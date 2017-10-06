The Varsity Kansas boys soccer rankings, scores, and standings (Oct. 6)

Varsity Soccer

TOP 10 RANKINGS

1. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles (11-1-1, LW: 1)

Key wins: St. James (2-1), Kapaun (2-1), North (2-1), East (1-0), Trinity (2-0).

Losses: Dodge City (3-0).

This week: South on Thursday.

2. Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders (11-2-1, LW: 3)

Key wins: North (2-1), Derby (4-0), Salina Central (4-2), East (3-1), at Trinity (3-1), Topeka Hayden (7-0).

Losses: Carroll (2-1), at Northwest (3-2).

This week: Idle.

3. North Redskins (10-3, LW: 4)

Key wins: Newton (3-0), at East (5-2), East (2-0).

Losses: Dodge City (4-1), Carroll (2-1), Kapaun (2-1).

This week: North Cup tournament.

4. Eisenhower Tigers (12-1, LW: 5)

Key wins: Andover Central (2-1), at Campus (2-0), at Maize South (3-2), Salina South (6-0), Buhler (4-3), Newton (4-1), at Derby (2-1).

Losses: at Campus (2-0).

This week: at Buhler on Thursday.

5. Andover Central Jaguars (11-1, LW: 2)

Key wins: at Derby (3-1), Newton (2-1), at Salina South (1-0), Trinity (3-0).

Losses: at Eisenhower (2-1).

This week: at Maize South on Tuesday; Rose Hill on Thursday.

6. Campus Colts (10-2, LW: 6)

Key wins: Eisenhower (2-0), Garden City (2-0), Salina Central (2-0), Newton (1-0).

Losses: Eisenhower (2-0), Maize South (2-1).

This week: Maize on Tuesday, at Winfield on Thursday.

7. Salina Central Mustangs (9-3, LW: 7)

Key wins: Maize South (7-0), McPherson (1-0), Salina South (4-0), Maize (2-1).

Losses: Kapaun (4-2), Campus (2-0), Newton (1-0).

This week: at Newton on Tuesday.

8. Maize South Mavericks (8-4, LW: 8)

Key wins: McPherson (1-0), Campus (2-1), Salina South (4-3).

Losses: Salina Central (7-0), Derby (4-3), Valley Center (1-0), Eisenhower (3-2).

This week: Andover Central on Tuesday, at Pittsburg on Thursday.

9. Derby Panthers (6-5, LW: 9)

Key wins: Maize South (4-3), Newton (2-1), East (4-3).

Losses: at Kapaun (4-0), Manhattan (1-0), Andover Central (3-1), Eisenhower (2-1), at Salina South (1-0).

This week: South on Tuesday, at Goddard on Thursday.

10. Newton Railers (7-5, LW: 10)

Key wins: McPherson (2-1), Salina Central (1-0), Salina South (6-1), Maize (2-1).

Losses: at Andover Central (2-1), North (3-0), at Eisenhower (4-1), Campus (1-0), Derby (2-1).

This week: Salina Central on Tuesday, Andover on Thursday.

NEXT FIVE OUT: East (7-5), Maize (4-6-1), McPherson (8-3), Northwest (5-8), Trinity Academy (8-4).

