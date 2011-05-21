Class 1A state track qualifiers (2011)

Regional sites: Burlington (B), Hays (H), Pretty Prairie (P), Valley Heights (V)

Editor’s Note: Times are listed as received from the 24 regional sites, without distinction between hand- or fully-automatic-timing.

Boys

100

Rec: Herron, Waverly ’95 10.80

and Traphagen, Burlingm ’82 10.80

2011: Kreger, Hodgeman Co. 10.90

1P. Granillo, Moscow 11.09

1B. Oates, Flinthills 11.15

2P. Norton, St. John 11.19

1V. Struckhoff, Thunder Ridge 11.29

2V. Heiman, Axtell 11.30

3P. Richardson, Hodgeman Co. 11.37

3V. Glatczak, Centralia 11.40

4V. Engelken, Baileyville 11.44

4P. Kreger, Hodgeman County 11.50

2B. Cathcard, Lebo 11.59

1H. J. Crotinger, Otis-Bison 11.64

2H. Steinle, Wilson 11.71

3H. Weber, Golden Plains 11.77

3B. Kelley, Lebo 11.82

4H. Antholz, Cheylin 11.82

4B. Goodrich, MdCV 11.93

200

Rec: Herron, Waverly ’95 22.09

2011: Oates, Flinthills 22.40

1P. Granillo, Moscow 22.73

2P. Fox, Ashland 22.86

1B. Oates, Flinthills 22.91

1H. Steinle, Wilson 23.19

3P. Oak, Macksville 23.27

1V. Struckhoff, Thunder Ridge 23.34

2V. Stueve, BV-Randolph 23.40

2H. Buck, Wheatland-Grinnell 23.41

3H. Stoppel, Wilson 23.47

4H. Oberle, Chase 23.54

4P. Schaller, Cunningham 23.75

2B. Cathcard, Lebo 23.78

3V. Glatczak, Centralia 23.90

4V. Jesse, Axtell 23.96

3B. Wilkerson, Hartford 24.09

4B. Goodrich, Hartford 24.55

400

Rec: Banman, Goessel ’09 48.29

2011: Slaven, South Gray 50.80

1B. Oates, Flinthills 51.22

1P. Slaven, South Gray 51.30

2P. Pike, Minneola 51.88

3P. Brooks, Ingalls 51.92

1V. Jesse, Axtell 51.94

1H. Buell, Wallace County 51.98

2V. Glatczak, Centralia 52.06

2H. Ptacek, Wilson 52.09

2B. Sipe, Waverly 52.28

3H. Miller, Greeley County 52.46

4H. Newell, Palco 52.50

4P. Shetley, Fowler 52.75

3B. Barker, Lebo 53.12

3V. Haverkamp, Bern 53.38

4V. Dunn, Tescott 53.63

4B. Berkholz, Goessel 53.68

800

Rec: Smith, Pawnee Hts ’02 1:53.29

2011: Gardiner, Ashland 2:00.10

and Garcia, Moscow 2:00.10

1B. Kramer, Waverly 2:02.18

1V. Koch, Centralia 2:02.48

1P. Garcia, Moscow 2:02.56

2V. Goracke, Hope 2:03.39

2P. C. Gardiner, Ashland 2:03.76

2B. Derryberry, Madison 2:04.15

3P. Roop, Moscow 2:04.28

3V. Scheibe, Axtell 2:04.68

4P. McClure, Stafford 2:04.72

3B. Holmes, Lebo 2:04.78

4V. Shoemaker, Lakeside 2:04.93

1H. Lowry, Northern Valley 2:05.09

2H. Friess, Hoxie 2:05.69

4B. Nuessen, Olpe 2:05.81

3H. Smith, Stockton 2:05.89

4H. Schmitberger, Victoria 2:06.40

1600

Rec: Gundy, Burrton ’79 4:15.70

2011: Williams, Pr. Prairie 4:33.60

1P. Williams, Pretty Prairie 4:36.62

2P. R. Gardiner, Ashland 4:38.82

3P. C. Gardiner, Ashland 4:41.63

4P. Filbert, Macksville 4:42.45

