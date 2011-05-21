Class 6A state track qualifiers (2011)

Regional sites: Goddard (G), Lawrence Free State (L), Olathe North (O), Wichita Heights (W)

Editor’s Note: Times are listed as received from the 24 regional sites, without distinction between hand- or fully-automatic-timing.

Boys

100

Rec: Ponds, W. Southeast ’96 10.36

2011: Livingston, SM West 10.20

1W. Gatson, Wichita Heights 10.55

2W. Littlejohn, Wichita Heights 10.56

1O. Saunders, Olathe North 10.58

1L. Livingston, SM West 10.73

3W. Lane, Junction City 10.73

4W. Wright, W. Southeast 10.74

2O. Simmons, Olathe North 10.85

2L. Lloyd, Leavenworth 10.91

1G. Thompson, W. Northwest 10.93

2G. Franklin, W. Northwest 10.94

3L. Fancher, SM Northwest 10.96

3O. Gagliano, Olathe North 10.97

4O. Haig, SM South 10.99

3G. Hughes, W. Northwest 11.04

4G. Hendricks, Maize 11.06

4L. Butler, Topeka 11.07

200

Rec: Gaskin, KC Wash. ’91 21.29

2011: Gatson, W. Heights 21.62

1O. Saunders, Olathe North 21.95

1L. Livingston, SM West 22.15

2O. Johnson, Olathe South 22.28

2L. Crow, SM West 22.30

3O. Schultze, Olathe East 22.31

1G. Franklin, W. Northwest 22.33

2G. Thompson, W. Northwest 22.36

3L. Sample, SM Northwest 22.43

4L. Powell, Leavenworth 22.44

1W. Gatson, Wichita Heights 22.50

2W. Calloway, W. Southeast 22.58

4O. Swailes, BV Northwest 22.68

3G. Hendricks, Maize 22.75

4G. Silva, Garden City 22.82

3W. Daniels, Wichita North 23.07

4W. Walker, Wichita Heights 23.17

400

Rec: Gaskin, KC Wash. ’91 46.76

2011: Simmons, Olathe North 49.28

1O. Simmons, Olathe North 49.28

1L. Wilkins, SM East 49.72

1W. Wright, Wichita Heights 49.73

2O. Wildrig, BV North 49.85

2W. Smith, Wichita Southeast 49.98

3O. Johnson, Olathe South 50.00

2L. Powell, Leavenworth 50.04

1G. Davis, Campus 50.16

3W. Oteba, Junction City 50.45

3L. Tibbs, Topeka 50.53

2G. Chester, Garden City 50.57

3G. Saisi, Wichita Northwest 50.86

4G. Hoch, Maize 51.01

4L. Evans, SM Northwest 51.18

4O. Somberg, BV Northwest 51.55

4W. Liston, Derby 51.75

800

Rec: Tidwell, Olathe West ’93 1:52.34

2011: Buchanan, Manhattan 1:55.45

1W. Buchanan, Manhattan 1:55.45

1L. Wilkins, SM East 1:57.10

2L. Skwarlo, Free State 1:57.55

3L. Lewis, SM Northwest 1:57.66

4L. Barbour, SM Northwest 1:59.04

1O. Bryan, BV West 1:59.48

2O. Wildrig, BV North 2:00.74

1G. Hoch, Maize 2:01.89

2G. Ramirez, Garden City 2:02.15

3O. Klug, BV West 2:02.63

4O. Toby, BV Northwest 2:02.66

3G. Carmona, Dodge City 2:02.75

2W. Compton, Derby 2:03.31

4G. Frondorf, Hutchinson 2:03.92

3W. Seamster-Davis, W. East 2:04.48

4W. Montney, Wash. Rural 2:04.50

1600

Rec: Smith, SM South ’80 4:13.60

2011: Thornburg, SMNW 4:23.77

1G. Hopkins, Maize 4:27.68

1L. Thornburg, SM Northwest 4:28.89

2L. Anderson, Free State 4:28.98

