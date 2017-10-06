The Varsity Kansas boys soccer rankings, scores, and standings (Oct. 6)

TEAM SCHEDULES AND SCORES
TOP 10 RANKINGS
1. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles (11-1-1, LW: 1)
Key wins: St. James (2-1), Kapaun (2-1), North (2-1), East (1-0), Trinity (2-0).
Losses: Dodge City (3-0).
This week: South on Thursday.
2. Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders (11-2-1, LW: 3)
Key wins: North (2-1), Derby (4-0), Salina Central (4-2), East (3-1), at Trinity (3-1), Topeka Hayden (7-0).
Losses: Carroll (2-1), at Northwest (3-2).
This week: Idle.
3. North Redskins (10-3, LW: 4)
Key wins: Newton (3-0), at East (5-2), East (2-0).
Losses: Dodge City (4-1), Carroll (2-1), Kapaun (2-1).
This week: North Cup tournament.
4. Eisenhower Tigers (12-1, LW: 5)
Key wins: Andover Central (2-1), at Campus (2-0), at Maize South (3-2), Salina South (6-0), Buhler (4-3), Newton (4-1), at Derby (2-1).
Losses: at Campus (2-0).
This week: at Buhler on Thursday.
5. Andover Central Jaguars (11-1, LW: 2)
Key wins: at Derby (3-1), Newton (2-1), at Salina South (1-0), Trinity (3-0).
Losses: at Eisenhower (2-1).
This week: at Maize South on Tuesday; Rose Hill on Thursday.
6. Campus Colts (10-2, LW: 6)
Key wins: Eisenhower (2-0), Garden City (2-0), Salina Central (2-0), Newton (1-0).
Losses: Eisenhower (2-0), Maize South (2-1).
This week: Maize on Tuesday, at Winfield on Thursday.
7. Salina Central Mustangs (9-3, LW: 7)
Key wins: Maize South (7-0), McPherson (1-0), Salina South (4-0), Maize (2-1).
Losses: Kapaun (4-2), Campus (2-0), Newton (1-0).
This week: at Newton on Tuesday.
8. Maize South Mavericks (8-4, LW: 8)
Key wins: McPherson (1-0), Campus (2-1), Salina South (4-3).
Losses: Salina Central (7-0), Derby (4-3), Valley Center (1-0), Eisenhower (3-2).
This week: Andover Central on Tuesday, at Pittsburg on Thursday.
9. Derby Panthers (6-5, LW: 9)
Key wins: Maize South (4-3), Newton (2-1), East (4-3).
Losses: at Kapaun (4-0), Manhattan (1-0), Andover Central (3-1), Eisenhower (2-1), at Salina South (1-0).
This week: South on Tuesday, at Goddard on Thursday.
10. Newton Railers (7-5, LW: 10)
Key wins: McPherson (2-1), Salina Central (1-0), Salina South (6-1), Maize (2-1).
Losses: at Andover Central (2-1), North (3-0), at Eisenhower (4-1), Campus (1-0), Derby (2-1).
This week: Salina Central on Tuesday, Andover on Thursday.
NEXT FIVE OUT: East (7-5), Maize (4-6-1), McPherson (8-3), Northwest (5-8), Trinity Academy (8-4).