1H. Smith, Stockton 4:43.81

2H. Hays, Northern Valley 4:44.86

3H. Gillespie, Wheatland 4:45.65

4H. Friess, Hoxie 4:46.38

1V. L. Koch, Centralia 4:47.18

2V. Leonard, Miltonvale 4:47.38

1B. Pike, Chetopa 4:50.46

3V. A. Koch, Frankfort 4:50.53

4V. Torrey, Axtell 4:52.75

3B. Goertzen, Goessel 4:53.90

2B. Nuessen, Olpe 4:53.58

4B. Drake, Dexter 4:54.93

3200

Rec: Becker, Downs ’89 9:30.54

2011: Hays, Northern Valley 10:12.80

2B. Pike, Chetopa 10:17.99

1P. Williams, Pretty Prairie 10:20.67

1V. L. Koch, Centralia 10:22.18

1B. Goertzen, Goessel 10:24.87

1H. Hays, Northern Valley 10:27.70

3B. Nuessen, Olpe 10:29.21

4B. Lane, Burrton 10:30.43

2V. A. Koch, Frankfort 10:32.50

3V. Huerta, Tescott 10:34.21

4V. Torrey, Axtell 10:38.12

2H. Wineinger, Greeley Co. 10:38.65

2P. R. Gardiner, Ashland 10:39.83

3H. Gillespie, Wheatland 10:40.43

3P. C. Gardiner, Ashland 10:42.99

4P. Tallant, Pretty Prairie 10:44.23

4H. Wohler, Victoria 10:50.69

110 hurdles

Rec: Dolezal, Downs ’85 14.40

2011: Wilkey, South Haven 14.20

1P. Lebeda, Caldwell 14.93

2P. Oak, Macksville 15.03

1B. Wilkey, South Haven 15.08

1V. Bird, Hope 15.46

3P. Cannon, Cunningham 15.63

2B. Kraft, Southern Coffey 15.96

2V. Ohlde, Clifton-Clyde 16.00

3V. Poirier, Elwood 16.18

4V. Deaver, Clifton-Clyde 16.24

4P. Tranbarger, Macksville 16.40

1H. Lamb, Triplains 16.87

2H. Spresser, Hoxie 17.04

3H. Hawbaker, Quinter 17.18

3B. Robke, Lebo 17.43

4H. Summers, Wallace County 17.44

4B. Allegree, Lebo 18.36

300 hurdles

Rec: Vallin, Northrn Valley ’87 38.30

2011: Wilkey, South Haven 39.75

1B. Wilkey, South Haven 39.75

2B. Kraft, Southern Coffey 39.87

1P. Lebeda, Caldwell 40.65

1V. Bird, Hope 41.03

2P. Oak, Macksville 41.69

3B. Hogan, Olpe 42.18

2V. Ohlde, Clifton-Clyde 42.18

4B. Henry, Waverly 42.65

3P. Tranbarger, Macksville 42.66

3V. Thomas, Beloit St. John’s 42.68

4V. Deaver, Clifton-Clyde 42.78

1H. Spresser, Hoxie 42.88

4P. Schnittker, Pretty Prairie 42.93

2H. Summers, Wallace County 44.21

3H. Lamb, Triplains 45.13

4H. Callaway, Northern Valley 45.14

400 relay

Rec: Norwich ’93 43.79

2011: St. John 44.55

1P. St. John 44.55

1H. Otis-Bison 44.81

1B. Lebo 44.96

2P. Ashland 44.96

1V. Axtell 44.97

2V. Baileyville 44.98

2H. Dighton 45.11

3P. Pretty Prairie 45.12

3H. Cheylin 45.34

4H. Wallace County 45.54

4P. Hodgeman County 45.56

3V. Lakeside 45.59

2B. Udall 45.90

4V. BV-Randolph 46.24

3B. Madison 46.30

4B. Olpe 46.93

1600 relay

Rec: Northern Valley ’86 3:25.60

and Brewster ’79 3:25.60

2011: Moscow 3:27.2

1P. Moscow 3:31.56

1H. Wallace County 3:33.87

1B. Waverly 3:33.96

2P. South Central 3:35.16

1V. Hope 3:35.37

3P. Pretty Prairie 3:35.59

2H. Weskan 3:35.69

3H. Victoria 3:36.36

2B. Madison 3:37.40

4H. Logan 3:37.52

4P. Macksville 3:38.06