2G. Keirns, Campus 4:29.52

3G. Wise, Hutchinson 4:31.92

4G. Carmona, Dodge City 4:32.36

2O.Gawlick, SM South 4:32.66

3L. Spencer, SM Northwest 4:35.62

4L. Newsome, Free State 4:35.85

3O. Anstaett, Olathe North 4:36.65

4O. Reichman, SM South 4:36.75

1W. Buchanan, Manhattan 4;41.53

2W. Marsh, Wichita East 4:41.87

3W. Morgan, Wash. Rural 4:42.53

4W. Seamster-Davis, W. East 4:43.47

1O. Bryan, BV West 4:30.77

3200

Rec: Steiner, SM South ’79 9:08.18

2011: Morgan, Wash. Rural 9:29.97

1W. Morgan, Wash. Rural 9:37.96

1L. Thornburg, SM Northwest 9:41.29

2L. Heng, SM West 9:43.28

3L. Anderson, Free State 9:43.67

4L. Pelli-Nilsen, Lawrence 9:45.84

1G. Wise, Hutchinson 9:46.04

2G. Keirns, Campus 9:51.99

1O. Cline, SM South 9:55.89

2O. Bryan, BV West 9:57.85

3O. Gawlick, SM South 9:58.48

4O. Leonard, SM South 10:01.18

3G. Hopkins, Maize 10:03.33

4G. Hambrick, Goddard 10:08.92

2W. Buchanan, Manhattan 10:13.32

3W. Marsh, w. East 10:21.21

4W. Osborn, Wash. Rural 10:22.72

110 hurdles

Rec: Vaughn, Wyandotte ’85 13.90

and Hedrick, SM East ’83 13.90

2011: Kotzman, SM Northwest 14.72

1L. Kotzman, SM Northwest 14.84

1O. Nickens, SM South 14.84

2O.Simmons, BV North 14.90

1G. Duvall, Garden City 15.11

1W. Johnson, Wichita East 15.20

2G. Hardyway, Campus 15.22

2W. Bolton, Manhattan 15.22

3O. Jorgenson, Olathe East 15.48

2L. Smith, Leavenworth 15.49

4O. White, BV West 15.50

3L. Freel, Topeka 15.52

4L. Sosna, SM East 15.53

3G. Grissamore, Maize 15.60

4G. Rose, Hutchinson 15.62

3W. Skidmore, Manhattan 16.27

4W. Lajza, Derby 16.56

300 hurdles

Rec: Cowans, W. Southeast ’88 37.30

2011: Nickens, SM South 39.12

1O. Nickens, SM South 39.64

2O. McReynolds, Olathe East 39.83

1L. Kotzman, SM Northwest 39.87

2L. Freel, Topeka 40.56

3L. Smth, Leavenworth 41.33

3O. Simmons, BV North 41.33

4L. Lee, Free State 41.41

1G. Bradshaw, Dodge City 41.48

4O. Jorgenson, Olathe East 41.59

2G. Dir, Goddard 41.62

3G. Rose, Hutchinson 41.87

1W. Louth, Manhattan 42.13

4G. Orajiato, Wichita Northwest 42.49

2W. Dozier, Wash. Rural 42.50

3W. Cross, Wichita Heights 42.76

4W. Skidmore, Manhattan 43.03

400 relay

Rec: Topeka ’86 41.60

2011: Wichita Heights 42.11

1W. Wichita Heights 42.11

1O. Olathe North 42.18

1L. SM West 42.19

2W. Wichita Southeast 42.38

1G. Wichita Northwest 42.48

2L. Leavenworth 42.59

3L. SM Northwest 42.96

2O. Olathe East 42.97

3O. Olathe South 42.98

3W. Junction City 43.22

4L. Topeka 43.34

4W. Wichita East 43.38

4O. BV Northwest 43.41

2G. Goddard 43.94

3G. Campus 44.01

4G. Garden City 44.23

1600 relay

Rec: Lawrence ’90 3:17.97

2011: SM West 3:20.40

1L. SM West 3:20.40

2L. SM Northwest 3:21.89

1O. Olathe North 3:22.95

3L. Topeka 3:23.16

1G. Wichita Northwest 3:24.10

4L. SM East 3:24.62

1W. Wichita Southeast 3:26.15

2O. BV Northwest 3:26.53

3O. Olathe Northwest 3:26.76

