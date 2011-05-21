Class 4A state track qualifiers (2011)

Regional sites: Basehor-Linwood (B), Concordia (C), Ottawa (O), Winfield (W)

Editor’s Note: Times are listed as received from the 24 regional sites, without distinction between hand- or fully-automatic-timing.

Boys

100

Rec: Lira, Wellington ’02 10.73

2011: Burns, W. Trinity 10.50

1B. Prioleau, Base-Linwood 10.75

1W. Burns, Wichita Trinity 10.76

2B. Riffel, DeSoto 10.83

1O. Sitek, Louisburg 10.92

3B. Hannon, Baldwin 11.07

1C. Chilcoat, Hiawatha 11.10

2W. Criner, Maize South 11.15

3W. Mayes, Rose Hill 11.17

4B. Brown, Base-Linwood 11.20

2O. Newton, Coffeyville 11.22

2C. Perry, Hesston 11.23

4W. Seidel, Pratt 11.25

3O. McCoy, Coffeyville 11.28

3C. Leupold, Hiawatha 11.37

4C. Coppoc, Concordia 11.38

4O. Teescher, Paola 11.38

200

Rec: Lira, Wellington ’03 21.89

2011: Riffel, DeSoto 21.83

1W. Burns, Wichita Trinity 22.01

1B. Riffel, DeSoto 22.05

1O. Sitek, Louisburg 22.06

2B. Prioleau, Base-Linwood 22.24

1C. Deterding, Smoky Valley 22.54

2C. Chilcoat, Hiawatha 22.68

2W. Annis, Ulysses 22.82

3W. Sizemore, Clearwater 22.90

3C. Massey, Buhler 22.93

2O. McCoy, Coffeyville 23.00

4W. Criner, Maize South 23.04

3B. Perry, Santa Fe Trail 23.08

4C. Leupold, Hiawatha 23.12

3O. Teuscher, Paola 23.31

4O. Kisner, Chanute 23.42

4B. Sharemet, Spring Hill 23.45

400

Rec: Lindsay, Tonganoxie ’10 47.98

2011: Burns, W. Trinity 48.37

1C. Deterding, Smoky Valley 50.10

1W Burns, Wichita Trinity 50.45

1B. Hannon, Baldwin 50.78

2C. Lohrentz, Buhler 50.78

1O. Sitek, Louisburg 50.89

2B. Barry, Hayden 51.23

3B. Carver, Bonner Springs 51.32

4B. Perry, Santa Fe Trail 51.35

3C. Pitcock, Russell 51.35

4C. Unruh, Hesston 51.36

2W. Shaffer, Rose Hill 52.02

2O. Fink, Fort Scott 52.26

3W. Criner, Maize South 52.59

4W. Williams, Maize South 52.64

3O. Willard, Fort Scott 52.68

4O. Morris, Columbus 52.90

800

Rec: Storm, Scott City ’89 1:53.56

2011: Martin, Andale 1:57.77

1B. Wright, Baldwin 1:59.86

1W. Martin, Andale 2:00.02

2W. Hanna, Winfield 2:00.32

3W. Weaver, Hugoton 2:00.62

4W. Nuckolls, El Dorado 2:00.93

2B. Jaksetic, Bishop Ward 2:00.97

1O. Brown, Prairie View 2:01.00

3B. Scherschligt, St. James 2:01.66

1C. Roth, Hesston 2:01.96

4B. Barry, Hayden 2:02.47

2C. Hatesohl, Clay Center 2:02.84

2O. Snyder, Girard 2:02.89

3C. Pihl, Smoky Valley 2:03.04

4C. Butler, Wamego 2:03.05

3O. Goodwin, Louisburg 2:03.79

4O. Taylor, Independence 2:04.08

1600

Rec: Storm, Scott City ’88 4:17.86

2011: Landes, Mulvane 4:25.10

1W. Landes, Mulvane 4:28.08

2W. Martin, Andale 4:28.38

3W. Nightengale, El Dorado 4:30.67

