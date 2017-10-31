Varsity Football

Tuesday’s Class 3A football scores

October 31, 2017 9:34 PM

Nemaha Central 59, Pleasant Ridge 26

Silver Lake 29, Mission Valley 7

Wellsville 48, Humboldt 0

Galena 66, Neodesha 14

Sabetha 56, Maur Hill 14

Perry-Lecompton 27, St. Marys 21

Osage City 48, Jayhawk-Linn 14

Caney Valley 55, Cherryvale 22

Cheney 48, Douglass 8

Marion 54, Halstead 30

Marysville 62, Norton 21

Larned 42, Lakin 6

Conway Springs 56, Independent 6

Hesston 47, Hutchison Trinity 6

Phillipsburg 48, Riley County 13

Hoisington 47, at Cimarron 22

Saturday’s Second Round

Silver Lake (10-0) at Nemaha Central (10-0)

Perry-Lecompton (7-3) at Sabetha (9-1)

Galena (10-0) at Wellsville (9-1)

Caney Valley (8-2) at Osage City (8-2)

Marion (8-2) at Cheney (8-2)

Marysville (9-1) at Larned (6-4)

Hesston (7-3) at Conway Springs (10-0)

Phillipsburg (10-0) at Hoisington (7-3)