2V. Pike Valley 3:39.01

3B. Lebo 3:39.34

3V. Frankfort 3:39.34

4V. Clifton-Clyde 3:39.65

4B. South Haven 3:39.99

3200 relay

Rec: Wheatland-Grinnell ’86 8:04.80

2011: Moscow 8:15.10

1P. Pretty Prairie 8:16.85

2P. Moscow 8:25.51

1H. Northern Valley 8:27.86

2H. Weskan 8:27.98

1B. Waverly 8:39.91

3H. Hoxie 8:40.75

2B. South Haven 8:40.81

1V. Axtell 8:41.52

3B. Olpe 8:46.78

4B. Lebo 8:47.24

4H. Victoria 8:49.87

3P. Fowler 8:52.81

2V. Pike Valley 8:54.02

4P. South Central 8:54.79

3V. Frankfort 9:00.46

4V. Tescott 9:12.77

High jump

Rec: Lavy, Glasco ’94 7-0

2011: Nightingale, Centralia 6-10

1V. J. Nightingale, Centralia 6-10

2V. Heiman, Baileyville 6-6

3V. G. Nightingale, Centralia 6-6

1B. Derryberry, Madison 6-4

1P. Howell, Pretty Prairie 6-4

1H. Walt, Quinter 6-4

2H. Ray, Chase 6-4

2B. Kelley, Lebo 6-4

2P. Hall, Rolla 6-2

3B. Stiner, Udall 6-2

3H. Christensen, Golden Plains 6-2

4B. Smith, Waverly 6-2

3P. Dirks, South Gray 6-0

4V. Kickhaefer, Hope 6-0

4H. Kaiser, Wheatland-Grinnell 6-0

4P. Denton, Rolla 5-8

Long jump

Rec: Broxterman, Baileyv. ’92 23-0

2011: Struckhoff, Th. Ridge 22-4¼

1B. Kelley, Lebo 21-8

2B. Wilkey, South Haven 21-4

1V. Struckhoff, Thunder Ridge 20-11

2V. G. Nightingale, Centralia 20-9

1P. Pittman, Pretty Prairie 20-8½

3V. Glatczak, Centralia 20-7½

3B. Ridgeway, Cedar Vale 20-5¾

1H. Girard, Logan 20-4½

4V. J. Nightingale, Centralia 20-2¾

2H. Herman, Northern Valley 20-2½

2P. Sanders, South Central 20-1¾

3P. Gridley, Cunningham 20-1½

3H. Ray, Chase 19-10¾

4P. Hall, Rolla 19-8½

4H. Smith, Stockton 19-8½

4B. Argabright, Olpe 19-5

Triple jump

Rec: Gee, Axtell 47-5¾

2011: Herman, Northern Valley 43-3½

1H. Herman, Northern Valley 43-3½

1B. Wilkey, South Haven 43-2¾

2H. Kuykendall, Weskan 43-0

1V. Goracke, Hope 42-6

3H. Christensen, Golden Plains 42-5¼

2V. G. Nightingale, Centralia 41-2½

3V. Pummell, Elwood 41-2½

4H. Newell, Palco 41-1½

1P. Pittman, Pretty Prairie 41-1¼

4V. J. Nightingale, Centralia 40-10

2B. Ridgeway, Cedar Vale 40-3¾

2P. Mounts, South Central 40-3¼

3B. Kelley, Lebo 40-3

3P. Richardson, Hodgeman Co. 40-0

4P. Hall, Rolla 39-6½

4B. Wilkerson, Hartford 39-0¾

Pole vault

Rec: Bryant, Burrton ’86 16-7

2011: Tien, Logan 14-6

1H. Tien, Logan 14-6

1P. Swonger, Ashland 12-6

2P. Lowe, Stafford 11-6

2P. Osborn, Ashland 11-6

1V. G. Nightingale, Centralia 12-6

2H. Archer, Logan 12-6

1B. Byers, South Haven 12-0

2B. Coffman, Pleasanton 12-0

2V. Poirier, Elwood 12-0

3H. Becker, Logan 11-6

3V. Adams, Frankfort 11-6

4P. Hamilton, Cunningham 11-6

4H. Roesch, Quinter 11-6

4V. Stallbaumer, Centralia 11-0

3B. Keys, Hartford 10-6

4B. Fox, Madison 10-6

Shot put

Rec: Johnson, Burrton ’98 58-4¼

2011: Lambert, Clifton-Cylde 54-2¾

1V. Lambert, Clifton-Clyde 51-4¾

