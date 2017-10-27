High school soccer quarterfinal pairings

All games Tuesday unless noted
Class 6A quarterfinals
North (15-3) at Manhattan (16-1-1), 6 p.m.
Washburn Rural (15-3) at Dodge City (16-2), 6 p.m.
BV West (12-5-1) at Olathe Northwest (16-0-2), 7 p.m.
SM East (15-3) at Olathe South (15-2-1), 7 p.m.
Class 5A quarterfinals
Maize (9-8-1) at Carroll (16-1-1), 6 p.m. Monday
Newton (12-6) vs. Kapaun (14-3-1) at Stryker, 6 p.m.
Olathe West (6-12) vs. BV Southwest (17-0-1), 6 p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas (12-4-2) at Mill Valley (14-4), 6 p.m.
Class 4-1A
TBA at Andover Central (15-3), 6 p.m.
(Other South Central bracket teams: McPherson (13-5), Louisburg (13-5) and the winner of Friday’s Hays (11-6)-Trinity (12-5) match)
Spring Hill (12-6) at Tonganoxie (16-0-2), 6 p.m.
KC Sumner (12-2-1) at Bishop Miege (15-1-1), 6:30 p.m. Monday
