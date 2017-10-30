Carroll shuts out Maize 3-0, advances to 5A boys soccer semifinals

Bishop Carroll used three goals from junior Carson Lee and a stellar defensive performance to beat Maize 3-0 on Monday night in a Class 5A boys soccer quarterfinal, moving within two wins of its first state championship.
“It’s not good enough to get there (the semifinals),” Carroll coach Mike Skaggs said. “We have to go there and win it now.”
The Class 5A tournament is Friday and Saturday in Maize.
Carroll (17-1-1) dominated possession throughout the match, rarely letting Maize into the Carroll third all evening.
“We can score three goals every match but if your defense is giving up three goals, it doesn’t matter,” Lee said. “Our defense is outstanding.”
Scoring started with a strike from Lee, who took the entry pass from his brother, Dawson Lee, then drove down the left side of the pitch, striking it into the back of the net off his left foot for a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute.
“My teammates helped put me in good position tonight,” Carson Lee said. “We missed some really good chances tonight, I was just lucky to capitalize.”
Maize goal keeper Kaleb Wessley took an onslaught of shots but limit Carroll to one goal in the first half.
A cross from Cesar Ibarra Sota to Lee saw a header strike the back of the net, giving Carroll a 2-0 lead in the 51st minute.
“This group of seniors have been there before,” Skaggs said. “They’re not satisfied by just getting there anymore.”
Maize (9-9-1) did not register a shot on goal in the second half. Its season ended the same way as it began, with a defeat to Carroll.
Carson Lee completed the hat trick in the final four minutes, taking on four Maize defenders and placing a shot in the back of the net.
“We’ve been city league champs three years in a row,” Skaggs said. “They want to get and win that championship game on Saturday.”
Comments