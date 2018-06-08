Northwest's 4-star football recruit verbally commits; here's where he's headed

Marcus Hicks has made his decision.
After raking in 22 scholarship offers from some of the top college football programs in the nation, Hicks verbally committed to the University of Oklahoma on Friday via Twitter. Hicks is a four-star defensive end at Northwest High heading into his senior season.
Hicks received offers from Ohio State, Florida, Michigan, Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Kansas and many others. Oklahoma was the third university to offer Hicks a scholarship.
Hicks was an All-Metro and Class 6A first team selection in 2017.
With Hicks and fellow high-profile prospect Breece Hall, a three-star running back, Northwest is expected to be among the top competitors for a City League and state championship in 2018.
The Grizzlies made it to the Class 6A semifinals before losing to Derby 53-41. They went 10-2.
