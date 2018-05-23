Carroll, Maize High soccer eye state semis after surviving quarterfinal round

Six Wichita-area teams entered the state quarterfinals; two are left.
Here is the recap of each local game:
Class 6A - No. 4 East at No. 1 Washburn Rural
Even without a coach, East put up a great fight against arguably the best team in Kansas.
The Aces fell on the short side of a 1-0 loss Tuesday in Topeka to No. 1 seed Washburn Rural but showcased its defensive prowess. Coach Dylan Gruntzel had been suspended for the entire postseason for coaching one of his players before the season started during the fall club season.
2018 will mark Washburn Rural's fifth straight season in the final four after freshman Brynn Fitzgibbons scored the game-winner off a corner kick.
East's season falls at 13-4-2, one game short of its second straight Class 6A semifinal appearance, but the Aces were part of history after winning the City League for the first time since 2004.
Washburn Rural will play No. 2 Shawnee Mission Northwest at 5 p.m. Friday in Olathe.
Class 6A - No. 3 Manhattan at No. 2 Derby
The Panthers' magical season has come to a close.
Derby was on the losing end of a 3-0 result to Manhattan on Tuesday at home. The Indians scored early and never looked back.
Manhattan's Sadie Samenus scored just five minutes in, which changed the complexion of the game. The Indians were able to sit in defensively more, and Derby couldn't find the answers.
The Indians' second goal came in the 38th minute as Addysen Stone knocked it home. And finally, with a minute left, Manhattan scored its third.
This is the third straight season Manhattan has ended Derby's season.
Manhattan will play Blue Valley West at 7 p.m. in Olathe for the Class 6A semifinals.
Class 5A - No. 4 Carroll at No. 1 Valley Center
No Wichita-area game was more thrilling Tuesday than the one in Valley Center.
The Hornets took Carroll to four overtimes and still couldn't find a winner. The game went to penalty kicks, where Carroll came out with the 2-1 victory as Eagle goalkeeper Ashton McCorry saved three penalty kicks.
Valley Center took the early lead as right back Jessica Sharp laid in a lovely ball over the top that freshman striker Haley Sparks gathered and managed to put away. The shot deflected off McCorry but dribbled in behind her.
Carroll answered with 20 minutes left from a player who was on the junior varsity squad for much of the year. Freshman Bailey Wise got on the end of a cross from Taryn Lubbers to equalize. Wise was playing after several injuries had stricken the Carroll lineup and bench.
Neither team had much gas left in the overtime periods, and in the penalty kicks decided who was going to the final four.
The Hornets' season ends at 16-2-1. Their only two losses came against two of the final four teams in Class 5A, Carroll and Maize.
The Eagles will go on to play undefeated Blue Valley Southwest, last year's champion, in the semifinals. That game begins at 5 p.m. Friday in Topeka.
Class 5A - No. 3 Kapaun at No. 2 Maize
Maize is back again.
For the ninth straight season, the Eagles will play in the final four after beatin Kapaun 2-0 to clinch a berth in the Class 5A semifinals.
Center back Bailey Stedman opened the scoring with 19 minutes left off a free kick. The ball was driven at goal, and Kapaun goalkeeper Maggie Koster could not handle it.
Just 10 minutes later, senior Rachel Marshall made it 2-0 off a corner kick. The goal came open for a split second, and Marshall tapped it in off the volley.
Maize and Kapaun came in evenly matched on paper. The Eagles had lost to Aquinas, and Kapaun beat Aquinas.
But Maize beat Northwest twice, and Kapaun lost to Northwest. Those results didn't matter Tuesday as the Eagles hit eight more shots and created many more chances.
The Eagles will play Mill Valley at 7 p.m. Friday in Topeka.
Other results
Class 6A - Blue Valley West 4, Blue Valley North 1
Class 6A - Shawnee Mission Northwest 3, Shawnee Mission West 2
Class 5A - Blue Valley Southwest 4, Aquinas 0
Class 5A - Mill Valley 2, De Soto 1 (PKs)
Class 4-1A - McPherson 6, Hays 0
Class 4-1A - Topeka Hayden 2, TMP-Marian 1
Class 4-1A - Miege 5, KC-Piper 0
Class 4-1A - Louisburg 3, Heritage Christian Academy 2 (OT)
