G. Wade, Kiowa County 10:19.56

2H. Johnson, Plainville 10:20.50

3H. Shields, Decatur 10:22.28

3G. Cordes, Meade 10:22.68

4G. Schauvliege, Ness City 10:25.87

2W. Heller, Maranatha 10:27.74

1Y. Sutton, Oxford 10:29.20

4H. Farris, Lincoln 10:31.32

3W. Mills, Wathena 10:37.57

2Y. Louk, Marmaton Valley 10:51.80

4W. Carlson, Burlingame 10:51.94

3Y. Connors, Herington 11:03.60

4Y. Dow, Lyndon 11:05.30

110 hurdles

Rec: Montgomery, Benn. ’08 14.23

2011: Gallegos, Berean 14.75

1G. Friesen, Inman 15.12

1Y. Gallegos, Berean 15.20

2G. Klitzke, Ness City 15.42

1H. Figgins, St. Francis 15.46

3G. Borth, Meade 15.49

2H. Pruter, Osborne 15.50

4G. Trevino, Cimarron 15.66

2Y. Clark, Lyndon 15.70

3Y. Guhr, Berean 15.90

1W. Boisson, Leavenworth 15.97

3H. LeRock, Osborne 16.10

4H. Arias, Ell-Saline 16.10

4Y. Aguirre, Yates Center 16.20

2W. Arnold, Doniphan West 16.68

3W. Collings, Wathena 17.46

4W. Hosler, Valley Falls 17.52

300 hurdles

Rec: McReynolds, Stockton ’94 38.59

2011: Friesen, Inman 40.50

1G. Friesen, Inman 39.62

1W. Boisson, Leavenworth 40.39

2G. Borth, Meade 40.62

3G. Morss, LaCrosse 41.15

4G. Webs, LaCrosse 41.40

2W. Murphree, Valley Falls 41.49

1H. Wallace, Lincoln 41.68

1Y. Clark, Lyndon 41.70

2Y. Steinmiller, Pittsburg-Colgan 42.10

2H. Pruter, Osborne 42.15

3W. Hoffman, Wathena 42.52

3H. Arias, Ell-Saline 42.81

4H. Figgins, St. Francis 42.90

4W. Arnold, Doniphan West 43.04

3Y. Aguirre, Yates Center 43.10

4Y. Guhr, Berean 43.50

400 relay

Rec: St. John-Hudson ’98 43.10

2011: Meade 43.50

1G. Meade 43.50

2G. Ness City 43.96

1W. Valley Heights 44.06

3G. LaCrosse 44.15

4G. Inman 44.24

1H. Oakley 44.52

2H. Osborne 44.56

3H. Ellis 44.68

1Y. Lyndon 44.70

2Y. Herington 45.00

3Y. Berean 45.10

2W. Washington County 45.24

3W. Valley Falls 45.27

4H. Hill City 45.31

4W. Nemaha Valley 45.31

4Y. Pittsburg-Colgan 46.00

1600 relay

Rec: Stanton County ’86 3:22.30

2011: Berean 3:31.00

1Y. Berean 3:31.00

1H. Decatur Community 3:33.02

1G. Meade 3:33.38

1W. Onaga 3:33.38

2W. Burlingame 3:33.67

2Y. Lyndon 3:34.00

2H. Bennington 3:34.06

3H. Salina-Sacred Heart 3:35.38

2G. Ness City 3:35.65

3G. Inman 3:36.06

4H. Rock Hills 3:37.00

4G. Kiowa County 3:37.31

3W. Wathena 3:37.31

4W. Valley Halls 3:38.37

3Y. Humboldt 3:38.60

4Y. Pittsburg-Colgan 3:40.00

3200 relay

Rec: Berean Academy ’07 8:03.16

2011: Ness City 8:20.53

1G. Ness City 8:20.53

1H. Decatur Community 8:21.46

2H. Salina-Sacred Heart 8:29.59

3H. Bennington 8:30.72

2G. Sublette 8:31.43

4H. Lincoln 8:34.09

3G. LaCrosse 8:36.53

4G. Kiowa County 8:37.77

1W. Onaga 8:44.40

2W. Burlingame 8:46.71

3W. Wathena 8:50.24

4W. Maranatha 8:51.37

1Y. Pittsburg-Colgan 8:57.10

2Y. Berean 9:05.70

