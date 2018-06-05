Northwest senior striker Emily Jensen was selected to the Class 6A All-State first team by the coaches.
Northwest senior striker Emily Jensen was selected to the Class 6A All-State first team by the coaches. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle
Northwest senior striker Emily Jensen was selected to the Class 6A All-State first team by the coaches. Hayden Barber The Wichita Eagle

Varsity Soccer

See the All-State girls soccer teams: over 15 local players earn first-team honors

By Hayden Barber

hbarber@wichitaeagle.com

June 05, 2018 11:52 AM

See the Eagle's 2018 All-Metro team

See the coaches' All-League teams

Class 6A

FIRST TEAM

Forwards

  • Marissa Popoola, jr., Blue Valley West

  • Cailey Perkins, sr., Manhattan

  • Brianna Moore, fr., Derby

  • Emily Jensen, sr., Wichita Northwest

  • Anahy Guevera, sr., Wichita East

  • Sydney Leslie, so., SM West

Midfielders

  • Maya Hodison, sr., Free State

  • Macy Decker, sr., Washburn Rural

  • Megan Biehl, sr., SM West

  • Andree Orcutt, so., Blue Valley West

  • Tessa Irvine, sr., Manhattan

  • Nayeli Gallo, jr., Wichita North

  • Alexis House, jr., SM South

Defenders

  • Nicolette Callaghan, sr., SM West

  • Taylor Weins, sr., Olathe Northwest

  • Carly Bachelor, jr., Washburn Rural

  • Molly Cummings, sr., Blue Valley West

  • Alexis Christopherson, so., Blue Valley West

  • Brynn Walker, jr., Wichita East

  • Katie Hise, sr., SM East

Goalkeepers

  • Kelly Lemke, sr., Washburn Rural

  • Kaylie Kappelman, sr., Olathe Northwest

SECOND TEAM

Forwards

  • Addy Stone, sr., Manhattan

  • Rachel Panther, jr., Olathe East

  • Makenzie Kenny, sr., Olathe North

  • Adriana Bobki, jr., SM Northwest

  • Jordyn Martin, jr., SM South

Midfielders

  • Emma Yackley, jr., Free State

  • Abril Lucio, sr., Wichita Northwest

  • Meg Voight, sr., Olathe East

  • Madalyn Liebst, sr., Derby

  • Megan Lucas, sr., Washburn Rural

  • Anna Todd, jr., Blue Valley

  • Liv Ensley, fr., Blue Valley West

  • Sadie Samenus, sr., Manhattan

Defenders

  • Rebecca Beeler, jr., SM South

  • Evelyn Ramirez, sr., Garden City

  • Lindsay Edmonds, jr., SM West

  • Taylor Brunton, so., Washburn Rural

  • Rileigh Mahoney, sr., Derby

  • Makael Whipple, jr., Manhattan

  • Maria Stephens, jr., Wichita South

Goalkeepers

  • Lexi Winkle, sr., Derby

  • Gracyn Evans, jr., Manhattan

HONORABLE MENTION

Lauren Dietrick, jr., Topeka High; Irai Fernandez, jr., Wichita North; Bailey Flowers, sr., Wichita East; Marah Franke, jr., Derby; Felicia Georgiou, jr., Olathe North; Emely Jaco, sr., Garden City; Evelyn Jimenez, so., Wichita North; Kaylee Keller, sr., Garden City; Makaylee Longoria, so., Garden City; Heather Mills, jr., Derby; Jade Parker, so., SM West; Kayley Pedersen, jr., SM West; Yazmin Puentes, so., Campus; Elyssa Salazar, jr., Garden City; Alani Snook, sr., Topeka High; Maria Vega, jr., Wichita East; Lauren Vestring, fr., Wichita Northwest;Yossi Villagrana, fr., Wichita East.

Offensive Player of the Year: Marissa Popoola, jr., Blue Valley West

Co-defensive players of the year: Nicolette Callaghan, sr., SM West; Taylor Weins, sr., Olathe Northwest