4O. Olathe South 3:27.22

2G. Garden City 3:27.30

2W. Junction City 3:27.53

3G. Campus 3:28.00

4G. Maize 3:28.02

3W. Wichita Heights 3:29.46

4W. Wichita North 3:31.08

3200 relay

Rec: Wichita Heights ’05 7:47.85

2011: Free State 8:05.20

1L. Free State 8:05.20

2L. SM West 8:07.37

3L. SM Northwest 8:07.96

4L. SM East 8:08.94

1W. Washburn Rural 8:13.98

1G. Garden City 8:15.37

2W. Junction City 8:17.38

2G. Dodge City 8:20.35

1O. Olathe East 8:21.66

2O. BV West 8:21.68

3O. BV Northwest 8:21.85

3G. Wichita Northwest 8:22.73

3W. Wichita North 8:22.80

4G. Goddard 8:25.32

4W. Manhattan 8:26.01

4O. Olathe North 8:30.64

High jump

Rec: Archibald, Garden City ’95 7-3¼

2011: Harland, Olathe South 6-6

and Hayes, Wichita Southeast 6-6

1W. Hayes, Wichita Southeast 6-6

1G. Bush, Goddard 6-5

1L. Hoag, Free State 6-5

1O. Giess, BV West 6-4

2O.Rowden, Olathe North 6-4

2W. Kern, Manhattan 6-2

3O. Harland, Olathe South 6-2

4O. Williams, Olathe East 6-2

2G. Pope, Wichita Northwest 6-0

3W. Henderson, Wichita North 6-0

4W. Cross, Wichita Heights 6-0

2L. Dunlap, Lawrence 6-0

3L. Bartholomew, SM East 6-0

4L. Reece, Topeka 5-10

3G. Bonner, Dodge City 5-10

4G. Norman, Hutchinson 5-8

Long jump

Rec: Crawford, W. South ’74 24-11¾

2011: Mahan, Manhattan 22-6¾

1W. Mahan, Manhattan 22-4½

1O. Schultze, Olathe East 21-10½

1G. Triplett, Goddard 21-9½

2W. Wright, Wichita Southeast 21-6¼

2G. Pope, Wichita Northwest 21-5

3G. Cantrell, Campus 21-4

4G. Bradshaw, Dodge City 21-3

1L. Hoskins, Topeka 21-2¾

2O. Fulson, Olathe East 21-2½

2L. Graves, SM West 21-2½

3L. Jackson, SM East 21-1¾

3W. Henderson, Wichita North 21-1

4W. Liston, Derby 21-0½

4L. Bobo, Free State 20-10¼

3O. Wing, Olathe North 20-10

4O. Laurent, SM South 20-8½

Triple jump

Rec: Jones, KC Wyandotte ’89 51-6

2011: Betts, Goddard 47-0

1G. Betts, Goddard 45-11½

1W. Iheme, Wichita Heights 45-1½

1O. Parker, Olathe Northwest 44-11

2G. Hardyway, Campus 44-2½

2W. Mahan, Manhattan 44-0

3W. Davis, Junctin City 43-11½

2O. Boge, Olathe Northwest 43-9

1L. Flory, Lawrence 43-5¼

3G. Baker, Goddard 43-4½

3O. McCoy, BV West 43-2½

4W. Cross, Wichita Heights 43-2

4O. Harvey, Olathe North 43-1½

2L. Boyice, SM West 42-8

4G. Pope, Wichita Northwest 42-7

3L. Hill, Lawrence 42-3¼

4L. Denmark, SM North 42-0¼

Pole vault

Rec: Stubblefield, KC Wyan ’80 17-0

2011: Engelken, SM East 15-0

1L. Engelken, SM East 14-7

1O. Cusick, BV North 14-0

2L. Bock, SM Northwest 14-0

1G. Ewertz, Wichita South 13-6

2G. Hendricks, Maize 13-6

1W. Bui, Wichita Southeast 13-0

2W. Parker, Manhattan 13-0

3L. Spangler, Leavenworth 13-0

2O. Simmons, BV North 12-6

3G. Smith, Goddard 12-6

4G. Paige, Maize 12-6

4L. Wickeron, SM Northwest 12-5

3O. Emley, Olathe East 12-0

3W. Tegethoff, Derby 12-0

4O. McCray, Olathe East 12-0

4W. Lounsbury, Derby 12-0

Shot put

