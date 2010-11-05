In-game high school football, soccer scores and highlights (Nov. 5-6)

Check back throughout the night for updated scores and highlights from tonight’s action.

We will post verifiable scores from around the Wichita area including City League, AV-CTL and Central Plains League teams.

As final scores roll in see the story marked “SATURDAY'S KANSAS HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF FOOTBALL, SOCCER SCORES (NOV. 5-6).”

Follow the live feed of these updates at http://www.twitter.com/VarsityKansas. If you're trying to send us scores, use the hashtag #vkscores.

TWITTER UPDATES

SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

Hutchinson Trinity 26, Wichita Collegiate 8 (FINAL) --Derek Racette scores on a 1-yard touchdown run to give Trinity a 7-0 lead with 6:21 to go in first quarter.

Trinity adds a 24-yard field goal.

Brandon Koenigsman 4-yard touchdown. Austin Rea scores on a 1-yard TD.

Collegiate's Isaiah Franklin scores on a 13 yard TD run.

Holton 21, Andale 8 (FINAL)

Ulysses 47, Hesston 21 (FINAL)--Jarnagin 14 pass from Braden Langston. Ulysses 14, Hesston 7. 1:18, Q1

Andy Simpson 30 pass from Langston. Ulysses 21, Hesston 7. 2:11 Q2.

Conway Springs 20, Garden Plain 6 (FINAL) -- The Cardinals returned an interception for a touchdown. Capul TD. Failed PAT. CS Leads 20-6

Topeka Hayden 45, Mulvane 13 (FINAL)--Topeka scores on a 55 yd pass punt fake. 2 pt conversion good. Mhs 0 : TH 14. 3:23 left in 1st.

Topeka scores on a 1 yd run. Pat no good. Mhs 0 : TH 20. 10:13 left in 2nd

Topeka returns an int 50+ yds for a td. 2 point conversion no good. Mhs 0 : TH 26. 6:42 left in 2nd.

Strunk to ward for a 37 yd td pass. Pat good. Mhs 7 : TH 39. 9:22 left in 4th.

Buhler 39, Abilene 7 (FINAL) --Buhler's Tanner Fisher scores on a 1-yard run, 6-0 over Abilene, 11 plays, 69 yards 6:09 1Q

Abilene answers with an 86-yard kickoff return to the 4 of Buhler. Rice hits Sexton in the back of the endzone, 7-6 Abilene.

BUhler's Tanner Fisher scores on a 9-yard run, 12-7 Buhler, 9:58 3Q

Buhler's Bryce Worley rumbled to the Abilene 22 on an INT return. 4 plays later, Fisher scores, 19-7 Buhler, 6:45 3Q

After another Abilene INT, Jordan Stiles scores for Buhler, 26-7 5:27 3Q

Buhler's Tanner Fisher scores from 8 yards, 32-7 Buhler. Crusaders have outscored Abilene by 26 points in 3Q

Buhler leads 39-7 with 6:07 to go after Tanner Fisher scores 5th TD and goes for more than 300 rushing yards.

SOCCER

Class 6A

Third-place: Wichita Northwest 6, Dodge City 3 (FINAL)--Northwest scored again seven minutes into the game and holds a 2-1 lead. The Grizzlies have out-shot Dodge city 6-1 so far.

NW-Dodge City tied at two after a sweet trick shot a in the 27th minute.Dodge City goes up 3-2 after a Rodriguez goal in the 35th minute. In the 42nd minute the Clifton to Cramer connection produced again. Cramer’s second goal of the game tied it at 3.

Northwest goes up 4-3 on Dodge and after a head in by Broc Cramer in the 52nd minute. This is a shoot out.

Broc Cramer is playing out of his mind. He's scored two goals in the last nine minutes. His team leads 6-3.

Class 5A

Third-place: Kapaun Mount Carmel 2, Topeka Seaman 0 (FINAL)--

Class 4-1A

Championship: Trinity Academy 1, Rose Hill 0 (FINAL)--Trinity's David Warnky rolls a corner kick and Kevin Friedberg chips it past Rose Hill GK for 1-0 lead in the 20'.

The Knights win their first title since 2001.

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

Class 6A

Wichita Heights 49, Garden City 0 (FINAL)-- Jerry Jones scores on a 1-yard run for Heights, set up by Dreamius Smith's 64-yard run.

Matt Reed 42 run for Heights. Smith 52-yard run

In second quarter, Matt Reed was helped off the field with an apparent left leg injury.

John Moreland 11-yard TD run.

Junction City 51, Wichita Northwest 17 (FINAL)--On 4th an 21 jc scores on 21 yard pass by gallitine. 21-7

Nw on wr endaroubd goes 50 sets up chris Hughes for 15 yd td run. 22-14 jc. 6min left in 1st half

Cody parmelee runs about right up the middle for td. Jc up 29-14 3:54 left in half

4th&10. Nw attempts 22yd fg and converts. 29-17 jc. 5sec left in half

Jc scores on 60ish yd run 44-17. .48 sec left in 3rd qtr

Manhattan 47, Derby 28 (FINAL)--

Dodge City 42, Campus 14 (FINAL)--

Class 5A

McPherson 42, Andover Central 19 (FINAL)--Huslig finds Lock for a Central touchdown in the first quarter.

