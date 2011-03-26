City League girls soccer notes

East features versatile forward/midfielder Erika Ekengren, a senior playmaker who was an All-Metro pick last season.

Heights lost six starters to graduation but still returns components of a prolific offense, including senior Allison Totty and junior Lamya Scott.

Perennial CL favorite Kapaun has retooled after losing leading scorer Caroline Kastor. The Crusaders have a mix of youth and experience, with seniors Ashley Howell, Katie Kempf and Erin Johnston leading the way. Junior Taylor Kruse is a standout scorer.

Among the returning players for North are Sarah Weers and Kayla Weakley.

Northwest was a CL contender in 2010 despite a below-.500 overall record. The Grizzlies' top scorer coming back is senior midfielder Taylor Elkinton.

Junior forward Alex Kimmel will try to help South into the CL's upper half.

Among the hopefuls to try to lead Southeast back from a disappointing 2010 are Erin Pracht and Bianca Reynolds.

West's improvement could hinge on the performance of top returner Cassie Raigosa and Madolin Mosteller.