2V. Haug, Baileyville 50-3

1B. Barnard, Madison 48-7

1P. G. Fox, Ashland 47-9½

1H. Young, Cheylin 47-4

2H. Linke, Chase 46-0½

3H. Spresser, Golden Plains 45-4½

4H. Magnani, Cheylin 45-2¼

3V. Coomes, Thunder Ridge 44-6½

4V. Dittmer, Linn 44-4

2B. Linsey, Lebo 44-0½

2P. Rudzik, Hodgeman County 43-5

3B. Bowen, Crest 42-7

4B. Hein, Pleasanton 42-5¾

3P. Yearout, South Barber 42-0½

4P. Bevan, Macksville 41-10¼

Discus

Rec: Horinek, Atwood ’04 186-4

2011: Fox, Ashland 170-9

1P. G. Fox, Ashland 166-0

1H. Miller, Greeley County 163-1

1V. Dittmer, Linn 146-4

2V. Hedstrom, Pike Valley 145-4

3V. Bergstrom, Clifton-Clyde 143-8

3H. Magnani, Cheylin 139-3

2H. Kaiser, Wheatland-Grinnell 136-9

4V. Cyphers, Clifton-Clyde 136-9

2P. Bevan, Macksville 135-8

1B. Hall, Olpe 135-1

4H. Weber, Hoxie 134-9

2B. Linsey, Lebo 129-9

3P. Thomas, Caldwell 127-0

4P. Rudzik, Hodgeman County 126-10

3B. Barnard, Madison 126-8

4B. Bowen, Crest 125-7

Javelin

Rec: Hiebert, Goessel ’07 195-7

2011: Gumm, Glasco 182-3

1V. Hrabe, Thunder Ridge 176-9

2V. Gumm, Glasco 175-10

1B. Linsey, Lebo 174-5

1P. G. Fox, Ashland 170-8

2P. Yearout, South Barber 170-3

1H. Kaiser, Wheatland-Grinnell 170-0

3V. Dwight, Hope 163-10

4V. White, Pike Valley 162-4

2B. True, Southern Coffey 159-9

3B. Ramsey, Crest 159-7

2H. Ochs, Quinter 158-11

3P. Allison, Macksville 158-8

4B. Morton, Crest 156-1

4P. B. Fox, Ashland 155-4

3H. Turner, Quivira Heights 151-2

4H. VonLintel, Victoria 151-2

Girls

100

Rec: Pakkebier, Logan ’85 12.30

and Heier, Grinnell ’83 12.30

2011: Caro, Satanta 12.49

1P. Caro, Satanta 12.68

2P. Shearer, Cunningham 12.86

1B. Conn, Pleasanton 13.00

3P. Minor, Minneola 13.01

1V. Ca. Freed, Pike Valley 13.02

1H. Kisner, Victoria 13.03

2V. Gleason, Centralia 13.09

4P. Ptacek, Minneola 13.27

3V. Hulsing, Baileyville 13.37

2H. Pfortmiller, Natoma 13.43

3H. Kuntz, Quinter 13.43

4H. Kraisinger, Otis-Bison 13.45

2B. Witteman, Southern Coffey 13.50

3B. Bush, Marais des Cygnes 13.52

4V. Clark, BV-Randolph 13.53

4B. Marshall, Pleasanton 13.90

200

Rec: Myers, Little River ’79 25.00

2011: Freed, Pike Valley 26.10

1P. Caro, Satanta 26.71

1H. Kisner, Victoria 26.88

1B. Conn, Pleasanton 27.09

1V. Ca. Freed, Pike Valley 27.37

2B. Clark, Hartford 27.41

2V. Co. Freed, Pike Valley 27.56

2H. Barth, Natoma 27.64

2P. Minor, Minneola 27.67

3V. Rottinghaus, Baileyville 27.69

3P. Stein, Spearville 27.78

4V. Gleason, Centralia 27.78

3H. Kraisinger, Otis-Bison 27.81

4P. Marrs, Fowler 27.81

3B. Witteman, Southern Coffey 27.93

4H. Kuntz, Quinter 27.99

4B. Bush, Marais des Cygnes 28.14

400

Rec: Myers, Little River ’79 56.50

2011: Co. Freed, Pike Valley 59.33

1V. Co. Freed, Pike Valley 59.33

2V. Zabokrtsky, Hanover 59.34