3Y. Herington 9:11.20

4Y. Central-Burden 9:18.00

High jump

Rec: Baker, Hoxie 7-0¼

2011: LeRock, Cimarron 6-8

1H. Mick, Osborne 6-6

1W. Hoffman, Wathena 6-4

2G. Stull, LaCrosse 6-0

1G. LeRock, Cimarron 6-2

2H. Spears, Osborne 6-2

3H. Schiltz, St. Francis 6-2

4H. Demars, Solomon 6-2

2W. Melvin, Onaga 6-2

3G. Nairn, Stanton County 6-0

4G. Ropp, Inman 6-0

3W. Nottingham, Valley Falls 6-0

4W. Walter, Washington County 6-0

1Y. Hoover, Berean 6-0

2Y. Wade, West Elk 5-10

3Y. Moore, Berean 5-8

4Y. Walsh, Lyndon 5-8

Long jump

Rec: Weiszbrod, St. John ’98 23-7½

2011: Moeder, LaCrosse 23-1½

1H. Werner, Plainville 21-6

1G. Moeder, LaCrosse 21-5

2G. Becker, Pratt-Skyline 21-1¼

2H. Alves, Oakley 21-0½

3H. Mick, Osborne 20-9

1Y. McNutt, Humboltd 20-8

3G. Webs, LaCrosse 20-6½

4G. Schaef, Kiowa County 20-2¾

4H. Casey, Plainville 20-2

1W. Masters, Burlingame 20-0½

2Y. Cline, Oswego 20-0

3Y. Evans, Herington 19-10½

2W. Davis, Wabaunsee 19-9¼

4Y. Johnson, Chase County 19-6

3W. Fiser, Washington County 19-4¾

4W. Montanino, Valley Heights 18-11

Triple jump

Rec: Dyck, Moundridge ’88 48-11½

2011: Richard, Lincoln 44-1

1H. Mick, Osborne 43-7½

2H. Richard, Lincoln 43-3½

1G. Becker, Pratt-Skyline 43-1½

2G. Carrasco, Stanton County 42-9½

3G. Clarke, Ness City 42-7¼

4G. Schaef, Kiowa County 41-11

1W. Masters, Burlingame 41-3½

3H. Diederich, Salina-Sacred 41-3½

2W. Dobrovolny, Valley Heights 41-0

3W. Trimble, Valley Heights 40-11¾

4H. Weiser, Plainville 40-9½

1Y. McNutt, Humboldt 40-8¼

4W. Falk, Onaga 40-3

2Y. Gallegos, Berean 39-9½

3Y. Knopp, Herington 39-8½

4Y. Pearce, Berean 38-5

Pole vault

Rec: Hays, McLouth ’81 15-0

2011: Beach, Bennington 14-6

1H. Beach, Bennington 13-6

1G. Dupree, Syracuse 13-0

2H. Colson, Rock Hills 13-0

2G. Kendrick, Stanton County 12-6

3H. Hunsicker, Ellis 12-6

3G. Martinez, Sublette 12-0

4H. Schiltz, St. Francis 12-0

1W. Hoffman, Wathena 14-0

2W. Miller, Washington County 12-0

3W. Miller, Mission Valley 12-0

4W. Baker, Washington County 12-0

1Y. Deets, Central-Burnden 11-6

2Y. Adams, Berean 11-6

4G. Perez, Kiowa County 11-6

3Y. Pennder, Berean 10-6

4Y. Stassa, Central-Burden 10-6

Shot put

Rec: Staab, Plainville ’02 58-6½

2011: Miller, Washington Co. 54-2¾

1W. Miller, Washington County 54-0½

1H. Klein, Plainville 50-8½

1Y. Wiebe, Berean 50-1

2W. Meyer, Nemaha Valley 49-8½

3W. Lang, Burlingame 49-4¼

4W. Todd, Nemaha Valley 48-1¾

2H. Soderlund, Decatur 47-5

2Y. Mushrush, Chase County 46-9¾

3H. Stindt, Republic County 46-9

3Y. Emley, Oxford 45-9½

1G. Ellis, Ness City 45-8

2G. White, Cimarron 45-6¾

4H. Wiese, Solomon 45-1

3G. Christiansen, Ellinwood 45-0½4G. Kelling, Sublette 44-10½

4Y. Ahrens, Oswego 44-5¾

Discus

