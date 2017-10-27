Friday’s high school football scores (7:45 p.m.)

FRIDAY’S GAMES
City League
Arkansas City 14, Carroll 14 (2q)
East 0, Manhattan 6 (2q)
Emporia 9, Kapaun 10 (2q)
Junction City 7, West 7 (2q)
Newton 0, Heights 14 (2q)
North 0,Free State 35 (2q)
South 0, Topeka 34 (1q)
Southeast at Northwest
AV-CTL
Abilene 0, McPherson 14 (2q)
Andover 10, Valley Center 7 (2q)
Campus 20, Hutchinson 0 (2q)
Circle 0, Buhler 28 (2q)
Dodge City 6, Derby 21 (2q)
Eisenhower 14, Great Bend 14 (2q)
El Dorado at Andale
Maize South 7, Andover Central 13 (2q)
Mulvane 14, Winfield 13 (2q)
Rose Hill at Augusta
Salina Central 7, Goddard 25 (2q)
Salina South 0, Liberal 14 (1q)
Topeka West 0, Maize 21 (2q)
Ulysses at Wellington
Central Plains League
Whitewater-Remington at Medicine Lodge
Central Kansas League
Pratt 6, Kingman 14 (2q)
Smoky Valley 8, Clay Center 8 (2q)
Other area teams
Inman at Sedgwick
Prue, Okla., at Moundridge
Statewide
Atchison 7, KC Piper 21 (2q)
Basehor-Linwood at Tonganoxie
Bishop Miege 14, Spring HIll 0 (1q)
BV Northwest 0, Lawrence 14 (1q)
BV Southwest at Bonner Springs
BV West at Olathe North
Ellis at Oakley
Eudora 0, De Soto 21 (2q)
Frontenac 14, Baxter Springs 0 (2q)
Goodland at Colby
Holcomb at Hugoton
Independence 6, Chanute 15 (2q)
KC Harmon 0, St. Thomas Aquinas 14 (1q)
KC Turner 14, KC Sumner 0 (2q)
KC Washington 0, Pittsburg 16 (1q)
KC Wyandotte at Olathe East
La Crosse at Plainville
Labette County 0, Coffeyville 8 (1q)
Lansing at St. James Academy
Leavenworth 0, Shawnee Heights 20 (2q)
McLouth at Jefferson County North
Mill Valley 10, Topeka Seaman 7 (2q)
Olathe Northwest at SM South
Olathe South 7, SM Northwest 14 (2q)
Olpe 6, Lyndon 6 (1q)
Osawatomie at Bishop Ward
Oswego at Yates Center
Ottawa 0, Fort Scott 28 (2q)
Paola 6. Louisburg 6 (1q)
Parsons 14, Columbus 13 (2q)
Prairie View 0, Baldwin 7 (1q)
Rock Creek at Chapman
Sacred Heart 14, Republic County 6 (1q)
Scott City at Concordia
SM North at BV North
SM West 0, Blue Valley 7 (1q)
Topeka Hayden at Jefferson West
Topeka Highland Park at KC Schlagle
Troy at Horton
Valley Heights at Washington County
Wabaunsee at Doniphan West
WaKeeney-Trego at St. Francis
Wamego at Hays
Washburn Rural 0, Garden City 7 (2q)
THURSDAY GAMES
AV-CTL
Collegiate 42, Trinity Academy 14
Nickerson 14, Clearwater 0
Central Plains League
Conway Springs 53, Chaparral 19
Douglass 32, Bluestem 14
Garden Plain 18, Cheney 13
Independent 41, Belle Plaine 28
Central Kansas League
Hesston 45, Marion 24
Hoisington 55, Lyons 0
Hutchinson Trinity 18, Haven 6
SE-Saline 52, Hillsboro 0
Sterling 26, Halstead 24
Other area teams
Bennington 34, Logan-Palco 32
Cedar Vale-Dexter 62, Peabody-Burns 58
Central-Burden 60, Oxford 12
Central Christian 74, Caldwell 28
Central Plains 54, Goessel 0
Ellinwood 52, Canton-Galva 26
Hartford 74, Burrton 30
Kiowa County 40, Pratt-Skyline 22
Little River 46, St. John 0
Macksville 84, Fairfield 38
Neodesha 54, Eureka 28
Norwich 76, South Haven 40
Pretty Prairie 56, Stafford 20
St. Paul 37, Sedan 18
Smith Center 54, Ell-Saline 0
South Barber 52, Bucklin 6
South Central 49, Argonia-Attica 0
Udall 52, Flinthills 6
West Elk 60, Madison 14
Statewide
Ashland 56, Chase 26
Bartlesville Wesleyan, Okla., 55, Chetopa 16
Beloit 52, Minneapolis 14
Burlingame 68, Herington 0
Burlington 44, Anderson County 12
Caney Valley 49, Fredonia 14
Centre 60, Rural Vista 12
Cherryvale 35, SE-Cherokee 6
Cheylin 38, Golden Plains 27
Cimarron 40, Southwestern Heights 24
Council Grove 14, Rossville 12
Dighton 56, Greeley County 6
Elkhart 54, Stanton County 14
Frankfort 48, Blue Valley 0
Galena 59, Riverton 7
Girard 25, Iola 0
Hanover 54, Axtell 8
Holton 21, Santa Fe Trail 6
Hoxie 50, Decatur County 0
Humboldt 58, NE-Arma 0
Jayhawk-Linn 36, Erie 8
Lakeside-Downs 74, Stockton 34
Lakin 44, Syracuse 6
Larned 50, Ellsworth 0
Lebo 58, Marais des Cygnes 12
Mankato-Rock Hills 54, St. Johns-Tipton 8
Marmaton Valley 68, Southern Coffey County 22
Marysville 26, Riley County 21
Maur Hill 47, Atchison County 8
Minneola 56, Deerfield 0
Mission Valley 26, St. Marys 13
Moscow 52, Rolla 6
Nemaha Central 56, Hiawatha 0
Ness City 60, Leoti 14
Northern Heights 30, Chase County 6
Northern Valley 52, Thunder Ridge 6
Norton 57, Thomas More Prep 15
Onaga 60, Valley Falls 6
Osborne 54, Lincoln 0
Otis-Bison 58, Hodgeman County 26
Pawnee Heights 53, Weskan 47, OT
Perry-Lecompton 63, Oskaloosa 0
Phillipsburg 56, Russell 6
Pike Valley 56, Linn 6
Pittsburg-Colgan 57, Uniontown 8
Pleasant Ridge 44, Maranatha Academy 6
Pleasanton 54, Colony-Crest 0
Rawlins County 56, Hill City 0
SM East 42, Gardner-Edgerton 28
Sabetha 57, Riverside 0
Satanta 46, South Gray 36
Silver Lake 53, Royal Valley 0
Spearville 46, Kinsley 0
Sylvan-Lucas 48, Wilson 0
Sublette at Meade
Tescott 38, Southern Cloud 20
Triplains-Brewster at Wallace County
Victoria 56, Solomon 8
Osage City 50, West Franklin 6
Wakefield 54, Wetmore 6
Waverly 48, Altoona-Midway 0
Wellsville 53, Central Heights 0
