Powell leads Carroll hurdlers in 5A regional

During separate conversations, hours apart, Bishop Carroll track coach Ran Nielsen and Carroll assistant principal Alan Schuckman both called junior Kristen Powell a competitor.

Some of that has to do with her participation in cross country, basketball and track, despite living in Kingman, about 45 minute away.

But she also competes with desire, doing all she can to win despite the odds. And she's successful at everything she does.

Powell swept the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles Friday night at Friends University during the Class 5A regional track meet. She also ran on the winning 1600 and 3200 relay teams.

"She's an animal," said Nielsen, whose team took the regional title with 140 points."... She's strong enough that she can do all four. She doesn't need a whole lot of recuperation time. She did the (3200 relay) and came back shortly after that to do the 100 hurdles."

But Powell, a regional champ for the first time in hurdles, was most pleased by how well her hurdle teammates, Brady Nordhus and Maggie Seiler did. They also qualified for the state meet in both hurdle events and the 1600 relay.

"We're all really good friends," said Powell, who won the 100 hurdles in 15.75 seconds and the 300 in 46.30.

That Carroll had such a strong showing in the hurdles is a credit to hurdles coach Tim Reynolds, Seiler and Powell said.

"This is my senior year, and this is something that we've been working for," Seiler said. "We've been building the hurdles program, and I've watched it develop from my freshman year. We qualified three in both last year, and it was just stunning that we finally got that. Then last week at the City League meet, we swept both boys and girls. This team is something really special."

Powell dropped her 100 hurdles time by more than a half second and is a second faster in the 300. Seiler has dropped a second in the 300, and Nordhus has dropped 1 1/2 seconds.

"We're typically not known for sprints," Reynolds said. "That's not our thing. But I want to change that. When we go to a meet, we expect to win the hurdles. We've got to make the hurdle squad a team within a team. And they've done that."

* Valley Center senior Joe Fisher didn't feel right after he ran his 100 meter prelims.

"My prelims felt horrible," said Fisher, who has signed with Auburn."... I felt kind of weak, a little bit. I went and ate some food and got freshened up."

Fisher blew away the field in the final, running a 10.35, his best this season.

"It felt good, but I wasn't sure," he said. "Usually in my case, when I think I have run my slowest, I run my fastest time. That one, it felt good. All my transitions felt good, my drive phases, and my start was my second-best start since KU Relays. And I finished strong at the end, which I've been doing better at."

Fisher won the 200 in 21.60, nearly a full second better than second place.

* West senior Michel Anderson finished sixth in the 400 last season at regionals, just missing qualifying for the state meet. He won it this year, running a personal best in 48.96 seconds.

"I'm so happy right now," he said. "And I got a 48. Oh yes, that feels good."

West had two other regional champs _ Tevin Robinson won the triple jump (44 feet, 4 inches) and Tabitha Carter won the high jump (5-2).

* Valley Center's Morgan Wedekind won the 1600 in 5:10.80, nearly 10 seconds faster than Kapaun's Mackenzie Maki, who finished second. Wedekind also won the 3200 in 11:21.99.

* Kapaun's Angie Vailas won the 100 in 12.40, edging Valley Center's Katie Hurlbutt, who finished in 12.47. Hurlbutt won the 200 in 26.15.

* Carroll's Katherine Dillard won the 800 in 2:21.34 after finishing second (59.59) in the 400 to Hays' Hanna Pfannenstiel (59.57).

* Kapaun's Clint Hitt won the long jump with a 20-3 1/4.

* Carroll's David Thor finished strong to win the 800, finishing in 1:58.12. He won the 1600 in 4:28.63 and the 3200 in 9:54.53. In the 3200, teammates Gage Garcia finished second (9:56.30) and James Hampton was fourth (10:02.39).

* Carroll sophomore Nick Meyer won the pole vault at 13-6, winning on jumps.

