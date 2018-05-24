Maize South softball falls in state playoffs after 6-run inning

As the rain started to come down, Shawnee Heights' score went up.
Maize South High ace Ashlie Thissen and the Mavericks gave up six runs in the bottom of the third inning in an eventual 13-3 loss to defending Class 5A state softball champion Shawnee Heights. The Thunderbirds hit five home runs.
The Mavericks held their own through 2 1/2 innings, trailing only 2-1 with the go-ahead run at the plate. Senior catcher Makenna Miller stole second base to get into scoring position, but sophomore Carley Sterneker ground out to end the inning.
The deficit became too much to overcome in the bottom half.
T-Birds sophomore Gaycee Ginter led the way on the mound and at the plate with two home runs. Sophomore Aniya Holt, junior Sydney Wellshear and senior Kaleigh Bayless also hit home runs.
"I think that's our best game hitting or home run-wise," coach Tara Griffith said. "I don't think we've had that many this season yet.
"We've worked on line drives all year. We haven't talked about home run at all. We've only talked about line drives, and those home runs, most of them were line drives."
Maize South ends the season 13-10 with a Class 5A regional championship victory over rival Maize. The Mavericks will return all but three players — Miller, Jaelyn Carter and Alexa Bette.