Rec: Horinek, Atwood ’03 181-10

2011: Klein, Plainville 164-10

1Y. Wiebe, Berean 154-4

1H. Klein, Plainville 153-11

2H. Flinn, Rock Hills 147-1

3H. Bess, Hill City 145-3

4H. Guthmiller, St. Francis 140-7

2Y. Ingmire, Berean 139-10

1G. White, Cimarron 135-0

1W. Vogt, Washington County 133-4

2G. Davis, Meade 130-9

2W. Nold, Wathena 130-0

3G. Bennett, Meade 130-0

3W. Meyer, Nemaha Valley 129-0

3Y. Ahrens, Oswego 128-10

4G. Ellis, Ness City 128-10

4W. Lang, Burlingame 128-1

4Y. Coleman, Jayhawk Linn 121-1

Javelin

Rec: Edgar, Wash. Co. ’06 193-5

2011: Reimer, Meade 184-0

1W. Savage, Washington County 171-4

1H. Grove, Republic County 170-0

1G. Reimer, Meade 169-6

2W. Miller, Washington County 169-0

3W. Masters, Burlingame 166-10

2H. Slothower, Osborne 166-8

3H. Pfeifer, Hill City 165-9

4H. Soderlund, Decatur 163-3

2G. Neuschafer, Cimarron 162-5

3G. Engel, LaCrosse 161-10

4G. Baublits, Cimarron 160-1

4W. Coon, Valley Heights 159-9

1Y. Coleman, Jayhawk Linn 150-4

2Y. Spanaugle, Berean 142-2

3Y. Stramel, Herington 139-5

4Y. McCall, Humboldt 134-10

Girls

100

Rec: Pauly, Garden Plain ’98 12.10

and Winter, Sublette ’81 12.10

2011: Flowers, Pratt Skyline 12.30

and Pickens, Peabody-B. 12.30

1Y. Pickens, Peabody-Burns 12.40

1G. Petrowsky, Pratt-Skyline 12.65

1H. Krahl, Bennington 12.66

1W. Kohake, Nemaha Valley 12.69

2G. Flowers, Pratt-Skyline 12.75

2H. Clovis, Salina-Sacred Heart 12.78

3G. Stucky, Moundridge 12.81

2Y. Moses, Oswego 12.90

3H. Jeffery, Rock Hills 12.93

2W. Lindbloom, Burlingame 13.04

4H. Watts, Bennington 13.06

4G. Hahn, Ness City 13.09

3W. Dodd, Washington County 13.20

3Y. Blackwell, Herington 13.20

4W. Stegman, Washington Cnty 13.36

4Y. Dains, Chase County 13.40

200

Rec: Beecher, Ellis ’91 25.25

2011: Krahl, Bennington 25.50

1G. Petrowky, Pratt-Skyline 26.31

2G. Matteson, Sublette 26.46

1Y. Pickens, Peabody-Burns 26.50

3G. Flowers, Pratt-Skyline 26.52

1H. Krahl, Bennington 26.56

4G. Stucky, Moundridge 26.65

2H. Leitner, Rawlins County 26.66

1W. Kohake, Nemaha Valley 27.00

2Y. Blackwell, Herington 27.00

3H. Reeder, Trego Community 27.25

3Y. Beckman, Jayhawk Linn 27.30

4H. Wilton, Lincoln 27.56

2W. Lindbloom, Burlingame 27.59

4Y. Moses, Oswego 27.70

3W. Dodd, Washington County 27.75

4W. Schmidt, Leavenworth 28.07

400

Rec: Pickens, Peabody-B. ’10 56.58

2011: Pickens, Peabody-B. 56.94

1Y. Pickens, Peabody-Burns 59.60

1W. Todd, Leavenworth 1:00.36

2W. Schultz, Wathena 1:01.08

1G. Busch, Leoti 1:01.52

2Y. Cox, Lyndon 1:02.10

2G. Bertram, Kiowa County 1:02.24

3G. Hibbard, Sublette 1:02.34

1H. Wilson, Ell-Saline 1:02.35

3Y. Trupe, West Elk 1:02.40

4Y. Dains, Chase County 1:02.60

4G. Panning, Ellinwood 1:02.90

3W. Rottinghaus, Nemaha 1:02.92

