Heights hires one of Kansas’ ‘best young coaches’ to lead football program

Heights has hired Dominick Dingle as its next football coach.
Dingle was an assistant at Garden City, where he became the defensive coordinator and helped lead the Buffaloes to a 24-6 record over the past three seasons. Heights athletic director Rick Wheeler said Dingle is one of Kansas’ “best young coaches.”
“He came with a lot of recommendations from people I know and trust, coaches I’ve known for many years, part of my network,” Wheeler said.
Dingle hasn’t made himself a candidate for many jobs, Wheeler said, which made him appealing when his name came through.
“He knows who he is, what he wants,” Wheeler said. “He’s been really selective for what he would be looking for in a school.”
During Dingle’s interview, it was clear he had done his research, Wheeler said.
“He knew things about our school and team and players that you would think someone would have to work here to know stuff like that,” he said.
Heights finished 6-5 last fall after going 9-2 in 2016, when the Falcons finished tied atop the league with Carroll and Northwest.
Wheeler said he is looking forward to Dingle’s “stingy, aggressive style” of defense in 2018.
“He just kinda knocked our socks off,” Wheeler said. “He has a good plan, a big-time vision and a lot of positive energy.”
