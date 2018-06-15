Moment of the Year: Augusta wins league softball title after perfect game

Varsity Kansas has introduced a new series, Moment of the Year. The series will highlight the top moment or performance from the 2017-18 high school sports season for each of the Wichita-area schools. And now, the Augusta Orioles.
Augusta had a hint of magic in 2018.
The Orioles softball team finished the regular season 19-1, and after a pair of run-rule wins against Buhler to finish the schedule, Augusta was crowned AVCTL III softball champions.
This came just three days after pitcher Gracie Johnston threw a three-inning perfect game against McPherson.
Johnston, a 2018 All-Metro selection, was an engine for the Orioles this season with a 10-1 record, 1.55 ERA and 110 strikeouts, including 35 over two games.
In the first game of the doubleheader against Buhler, Johnston threw 3 2/3 near flawless innings. She allowed one hit with no walks and 10 strikeouts. Augusta won 17-1.
In Game 2, Morgan Pennycuff took the circle and did much of the same. In five innings of scoreless work, she allowed two hits with nine strikeouts for the 10-0 win; 81 percent of her pitches were strikes.
The Orioles' promising season didn't last much longer though. Augusta was bounced in a Class 4A-Division I regional final against eventual state champion Andover Central. The Orioles fell a run short in a 11-10 loss after entering as the No. 2 seed in 4A-I.
Augusta's AVCTL III title was another testament to the Orioles softball prestige in the Wichita area.
Coming into this season, Augusta had only missed the state tournament once since 2013 with back-to-back state championships coming in 2014-15.
The Orioles will return a healthy core of players to its 2019 roster, including Johnston and five their six AVCTL III first-team players.
Other key moments
- Augusta senior Abbee Rhodes wins the Class 4A girls shot put after doctors told her competing would run the risk of hand surgery. Rhodes pushed through and won with a personal best 42 feet, 6.75 inches.
- The Orioles' girls basketball team clinches a spot in the 4A-I tournament with a substate title. Augusta beat Andover Central 63-46 in the final.
- Augusta boys golf team wins its third straight AVCTL III title. The Orioles held off Buhler by 1 stroke at the league tournament. Drew Hess and Martin Nuessen finished second and third.
