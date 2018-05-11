East wins City League title in double overtime, gives hope to Wichita public schools

SHARE COPY LINK All East needed was a draw to win the City League girls soccer title outright Thursday night at Carroll. The Aces relied on their defense to stave off the Eagles' high-flying offense and were successful, holding for a 1-1 tie in double overtime. Hayden Barber