1H. Kisner, Victoria 59.55

1P. Bradshaw, Hodgeman Co. 1:00.20

2P. Harris, South Central 1:01.68

3V. Hecht, Bern 1:01.77

3P. Wendland, St. John 1:01.98

4P. Reimer, Ashland 1:03.23

2H. Gillespie, Wheatland 1:03.40

3H. Zerr, Quinter 1:03.43

4H. Kaus, Hoxie 1:03.48

1B. Conn, Pleasanton 1:03.49

4V. Strahm, Bern 1:04.74

2B. Anderson, South Haven 1:05.06

3B. Hagen, H.C. Christian 1:05.20

4B. Prather, Hartford 1:06.50

800

Rec: Stiles, Claflin ’96 2:17.46

2011: Schneider, Greeley Co. 2:22.00

1H. Schneider, Greeley County 2:24.73

1V. Kresin, Beloit St. John’s 2:26.47

1P. Seiler, Hodgeman County 2:28.80

2H. Diabal, Wilson 2:28.91

2P. Price, Bucklin 2:29.35

3H. Pinkerton, Logan 2:30.36

4H. Holthaus, Greeley County 2:30.63

3P. Lampe, Hodgeman County 2:31.00

4P. Reimer, Ashland 2:31.89

2V. Adams, Thunder Ridge 2:32.53

3V. Jueneman, Hanover 2:32.70

1B. Henderson, Olpe 2:34.72

4V. Kirchhoff, Thunder Ridge 2:35.16

2B. Flott, Olpe 2:37.56

3B. Barnhart, Olpe 2:37.99

4B. Fullerton, Flinthills 2:38.21

1600

Rec: Struckhoff, Grinnell ’82 5:02.80

2011: Henderson, Olpe 5:30.60

1V. VanCampen, Clifton-Clyde 5:32.25

1H. Schneider, Greeley County 5:35.13

2V. Schmitz, Axtell 5:38.38

2H. Pinkerton, Logan 5:38.45

3H. McKenna, Hoxie 5:41.87

4H. Holthaus, Greeley County 5:42.84

1P. Wapelhorst, Pretty Prairie 5:43.34

1B. Henderson, Olpe 5:49.06

2P. Alexander, South Central 5:49.69

3P. Allen, South Central 5:50.81

3V. Young, White City 5:53.69

4P. Henson, Norwich 5:54.73

2B. Fullerton, Flinthills 5:55.81

3B. McCollum, Madison 5:57.96

4V. Hoard, BV-Randolph 6:04.47

4B. Robertson, Lebo 6:08.08

3200

Rec: Struckhoff, Grinnell ’83 10:57.30

2011: Schneider, Greeley Co. 12:03.60

4P. Buckwalter, Fairfield 13:03.57

2H. McKenna, Hoxie 13:04.57

3V. Boden, Thunder Ridge 13:05.90

3H. Niblock, Hoxie 13:07.86

4H. Johnson, Quinter 13:09.41

1V. Schmitz, Axtell 12:17.31

4V. Reneberg, Thunder Ridge 13:18.37

1B. Henderson, Olpe 12:22.75

2B. Fernandez, Burrton 12:26.37

2V. VanCampen, Clifton-Clyde 12:33.56

3B. McCollum, Madison 12:40.00

1H. Schneider, Greeley Co. 12:48.02

1P. Wapelhorst, Pretty Prairie 12:51.38

4B. Fullerton, Flinthills 12:51.50

2P. Alexander, South Central 12:54.34

3P. Woodward, St. John 12:57.37

100 hurdles

Rec: Eck, Beloit St. John’s ’00 14.34

2011: Merklein, South Barber 15.55

1P. Merklein, South Barber 15.55

2P. Burns, Fairfield 16.04

3P. Price, Bucklin 16.23

1V. Kramer, Wetmore 16.42

4P. Kreutzer, Bucklin 16.51

1B. Kassebaum, Centre 16.75

1H. Johnston, Little River 16.94

2B. Goertzen, Goessel 16.96

2V. Baumgartner, Bern 17.02

2H. Reed, Quinter 17.16

3H. Pletcher, Wallace County 17.24

3V. Hake, Tipton 17.24

4H. Karlin, Victoria 17.34

4V. Niewald, Beloit St. John’s 17.43

3B. Berkley, Dexter 17.68