Rec: Johnson, SM South ’80 69-1¼

2011: Hocking, Lawrence 62-9

1L. Hocking, Lawrence 58-10½

2L. Williamson, SM East 58-2

1O. Bendrick, SM South 55-2

2O. Beckmann, BV West 53-2¾

3L. McPhaull, Leavenworth 52-5

4L. Jordan, Topeka 51-1½

3O. Smith, Olathe South 51-1

1W. Fisher, Derby 50-11

2W. Bachamp, Manhattan 49-11

3W. Stegeman, Manhattan 48-11

1G. Alexander, Garden City 48-10½

4O. Lothamer, Olathe South 48-6½

4W. Johnson, Manhattan 47-1¾

2G. Jones, Wichita South 47-1

3G. Catto, Wichita South 46-10¾

4G. Gutierres, Dodge City 46-3

Discus

Rec: Johnson, SM South ’80 200-3

2011: Bendrick, SM South 168-6

1W. Ready, Washburn Rural 162-4

1O. Bendrick, SM South 161-6

2O. Beckmann, BV West 153-6

2W. Fisher, Derby 146-0

1G. Sonday, Dodge City 145-1

2G. Jones, Wichita South 142-7½

1L. Williamson, SM East 141-3

3G. Tipton, Goddard 140-3

2L. Hocking, Lawrence 140-2

3O. Bill, BV North 137-2

4G. Mar, Maize 136-9½

3W. Bachamp, Manhattan 136-6

4W. Cockrell, Junction City 134-8

3L. Shupe, SM West 134-1

4L. Douglas, SM Northwest 134-0

4O. Jensen, SM South 133-4

Javelin

Rec: Swanepool, SM South ’10 238-4

2011: Cantrell, Campus 194-11

1L. Grissom, SM West 187-9

1G. Cantrell, Campus 180-7

2L. Rorie, SM East 171-5

3L. Pinkelman, SM Northwest 169-4

1W. Keane, Wichita East 168-2

2W. Gaunt, Manhattan 163-1

2G. Luna, Garden City 162-8

4L. Linenger, SM West 162-7

1O. Guiser, Olathe East 161-11

2O. Gore, BV West 161-8

3W. Moreland, Wichita Heights 158-10

3O. Ginavan, Olathe South 156-3

4W. Holloway, Manhatatn 155-6

4O. Dean, BV North 154-11

3G. Stout, Campus 152-0

4G. Lewis, Wichita Northwest 146-1

Girls

100

Rec: Johnson, Great Bend ’83 11.80

2011: Keys, Junction City 11.74

1W. Keys, Junction City 12.06

1L. Corha, Topeka 12.21

1G. Johnson, Dodge City 12.28

1O. Grayson, Olathe East 12.28

2O. C. Bingaman, SM South 12.29

2W. Davis, Junction City 12.33

2L. Aguiar, SM East 12.44

3W. Chandler, Wichita Heights 12.45

2G. Engle, Goddard 12.46

3O. Lindsey, Olathe Northwest 12.46

4W. Alonso, Manhattan 12.46

3G. Jacobs, Hutchinson 12.51

4O. N. Bingaman, SM South 12.61

3L. Childs, Leavenworth 12.65

4G. Brown, Garden City 12.73

4L. Osei, SM Northwest 12.83

200

Rec: Bentley, Highland Park ’80 24.4

2011: Keys, Junction City 25.03

1W. Keys, Junction City 25.03

2W. Chandler, Wichita Heights 25.77

1L. Aguiar, SM East 25.92

1G. Engle, Goddard 26.09

2G. Johnson, Dodge City 26.12

2L. Clay, SM North 26.12

1O. Grayson, Olathe East 26.15

2O. C. Bingaman, SM South 26.18

3G. Jacobs, Hutchinson 26.37

3W. Alonso, Manhattan 26.40

3O. Lindsey, Olathe Northwest 26.44

4W. Hermann, Wichita Heights 26.47

4O. Lark, BV West 26.54

4G. Ekweariri, Garden City 26.66

3L. Childs, Leavenworth 26.75

4L. Hansen, SM Northwest 26.87

400

Rec: Bentley, Highland Park ’80 54.40

2011: Bowens, Derby 57.02

