Tuesday’s Class 3A football scores

Nemaha Central 59, Pleasant Ridge 26
Silver Lake 29, Mission Valley 7
Wellsville 48, Humboldt 0
Galena 66, Neodesha 14
Sabetha 56, Maur Hill 14
Perry-Lecompton 27, St. Marys 21
Osage City 48, Jayhawk-Linn 14
Caney Valley 55, Cherryvale 22
Cheney 48, Douglass 8
Marion 54, Halstead 30
Marysville 62, Norton 21
Larned 42, Lakin 6
Conway Springs 56, Independent 6
Hesston 47, Hutchison Trinity 6
Phillipsburg 48, Riley County 13
Hoisington 47, at Cimarron 22
Saturday’s Second Round
Silver Lake (10-0) at Nemaha Central (10-0)
Perry-Lecompton (7-3) at Sabetha (9-1)
Galena (10-0) at Wellsville (9-1)
Caney Valley (8-2) at Osage City (8-2)
Marion (8-2) at Cheney (8-2)
Marysville (9-1) at Larned (6-4)
Hesston (7-3) at Conway Springs (10-0)
Phillipsburg (10-0) at Hoisington (7-3)
Comments