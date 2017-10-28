Derby players hoist the championship trophy after defeating Blue Valley 17-14 at the 2016 Class 6A championship game in Emporia.
Varsity Football

State high school football playoff schedule

Eagle staff

October 28, 2017 10:11 AM

Class 6A

Championship: At Emporia State, Nov. 25, 1 p.m.

Friday’s First Round

West Division

Free State 69, Wichita North 6

Junction City 28, Wichita West 21

Manhattan 21, Wichita East 0

Derby 49, Dodge City 13

Wichita Northwest 68, Wichita Southeast 28

Campus 27, Hutchinson 21

Topeka 61, Wichita South 6

Garden City 7, Washburn Rural 0

Nov. 3 Second Round

Junction City (5-3) at Free State (9-0)

Derby (8-1) at Manhattan (8-1)

Campus (5-4) at Wichita Northwest (8-1)

Garden City (7-2) at Topeka (8-1)

East Division

Thursday’s First Round

SM East 42, Gardner-Edgerton 28

Friday’s First Round

Olathe Northwest 34, SM South 8

BV North 49, SM North 13

Olathe East 56, Wyandotte 0

Blue Valley 42, SM West 8

Olathe South 30, SM Northwest 21

Olathe North 14, BV West 7

Lawrence 28, BV Northwest 27

Nov. 3 Second Round

Olathe Northwest (4-5) at SM East (8-1)

Olathe East (5-4) at BV North (5-4)

Olathe South (4-5) at Blue Valley (6-3)

Lawrence (5-4) at Olathe North (6-3)

Class 5A

Championship: At Pittsburg State, Nov. 25, 1 p.m.

Friday’s First Round

West Division

Goddard 60, Salina Central 13

Andover 29, Valley Center 27

Salina South 24, Liberal 14

Eisenhower 35, Great Bend 28

Carroll 66, Arkansas City 38

Kapaun 44, Emporia 23

Maize 52, Topeka West 6

Heights 41, Newton 26

Nov. 3 Second Round

Andover (5-4) at Goddard (9-0), 7 p.m. Thursday

Salina South (3-6) at Eisenhower (4-5)

Kapaun (6-3) at Carroll (8-1)

Heights (6-3) at Maize (8-1)

East Division

Schlagle 57, Highland Park 16

Mill Valley 31, Seaman 7

St. James 48, Lansing 7

Shawnee Heights 40, Leavenworth 21

Aquinas 52, Harmon 0

Bonner Springs 10, BV Southwest 7

Pittsburg 47, KC Washington 8

KC Turner 41, KC Sumner 7

Nov. 3 Second Round

Mill Valley (5-4) at Schlagle (9-0)

Shawnee Heights (7-2) at St. James (7-2)

Bonner Springs (5-4) at Aquinas (8-1)

KC Turner (4-5) at Pittsburg (7-2)

Class 4A, Division I

Championship: Topeka, Hummer Sports Complez, Nov. 25, 1 p.m.

Nov. 3 First Round

DeSoto (8-1) at Tonganoxie (9-0)

Chanute (5-4) at Fort Scott (6-2)

Basehor-Linwood (7-2) at Miege (9-0)

Paola (7-2) at Labette County (8-1)

Andover Central (4-5) at Mulvane (6-3)

Wamego (5-4) at Andale (9-0)

Wellington (5-4) at Maize South (8-1)

Buher (7-2) at McPherson (8-1)

Class 4A, Division II

Championship: Salina, USD #305 District Stadium, Nov. 25, 1 p.m.

Nov. 3 First Round

Prairie View (4-5) at Topeka Hayden (5-4)

Columbus (7-2) at Burlington (5-3)

Holton (6-3) at Baldwin (6-3)

Girard (4-5) at Frontenac (5-3)

Clay Center (6-3) at Nickerson (7-2)

Kingman (5-4) at Scott City (9-0)

Collegiate (5-4) at Smoky Valley (8-1)

Colby (6-3) at Holcomb (8-1)

Class 3A

Championship: Hutchinson Community College, Nov. 25, 1 p.m.

Oct. 31 First Round

Pleasant Ridge (4-5) at Nemana Central (9-0)

Mission Valley (6-3) at Silver Lake (9-0)

Humboldt (7-2) at Wellsville (8-1)

Neodesha (5-4) at Galena (9-0)

Sabetha (8-1) at Maur Hill (7-2)

Perry-Lecompton (6-3) at St. Marys (5-4)

Osage City (7-2) at Jayhawk-Linn (8-1)

Cherryvale (7-2) at Caney Valley (7-2)

Cheney (7-2) at Douglass (3-6)

Marion (7-2) at Halstead (4-5)

Norton (7-2) at Marysville (8-1)

Lakin (7-2) at Larned (5-4)

Independent (1-8) at Conway Springs (9-0)

Hutchison Trinity (6-3) at Hesston (6-3)

Riley County (7-2) at Phillipsburg (9-0)

Hoisington (6-3) at Cimarron (7-2)

Class 2-1A

Championship: Fort Hays State, Nov. 25, 1 p.m.

Nov. 3 First Round

Jackson Heights (8-1) at Jefferson North (9-0)

Yates Center (3-6) at Olpe (7-2)

Doniphan West (5-3) at Centralia (7-2)

Lyndon (8-1) at Colgan (7-2)

Ell-Saline (7-1) at Sedgwick (5-4)

Meade (5-4) at Plainville (6-3)

Medicine Lodge (4-5) at Smith Center (8-1)

LaCrosse (6-3) at Elkhart (7-2)

Eight-Man, Division I

Championship: At Newton, Nov. 25, 11 a.m.

Nov. 3 First Round

Udall (5-4) at West Elk (9-0)

Victoria (7-2) at Burlingame (9-0)

St. Paul (8-1) at Central Burden (5-4)

Clifton-Clyde (7-1) at Osborne (8-1)

Macksville (7-2) at Central Plains (8-1)

St. Francis (7-1) at Spearville (9-0)

Little River (7-2) at South Central (8-1)

Ness City (5-4) at Hoxie (8-1)

Eight-Man, Division II

Championship: At Newton, Nov. 25, 3 p.m.

Nov. 3 First Round

Caldwell (8-1) at Waverly (8-1)

Rock Hills (8-1) at Hanover (9-0)

Pleasanton (6-3) at Central Christian (9-0)

Axtell (6-3) at Pike Valley (9-0)

Hodgeman County (7-2) at Northern Valley (7-2)

Rolla (2-6) at South Barber (8-1)

Sylvan-Lucas (7-1) at Otis-Bison (8-1)

Pretty Prairie (7-2) at Ingalls (6-2)

