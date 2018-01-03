Hutchinson football, track coach Ryan Cornelsen resigns for new position

Hutchinson football and track coach Ryan Cornelsen has announced he will resign at the end of the school year and has taken a job at another school.
He told the football team Wednesday.
“It’s hard because you spend so much time with the kids that you grow attached to ‘em, and to have to go and tell them, man, it’s so tough,” Cornelsen told the Eagle. “I can’t really explain it unless you’re in that situation, but to look at that many people in the eye and tell them that you’re gonna leave is not easy to do.”
Neither Cornelsen nor the unnamed school where he has accepted a position can disclose any information on the move until the school board approves the move Monday, but he told the Eagle there are a handful of reasons he and his family believed this was the right move to make.
“At this point, it’s about doing right by the kids and the coaches now,” Cornelsen said.
Cornelsen’s successor will have a large role to fill.
Cornelsen took the Salthawks to the Class 6A championship game in his first season after starting the season 1-4. He said memories such as that one and a track state championship last year won’t leave him. He compiled a 29-15 record in four seasons after taking over for Randy Dreiling, who won 160 games in 17 seasons.
“It was special to get to coach a lot of those guys,” Cornelsen said. “... It’s bitter sweet no doubt. I’m sure there will come a time that you get excited about something different, something new, but right now, it’s bitter sweet because you’re excited about another opportunity, but it hurts to leave anywhere that’s been as good to you as Hutch has been to me.
“It’s heartbreaking almost, but sometimes you have to make those tough decisions for you and your family.”
