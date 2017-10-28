State high school football playoff schedule

Class 6A
Championship: At Emporia State, Nov. 25, 1 p.m.
Friday’s First Round
West Division
Free State 69, Wichita North 6
Junction City 28, Wichita West 21
Manhattan 21, Wichita East 0
Derby 49, Dodge City 13
Wichita Northwest 68, Wichita Southeast 28
Campus 27, Hutchinson 21
Topeka 61, Wichita South 6
Garden City 7, Washburn Rural 0
Nov. 3 Second Round
Junction City (5-3) at Free State (9-0)
Derby (8-1) at Manhattan (8-1)
Campus (5-4) at Wichita Northwest (8-1)
Garden City (7-2) at Topeka (8-1)
East Division
Thursday’s First Round
SM East 42, Gardner-Edgerton 28
Friday’s First Round
Olathe Northwest 34, SM South 8
BV North 49, SM North 13
Olathe East 56, Wyandotte 0
Blue Valley 42, SM West 8
Olathe South 30, SM Northwest 21
Olathe North 14, BV West 7
Lawrence 28, BV Northwest 27
Nov. 3 Second Round
Olathe Northwest (4-5) at SM East (8-1)
Olathe East (5-4) at BV North (5-4)
Olathe South (4-5) at Blue Valley (6-3)
Lawrence (5-4) at Olathe North (6-3)
Class 5A
Championship: At Pittsburg State, Nov. 25, 1 p.m.
Friday’s First Round
West Division
Goddard 60, Salina Central 13
Andover 29, Valley Center 27
Salina South 24, Liberal 14
Eisenhower 35, Great Bend 28
Carroll 66, Arkansas City 38
Kapaun 44, Emporia 23
Maize 52, Topeka West 6
Heights 41, Newton 26
Nov. 3 Second Round
Andover (5-4) at Goddard (9-0), 7 p.m. Thursday
Salina South (3-6) at Eisenhower (4-5)
Kapaun (6-3) at Carroll (8-1)
Heights (6-3) at Maize (8-1)
East Division
Schlagle 57, Highland Park 16
Mill Valley 31, Seaman 7
St. James 48, Lansing 7
Shawnee Heights 40, Leavenworth 21
Aquinas 52, Harmon 0
Bonner Springs 10, BV Southwest 7
Pittsburg 47, KC Washington 8
KC Turner 41, KC Sumner 7
Nov. 3 Second Round
Mill Valley (5-4) at Schlagle (9-0)
Shawnee Heights (7-2) at St. James (7-2)
Bonner Springs (5-4) at Aquinas (8-1)
KC Turner (4-5) at Pittsburg (7-2)
Class 4A, Division I
Championship: Topeka, Hummer Sports Complez, Nov. 25, 1 p.m.
Nov. 3 First Round
DeSoto (8-1) at Tonganoxie (9-0)
Chanute (5-4) at Fort Scott (6-2)
Basehor-Linwood (7-2) at Miege (9-0)
Paola (7-2) at Labette County (8-1)
Andover Central (4-5) at Mulvane (6-3)
Wamego (5-4) at Andale (9-0)
Wellington (5-4) at Maize South (8-1)
Buher (7-2) at McPherson (8-1)
Class 4A, Division II
Championship: Salina, USD #305 District Stadium, Nov. 25, 1 p.m.
Nov. 3 First Round
Prairie View (4-5) at Topeka Hayden (5-4)
Columbus (7-2) at Burlington (5-3)
Holton (6-3) at Baldwin (6-3)
Girard (4-5) at Frontenac (5-3)
Clay Center (6-3) at Nickerson (7-2)
Kingman (5-4) at Scott City (9-0)
Collegiate (5-4) at Smoky Valley (8-1)
Colby (6-3) at Holcomb (8-1)
Class 3A
Championship: Hutchinson Community College, Nov. 25, 1 p.m.
Oct. 31 First Round
Pleasant Ridge (4-5) at Nemana Central (9-0)
Mission Valley (6-3) at Silver Lake (9-0)
Humboldt (7-2) at Wellsville (8-1)
Neodesha (5-4) at Galena (9-0)
Sabetha (8-1) at Maur Hill (7-2)
Perry-Lecompton (6-3) at St. Marys (5-4)
Osage City (7-2) at Jayhawk-Linn (8-1)
Cherryvale (7-2) at Caney Valley (7-2)
Cheney (7-2) at Douglass (3-6)
Marion (7-2) at Halstead (4-5)
Norton (7-2) at Marysville (8-1)
Lakin (7-2) at Larned (5-4)
Independent (1-8) at Conway Springs (9-0)
Hutchison Trinity (6-3) at Hesston (6-3)
Riley County (7-2) at Phillipsburg (9-0)
Hoisington (6-3) at Cimarron (7-2)
Class 2-1A
Championship: Fort Hays State, Nov. 25, 1 p.m.
Nov. 3 First Round
Jackson Heights (8-1) at Jefferson North (9-0)
Yates Center (3-6) at Olpe (7-2)
Doniphan West (5-3) at Centralia (7-2)
Lyndon (8-1) at Colgan (7-2)
Ell-Saline (7-1) at Sedgwick (5-4)
Meade (5-4) at Plainville (6-3)
Medicine Lodge (4-5) at Smith Center (8-1)
LaCrosse (6-3) at Elkhart (7-2)
Eight-Man, Division I
Championship: At Newton, Nov. 25, 11 a.m.
Nov. 3 First Round
Udall (5-4) at West Elk (9-0)
Victoria (7-2) at Burlingame (9-0)
St. Paul (8-1) at Central Burden (5-4)
Clifton-Clyde (7-1) at Osborne (8-1)
Macksville (7-2) at Central Plains (8-1)
St. Francis (7-1) at Spearville (9-0)
Little River (7-2) at South Central (8-1)
Ness City (5-4) at Hoxie (8-1)
Eight-Man, Division II
Championship: At Newton, Nov. 25, 3 p.m.
Nov. 3 First Round
Caldwell (8-1) at Waverly (8-1)
Rock Hills (8-1) at Hanover (9-0)
Pleasanton (6-3) at Central Christian (9-0)
Axtell (6-3) at Pike Valley (9-0)
Hodgeman County (7-2) at Northern Valley (7-2)
Rolla (2-6) at South Barber (8-1)
Sylvan-Lucas (7-1) at Otis-Bison (8-1)
Pretty Prairie (7-2) at Ingalls (6-2)
Comments