4W. Jimenez, Hugoton 4:32.12

1B. Vasquez, DeSoto 4:36.29

1C. Peterson, Smoky Valley 4:37.60

2B. Mosier, KC Piper 4:37.79

2C. Marks, haven 4:38.38

1O. Spence, Baxter Springs 4:38.50

3C. Horton, Buhler 4:39.35

4C. Heiniger, Hiawatha 4:40.58

3B. Jones, Perry-Lecompton 4:41.22

4B. Wright, Baldwin 4:43.54

2O. Goodwin, Louisburg 4:46.15

3O. Stinson, Independence 4:49.17

4O. White, Anderson County 4:52.38

3200

Rec: Rogers, Lyons ’81 9:27.90

2011: Landes, Mulvane 9:14.51

1W. Landes, Mulvane 9:33.04

2W. Jimenez, Hugoton 9:56.27

3W. Weber, Rose Hill 10:00.33

4W. Nightengale, El Dorado 10:03.73

1B. Vasquez, DeSoto 10:08.24

2B. Hartzell, Baldwin 10:11.00

1C. Heiniger, Hiawatha 10:12.24

2C. Sturdy, Clay Center 10:14.35

1O. Geren, Labette Co. 10:15.77

2O. Spence, Baxter Springs 10:17.43

3O. Baum, Labette Co. 10:24.99

3B. Kaul, DeSoto 10:28.68

3C. Christian, Royal Valley 10:32.80

4C. Ogden, Royal Valley 10:34.57

4B. Weiss, Baldwin 10:36.70

4O. Rourke, Paola 10:37.19

110 hurdles

Rec: Poague, Sacred Heart ’84 14.10

and Howie, Chapman ’79 14.10

2011: Schirmer, Holton 14.50

1C. Schirmer, Holton 14.88

1W. Wisdom, Augusta 15.04

2C. Wright, Holton 15.14

2W. Martin, Rose Hill 15.21

3W. Nickelson, Clearwater 15.37

4W. Jarnagin, Ulysses 15.46

1B. Thomas, KC Sumner 15.51

3C. Erkenbrack, Concordia 15.56

2B. Bowen, DeSoto 15.62

3B. Brisson, St. James 15.82

4B. Christy, KC Piper 15.84

4C. Turk, Royal Valley 15.86

1O. Griffin, Louisburg 15.95

2O. Bennett, Girard 16.55

3O. Britton, Labette 16.57

4O. Wilkes, Paola 16.91

300 hurdles

Rec: Thornton, Lyons ’79 38.00

2011: Horsch, Andale 39.65

1W. Nickelson, Clearwater 39.66

2W. Horsch, Andale 40.41

1C. Wright, Holton 40.45

3W. Martin, Rose Hill 40.69

4W. Maydew, Pratt 40.73

1B. Thomas, KC Sumner 40.80

2C. Bowers, Smoky Valley 41.31

2B. Barnes, Baldwin 41.49

3C. Zachman, Russell 41.68

3B. Brisson, St. James 41.76

1O. Okaes, Osawatomie 41.84

4B.Morris, KC Piper 42.06

4C. Erkenbrack, Concordia 42.07

2O. Newton, Coffeyville 42.67

3O. Griffin, Louisburg 43.18

4O. Bennett, Girard 43.24

400 relay

Rec: Mulvane ’98 42.30

2011: Rose Hill 43.00

1W. Rose Hill 43.18

1C. Buhler 43.28

1B. Basehor-Linwood 43.49

2B. KC Piper 43.99

2W. Andale 44.01

1O. Coffeyville 44.12

2C. Hesston 44.18

2O. Paola 44.29

3B. Baldwin 44.41

3C. Russell 44.69

4C. Holton 44.73

3O. Prairie View 44.86

3W. Pratt 44.95

4W. Ulysses 45.05

4B. Bonner Springs 45.07

4O. Independence 45.33

1600 relay

Rec: Osawatomie ’10 3:21.44

2011: Buhler 3:25.82

1C. Buhler 3:25.82

2C. Hesston 3:25.98

1B. Baldwin 3:26.45

1W. Rose Hill 3:26.71

2B. Bonner Springs 3:29.23

3C. Smoky Valley 3:30.81

4C. Wamego 3:31.19

1O. Paola 3:31.22

