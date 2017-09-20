The Varsity Kansas boys soccer rankings, scores, and standings (Sept. 20)

TEAM SCHEDULES AND SCORES
TOP 10 RANKINGS
1. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles (7-1-1)
Key wins: St. James (2-1), Kapaun (2-1), East (1-0), Northwest (3-1), Maize (2-0).
Loss: Dodge City (3-0).
This week: at North on Thursday.
2. Andover Central Jaguars (5-0)
Key wins: at Derby (3-1), Newton (2-1), Maize (3-1).
Losses: None.
This week: at Berean Academy on Thursday.
3. Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders (6-2-1)
Key wins: North (2-1), Derby (4-0), Salina Central (4-2), at Trinity (3-1).
Losses: Carroll (2-1), at Northwest (3-2).
This week: vs. East on Thursday.
4. North Redskins (5-2)
Key wins: Newton (3-0), at East (5-2).
Losses: Dodge City (4-1), Kapaun (2-1).
This week: vs. Bishop Carroll on Thursday; vs. Liberal on Saturday.
5. Maize South Mavericks (6-1)
Key wins: McPherson (1-0), Campus (2-1).
Losses: Derby (4-3).
This week: at Salina Central on Thursday.
6. Eisenhower Tigers (7-1)
Key wins: at Campus (2-0), Buhler (4-3), Newton (4-1), at Derby (2-1).
Losses: at Campus (2-0).
This week: at Augusta on Thursday.
7. Derby Panthers (4-4)
Key wins: Maize South (4-3), East (4-3), Northwest (4-3).
Losses: at Kapaun (4-0), Manhattan (1-0), Andover Central (3-1), Eisenhower (2-1).
This week: Idle.
8. Campus Colts (5-2)
Key wins: Eisenhower (2-0), Garden City (2-0).
Losses: Eisenhower (2-0), Maize South (2-1).
This week: at Goddard on Thursday.
9. Newton Railers (4-3)
Key wins: McPherson (2-1), Salina Central (1-0), Maize (3-2).
Losses: at Andover Central (2-1), North (3-0), at Eisenhower (4-1).
This week: vs. Valley Center on Thursday.
10. Salina Central Mustangs (6-2)
Key wins: McPherson (1-0), at Valley Center (4-0)
Losses: Kapaun (4-2), Newton (1-0).
This week: vs. Maize South on Thursday.
11. East (4-3)
12. Northwest (3-5)
13. McPherson (5-3)
14. Salina South (3-5)
15. Maize (2-4-1)
16. Andover (2-3-2)
17. South (4-3-1)
18. Buhler (5-3)
19. Valley Center (3-4)
20. Rose Hill (5-4)
21. West (2-5-1)
22. Hutchinson (2-5-1)
23. Heights (2-6)
24. Arkansas City (4-2-1)
25. Southeast (1-7)
26. Augusta (3-5)
27. Winfield (2-5-1)
28. Goddard (1-6)
29. Circle (0-6-1)
30. Mulvane (0-7)
31. El Dorado (0-8-1)