6 yard O'Conner TD run. 35-12 McPherson leads Andover Central. 10 min left in the 4th

86 yard TD run for Alex Bontz gets Andover Central on the board in the 2nd half McPherson leads 42-19

Bishop Carroll 49, Great Bend 13 (FINAL)--Carroll QB Tyler Nance takes third play 57 yards for a touchdown, 7-0 Carroll over Great Bend, 11:16 1Q

Zeke Palmer hits Danny Crippen in the back of the end zone for a 22-yard score, 14-0 Bishop Carroll, 3:01

Carroll's Jalen Hernandez takes a pass from Tyler Nance 16 yards for a touchdown and the 21-0 lead, 11:45 1Q

Bishop Carroll scores again, this time on a Brandon Weber 8-yard run, set up by his 35-yard run. 28-0 BC 9:00 2Q

Zeke Palmer hits Carroll receiver Tyler Nance for a 27-yard touchdown score, 35-0 Carroll, 3:03 2Q

Carroll's Max Martinez returns a punt 47 yards for a touchdown and a 42-0 lead over Great Bend, 1:52 2Q

BC's Jalen Hernandez finds a small crease, races 47 yards untouched for a TD. BC 49-0, 9:48 3Q

Great Bend scores on Greg Hildebrand's 20-yard run, 1:18 3Q It's 49-7 Carroll leading.

Emporia 29, Kapaun Mount Carmel 12 (FINAL)--A Jack Cantele 21-yd FG puts Kapaun ahead of Emporia 3-0 with 5:50 to go in the first quater.

Cantele boots another field goal, this one from 29 yards, to put Kapaun ahead of Emporia 6-0 with :46 to go int he first.

A 3-yd TD pass from Keaton Lewis to Jack Martin extends Kapaun's lead over Emporia to 12-0 at 6:20, Q2.

Derek Gifford cuts into Kapaun's lead with a 54-yd TD run for Emporia. Crusaders lead 12-7, 3:21 Q2.

Emporia leads Kapaun 15-12 after Gifford's second TD run and a two-point conversion.

Gifford's third TD run puts Emporia ahead of Kapaun 22-12, :51, Q3.

Another TD run by Gifford -- his fourth -- gives Emporia a 29-12 lead over Kapaun with 6:12 to go

Hutchinson 55, Salina Central 42 (FINAL)--

SOCCER

Class 6A

Blue Valley North 1, Wichita Northwest 0 (FINAL)--The game is tied at 0 at the half. Blue Valley North played the roll of aggressor in the last 20 minutes.

BV North finished the half with five shots on goal thanks to three corner kicks.

BV north goes up on NW after a foul in the 72nd minute by Tyler Cook. BV North holds NW off 1-0 to advance.

Class 5A

St. Thomas Aquinas 1, Kapaun Mount Carmel 0 (FINAL)--Aquinas scores gamewinner in final minute

Class 4-1A

Rose Hill 1, Bonner Springs 0 (FINAL)--Rose Hill awarded 20-yd FK; misses; gets CK; unsuccessful. 2 chances missed for RH with 5 minutes left in half. Still 0-0.

Bonner Springs nearly scores on counter off Rose Hill free kick. Good save by RH keeper. Still 0-0 with 2 min left in 1st.

It's halftime the score still reads: Rose Hill 0, Bonner Springs 0.

The 53rd minute saw 2 good Bonner Springs scoring chances, but nice saves by Rose Hill. Still scoreless.

Bonner Springs' Shawn Jones almost heads in the game's first goal. Instead, 0-0 in 69th minute.

William Wyatt connects on 30-yd free kick for game's first goal in 73rd minute. It's Rose Hill 1, Bonner Springs 0. Wyatt slid his kick to the right of the wall and caught Bonner Springs' goalie off-guard.

Bonner Springs another free kick straight-on from 25 yds out, but Spencer Bush sails it over in 78'. RH 1-0.

Trinity Academy 1, Lenexa St. James 0 (FINAL-OVERTIME)--St. James narrowly sails shot over goal in 3' - game's first scoring chance.

Amazing save by Trinity's GK Quentin Walters in 17' to keep score tied at 0-0 with Bonner Springs.

Corner shot for St. James doesn't produce anything in the 22'.

Nothing coming easy in this semi between St. James and W. Trinity. It's scoreless in the 29'

Scoreless at the half.

Trinity can't do much of anything with a corner kick in the 64'. Still scoreless.

Some close calls for Trinity's offense, but still no goal. Score tied in the 72'

W. Trinity 0, St. James 0. End of regular time.

Kevin Friedberg gives Braden Hoch perfect centering pass and he slides it home for GW goal. Trinity 1, St. James 0.