Coach of the year: Alex Aiman, Blue Valley West

Class 5A

FIRST TEAM

Forwards

  • Macy Ruffalo, jr., Blue Valley Southwest

  • Peyton Wagoner, fr., Mill Valley

  • Mallory Stegman, so., Maize

  • Grace O’Keefe, fr., Aquinas

  • Hanleigh Allen, sr., Carroll

  • Gaby Crowell, sr., Maize South

  • Angela Palmer, so., Maize South

Midfielders

  • Gracely Briley, jr., Blue Valley Southwest

  • Payge Bush, sr., Mill Valley

  • Margaret Pigott, sr., Aquinas

  • Cali Schechinger, jr., Blue Valley Southwest

  • Sierra Fury, sr., Kapaun

  • Maguire Sullivan, sr., Carroll

  • Mallory Heying, sr., Aquinas

  • Rachel Marshall, sr., Maize

  • Liz Palmer, sr., Maize

Defenders

  • Riley Minard, sr., Blue Valley Southwest

  • Cassie Forcellini, jr., Blue Valley Southwest

  • Ashlyn Lakin, sr., Maize

  • Madison Irish, sr., Mill Valley

  • Sydney Martens, sr., Valley Center

  • Kyli Jackson, jr., Aquinas

Goalkeepers

  • Jillian Patton, sr., Blue Valley Southwest

  • Megan Michaelis, sr., Kapaun

  • Ashton McCory, sr., Carroll

SECOND TEAM

Forwards

  • Khloe Schuckman, fr., Carroll

  • Kourtnee Davis, jr., Maize

  • Emily Jowers, sr., Seaman

Midfielders

  • Adde Hinkle, sr., Mill Valley

  • Emily Hutchings, so., Olathe West

  • Emma Girtz, sr., Valley Center

  • Mackenzie Mohl, so., DeSoto

  • Jordan Zade, fr., DeSoto

  • Taryn Lubbers, so., Carroll

  • Madison Edwards, sr., Maize South

  • Emily Michaelis, jr., Kapaun

  • Michaela Weist, sr., St. James Academy

  • Nancy Vargas, sr., Kapaun

  • Cori Carver, sr., Mill Valley

Defenders

  • Isa Yanes, jr., Olathe West

  • Bailey Stedman, sr., Maize

  • Mary Clair Boulanger, sr., Kapaun

  • Madison Minks, so., Maize South

  • Taylor Bockover, fr., Carroll

  • Keila Gillispie, so., Newton

  • Emma Conover, sr., Kapaun

Goalkeepers

  • Bailey Heffernon, sr., Mill Valley

  • Taylor Rogers, sr., DeSoto

HONORABLE MENTION

Helene Bjornsen, sr., Seaman; Adriana Carnoali, fr., Leavenworth; Alexis Cole, jr., Leavenworth; Reyna Espino, jr., KC-Wyandotte; Kenzi Gillispie, fr., Newton; Kyrah Kumpp, fr., Valley Center; Delaney Kramer, sr., Seaman; Morgan Laplante, jr., DeSoto; Letisia Madrigal, sr., Emporia; Izzy Saenz, sr., Newton; Kadin Stinson, sr., Emporia; Kiley Sweet, jr., Maize South; Kaylee West, so., Maize South; Cheyanne Woltkamp, sr., KC-Wyandotte

Offensive player of the year: Gracely Briley, jr., Blue Valley Southwest

Defensive player of the year: Riley Minard, sr., Blue Valley Southwest

Goalkeeper of the year: Jillian Patton, sr., Blue Valley Southwest

Coach of the year: Jason Pendleton, Blue Valley Southwest

Class 4-1A

FIRST TEAM

Forwards

  • Aislinn Hughes, sr., McPherson

  • Sophie Stram, so., Miege

  • Mackenzie Schlotz, so., Louisburg

  • Jessica Thomas, fr., Piper

  • Claire Hedlund, so., McPherson

  • Anna Watson, sr., Spring Hill

  • Kaylen Dawson, so., Spring Hill

Midfielders

  • Bailey Belcher, sr., Louisburg

  • Jessie Kynaston, sr., McPherson

  • Adell Gore, fr., Basehor-Linwood

  • Lanie Mannebach, sr., Miege

  • Mallory Smith, sr., Spring Hill

  • Caitlin Countryman, jr., Baldwin

  • Emily Wilson, sr., Piper

  • Gabi Rodriguez, sr., Piper

  • Maggie Epp, so., Buhler

Defenders

  • Sara Watson, sr., Spring Hill

  • Laiken Hein, sr., McPherson

  • Megan Homoly, sr., Miege

  • Michaela Bowers, jr., McPherson

  • Michaela Bowers, jr., McPherson

  • Josie Boyle, so., Baldwin

Goalkeepers

  • Ella Martin, fr., Miege

  • Riley Hett, jr., McPherson

SECOND TEAM

Forwards

  • Elizabeth McDonald, jr., Miege

  • Anna Burnett, so., Baldwin

  • Gina Favero, so., Maranatha Academy

  • Ayden Saunders, fr., Atchison

  • Ryla Richardson, fr., Piper

  • Noel Hawkins, so., Circle

  • Alex Hutton, fr., Buhler

  • Aliyah Fredrick, so., Buhler

  • Carsyn Soto, fr., Circle

Defenders

  • Brianna Andrade, jr., Piper

  • Kaitlyn Lewer, jr., Louisburg

  • Payton DeMeyer, so., Buhler

  • Alyssa Kubick, jr., Andover Central

  • Alyssa Richardson, jr., Basehor-Linwood

  • Addie Devine, fr., Circle

Goalkeepers

  • Ashley Soderlund, jr., Circle

  • Ashtyn Brown, sr., Andover Central

HONORABLE MENTION

Elle Bergerhofer, so., Maranatha Academy; Elizabeth Harper, sr., Atchison; Cori Isbell, jr., Hays; Judith Isbell, so., Hays; Hannah McGuire, jr., Hays; Emma Morgan, sr., Piper; Lauren Russell, fr., Baldwin; Shay Whiting, sr., Louisburg

Co-offensive players of the year: Sophia Stram, so., Miege, and Aislinn Hughes, sr., McPherson

Co-defensive players of the year: Sara Watson, sr., Spring Hill, and Laiken Hein, sr., McPherson

Goalkeeper of the year: Ella Martin, fr., Miege

Coach of the year: Kyle Conley, Louisburg.

  Comments  