3B. St. James Academy 3:31.24

4B. KC Piper 3:31.49

2W. Maize South 3:31.49

3W. Wichita Trinity 3:31.77

4W. Pratt 3:32.61

2O. Coffeyville 3:32.91

3O. Labette County 3:33.00

4O. Louisburg 3:33.86

3200 relay

Rec: Mulvane ’09 7:58.83

2011: El Dorado 8:13.72

1W. El Dorado 8:13.72

2W. Hugoton 8:15.50

1C. Wamego 8:18.21

3W. Maize South 8:19.81

1B. Santa Fe Trail 8:22.38

2C. Hesston 8:23.36

4W. Ulysses 8:24.01

3C. Hoyt-Royal Valley 8:26.60

2B. St. James Academy 8:31.05

4C. Buhler 8:31.42

3B. DeSoto 8:32.67

1O. Anderson County 8:34.51

4B. Baldwin 8:39.49

2O. Paola 8:43.28

3O. Osawatomie 8:44.48

4O. Chanute 8:48.16

High jump

Rec: Herzog, Lansing ’74 7-1¾

2011: Graber, Maize South 6-9

1W. Graber, Maize South 6-9

1C. Deterding, Smoky Valley 6-8

2C. Miller, Royal Valley 6-6

1B. Whittington, Tonganoxie 6-4

3C. Fowler, Wamego 6-2

1O. Knopp, Fort Scott 6-2

2O. Krull, Parson 6-2

2W. Budda, Augusta 6-2

3W. Mays, Rose Hill 6-2

4W. Miller, Wichita Trinity 6-2

3O. Fink, Fort Scott 6-0

4O. Dunmars, Paola 6-0

4C. Bean, Russell 6-0

2B. Frank, St. James 5-10

3B. Johnson, Basehor-Linwood 5-10

4B. Jacobs, Tonganoxie 5-8

Long jump

Rec: Sloan, W. Hayden ’75 24-6¾

2011: Hawkins, Paola 23-9½

1C. Perry, Hesston 21-10½

2C. Schadler, Hesston 21-9¾

1O. Hawkins, Paola 21-8¾

1W. Kinnick, Rose Hill 21-5¼

3C. Miller, Royal Valley 21-4

4C. Leupold, Hiawatha 21-4

2O. Johnson, Paola 21-3½

1B. Barnes, Baldwin 21-3¼

2B. Young, Basehor-Linwood 21-1

2W. Nickelson, Clearwater 20-9½

3B. Perry, Santa Fe Trail 20-9½

3W. Gardinier, Circle 20-8¾

4B. Scates, Tonganoxie 20-8

4W. Annis, Ulysses 20-4½

3O. Wright, Independence 20-2¼

4O. Russell, Parsons 19-11½

Triple jump

Rec: Phillips, KC Ward ’92 50-8

2011: Natt, Ottawa 45-6

1O. Natt, Ottawa 45-6

1C. Miller, Royal Valley 44-0½

1W. Proctor, Winfield 43-8½

2O. Dunmars, Paola 43-6¼

3O. West, Paola 43-2½

1B. Scates, Tonganoxie 42-10¼

2W. Rinke, Clearwater 42-8½

2B. Whittington, Tonganoxie 42-9¾

3B. Henning, DeSoto 42-6

4B. McDonald, KC Piper 42-4¾

2C. Karst, Russell 42-4½

3C. Godson, Buhler 42-0½

4C. Jenkins, Hesston 41-3½

4O. Taylor, Parsons 41-2½

3W. Hubener, Cheney 41-2¼

4W. Gardinier, Circle 40-11

Pole vault

Rec: Buckingham, Gardner ’78 17-½

2011: Blevins, Royal Valley 14-6

and Rowland, Andale 14-6

and Albright, Louisburg 14-6

1O. Albright, Louisburg 14-6

1C. Murphy, Russell 14-0

1W. Dewey, Cheney 14-0

2O. Phelps, Prairie View 14-0

2C. Pope, Buhler 14-0

1B. Willis, Tonganoxie 13-6

2W. Rowland, Andale 13-6

3W. Knight, Rose Hill 13-6

3C. Blevins, Royal Valley 13-6

4C. Perry, Hesston 13-6

2B. Griffiths, DeSoto 13-0

3O. Herbert, Louisburg 13-0

4W. Ungles, Andale 13-0

