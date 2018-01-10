After ‘birthday beatdown’ tradition on Kansas football team, coach to keep his job

A Kansas high school football coach will keep his job after a hazing incident came to light last fall.
The incident has been described as “birthday beatdowns,” which an anonymous source told the Manhattan Mercury was a team tradition.
At least two players were injured as result of one hazing incident – 15- and 16-year-old boys – according to an October statement from the Riley County Police Department.
They were allegedly kicked and hit by “multiple teenage suspects,” the police statement said. The incident was reported to have occurred on Oct. 26 on school grounds.
Coach Joe Schartz’s employment was under scrutiny when police began investigating the alleged battery, the Mercury reported.
However, Riley County attorney Barry Wilkerson said child endangerment charges against Schartz weren’t warranted.
“... there is no basis to conclude that Joe Schartz committed the crime of endangering a child,” Wilkerson wrote in a Dec. 22 statement to the Mercury.
Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 Superintendent Marvin Wade confirmed to KSNT that Schartz will remain employed as both a coach and teacher.
“While it is understood that people would like more information, to comment further would be inappropriate given this is a confidential matter involving both students and staff,” Wade said in an email statement to the Mercury.
RCPD completed its battery investigation last month, KSNT reported. The department then submitted it to the county attorney’s office for a determination on charges, but because two employees in the office have relatives on the football team, the case was forwarded on to the Lyon County Attorney’s Office.
A prosecutor with Lyon County said Schartz did not endanger a child, KSNT reported.
The attorney’s office has not yet said if the players involved in the incident will face charges, according to the Mercury.