1W. Bowens, Derby 57.02

1O. Lark, BV West 58.35

2W. Alonso, Manhattan 58.55

1L. Clay, SM North 58.70

2L. Stradinger, SM East 58.94

1G. Engle, Goddard 59.25

2G. Johnson, W. Northwest 1:00.04

2O. C. Bingaman, SM South 1:00.23

3L. Dunn, SM East 1:00.38

3O. Sperling, Olathe South 1:01.22

4L. Hansen, SM Northwest 1:01.35

3W. Hanna, Wichita Heights 1:01.48

4W. Liebe, Manhattan 1:01.63

4O. Powell, Olathe East 1:01.77

3G. Pfannenstiel, Goddard 1:02.01

4G. Fischer, Goddard 1:03.08

800

Rec: Bonds, Hutchinson ’02 2:13.29

2011: Cash, SM West 2:13.45

1L. Cash, SM West 2:13.45

3L. Stradinger, SM East 2:20.64

2L. Robinson, Free State 2:20.57

4L. Sullivan, Free State 2:21.80

1G. Doll, Garden City 2:23.74

1O. Quiring, Olathe East 2:23.64

1W. Eichkorn, Wichita North 2:24.11

2G. Roeser, Maize 2:24.97

2O. Distler, BV West 2:25.10

3O. Roxberg, BV Northwest 2:25.25

2W. Myers, Wichita Heights 2:25.53

3W. Greene, Wichita East 2:25.55

4W. Ashenbrenner, Wa. Rural 2:25.57

4O. Hines, Olathe North 2:26.30

3G. Keck, Campus 2:28.19

4G. Penner, Maize 2:28.32

1600

Rec: Nelson, SM East ’80 4:55.00

2011: Cash, SM West 4:58.20

1W. Eichkorn, Wichita North 5:04.93

2W. Schroeder, Manhattan 5:08.93

1L. Cash, SM West 5:12.70

3W. Hornbeck, Derby 5:23.81

1O. Quiring, Olathe East 5:24.15

2O. McDannold, Olathe East 5:25.82

3O. Distler, BV West 5:25.84

2L. Robinson, Free State 5:26.01

3L. Barnes, SM Northwest 5:26.54

4W. Dunn, Wichita East 5:27.13

4L. Wagemaker, Topeka 5:27.55

1G. Ballinger, Goddard 5:31.07

4O. McCarthy, SM South 5:31.12

2G. Roy, Maize 5:32.52

3G. Jackson, Garden City 5:38.55

4G. Hollinger, Goddard 5:44.00

3200

Rec: Saxon, SM West ’79 10:32.40

2011: McDannold, O. East 11:28.36

1W. Eichkorn, Wichita North 11:33.17

1G. Ballinger, Goddard 12:04.71

2G. Roy, Maize 12:05.49

3G. Jackson, Garden City 12:25.40

4G. Simpkins, W. Northwest 12:27.62

1L. Francis, Free State 11:37.83

2W. Hornbeck, Derby 11:38.21

2L. Hooper, SM West 11:42.66

1O. McDannold, Olathe East 11:43.72

3L. Elliott, SM West 11:45.02

2O. Kochuyt, BV Northwest 11:45.92

4L. Nelson, SM Northwest 11:46.14

3O. Distler, BV West 11:48.19

4O. Kurta, SM South 11:49.51

3W. Schroeder, Manhattan 11:52.27

4W. Dunn, Wichita East 11:53.68

100 hurdles

Rec: Wright, Topeka ’00 14.18

2011: McDougald, Junct. City 12.91

1W. McDougald, Junction City 12.91

2W. Pope, Wichita Heights 14.32

3W. Bryant, Manhattan 14.38

4W. Crow, Derby 14.39

1L. Harmon-Thomas, Free State 14.50

1O. Botley, Olathe North 15.16

2O. Lothamer, Olathe South 15.17

3O. Box, Olathe North 15.44

4O. Martin, BV West 15.46

2L. Green, Lawrence 15.48

3L.Clay, SM North 15.51

4L. Osei, SM Northwest 15.55

1G. Wilson, Dodge City 15.70

2G. Tomasu, Maize 16.27

3G. Briggs, Dodge City 16.31

4G. Binter, Maize 17.19

300 hurdles

Rec: Curtis, Manhattan ’00 42.70

