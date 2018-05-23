Battle-tested Maize High girls soccer team peaking at right time

SHARE COPY LINK Maize and Kapaun were evenly matching coming into their Class 5A girls soccer quarterfinal Tuesday, but the Eagles got the better end of the Crusaders. Maize won 2-0 thanks to goals from Bailey Stedman and Rachel Marshall. Hayden Barber

