Area high school girls soccer notes

Andover is led offensively by forward Laura Sellew and playmaking midfielder Amy Williams.

Buhler brings back significant experience with four seniors and junior Ellyn Willse who could help the Crusaders contend.

Campus has a nice offensive duo in juniors Brittni Carron and Ashley Krier.

Circle, winless in 2010, is attempting to establish a foundation built around young players. One senior, Charity Hon, was an All-AV-CTL midfielder last season.

Derby has a balanced scoring attack and a goalie, Bridget Warton, who delivered six shutouts. Junior Shelby Smith is the top returning scorer.

Goddard doesn't have a senior on the roster and will rely on a pair of freshmen and on leadership from junior Morgan Patterson.

Hutchinson has two double-figure goal scorers, seniors Kayla Sneath and Brie Zerger, returning, along with senior goalkeeper Madison Wiles.

Independent is led by its three captains, seniors Kayla Gravel and Anya Pierson and junior Jessica Fisher.

Maize, which lost in the Class 6A semifinals in 2010, returns senior forward Kelsey Lyden and junior midfielder McKenzie Hartzog.

Maize South will try to keep pace with its crosstown counterpart. One of its top players is junior Yvette Aguilar.

Among the seven seniors for McPherson is goalkeeper Sarah Gaeddert.

Newton won a postseason game in 2010 and returns several pieces of a strong defense, including senior Lina Adame.

The top three players for Rose Hill are all juniors — leading scorers Kayla Pfuff and Miranda Ravesky, and Olivia Hull.

Trinity Academy is aiming for the postseason behind goalie Meg McPherson and forward Ashley Burns.