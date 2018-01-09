Varsity Football

Hutchinson football, track coach Ryan Cornelsen headed to Gardner-Edgerton

By Hayden Barber

After announcing his resignation as Hutchinson’s football and track coach, Ryan Cornelsen was approved as the next football coach at Gardner-Edgerton on Monday at a school board meeting.

Cornelsen acrued a 29-15 record in four seasons at Hutchinson and will replace Marvin Diener, who went 81-66 in 14 seasons with Gardner-Edgerton. Diener made it to one Class 5A championship game, in 2009, but won only six games in his final four seasons with the Trailblazers.

Cornelsen told the Eagle on Wednesday his decision to leave the Salthawks was “almost heartbreaking” but noted it was best for he and his family going forward.

Cornelsen took over for Randy Dreiling at Hutchinson early in 2014 after Dreiling totaled 160 wins in 17 seasons and moved to Class 5A power St. Thomas Aquinas in Overland Park and the Sunflower League. Cornelsen will join Dreiling in Johnson County for the 2018 season.

