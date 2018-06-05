See the All-State girls soccer teams: over 15 local players earn first-team honors

See the Eagle's 2018 All-Metro team
Class 6A
FIRST TEAM
Forwards
Marissa Popoola, jr., Blue Valley West
Cailey Perkins, sr., Manhattan
Brianna Moore, fr., Derby
Emily Jensen, sr., Wichita Northwest
Anahy Guevera, sr., Wichita East
Sydney Leslie, so., SM West
Midfielders
Maya Hodison, sr., Free State
Macy Decker, sr., Washburn Rural
Megan Biehl, sr., SM West
Andree Orcutt, so., Blue Valley West
Tessa Irvine, sr., Manhattan
Nayeli Gallo, jr., Wichita North
Alexis House, jr., SM South
Defenders
Nicolette Callaghan, sr., SM West
Taylor Weins, sr., Olathe Northwest
Carly Bachelor, jr., Washburn Rural
Molly Cummings, sr., Blue Valley West
Alexis Christopherson, so., Blue Valley West
Brynn Walker, jr., Wichita East
Katie Hise, sr., SM East
Goalkeepers
Kelly Lemke, sr., Washburn Rural
Kaylie Kappelman, sr., Olathe Northwest
SECOND TEAM
Forwards
Addy Stone, sr., Manhattan
Rachel Panther, jr., Olathe East
Makenzie Kenny, sr., Olathe North
Adriana Bobki, jr., SM Northwest
Jordyn Martin, jr., SM South
Midfielders
Emma Yackley, jr., Free State
Abril Lucio, sr., Wichita Northwest
Meg Voight, sr., Olathe East
Madalyn Liebst, sr., Derby
Megan Lucas, sr., Washburn Rural
Anna Todd, jr., Blue Valley
Liv Ensley, fr., Blue Valley West
Sadie Samenus, sr., Manhattan
Defenders
Rebecca Beeler, jr., SM South
Evelyn Ramirez, sr., Garden City
Lindsay Edmonds, jr., SM West
Taylor Brunton, so., Washburn Rural
Rileigh Mahoney, sr., Derby
Makael Whipple, jr., Manhattan
Maria Stephens, jr., Wichita South
Goalkeepers
Lexi Winkle, sr., Derby
Gracyn Evans, jr., Manhattan
HONORABLE MENTION
Lauren Dietrick, jr., Topeka High; Irai Fernandez, jr., Wichita North; Bailey Flowers, sr., Wichita East; Marah Franke, jr., Derby; Felicia Georgiou, jr., Olathe North; Emely Jaco, sr., Garden City; Evelyn Jimenez, so., Wichita North; Kaylee Keller, sr., Garden City; Makaylee Longoria, so., Garden City; Heather Mills, jr., Derby; Jade Parker, so., SM West; Kayley Pedersen, jr., SM West; Yazmin Puentes, so., Campus; Elyssa Salazar, jr., Garden City; Alani Snook, sr., Topeka High; Maria Vega, jr., Wichita East; Lauren Vestring, fr., Wichita Northwest;Yossi Villagrana, fr., Wichita East.
Offensive Player of the Year: Marissa Popoola, jr., Blue Valley West
Co-defensive players of the year: Nicolette Callaghan, sr., SM West; Taylor Weins, sr., Olathe Northwest
Coach of the year: Alex Aiman, Blue Valley West
Class 5A
FIRST TEAM
Forwards
Macy Ruffalo, jr., Blue Valley Southwest
Peyton Wagoner, fr., Mill Valley
Mallory Stegman, so., Maize
Grace O’Keefe, fr., Aquinas
Hanleigh Allen, sr., Carroll
Gaby Crowell, sr., Maize South
Angela Palmer, so., Maize South
Midfielders
Gracely Briley, jr., Blue Valley Southwest
Payge Bush, sr., Mill Valley
Margaret Pigott, sr., Aquinas
Cali Schechinger, jr., Blue Valley Southwest
Sierra Fury, sr., Kapaun
Maguire Sullivan, sr., Carroll
Mallory Heying, sr., Aquinas
Rachel Marshall, sr., Maize
Liz Palmer, sr., Maize
Defenders
Riley Minard, sr., Blue Valley Southwest
Cassie Forcellini, jr., Blue Valley Southwest
Ashlyn Lakin, sr., Maize
Madison Irish, sr., Mill Valley
Sydney Martens, sr., Valley Center
Kyli Jackson, jr., Aquinas
Goalkeepers