4B. Lewis, Pleasanton 17.93

300 hurdles

Rec: Eck, Beloit St. John’s ’00 43.62

2011: Merklein, South Barber 46.13

1P. Merklein, South Barber 46.13

2P. Burns, Fairfield 48.00

3P. Kreutzer, Bucklin 48.49

1H. Heim, Hoxie 48.52

4P. Kerschen, Cunningham 48.76

1V. Lorson, Hope 49.16

2H. Robertson, Greeley County 49.32

1B. Scheidegger, Olpe 49.56

2B. Lewis, Pleasanton 49.96

2V. Henry, BV-Randolph 50.01

3V. Hake, Tipton 50.02

4V. Baumgartner, Bern 50.47

3H. Pletcher, Wallace County 50.69

4H. Kraisinger, Otis-Bison 51.29

3B. Goertzen, Goessel 51.87

4B. Donnelly, Dexter 52.18

400 relay

Rec: Ness City ’03 50.46

2011: Pike Valley 51.93

1V. Pike Valley 51.93

1P. Minneola 51.96

1H. Natoma 52.08

2V. Centralia 52.21

3V. Baileyville 52.40

1B. Olpe 52.62

2H. Quinter 52.68

2P. Spearville 52.70

2B. Pleasanton 52.72

3H. Logan 52.79

3P. South Central 52.81

3B. Hartford 52.87

4P. Satanta 52.93

4H. Hoxie 53.06

4V. Clifton-Clyde 53.59

4B. Dexter 55.18

1600 relay

Rec: Bucklin ’82 4:02.10

2011: Bucklin 4:13.80

1V. Pike Valley 4:13.09

1P. Hodgeman County 4:14.71

2P. South Central 4:15.65

2V. Hanover 4:15.87

1H. Hoxie 4:15.99

2H. Quinter 4:18.56

3V. Bern 4:18.96

3P. Bucklin 4:19.30

3H. Victoria 4:20.37

4V. Thunder Ridge 4:21.71

4H. Quivira Heights 4:22.93

4P. Caldwell 4:25.18

1B. Olpe 4:26.03

2B. Waverly 4:34.09

3B. Pleasanton 4:36.09

4B. Goessel 4:37.17

3200 relay

Rec: Hoxie ’10 9:53.66

2011: South Central 10:04.27

1P. South Central 10:04.27

2P. Hodgeman County 10:15.53

1V. Hanover 10:19.25

2V. Thunder Ridge 10:20.52

1H. Hoxie 10:26.24

3V. Axtell 10:28.21

4V. Clifton-Clyde 10:29.40

3P. St. John 10:30.83

4P. Bucklin 10:41.86

2H. Victoria 10:46.48

3H. Quivira Heights 10:51.82

4H. Wheatland-Grinnell 10:52.95

1B. Olpe 10:53.46

2B. Waverly 11:18.72

3B. Madison 11:24.43

4B. Pleasanton 11:30.09

High jump

Rec: Schmidt, Goessel ’92 5-8½

2011: Shearer, Cunningham 5-8

1P. Shearer, Cunningham 5-6

1V. Crawford-Kearn, Glasco 5-4

2V. Strathman, Baileyville 5-4

1H. Zerr, Quinter 5-2

2P. Slattery, Spearville 5-2

2H. Shaw, Wheatland-Grinnell 5-2

3H. Barth, Natoma 5-0

3V. Adams, Thunder Ridge 5-0

4H. Farber, Hoxie 5-0

1B. Erickson, Dexter 4-10

2B. Streeter, Pleasanton 4-10

3B. Herrick, Olpe 4-10

3P. Kuehler, Satanta 4-10

3P. Ptacek, Minneola 4-10

4V. Hulsing, Baileyville 4-10

4B. Webb, Southern Coffey 4-8

Long jump

Rec: Myers, Little River ’79 19-7¼

2011: Shearer, Cunningham 17-6½

1P. Shearer, Cunningham 17-3¾

1H. Kisner, Victoria 16-10¼

1B. Clark, Hartford 16-8¼

2B. Redeker, Olpe 16-8

1V. Kramer, Wetmore 16-2

2H. Young, Weskan 16-0¾

3H. Wasinger, Victoria 16-0

3B. Ware, Dexter 15-10

4B. Bell, Flinthills 15-9¾

2P. Doussa, Spearville 15-8¼

4H. Girard, Logan 15-7¾

3P. Falk, St. John 15-6½

2V. Marlier, Lakeside 15-5½