3B. Perkins, St. James 12-6

4O. Wrestler, Chanute 12-6

4B. Beck, Eudora 12-0

Shot put

Rec: Thomas, TMP ’06 62-9½

2011: Appier, Paola 58-5

1C. Arneson, Nickerson 57-8¾

1O. Appier, Paola 53-11

2O. Jones, Parsons 53-3

2C. Whitehair, Abilene 51-10¼

3O. Burke, Baxter Springs 50-6½

1W. Bergkamp, Kingman 50-6

2W. Bowman, Clearwater 50-4½

1B. Austin, Baldwin 50-2

2B. Powell, Basehor-Linwood 50-0½

3C. Engel, Buhler 50-0¼

3W. Thompson, Maize South 48-7

4O. Trumbly, Paola 48-6½

4C. Klaus, Russell 48-1

3B. Valentine, Baldwin 47-7

4B. Mindez, Baldwin 46-11½

4W. Stegman, Hugoton 46-8½

Discus

Rec: Bryant, Clearwater ’07 205-5

2011: Groene, Winfield 192-4

1W. Groene, Winfield 192-4

1C. Arneson, Nickerson 167-5

2W. Foltz, Rose Hill 167-4

3W. Goldsmith, Cheney 157-9

4W. Swank, Pratt 151-5

1O. Bell, Louisburg 148-10

1B. Austin, Baldwin 147-11

2B. Merrill, Eudora 144-4

2C. Mauro, Russell 143-0

3C. Hickman, Holton 143-0

3B. Valentine, Baldwin 142-1

2O. Smith, Prairie View 140-2

3O. Appier, Paola 139-7

4C. Bergmann, Concordia 139-5

4O. Smeed, Chanute 135-6

4B. Ortiz, KC Piper 133-6

Javelin

Rec: Braman, Chanute ’07 208-7

2011: Griffin, Louisburg 207-10

1W. Gardinier, Circle 191-2

1O. Griffin, Louisburg 177-6

2W. Groene, Winfield 177-4

3W. Hubener, Cheney 177-0

2O. Gentges, Louisburg 166-7

4W. Pote, Andale 166-7

3O. Henn, Paola 162-11

1B. Ahart, Tonganoxie 161-9

2B. Webb, Eudora 161-5

3B. Keith, St. James 160-0

4B. Mindez, Baldwin 156-10

4O. Apt, Iola 156-6

1C. Wietharn, Clay Center 154-4

2C. Stiles, Buhler 152-9

3C. Novotny, Buhler 148-3

4C. Middleton, Coby 147-10

Girls

100

Rec: Cole, KC Piper ’10 12.12

2011: Lee, KC Piper 11.80

1B. Sloan, KC Sumner 12.20

2B. Edmonds, Basehor-Linwood 12.25

3B. Lee, KC Piper 12.26

4B. Goff, KC Piper 12.51

1C. Severud, Buhler 12.55

1W. Grubbs, Maize South 12.67

1O. Cosper, Coffeyville 12.68

2C. Weiss, Russell 12.69

2W. Allen, Mulvane 12.81

3W. Needham, Cheney 12.82

4W. Simon, Andale 12.84

2O. Thoden, Paola 12.86

3C. Ihnen, Clay Center 12.96

4C. Jost, Hesston 12.97

3O. Combs, Louisburg 13.01

4O. Edwards, Paola 13.10

200

Rec: Steele, Basehor ’91 24.80

2011: Edmonds, Basehor-L. 25.60

1B. Sloan, KC Sumner 26.09

2B. Edmonds, Basehor-Linwood 26.39

1C. Jost, Hesston 26.53

2C. Weiss, Russell 26.54

1W. Needham, Cheney 26.54

1O. Thoden, Paola 26.86

2O. Frederick, Paola 26.96

3C. Severud, Buhler 26.98

2W. Champbell, Wellington 26.99

3W. Grubbs, Maize South 27.15

4C. Ihnen, Clay Center 27.22

3B. Morrow, KC Piper 27.31

3O. Garbarino, Anderson Co. 27.40

4O. Taielet, Iola 27.48

4W. Simon, Andale 27.57

4B. Lewis, St. James 27.85

400

Rec: Melichar, Pratt ’99 56.56

2011: Needham, Cheney 58.38

