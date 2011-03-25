Boys track notes

City League

Carroll returns all 10 athletes that qualified for state last season with top returners Tyler Nance (hurdles), David Thor (distance) and Jared Maxwell (throws).

East will use its strength in distance races to compete as a team. The top returners in those races will be Will Marsh, Aaron Heil and Jacob Seamster-Davis. Sprinter Frank Hatchett also returns.

Heights has holes to fill, but almost 100 athletes are out to do so. The top returners will be Skylarr Gatson and Dreamius Smith, who were part of the state champion 400 relay team last year. Matthew Wright is also a two-time state qualifier in the 400.

Kapaun will be a balanced team with plenty of state returners. Top returners are Clint Hitt in the jumps and Chris Caire and Tony Baldessari in the distances.

North will be strong on the track with senior DeAntae Daniels a threat to score in the sprints and the jumps. Other experience returns in Brandon Dorion, DeRondre Smith, Luis Sosa and Torrance Henderson.

Northwest lost a lot to graduation and will now look to a new wave of leaders to step up in Kevin Crafton (distance), Jake Carter (sprints), Carl Terrell (throws), Chris Hughes (sprints) and Drake Brown (distance).

South will try to continue to build to its foundation, transitioning several newcomers to the team. But the Titans have state qualifiers Corben Ewertz (pole vault) and James Cooper (shot put).

Southeast returns plenty from a competitive team. The top returners are Steven Calloway and Bradan Smith in the sprints, Dexter Hayes in the jumps, Vinh Vui in pole vault and Sterlin Broomfield in the distances.

West will combat youth with strong leadership from a senior class of Shaquille Barber (throws), J.T. Ligget (throws), Dovion Griffen (throws) and Mikel Anderson (sprints).

Area schools

Depth continues to be a strength for Andale , which returns five seniors with state experience: Thad Martin (distance), Andrew Rowland (pole vault), Ryan Horsch (hurdles) , Justin Staab (relays) and Blake Staats (relays).

Andover will feature three seniors that qualified for state last year in Michael Just (1600), Gavin Maloney (800) and Grant Ralston (jumps).

Relays should be a strength for Andover Central , which qualified all three of its teams last season. Returners include Benton Beverly, Tanner Conrad, Colton Koeing, Cole Kretchmar, Jeff Marshall, Cullen Nauck and Eric Lightfoot.

Dustin Stupka takes over the program at Campus and will have some talent in Garrett Cantrell (javelin), Devran Cochran (200), Aaron Hardyway (hurdles) and Bryant Keirns (distance).

Sione Siale has a chance for a special season at Chaparral . The returning state champion in the shot put, Siale plans on going after the discus and javelin titles this year as well.

Cheney will have a young team, but Brian Dewey (pole vault), Brennan Smith (hurdles), Taylor Goldsmith (discus) and Hunter Veith (jumps) will be the anchors.

Clearwater has a nice core returning in Jared Nickelson (fourth at state in the 300 hurdles), Trevor Bowman (state qualifier in shot put) and Lucas Rinke (state qualifier in triple jump).

The numbers are finally there for Collegiate to compete for a team title. Anchoring the team will be Max Craddock (distance), Rhys Powell (sprints), Conner Fleming (hurdles, jumps) and Myles Copeland (throws).

Conway Springs will be led by a strong junior class featuring state qualifiers Brian Doffing (hurdles), Cory Misak (sprints), Joseph Gerber (hurdles) and Matt Seiwert (throws).

After finishing second at state in the high jump last season, Douglass senior Jared Holthaus will be a favorite this year. Kyle Troxler is another state qualifier back.

Goddard returns a balanced team capable of scoring in most events. Garrett Smith is the top returner after placing sixth last year at 6A in the pole vault.

Goessel will have good senior leadership in state qualifiers John Berkholz (400) and Laird Goertzen (3200).

A solid nucleus returns to Halstead in Dakota Becker (pole vault), Simon McKee (relays), Deon Bibb (sprints) and Ryan Bibb (sprints).

Hesston has a nice blend of veterans in Kyle Perry (pole vault), Jamison Unrush (sprints), Eyan Roth (relays), Lucas Petrocci (sprints) and Riley Barker (distance).

Hillsboro senior Joel Allen will look to improve on his third place finish in the 1600 in Class 3A.

Hutchinson has plenty of young talent to build on in, but also solid returners in Chris Wise (distance), Steven Rose (hurdles) and Reggie Slaton (sprints).

Hutchinson Trinity will have a competitive team led by seniors Michael Mesh (sprints), Derek Racette (javelin), Will Bothwell (distance) and Brandon Koenigsman (throws).

Independent will be led by its distance crew of Jordan Speed, Zach Wolken, Kole Trent, Josh Werner, Jason Ream and Jake Campbell.

Kingman returns league champion Blake Begkamp in the shot put, as well as senior distance runner Stone Hageman.

Maize South is still inexperienced, but returns some key scorers in Kerry Graber, Nehemiah Scott and Cody Weston.

Marion should be solid everywhere but the sprints. Seniors Randy Regnier and Dillon Richmond provide a solid duo of scoring in the pole vault.

McPherson returns its entire 400 relay team that placed fourth at state — Heath Collins, Nick Gawanda, Austin O'Bannon and Kevin O'Connor. Other state qualifiers are Quinn Bower, Cody Cape and Caleb Porter.

Medicine Lodge junior Tyler Ward will look to improve on his sixth-place finish in the high jump last year in 3A.

Mulvane will need its underclassmen to progress quickly to defend its league title for the fourth straight year. Top returners are Evan Landes (distance), Brandon Ward (sprints), James Tilley (jumps) and Oliver Hughes (sprints).

Newton will have a young team, but does have some experience back in state qualifiers Jacob Beebe, Cristian Valdez, Josh Floerke and Peter Nelson.

Nickerson has promise, led by seniors Skylar Arneson in the throws and Keelan Jackson in the jumps and sprints.

Peabody-Burns will be led by seniors Sheldon Wiebe and Spencer Moffett.

Pretty Prairie has some potential with a big senior class led by Isaac Williams, Cody Howell, Hunter Pittman, Daniel Krehbiel and Josh Kaufman.

Smoky Valley will look for leadership out of Cody Bowers, Nick Deterding and Greyson Pihl.

Valley Center returns one of the state's top sprinters in senior Joe Fisher, an Auburn commitment. Fisher won the 100 in 4A last year and was runner-up in the 200.