3V. Mitchell, Axtell 15-5¼

4P. Hood, Bucklin 15-5¼

4V. Lorson, Hope 15-3¾

Triple jump

Rec: Erb, Bucklin ’06 39-4¼

2011: Shearer, Cunningham 37-11¼

1P. Shearer, Cunningham 37-11¼

1V. Cool, Glasco 35-6½

2V. Kramer, Wetmore 35-3¾

2P. Doussa, Spearville 35-0

3V. Strathman, Baileyville 35-0

4V. Hecht, Bern 35-0

1B. Redeker, Olpe 34-10

3P. Stein, Spearville 34-9½

1H. Johnston, Little River 34-4½

2B. Ware, Dexter 34-0½

2H. Bannister, Otis-Bison 33-1¾

3B. Isch, Southern Coffey 33-0

3H. Reed, Quinter 32-10

4B. Berkley, Dexter 32-9½

4H. Spires, Stockton 32-6½

4P. Seiler, Hodgeman County 31-4½

Pole vault

Rec: Welsh, Sharon Spgs ’00 11-0

2011: Davis, Bucklin 10-6

and Skidmore, South Gray 10-6

1P. Skidmore, South Gray 10-0

1V. Deters, Centralia 9-6

2P. Davis, Bucklin 9-6

2V. Allen, Centralia 9-0

3V. Heideman, Centralia 9-0

4V. Knox, Clifton-Clyde 9-0

1B. Herrick, Olpe 8-6

1H. Karlin, Victoria 8-0

2H. McKinney, Weskan 8-0

2B. Thomsen, Madison 8-0

3P. Maravilla, Rolla 8-0

3P. Winkel, Ashalnd 8-0

3B. Bailey, Hartford 7-6

3H. Dewees, Wallace County 7-0

4B. Secrest, Pleasanton 6-6

4H. Pinkerton, Logan 5-10

Shot put

Rec: Broaddus, Moscow ’04 45-0¼

2011: Linton, Thunder Ridge 46-9¾

1V. Linton, Thunder Ridge 39-6¾

2V. Sudbeck, Baileyville 38-1

1P. Wade, St. John 37-6

2P. Dahle, Moscow 37-3

3V. Prell, Frankfort 36-11¼

1H. Burr, Cheylin 36-2¾

1B. Gilliland, Crest 36-2

2H. Wiard, Little River 36-0¼

2B. McDougald, Olpe 35-10½

3B. T. Farthing, Madison 35-3

3H. Greving, Logan 34-11

4H. Tammen, Otis-Bison 34-5½

4V. Deters, Baileyville 34-2¼

3P. Watkins, South Gray 33-2

4P. Poljansek, Norwich 32-10¾

4B. N. Farthing, Madison 32-10

Discus

Rec: Harris, Hillcrest ’04 140-3

2011: Linton, Thunder Ridge 131-4

1B. Farthing, Madison 121-7

1V. Linton, Thunder Ridge 120-11

1H. Tammen, Otis-Bison 115-9

2B. Bond, Madison 109-9

2V. Wiegert, Centralia 107-8

3V. Prell, Frankfort 107-3

3B. Henderson, Olpe 106-3

4B. Barnard, Madison 105-11

1P. Borger, Hodgeman County 104-0

2P. Watkins, South Gray 102-7

3P. McKinney, Ashland 101-7

4V. Bergman, Frankfort 101-0

2H. Burr, Cheylin 100-0

3H. Wiard, Little River 99-7

4P. Wasko, Pawnee Heights 98-7

4H. Potthoff, Healy 94-0

Javelin

Rec: Meeker, S. Haven ’03 140-8

2011: Kresin, Bel. St. John’s 135-4

1H. Greving, Logan 129-10

2H. Tammen, Otis-Bison 128-7

3H. Waters, Little River 126-1

1B. McDougald, Olpe 126-0

4H. Wasinger, Victoria 125-2

1P. Wood, Macksville 119-9

1V. Kresin, Beloit St. John’s 118-9

2B. Hall, Olpe 116-7

2V. Housholder, Pike Valley 116-4

3V. Rogers, Frankfort 115-9

3B. Gilliland, Crest 114-1

2P. Young, Satanta 112-6

4V. Deters, Baileyville 111-4

3P. Ptacek, Minneola 107-6

4B. Barnard, Madison 106-11

4P. Borger, Hodgeman County 104-3