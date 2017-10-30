Carroll shuts out Maize 3-0, advances to 5A boys soccer semifinals

More Videos 0:31 More Shockers basketball players hawk queso Pause 1:29 Retiree talks about working for Tyson 2:04 Wichita teachers union leader blasts district officials 2:39 Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes 4:11 Flying with QuikTrip 1:03 Fidelity Bank: Never Stop Starting 2:01 Ol' Crow Tattoo to move downtown 2:00 No love here for proposed Kansas Tyson Foods poultry plant 2:35 Bruce Weber breaks down exhibition win over Fort Hays State 0:39 Watch: Family finds dog alive, well after California wildfire Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Bishop Carroll advances to 5A soccer semifinals Connor Lee scores a hat trick as Carroll heads back to the Class 5A soccer semifinals with a 3-0 win over Maize. Connor Lee scores a hat trick as Carroll heads back to the Class 5A soccer semifinals with a 3-0 win over Maize. Charley Chaney / correspondent