2H. Leitner, Rawlins County 1:02.94

3H. Wagner, Bennington 1:03.16

4W. Lang, Burlingame 1:03.17

4H. Anderson, Decatur 1:04.15

800

Rec: Carson, Peabody ’81 2:11.50

2011: Wilson, Ell-Saline 2:25.10

1G. Wells, Leoti 2:26.96

1H. Wilson, Ell-Saline 2:27.34

2G. Klepper, Ellinwood 2:27.65

2H. Stratman, Bennington 2:28.53

3G. Strecker, Ellinwood 2:29.85

3H. Balderston, Salina-Sacred 2:30.75

1W. Rottinghaus, Nemaha 2:30.86

4H. Farris, Lincoln 2:31.75

1Y. Karr, Northern Heights 2:34.10

2Y. Smith, Northern Heights 2:36.20

4G. Fisher, Pratt-Skyline 2:36.87

2W. Todd, Leavenworth 2:37.41

3Y. Erickson, Herington 2:37.50

3W. Courtney, Maranatha 2:37.91

4Y. Holloway, Yates Center 2:38.00

4W. Lang, Burlingame 2:44.18

1600

Rec: Haskin, Onaga ’88 5:00.95

2011: Farris, Lincoln 5:20.40

1H. Farris, Lincoln 5:26.90

2H. Wilson, Ell-Saline 5:31.98

3H. Thibault, Salina-Sacred 5:35.78

4H. Van Loenen, Hill City 5:35.83

1W. Orr, Wakefield 5:38.91

1G. Wells, Leoti 5:39.87

2W. Hustead, Leavenworth 5:47.94

2G. Snell, Ellinwood 5:49.21

1Y. Engle, Chase County 5:53.30

3W. Rottinghaus, Nemaha 5:54.38

3G. Fisher, Pratt-Skyline 5:54.46

4G. Neubrandt, Syracuse 5:55.84

4W. Schmitz, Wabaunsee 5:56.34

2Y. Farmer, Pittsburg-Colgan 6:05.20

3Y. Newby, Berean 6:09.30

4Y. Leavitt, Jayhawk Linn 6:10.40

3200

Rec: Haskin, Onaga ’88 10:41.78

2011: Engle, Chase County 11:49.4

1H. Farris, Lincoln 12:18.56

1G. Snell, Ellinwood 12:21.87

2G. Fisher, Pratt-Skyline 12:23.56

3G. Wells, Leoti 12:40.31

1W. Orr, Wakefield 12:44.15

4G. Montoya, Ellinwood 12:44.18

1Y. Engle, Chase County 12:50.00

2Y. Busenitz, Berean 12:53.40

3Y. Farmer, Pittsburg-Colgan 12:59.90

2W. Hustead, Leavenworth 13:03.33

3W. Briggs, Burlingame 13:13.57

4W. Imholte, Nemaha Valley 13:23.34

4Y. Trupe, West Elk 13:42.40

2H. Wilson, Ell-Saline 15:31.98

3H. Thibault, Salina-Sacred 15:35.78

4H. Van Loenen, Hill City 15:35.83

100 hurdles

Rec: Sommers, Remington ’91 14.83

2011: Melton, Kiowa County 15.00

1G. Melton, Kiowa County 15.06

1H. Garrett, Bennington 15.59

2H. Wilson, Oakley 15.69

1Y. Hines, West Elk 15.70

2G. Fulton, Kiowa County 15.87

3G. Hayes, Ellinwood 15.88

4G. Reimer, Meade 16.40

1W. Brezina, Nemaha Valley 16.53

3H. Lawellin, Hill City 16.96

2W. Lierz, Jackson Heights 17.14

4H. McMillan, Rock Hills 17.18

3W. Dodd, Washington County 17.32

2Y. Witte, Berean 17.50

3Y. Quiring, Berean 17.50

4W. Rudeen, Mission Valley 17.57

4Y. Patterson, Pittsburg-Colgan 17.80

300 hurdles

Rec: Drake, Wathena ’91 45.35

2011: Fulton, Kiowa County 46.6

1H. Garrett, Bennington 47.75

1G. Fulton, Kiowa County 47.81

2G. Mehl, Leoti 47.96

2H. Lawellin, Hill City 48.00

1Y. Blackwell, Herington 48.40