1W. Needham, Cheney 58.38

1B. Lober, Baldwin 58.91

1C. Nebel, Hesston 59.71

2W. Staats, Pratt 59.90

3W. Grubbs, Maize South 1:00.20

4W. Slade, Rose Hill 1:00.23

1O. Frederick, Paola 1:00.85

2C. Deterding, Smoky Valley 1:01.10

2B. Lewis, St. James 1:01.11

3B. Jones, KC Piper 1:01.17

2O. O’Brien, Louisburg 1:01.19

4B. Rubio, Tonganoxie 1:01.99

3O. Hedges, Paola 1:02.40

4O. Larson, Iola 1:02.94

3C. Schmitz, Hiawatha 1:02.98

4C. Phillips, Chapman 1:04.19

800

Rec: Nightengale, El Do. ’07 2:14.32

2011: Erickson, DeSoto 2:19.29

1B. Erickson, DeSoto 2:20.01

2B. Barnes, Baldwin 2:22.02

1W. Milbourn, El Dorado 2:22.12

1C. Strader, Holton 2:22.36

2C. Finley, Colby 2:22.40

3B. McCormick, St. James 2:24.77

1O. Brodie, Paola 2:25.53

2O. Herlocker, Girard 2:27.14

2W. Poynter, Maize South 2:27.30

4B. Whaley, Baldwin 2:28.01

3O. Birzer, Ottawa 2:28.33

3W. Staats, Pratt 2:28.72

4W. Bradley, Rose Hill 2:29.09

3C. Caffrey, Haven 2:29.45

4C. Smith, Holton 2:29.58

4O. Olson, Chanute 2:31.24

1600

Rec: Warden, Chaparral ’92 5:00.34

2011: Milbourn, El Dorado 5:12.79

1W. Milbourn, El Dorado 5:16.49

1B. McCormick, St. James 5:18.35

2B. Oropeza, Bishop Ward 5:24.78

3B. Erickson, DeSoto 5:27.10

1O. Bauer, Girard 5:28.71

2W. Poynter, Maize South 5:28.71

4B. Wolley, KC Piper 5:30.31

2O. Herlocker, Girard 5:30.70

3W. Becker, Pratt 5:30.76

1C. Finley, Colby 5:32.67

2C. Kaus, Colby 5:34.18

3C. Strader, Holton 5:34.80

3O. Denton, Fort Scott 5:36.94

4C. Harman, Holton 5:37.00

4O. Stafford, Independence 5:43.18

4W. Buffum, Winfield 5:51.35

3200

Rec: Champa, Clearwater ’05 10:47.02

2011: Milbourn, El Dorado 10:59.38

1W. Milbourn, El Dorado 11:23.23

1B. Erickson, DeSoto 11:44.22

2B. Van Lerberg, St. James 11:46.89

1O. Bauer, Girard 11:52.61

3B. Oropeza, Bishop Ward 11:55.02

4B. Finson, Jefferson West 12:03.31

2W. Becker, Pratt 12:07.46

1C. Finley, Colby 12:15.88

2C. Kaus, Colby 12:26.03

3C. Harman, Holton 12:26.77

3W. Romine, Pratt 12:27.93

4W. Trumble, Maize South 12:30.97

4C. Boeckman, Wamego 12:33.75

2O. Denton, Fort Scott 12:34.35

3O. Krull, Parsons 12:37.39

4O. Stafford, Independence 12:43.05

100 hurdles

Rec: Call, Ellsworth ’83 14.30

2011: Tjaden, Clearwater 14.30

1W. Tjaden, Clearwater 15.24

1C. Kurtz, Chapman 15.26

1O. Soucie, Osawatomie 15.36

2C. Lacy, Abilene 15.37

3C. Nebel, Hesston 15.71

2W. Grubbs, Maize South 15.71

3W. Mertens, Kingman 15.73

4W. Hoover, Pratt 15.88

2O. Getz, Paola 16.19

1B. Gorman, DeSoto 16.24

2B. Burkhart, Baldwin 16.31

3O. Workman, Labette 16.33

4C. Ebert, Wamego 16.48

3B. Sharemet, Spring Hill 16.64

4O. Taielet, Iowa 16.66

4B. Howard, Baldwin 16.70

300 hurdles

Rec: Call, Ellsworth ’83 42.50

