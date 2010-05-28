Kansas' ultimate track team

Boys Athlete School/Year
100 Mario Ponds Wichita Southeast ’96
200 Henry Wiebe Newton ’55
400 Wendell Gaskin KC Washington ’91
800 Winston Tidwell Topeka West ’93
1600 Jim Ryun Wichita East ’65
3200 Brent Steiner SM South ’79
110 hurdles Marcus Walker Wichita East ’67
300 hurdles Doug Hedrick SM East ’83
400 relay KC Washington ’91
1600 relay Wichita West ’87
3200 relay Wichita East ’65
High jump Brad Speer Wichita East ’84
Long jump Veryl Crawford Wichita South ’74
Triple jump Melvin Lister Leavenworth ’96
Pole vault Steve Stubblefield KC Wyandotte ’80
Shot put Clint Johnson SM South ’80
Discus Clint Johnson SM South ’80
Javelin Jim Russell x-Shawnee St. Joseph ’80
Girls
100 Audacia Moore Wichita Heights ’08
200 Lori Green Topeka West ’78
400 Janell Smith Fredonia ’65
800 Trisa Nickoley Shawnee Heights ’04
1600 Amy Mortimer Riley County ’99
3200 Cathy Saxon SM West ’79
110 hurdles Connie McKernan Northern Heights ’79
300 hurdles Shawnee Call Ellsworth ’83
400 relay Leavenworth ’09
1600 relay Junction City ’82
3200 relay SM South ’07
High jump Kym Carter Wichita East ’82
Long jump Sandra Myers Little River ’79
Triple jump Dalia Ingram Liberal ’95
Pole vault Christi Lehman Hesston ’01
Shot put Pinkie Suggs Manhattan ’82
Discus Kelly Abernathy Kapaun Mount Carmel ’85
Javelin Kendra Wecker Marysville ’01
x-now St. Thomas Aquinas