* Carroll's Cara Detmer dominated the pole vault, going 12-6. No one else jumped higher than 9-0.

* Valley Center's Meagan Williams won the javelin with a throw of 129-7. Teammate Katie Terwilliger won the long jump (16-3 1/2).

Boys

Team —1. Hays, 172.5; 2. Carroll, 142; 3. Great Bend, 83; 4. Liberal, 61.5; 5. Kapaun, 37; 6. Valley Center, 30; 7. West, 21; 8. Arkansas City, 11.

3200 relay—1. Hays, 8:15.12; 2. Kapaun, 8:22.29; 3. Liberal, 8:24.71; 4. Carroll, 8:35.91. 110 hurdles— 1. Moyd, Great Bend, 15.03; 2. Deterding, Hays, 15.22; 3. Jorgensen, Kapaun, 15.25; 4. Toedtmann, Kapaun, 15.77. 100— 1. Fisher, Valley Center, 10.35; 2. Leshore, Great Bend, 10.94; 3. McNeal, Carroll, 11.01; 4. Moyd, Great Bend, 11.04. 1600— 1. Thor, Carroll, 4:28.63; 2. Fort, Hays, 4:28.98; 3. Garcia, Carroll, 4:29.61; 4. Tophoj, Hays, 4:31.23. 400 relay— 1. Carroll, 43.86; 2. Hays, 53.95; 3. Great Bend, 44.06; 4. Valley Center, 44.20. 400— 1. Anderson, West, 48.96; 2. Reed, Great Bend, 49.21; 3. Camara, Hays, 50.28; 4. Gibson, Arkansas City, 50.70. 300 hurdles— 1. Hammond, Liberal, 39.15; 2. Bramaih, Liberal, 40.06; 3. Nance, Carroll, 40.90; 4. Hart, Carroll, 41.10. 800— 1. Thor, Carroll, 1:58.12; 2. Staab, Hays, 1:58.64; 3. Stumon, Hays, 1:59.65; 4. Brungardt, Hays, 2:01.22. 200— 1. Fisher, Valley Center, 21.60; 2. Reed, Great Bend, 22.57; 3. Camara, Hays, 22.67; 4. Gallegos, Liberal, 22.90. 3200— 1. Thor, Carroll, 9:54.53; 2. Garcia, Carroll, 9:56.3; 3. Tophoj, Hays, 9:58.9; 4. Hampton, Carroll, 10:02.39. 1600 relay— 1. Hays, 3:22.90; 2. Great Bend, 3:27.9; 3. Carroll, 3:27.52; 4. Liberal, 3:29.17. High jump— 1. Deterding, Hays, 6-8; 2. Biedron, Carroll, 6-4; 3. Hill, Carroll, 6-4; 4. Scherer, Carroll, 6-0. Javelin— 1. McVey, Liberal, 174-9; 2. Gaughan, Hays, 152-7; 3. Hawk, Carroll, 148-6; 4. Balthazor, Valley Center, 144-3. Discus— 1. Gaughan, Hays, 150-10; 2. McPhail, Liberal, 148-11; 3. Sharp, Hays, 148-5; 4. Melillo, Carroll, 143-6. Long jump— 1. Hitt, Kapaun, 20-3 1/4; 2. Desbien, Hays, 19-10 3/4; 3. Windholz, Hays, 19-9 3/4; Dreiling, Hays, 19-9. Triple jump— 1. Robinson, West, 44-4; 2. Deterding, Hays, 43-2 1/2; 3. Hill, Carroll, 43-2; 4. Edward, Kapaun, 42-10. Pole vault— 1. Meyer, Carroll, 13-6; 2. Burley, Great Bend, 13-6; 3. Sullivan, Great Bend, 13-6; 4.Baumgarn, Hays, 13-0. Shot put— 1. Gaughan, Hays, 55-3 1/4; 2. Simmons, Great Bend, 53-3 1/2; 3. Sharp, Hays 52-4 1/4; 4. Maxwell, Carroll, 51-9.