1W. Brezina, Nemaha Valley 49.29

3H. Wilson, Oakley 49.30

2W. Rudeen, Mission Valley 49.38

3G. Ebert, Kinsley 49.72

4H. Hobelman, Republic County 49.93

3W. Kuckelman, Nemaha Valley 50.04

4G. Hayes, Ellinwood 50.06

2Y. Hines, West Elk 50.70

4W. Euler, Wathena 50.83

3Y. Witte, Berean 51.20

4Y. Patterson, Pittsburg-Colgan 51.70

400 relay

Rec: Ness City ’02 49.96

2011: Bennington 50.40

1H. Bennington 50.62

1W. Nemaha Valley 50.73

1G. Meade 51.40

2W. Washington County 51.40

2G. Pratt-Skyline 51.43

3G. Kiowa County 51.45

2H. Decatur Community 51.50

4G. Ellinwood 51.56

3H. Rawlins County 52.15

3W. Burlingame 52.17

4H. Oakley 52.69

4W. Onaga 52.79

1Y. Jayhawk Linn 53.60

2Y. Oswego 54.00

3Y. Peabody-Burns 54.30

4Y. Berean 54.70

1600 relay

Rec: Victoria ’90 4:03.89

2011: Bennington 4:09.52

1G. Kiowa County 4:11.09

2G. Sublette 4:13.40

4G. Cimarron 4:14.75

3G. Ness City 4:14.31

1W. Nemaha Valley 4:15.86

1H. Bennington 4:15.34

2W. Wathena 4:20.25

2H. Decatur Community 4:22.15

3H. Ell-Saline 4:25.71

3W. Burlingame 4:25.86

4W. Wakefield 4:26.90

1Y. Lyndon 4:26.50

2Y. Berean 4:27.30

4H. Hill City 4:28.18

3Y. West Elk 4:29.50

4Y. Pittsburg-Colgan 4:31.90

3200 relay

Rec: Osborne ’03 9:46.20

2011: Bennington 10:13.20

1G. Ellinwood 10:03.09

2G. Ness City 10:11.34

1H. Bennington 10:15.12

3G. Kiowa County 10:17.75

4G. Leoti 10:19.45

1W. Wakefield 10:31.24

2H. Salina-Sacred Heart 10:35.02

3H. Decatur Community 10:38.93

1Y. Berean 10:39.50

4H. Hill City 10:41.15

2W. Maranatha 10:42.60

2Y. Northern Heights 10:50.20

3W. Onaga 10:52.31

4W. Nemaha Valley 10:55.72

3Y. Pittsburg-Colgan 11:02.50

4Y. West Elk 11:04.80

High jump

Rec: Rinehart, Langdon ’96 5-8¼

2011: Mick, Osborne 5-5¼

1H. Mick, Osborne 5-5¼

1G. Melton, Kiowa County 5-2

2G. Wehkamp, Cimarron 5-2

3G. Gerard, Stanton County 5-2

2H. Jones, Decatur 5-2

3H. Temaat, Oakley 5-0

4H. Reig, Plainville 5-0

1W. Brezina, Nemaha Valley 5-0

2W. Munger, Wathena 5-0

3W. Simek, Leavenworth 5-0

4W. Kearney, Valley Falls 5-0

1Y. Quiring, Berean 5-0

2Y. Trupe, West Elk 4-10

4G. Sommers, Canton-Galva 4-10

3Y. Shaffer, Yates Center 4-8

4Y. McClellan, Northern Heights 4-8

Long jump

Rec: Downey, H. Trinity ’85 18-7

2011: Petrowsky, P. Skyline 17-9¾

1G. Wehkamp, Cimarron 17-4¾

2G. Stucky, Moundridge 16-10¼

3G. Petrowsky, Pratt-Skyline 16-6½

4G. Matteson, Sublette 16-5½

1H. Reeder, Trego 16-5

2H. Dorshorst, Decatur 16-3½

3H. Jones, Ell-Saline 16-3

4H. Hixon, Plainville 16-1½

1W. Schultz, Wathena 16-1¾

2W. Helms, Washington Cnty 15-10½

3W. Zachgo, Wakefield 15-2¾

4W. Dick, Wathena 14-11¼

1Y. Kitterman, Oswego 14-7

2Y. Erickson, Herington 14-5

3Y. Flores, Peabody-Burns 14-3

4Y. Girard, West Elk 14-2

Triple jump

