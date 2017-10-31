Andover Central reaches 4-1A soccer semis

Nothing was rushed on the give-and-go pass from Andover Central’s Jadyn Vossen to Bryce Fimreite in the second half Tuesday at Andover District Stadium.
By then, the Jaguars had settled into a comfort zone against Hays in the Class 4-1A boys soccer quarterfinals. And the Indians were in trouble.
Fimreite squeezed his shot past Hays reserve goalkeeper Jack Fort for Central’s third goal of the contest. Forty seconds later, Jackson Lewallen punched in another goal, and the Jaguars earned their second consecutive trip to the state semifinals with a 4-0 victory.
Andover Central (16-3) got its third consecutive shutout and 10th of the season to advance to Friday’s final four in Olathe. The Jaguars secured the trip with three goals in the final 11 1/2 minutes.
“At the beginning, it was really hard to score goals because they were playing really defensive,” said Fimreite, who assisted Vossen on Central’s lone first-half goal. “In the second half, they had to come forward, and that’s where we got our opportunities.”
The Jaguars cashed in on their first shot on goal, as Fimreite started a counterattack by sending the ball ahead to Vossen. Vossen sent his shot into the upper right corner in the 11th minute.
But Central spent much of the game’s next 40 minutes dealing with Hays’ aggressive offense. The Indians (12-7) took eight shots against Central goalkeeper Davis Joseph, and used long throw-ins from Tradgon McCrae to pressure the Jaguars in front of the net.
“Their throw-ins were tough to defend against,” Fimreite said. “That was definitely their set piece that we had to watch for. Coach talked about how they had a long thrower, but we didn’t expect him to rifle it in from the 30. It was impressive.”
But the Jaguars kept Hays off the scoreboard, then lightened their tension late in the second half. Leyton Harper sent a pass to Lewallen, who turned and blasted it past Fort for a 2-0 lead.
Minutes later, Vossen returned the favor to Fimreite, and Central was in control.
“Once we started knocking it around as a team, you’d see three or four passes leading up to each goal,” Central coach Steven Huskey said. “It was just a team effort. When that third or fourth one went in, guys were just swarming to celebrate it.”
First half—Andover Central, Vossen (Fimreite). Second half—Andover Central, Lewallen (Harper); Fimreite (Vossen); Lewallen (Harper). Shots—Hays 4-4—8; Andover Central 3-6—9. Saves—Hays, Teget 1-1—2, Fort x-1—1; Andover Central, Joseph 2-1—3.
Quarterfinal scores
Class 6A
North 3, Manhattan 0
Dodge City 3, Washburn Rural 1
BV West 3, Olathe Northwest 0
Olathe South 3, SM East 0
Class 5A
Carroll 3, Maize 0
Kapaun 3, Newton 0
BV Southwest 5, Olathe West 1
St. Thomas Aquinas 1, Mill Valley 0
Class 4-1A
Andover Central 4, Hays 0
McPherson 2, Louisburg 1
Spring Hill 4, Tonganoxie 2
Bishop Miege 3, KC Sumner 0