Girls

Team—1. Bishop Carroll, 140; 2. Kapaun Mount Carmel, 100; 3. Valley Center, 86; 4. Great Bend, 82.5; 5. Hays, 65; 6. Liberal, 40; 7. Arkansas City, 30; 8. West, 11.5.

3200 relay—1. Carroll, 10:06.33; Kapaun, 10:19.31; 3. Hays, 10:25.65; 4. Liberal, 10:26.03. 100 hurdles— 1. Powell, Carroll, 15.75; 2. Niederee, Great Bend, 16.22; 3. Nordhus, Carroll, 16.32; 4. Seiler, Carroll, 16.40. 100— 1. Vailas, Kapaun, 12.40; 2. Hurlbutt, Valley Center, 12.47; 3. Gagnon, Hays, 12.92; 4. Brooks, Kapaun, 12.94. 1600— 1. Wedekind, Valley Center, 5:10.80; 2. Maki, Kapaun, 5:20.01; 3. Balch, Carroll, 5:21.55; 4. Torres, Great Bend, 5:28.74. 400 relay— 1. Hays, 50.94; 2. Valley Center, 53.74; 3. Arkansas City, 54.79; 4. Kapaun, 55.23. 400— 1. Pfannenstiel, Hays, 59.57; 2. Dillard, Carroll, 59.59; 3. Wondra, Great Bend, 1:01.32; 4. Francis, Liberal, 1:03.56. 300 hurdles— 1. Powell, Carroll, 46.30; 2. Seiler, Carroll, 47.84; 3. Nordhus, Carroll, 47.94; 4. Weber, Kapaun, 49.29. 800— 1. Dillard, Carroll, 2:21.34; 2. Zimmerman, Hays, 2:22.44; 3. Hand, Kapaun, 2:26.61; 4. Godfrey, Arkansas City, 2:29.05. 200— 1. Hurlbutt, Valley Center, 26.15; 2. Pfannenstiel, Hays, 26.42; 3. Gagnon, Hays, 27.39; 4. Wondra, Great Bend, 27.59. 3200— 1. Wedekind, Valley Center, 11:21.99; 2. Balch, Carroll, 11:26.00; 3. Maki, Kapaun, 11:35.77; 4. Torres, Great Bend, 11:52.59. 1600 relay— 1. Carroll, 4:05.79; 2. Hays, 4:08.28; 3. Kapaun 4:13.70; 4. Great Bend, 4:17.67. Shot put— 1. Bauer, Liberal, 38-1; 2. Williams, Valley Center, 37-5 1/2; 3. Quade, Great Bend, 36-10 1/2; 4. Lantz, Kapaun, 35-3. Discus— 1. Quade, Great Bend, 127-10; 2. Bauer, Liberal, 122-11; 3. Tipton, Arkansas City, 118-5; 4. Lantz, Kapaun, 114-0. Javelin— 1. Williams, Valley Center, 129-7; 2. Halstead, Carroll, 115-3; 3. McCormick, Valley Center, 114-9; Shearrer, Kapaun, 113-8. Triple jump— 1. Doll, Great Bend, 34-7 1/2; 2. Balch, Carroll, 34-0 1/2; Madsen, Kapaun, 33-8; 4. Wright, Liberal, 32-9 1/2. High jump— 1. Carter, W. West, 5-2; 2. Rathbun, Carroll 5-2; 3. Turner, Arkansas City, 5-2; 4. Weber, Kapaun , 5-0. Long jump— 1. Terwilliger, Valley Center, 16-3 1/2; Wright, Liberal, 15-9 1/2; 3. Doll, Great Bend, 15-7 1/2; 4. Scobee, Kapaun, 5-5 1/4. Pole Vault— 1. Detmer, Carroll, 12-6; 2. Middleton, 9-0; 3. Ball, Great Bend, 9-0; Watters, Arkansas City, 9-0.