Rec: Zimmerman, Sterling ’90 39-1¾

2011: Jones, Ell-Saline 36-10½

1H. Jones, Ell-Saline 36-8

1G. Oberle, Kiowa County 35-2¾

1W. Schultz, Wathena 34-11

2H. Reeder, Trego 34-8½

2G. Busch, Leoti 34-5¼

3G. Stucky, Moundridge 33-9½

1Y. Blackwell, Herington 33-5¼

3H. Dennis, Oakley 33-4½

4H. Brenner, Ellis 33-1¼

4G. Heft, Kiowa County 33-0

2W. Helms, Washington Cnty 32-10½

3W. Kearney, Valley Falls 32-7

2Y. Sommerfeld, Berean 32-3¾

3Y. Hines, West Elk 32-2¾

4W. Krohn, Onaga 32-1¾

4Y. Hargrove, Jayhawk Linn 31-0½

Pole vault

Rec: Williams, Maranatha ’10 11-4

2011: Hedstrom, Republic Co. 10-0½

1H. Hedstrom, Republic County 10-0½

1G. Hewitt, Kiowa County 9-0

1Y. Krull, Jayhawk Linn 9-0

1W. Stegman, Washington County 9-0

2Y. Quiring, Berean 9-0

2G. Folger, Stanton County 8-6

3Y. Moore, Central-Burnden 8-6

3G. Norton, Syracuse 8-0

4G. Elsen, Ellinwood 8-0

2H. Jeardoe, Republic County 8-0

3H. Zody, Ellis 8-0

4H. Temaat, Oakley 8-0

2W. Zachgo, Wakefield 8-0

3W. Van Meter, Mission Valley 7-6

4Y. Sommerfeld, Berean 6-6

Shot put

Rec: Edwards, West Elk ’88 43-6

2011: Winters, Plainville 42-2¼

1W. Alexander, Washington Cnty 38-1

2W. Miller, Oskaloosa 37-10

1G. Steimel, Stanton County 37-1¾

2H. Brzon, Republic County 36-5¾

2G. Little, Canton-Galva 36-3½

3H. Blau, Decatur 35-7

4H. Dreher, Decatur 35-6

1H. Winters, Plainville 35-3¼

3W. Penning, Washington Cnty 35-0½

4W. Bargdill, Valley Heights 34-6½

1Y. White, Oxford 34-0

3G. Gleason, Kinsley 32-1¼

4G. Tucker, Ellinwood 31-9½

2Y. Dixon, Jayhawk Linn 31-3½

3Y. Hart, Herington 31-1¾

4Y. Adams, Berean 30-9¼

Discus

Rec: Taylor, Ellis ’09 144-2

2011: Winters, Plainville 139-5

1H. Winters, Plainville 139-5

1W. Alexander, Washington Cty 126-6

2W. Penning, Washington Cty 124-4¾

3W. Miller, Oskaloosa 120-5

4W. Stamm, Washington Cnty 115-10

2H. Griffith, Trego 114-5

3H. Honas, Ellis 113-11

4H. Smith, Rock Hills 112-5

1Y. Beckman, Jayhawk Linn 111-00

1G. Steimel, Stanton County 108-2

2Y. Adams, Yates Center 106-7

2G. Newsom, Kinsley 104-5

3G. Tucker, Ellinwood 102-1

3Y. Donelson, Northern Heights 101-7

4G. Lee, Pratt-Skyline 98-2

4Y. Whtie, Oxford 97-10

Javelin

Rec: Lehning, Sublette ’05 147-5

2011: Nickelson, Hill City 129-11

1H. Jeffery, Rock Hills 126-9

2H. Nickelson, Hill City 124-1

3H. Beneda, Republic County 123-8

4H. Huskey, Lincoln 123-8

1G. Mehl, Leoti 119-8

1W. Zerbe, Mission Valley 119-7

2G. Hattrup, Kinsley 111-7

3G. Meyers, Kinsley 111-2

2W. Rudeen, Mission Valley 110-5

1Y. Sommerfeld, Berean 110-4

3W. Hodge, Mission Valley 110-2

4G. Reifschneider, LaCrosse 107-9

4W. McGhee, Nemaha Valley 107-7

2Y. Hoover, Berean 90-11

3Y. Moore, Central-Burden 82-7

4Y. Barnes, Pittsburg-Colgan 79-1