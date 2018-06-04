Check out who made the Eagle's 2018 All-Metro Girls Soccer Team

All metro soccer team, from left (front row) Brianna Moore, forward, Derby High, Emma Gertz, midfield, Valley Center Angela Palmer, forward, Maize South, Maddie Reed, midfield, Collegiate. (Back row) Coach Jay Holmes, Maria Vega goal keeper East High, Brynn Walker, East High, Emily Jensen, forward, Wichita Northwest, Mary Clair Boulanger, Kapaun Mt. Carmel (Not pictured: Maize's Ashlyn Lakin, Carroll's Maguire Sullivan) (June 4, 2018) Bo Rader The Wichita Eagle