2011: Kurtz, Chapman 45.50

and Nebel, Hesston 45.50

1C. Kurtz, Chapman 45.70

1B. Sloan, KC Sumner 45.80

1W. Grubbs, Maize South 46.64

2C. Lacy, Abilene 47.05

2W. Tjaden, Clearwater 47.35

2B. Burkhart, Baldwin 47.40

3B. Whitledge, Tonganoxie 47.70

3W. House, El Dorado 47.72

1O. Soucie, Osawatomie 47.75

3C. Luongo, Concordia 47.99

4W. Hoover, Pratt 47.99

2O. Garbarino, Anderson Co. 48.17

3O. Rienholt, Fort Scott 48.30

4C. Hess, Clay Center 48.57

4B. Miller, DeSoto 48.70

4O. Rubow, Chanute 48.77

400 relay

Rec: KC Piper ’10 48.69

2011: KC Piper 49.48

1B. KC Piper 49.54

1W. Andale 50.31

1C. Hesston 50.34

1O. Paola 50.42

2W. Wellington 50.85

3W. Mulvane 50.86

2C. Russell 50.91

2B. KC Sumner 50.96

3B. St. James Academy 50.99

4B. Baldwin 51.07

3C. Buhler 51.37

4C. Clay Center 51.44

4W. Pratt 51.61

2O. Chanute 51.77

3O. Iola 52.23

4O. Louisburg 52.27

1600 relay

Rec: Concordia ’09 3:59.15

2011: Baldwin 4:01.62

1B. Baldwin 4:01.62

1W. Cheney 4:11.02

1C. Hesston 4:11.28

1O. Paola 4:12.29

2W. Andale 4:13.27

2C. Colby 4:14.76

2B. St. James Academy 4:14.86

3B. KC Piper 4:14.95

3W. Mulvane 4:16.09

4W.Pratt 4:16.11

3C. Holton 4:16.14

4C. Smoky Valley 4:16.26

2O. Louisburg 4:17.76

3O. Girard 4:19.68

4B. Bonner Springs 4:20.83

4O. Chanute 4:21.96

3200 relay

Rec: Clay Center ’05 9:29.61

2011: Baldwin 9:52.7

1C. Holton 9:55.90

1B. Baldwin 10:02.81

2C. Concordia 10:03.81

3C. Wamego 10:08.38

1W. Rose Hill 10:11.83

4C. Haven 10:13.04

2B. Eudora 10:18.53

1O. Ottawa 10:21.43

3B. Spring Hill 10:21.83

2O. Chanute 10:22.53

4W. El Dorado 10:23.76

2W. Ulysses 10:26.59

3O. Labette County 10:27.32

3W. Hugoton 10:33.73

4B. DeSoto 10:33.98

4O. Paola 10:36.01

High jump

Rec: High, Girard ’97 5-10

and High, Girard ’98 5-10

2011: O’Brien, Louisburg 5-9

1B. Whitledge, Tonganoxie 5-4

1O. O’Brien, Louisburg 5-4

1W. Mumma, Clearwater 5-2

2O. Shelton, Fort Scott 5-2

1C. Bell, Colby 5-1

2B. Griffin, Tonganoxie 5-0

3B. Howard, Baldwin 5-0

2C. Haist, Concordia 5-0

2W. Bohm 5-0

3C. Ebert, Wamego 5-0

3O. Rubow, Chanute 5-0

4O. Frederick, Paola 5-0

4C. Schmitz, Hiawatha 5-0

3W. Lewellen, Wellington 4-10

4W. Robinson, Cheney 4-10

4B. Martel, St. James 4-8

Long jump

Rec: Cisper, Aquinas ’84 18-7¼

and Wilson, Ottawa ’77 18-7½

2011: Weiss, Russell 18-2

1C. Weiss, Russell 18-2

1B. Ochs, KC Piper 17-3½

2B. Whitledge, Tonganoxie 17-0¼

3B. Person, St. James 16-11½

4B. Hodge, Spring Hill 16-10¾

2C. James, Concordia 16-10½

1O. Feldman, Prairie View 16-8

3C. McKee, Colby 16-8

2O. Moulthrop, Osawatomie 16-7¼

4C. Kurtz, Chapman 16-6¼

1W. Braeunlich, Rose Hill 16-5½

2W. Walthers, Circle 16-5½

3O. Kessler, Paola 16-4¾