2011: Harmon-Thomas, Free St. 44.01

1L. Harmon-Thomas, Free State 45.45

1O. Murphy, Olathe South 46.07

1G. Tomasu, Maize 46.11

2O. Youngdoff, BV Northwest 46.42

2G. Schrock, Hutchinson 46.62

3O. Botley, Olathe North 46.63

1W. Clark, Washburn Rural 47.09

2L. Weck, SM West 47.44

4O. Williams, Olathe East 47.53

2W. Davis, Junction City 47.62

3L. Stradinger, SM East 47.80

4L. Green, Lawrence 48.22

3G. Briggs, Dodge City 48.97

3W. Albert, Wichita North 49.01

4W. Jiminez, Derby 49.34

4G. Prayer, Garden City 50.54

400 relay

Rec: Leavenworth ’09 47.27

2011: Junction City 47.29

1W. Junction City 47.29

1L. Topeka 48.45

1O. Olathe East 49.23

2W. Wichita Southeast 49.33

2O. SM South 49.54

2L. Leavenworth 49.94

3O. Olathe North 49.96

3W. Wichita Heights 50.07

1G. Dodge City 50.25

2G. Maize 50.79

4O. Blue Valley West 50.85

3G. Garden City 51.09

3L. SM Northwest 51.26

4L. SM West 51.31

4W. Manhattan 51.52

4G. Wichita Northwest 51.96

1600 relay

Rec: Topeka Seaman ’86 3:53.00

and Junction City ’82 3:53.00

2011: Olathe South 4:00.80

1O. Olathe South 4:00.80

2O. BV Northwest 4:02.35

3O. Olathe East 4:02.54

1W. Wichita Heights 4:03.20

4O. BV West 4:05.12

1L. SM East 4:05.78

1G. Hutchinson 4:07.37

2G. Maize 4:07.78

2L. SM West 4:07.96

3G. Goddard 4:08.94

2W. Derby 4:10.46

3L. Lawrence 4:11.38

4L. SM Northwest 4:11.69

4G. Wichita Northwest 4:13.66

3W. Junctin City 4:14.44

4W. Manhattan 4:14.90

3200 relay

Rec: SM South ’07 9:20.63

2011: SM West 9:39.95

1L. SM West 9:44.61

1O. BV Northwest 9:53.75

1W. Washburn Rural 9:56.27

2L. Free State 9:57.96

2O. BV West 10:00.72

3O. Olathe North 10:01.90

3L. SM East 10:02.46

2W. Manhattan 10:02.46

3W. Wichita East 10:03.00

4O. Olathe East 10:03.87

1G. Maize 10:04.46

2G. Garden City 10:08.36

4L. Lawrence 10:13.95

3G. Hutchinson 10:24.11

4G. Campus 10:26.06

4W. Wichita North 10:30.66

High jump

Rec: Carter, Wichita East ’82 5-10¼

2011: Harmon-Thomas, Free St. 5-7¼

1L. Harmon-Thomas, Free State 5-7¼

2L. Pickell, SM East 5-4

3L. Weckbaugh, SM East 5-4

4L. Campbel, SM West 5-2

1O. Murhy, Olathe South 5-2

1W. Pope, Wichita Heights 5-2

2O. Gurka, Olathe East 5-2

1G. Reid, Maize 5-0

2W. Denver, Manhattan 5-0

3O. Bohl, Olathe North 5-0

3W. Meeth, Wichita Southeast 5-0

4O. French, BV West 5-0

2G. Schrock, Hutchinson 4-10

3G. Keck, Campus 4-10

4G. Harper, Wichita Northwest 4-10

4W. Tatarko, Manhattan 4-10

Long jump

Rec: Graves, Lawrence ’85 19-6¼

2011: Kelly, BV West 19-1¾

1O. Kelly, BV West 18-7

1W. McDougald, Junction City 18-4½

2W. Alonso, Manhattan 17-10½

3W. Broadus, Wichita Southeast 17-10

1L. Harmon-Thomas, Free State 17-9½

2O. Pinkston, Olathe East 17-7¼

1G. Kitchen, Wichita South 17-5½

4W. Pope, Wichita Heights 17-5

2G. Nolen, Wichita Northwest 17-2

3G. Buckner, Dodge City 17-1

3O. Holmes, SM South 16-10