Jillian Patton, sr., Blue Valley Southwest
Megan Michaelis, sr., Kapaun
Ashton McCory, sr., Carroll
SECOND TEAM
Forwards
Khloe Schuckman, fr., Carroll
Kourtnee Davis, jr., Maize
Emily Jowers, sr., Seaman
Midfielders
Adde Hinkle, sr., Mill Valley
Emily Hutchings, so., Olathe West
Emma Girtz, sr., Valley Center
Mackenzie Mohl, so., DeSoto
Jordan Zade, fr., DeSoto
Taryn Lubbers, so., Carroll
Madison Edwards, sr., Maize South
Emily Michaelis, jr., Kapaun
Michaela Weist, sr., St. James Academy
Nancy Vargas, sr., Kapaun
Cori Carver, sr., Mill Valley
Defenders
Isa Yanes, jr., Olathe West
Bailey Stedman, sr., Maize
Mary Clair Boulanger, sr., Kapaun
Madison Minks, so., Maize South
Taylor Bockover, fr., Carroll
Keila Gillispie, so., Newton
Emma Conover, sr., Kapaun
Goalkeepers
Bailey Heffernon, sr., Mill Valley
Taylor Rogers, sr., DeSoto
HONORABLE MENTION
Helene Bjornsen, sr., Seaman; Adriana Carnoali, fr., Leavenworth; Alexis Cole, jr., Leavenworth; Reyna Espino, jr., KC-Wyandotte; Kenzi Gillispie, fr., Newton; Kyrah Kumpp, fr., Valley Center; Delaney Kramer, sr., Seaman; Morgan Laplante, jr., DeSoto; Letisia Madrigal, sr., Emporia; Izzy Saenz, sr., Newton; Kadin Stinson, sr., Emporia; Kiley Sweet, jr., Maize South; Kaylee West, so., Maize South; Cheyanne Woltkamp, sr., KC-Wyandotte
Offensive player of the year: Gracely Briley, jr., Blue Valley Southwest
Defensive player of the year: Riley Minard, sr., Blue Valley Southwest
Goalkeeper of the year: Jillian Patton, sr., Blue Valley Southwest
Coach of the year: Jason Pendleton, Blue Valley Southwest
Class 4-1A
FIRST TEAM
Forwards
Aislinn Hughes, sr., McPherson
Sophie Stram, so., Miege
Mackenzie Schlotz, so., Louisburg
Jessica Thomas, fr., Piper
Claire Hedlund, so., McPherson
Anna Watson, sr., Spring Hill
Kaylen Dawson, so., Spring Hill
Midfielders
Bailey Belcher, sr., Louisburg
Jessie Kynaston, sr., McPherson
Adell Gore, fr., Basehor-Linwood
Lanie Mannebach, sr., Miege
Mallory Smith, sr., Spring Hill
Caitlin Countryman, jr., Baldwin
Emily Wilson, sr., Piper
Gabi Rodriguez, sr., Piper
Maggie Epp, so., Buhler
Defenders
Sara Watson, sr., Spring Hill
Laiken Hein, sr., McPherson
Megan Homoly, sr., Miege
Michaela Bowers, jr., McPherson
Josie Boyle, so., Baldwin
Goalkeepers
Ella Martin, fr., Miege
Riley Hett, jr., McPherson
SECOND TEAM
Forwards
Elizabeth McDonald, jr., Miege
Anna Burnett, so., Baldwin
Gina Favero, so., Maranatha Academy
Ayden Saunders, fr., Atchison
Ryla Richardson, fr., Piper
Noel Hawkins, so., Circle
Alex Hutton, fr., Buhler
Aliyah Fredrick, so., Buhler
Carsyn Soto, fr., Circle
Defenders
Brianna Andrade, jr., Piper
Kaitlyn Lewer, jr., Louisburg
Payton DeMeyer, so., Buhler
Alyssa Kubick, jr., Andover Central
Alyssa Richardson, jr., Basehor-Linwood
Addie Devine, fr., Circle
Goalkeepers
Ashley Soderlund, jr., Circle
Ashtyn Brown, sr., Andover Central
HONORABLE MENTION
Elle Bergerhofer, so., Maranatha Academy; Elizabeth Harper, sr., Atchison; Cori Isbell, jr., Hays; Judith Isbell, so., Hays; Hannah McGuire, jr., Hays; Emma Morgan, sr., Piper; Lauren Russell, fr., Baldwin; Shay Whiting, sr., Louisburg
Co-offensive players of the year: Sophia Stram, so., Miege, and Aislinn Hughes, sr., McPherson
Co-defensive players of the year: Sara Watson, sr., Spring Hill, and Laiken Hein, sr., McPherson
Goalkeeper of the year: Ella Martin, fr., Miege
Coach of the year: Kyle Conley, Louisburg.