3W. Ortiz, Kingman 16-3¾

4O. Edwards, Paola 16-3¼

4W. Reh, Pratt 16-1¾

Triple jump

Rec: Yost, Perry-Lecompton ’98 39-1

and Yost, Perry-Lecompton ’99 39-1

2011: Kinser, Hugoton 37-2

1W. Kinser, Hugoton 35-11¼

1O. Rockers, Anderson County 35-3¼

2W. Lies, Andale 35-2½

2O. Soucie, Osawatomie 35-0¼

1B. Hodge, Spring Hill 34-11½

1C. Luongo, Concordia 34-10¾

3W. Ortiz, Kingman 34-9½

3O. Feldman, Prairie View 34-9¼

2B. Ochs, KC Piper 34-8¾

2C. Roopchan, Colby 34-6

4W. Eck, Andale 34-5¾

3C. Smith, Holton 34-4½

3B. Knight, KC Sumner 34-0½

4B. O’Brien, St. James 33-11

4C. Wallisch, Holton 33-9

4O. O’Brien, Louisburg 33-8½

Pole vault

Rec: House, El Dorado ’09 12-0

2011: House, El Dorado 12-5½

1W. House, El Dorado 11-6

1O. Wilson, Iola 11-0

2W. Rowland, Andale 11-0

3W. Friedrichs, Andale 10-6

1C. Fraser, Concordia 10-5½

4W. Shiach, Andale 10-0

2C. Hopper, Russell 9-6½

3C. James, Concordia 9-0½

4C. Blevins, Royal Valley 9-0½

1B. Bailey, Bonner Springs 9-0

2O. Pierce, Girard 9-0

3O. Dennis, Louisburg 9-0

2B. Holloman, Jefferson West 8-6

3B. Oelschlaeger, Tonganoxie 8-0

4B. Knauss, DeSoto 8-0

4O. Stout, Iola 6-0

Shot put

Rec: Peoples, Ottawa ’10 51-10¾

2011: Caswell, Nickerson 43-9¾

1C. Caswell, Nickerson 43-9¾

1W. Britton, Ulysses 40-4½

2C. Chew, Hesston 38-1¼

1O. Gilliland, Paola 38-2

1B. Grizzle, Tonganoxie 37-9

3C. Miller, Holton 36-11¼

4C. Evans, Wamego 36-8

2O. Masoner, Chanute 36-4

3O. Getz, Parsons 36-2

2B. Green, Jefferson West 35-7

4O. Slawson, Paola 35-5

2W. Govert, Kingman 34-2½

3W. Wright, Circle 33-10½

3B. Hooker, Basehor-Linwood 33-9

4W. Jenson, Pratt 33-4¾

4B. Webb, Eudora 32-8

Discus

Rec: Peoples, Ottawa ’10 166-7

2011: Caswell, Nickerson 132-3

1C. Caswell, Nickerson 129-2

1W. Quick, Cheney 126-3

2C. Evans, Wamego 124-0

2W. Britton, Ulysses 121-5

1B. Bradley, Bonner Springs 118-6

1O. Frazier, Louisburg 115-4

3W. Scheuller, Andale 113-10

2B. Howard, Baldwin 113-1

3B. Grizzle, Tongznoxie 113-1

4W. Young, Winfield 112-11

3C. Vega, Royal Valley 111-9

4C. Chew, Hesston 110-10

2O. Gilliland, Paola 110-7

4B. Schoenhofer, Spring Hill 110-6

3O. McGuffin, Iola 107-0

4O. Fisher, Osawatomie 103-4

Javelin

Rec: Grizzel, Tonganoxie ’08 165-5

2011: Ostlund, Haven 131-6

1C. Ostlund, Haven 121-9

2C. Vegas, Royal Valley 121-1

1O. McDermed, Fort Scott 120-6

1W. Orton, Circle 119-10

3C. Short, Hesston 117-2

2O. Dixon, Louisburg 114-5

2W. Justice, Rose Hill 113-11

3O. Allen, Fort Scott 113-10

1B. Howard, Baldwin 113-0½

4O. Taylor, Chanute 112-3

3W. Tjaden, Clearwater 110-10

2B. Burgess, KC Piper 110-9

4C. Brown, Concordia 110-5

4W. Holt, Cheney 108-8

3B. Katzer, Baldwin 108-2

4B. Voorhes, St. James 101-9