4O. Phillips, Olathe East 16-7¼

4G. Keck, Campus 16-7

2L. Harris, SM West 16-7

3L. Dunn, SM East 16-6

4L. Aguiar, SM East 16-1

Triple jump

Rec: Miller, Emporia ’03 40-1¾

2011: Kelly, BV West 40-0¾

1O. Kelly, BV West 38-10

2O. Pinkston, Olathe East 36-0¼

1G. Kitchen, Wichita South 36-0

1W. Anderson, W. Southeast 35-11½

3O. Taylor, BV West 35-11

2G. Nolen, Wichita Northwest 35-9½

3G. Buckner, Dodge City 35-6

4G. Cotman, Wichita Northwest 35-5

1L. Weckbaugh, SM East 35-0¼

2W. Moser, Derby 35-0

2L. Hargrove, SM West 34-6¼

3W. Broadus, Wichita Southeast 34-4

3L. Boldridge, SM North 33-11

4L. Morris, SM Northwest 33-10¼

4O. Dwyer, Olathe East 33-9½

4W. Banks, Wichita Southeast 33-6

Pole vault

Rec: Davis, Free State 12-6

2011: Martiny, SM South 11-0

1G. Wilgers, Maize 10-6

1O. Martiny, SM South 10-6

1W. Meeth, Wichita Southeast 10-6

2O. Rubin, BV Northwest 10-6

2G. Doerksen, W. Northwest 10-0

2W. Stuckey, Junction City 10-0

3O. Lambert, BV Northwest 10-0

4O. Steward, SM South 10-0

3G. Trentman, Garden City 9-6

4G. Kroll, Maize 9-6

1L. Hein, SM Northwest 9-5

2L. Vanderpool, SM West 9-5

3L. Kuenzi, SM Northwest 9-5

4L. Zinn, SM North 9-0

3W. Ohlund, Washburn Rural 8-6

4W. Hegemann, Washburn Rural 8-6

Shot put

Rec: Suggs, Manhattan ’82 47-3½

2011: Smith, Olathe South 50-2

1O. Smith, Olathe South 49-6½

1W. Massanet, Manhattan 42-5½

1G. Iverson, Hutchinson 39-10½

2O. Ojiaka, Olathe East 38-8

3O. Smith, BV North 36-7¼

4O. Richards, SM South 36-3

2W. Henderson, W. Southeast 36-1

3W. Lewis, Wichita East 36-0

2G. Riddle, Maize 35-9

3G. Green, Maize 35-6¼

4W. Rowell, Wichita Heights 35-1

1L. Jeronimus, SM West 34-10

4G. Stuckey, Maize, 34-9¾

2L. Ware, SM North 34-8½

3L. Harvey, SM North 34-7½

4L. Mingus, Free State 33-4

Discus

Rec: Anderson, Campus 156-11

2011: Smith, Olathe South 145-3

1O. M. Smith, Olathe South 142-4

1W. Massanet, Manhattan 134-2

2O. Richards, SM South 126-11

1L. Jeronimus, SM West 126-5

2L. Ware, SM North 119-1

1G. Iverson, Hutchinson 113-9

3O. Shaw, BV West 113-4

3L. King, SM Northwest 113-2

4L. Harvey, SM North 112-5

2G. Oberley, Dodge City 103-1

4O. J. Smith, BV North 110-7

2W. Shanower, Manhattan 108-4

3W. Jones, Wichita North 103-3

3G. Spilinek, Goddard 100-2¼

4W. Lewis, Wichita East 99-9

4G. Anderson, Goddard 96-10

Javelin

Rec: Hinson, Maize ’04 149-7

2011: Highberger, BV West 135-0

1O. Meschke, SM South 126-7

1L. Jeronimus, SM West 123-9

2O. Highberger, BV West 119-6

3O. Holbert, Olathe East 119-2

2L. Kost, SM East 118-8

1G. Spilinek, Goddard 118-0

1W. Scroggs, Manhattan 114-4

4O. Shaw, BV West 113-3

2W. Lewis, Wichita East 112-7

3L. Wiebe, Free State 107-8

3W. Navarro, Wichita East 106-2

2G. Caine, Garden City 103-3

3G. Heatwole, Garden City 102-3

4G. Riddle, Maize 101-2

4L. Heinen, SM East 100-7

4W. Owen, Washburn Rural 99-7