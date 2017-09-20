Varsity Soccer

The Varsity Kansas boys soccer rankings, scores, and standings (Sept. 20)

By Taylor Eldridge

teldridge@wichitaeagle.com

September 20, 2017 03:23 PM

UPDATED September 20, 2017 03:32 PM

TOP 10 RANKINGS

1. Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles (7-1-1)

Key wins: St. James (2-1), Kapaun (2-1), East (1-0), Northwest (3-1), Maize (2-0).

Loss: Dodge City (3-0).

This week: at North on Thursday.

2. Andover Central Jaguars (5-0)

Key wins: at Derby (3-1), Newton (2-1), Maize (3-1).

Losses: None.

This week: at Berean Academy on Thursday.

3. Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders (6-2-1)

Key wins: North (2-1), Derby (4-0), Salina Central (4-2), at Trinity (3-1).

Losses: Carroll (2-1), at Northwest (3-2).

This week: vs. East on Thursday.

4. North Redskins (5-2)

Key wins: Newton (3-0), at East (5-2).

Losses: Dodge City (4-1), Kapaun (2-1).

This week: vs. Bishop Carroll on Thursday; vs. Liberal on Saturday.

5. Maize South Mavericks (6-1)

Key wins: McPherson (1-0), Campus (2-1).

Losses: Derby (4-3).

This week: at Salina Central on Thursday.

6. Eisenhower Tigers (7-1)

Key wins: at Campus (2-0), Buhler (4-3), Newton (4-1), at Derby (2-1).

Losses: at Campus (2-0).

This week: at Augusta on Thursday.

7. Derby Panthers (4-4)

Key wins: Maize South (4-3), East (4-3), Northwest (4-3).

Losses: at Kapaun (4-0), Manhattan (1-0), Andover Central (3-1), Eisenhower (2-1).

This week: Idle.

8. Campus Colts (5-2)

Key wins: Eisenhower (2-0), Garden City (2-0).

Losses: Eisenhower (2-0), Maize South (2-1).

This week: at Goddard on Thursday.

9. Newton Railers (4-3)

Key wins: McPherson (2-1), Salina Central (1-0), Maize (3-2).

Losses: at Andover Central (2-1), North (3-0), at Eisenhower (4-1).

This week: vs. Valley Center on Thursday.

10. Salina Central Mustangs (6-2)

Key wins: McPherson (1-0), at Valley Center (4-0)

Losses: Kapaun (4-2), Newton (1-0).

This week: vs. Maize South on Thursday.

11. East (4-3)

12. Northwest (3-5)

13. McPherson (5-3)

14. Salina South (3-5)

15. Maize (2-4-1)

16. Andover (2-3-2)

17. South (4-3-1)

18. Buhler (5-3)

19. Valley Center (3-4)

20. Rose Hill (5-4)

21. West (2-5-1)

22. Hutchinson (2-5-1)

23. Heights (2-6)

24. Arkansas City (4-2-1)

25. Southeast (1-7)

26. Augusta (3-5)

27. Winfield (2-5-1)

28. Goddard (1-6)

29. Circle (0-6-1)

30. Mulvane (0-7)

31. El Dorado (0-8-1)

