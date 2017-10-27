Friday night footballs.
Varsity Football

Friday’s high school football scores (7:45 p.m.)

October 27, 2017 5:40 PM

FRIDAY’S GAMES

City League

Arkansas City 14, Carroll 14 (2q)

East 0, Manhattan 6 (2q)

Emporia 9, Kapaun 10 (2q)

Junction City 7, West 7 (2q)

Newton 0, Heights 14 (2q)

North 0,Free State 35 (2q)

South 0, Topeka 34 (1q)

Southeast at Northwest

AV-CTL

Abilene 0, McPherson 14 (2q)

Andover 10, Valley Center 7 (2q)

Campus 20, Hutchinson 0 (2q)

Circle 0, Buhler 28 (2q)

Dodge City 6, Derby 21 (2q)

Eisenhower 14, Great Bend 14 (2q)

El Dorado at Andale

Maize South 7, Andover Central 13 (2q)

Mulvane 14, Winfield 13 (2q)

Rose Hill at Augusta

Salina Central 7, Goddard 25 (2q)

Salina South 0, Liberal 14 (1q)

Topeka West 0, Maize 21 (2q)

Ulysses at Wellington

Central Plains League

Whitewater-Remington at Medicine Lodge

Central Kansas League

Pratt 6, Kingman 14 (2q)

Smoky Valley 8, Clay Center 8 (2q)

Other area teams

Inman at Sedgwick

Prue, Okla., at Moundridge

Statewide

Atchison 7, KC Piper 21 (2q)

Basehor-Linwood at Tonganoxie

Bishop Miege 14, Spring HIll 0 (1q)

BV Northwest 0, Lawrence 14 (1q)

BV Southwest at Bonner Springs

BV West at Olathe North

Ellis at Oakley

Eudora 0, De Soto 21 (2q)

Frontenac 14, Baxter Springs 0 (2q)

Goodland at Colby

Holcomb at Hugoton

Independence 6, Chanute 15 (2q)

KC Harmon 0, St. Thomas Aquinas 14 (1q)

KC Turner 14, KC Sumner 0 (2q)

KC Washington 0, Pittsburg 16 (1q)

KC Wyandotte at Olathe East

La Crosse at Plainville

Labette County 0, Coffeyville 8 (1q)

Lansing at St. James Academy

Leavenworth 0, Shawnee Heights 20 (2q)

McLouth at Jefferson County North

Mill Valley 10, Topeka Seaman 7 (2q)

Olathe Northwest at SM South

Olathe South 7, SM Northwest 14 (2q)

Olpe 6, Lyndon 6 (1q)

Osawatomie at Bishop Ward

Oswego at Yates Center

Ottawa 0, Fort Scott 28 (2q)

Paola 6. Louisburg 6 (1q)

Parsons 14, Columbus 13 (2q)

Prairie View 0, Baldwin 7 (1q)

Rock Creek at Chapman

Sacred Heart 14, Republic County 6 (1q)

Scott City at Concordia

SM North at BV North

SM West 0, Blue Valley 7 (1q)

Topeka Hayden at Jefferson West

Topeka Highland Park at KC Schlagle

Troy at Horton

Valley Heights at Washington County

Wabaunsee at Doniphan West

WaKeeney-Trego at St. Francis

Wamego at Hays

Washburn Rural 0, Garden City 7 (2q)

THURSDAY GAMES

AV-CTL

Collegiate 42, Trinity Academy 14

Nickerson 14, Clearwater 0

Central Plains League

Conway Springs 53, Chaparral 19

Douglass 32, Bluestem 14

Garden Plain 18, Cheney 13

Independent 41, Belle Plaine 28

Central Kansas League

Hesston 45, Marion 24

Hoisington 55, Lyons 0

Hutchinson Trinity 18, Haven 6

SE-Saline 52, Hillsboro 0

Sterling 26, Halstead 24

Other area teams

Bennington 34, Logan-Palco 32

Cedar Vale-Dexter 62, Peabody-Burns 58

Central-Burden 60, Oxford 12

Central Christian 74, Caldwell 28

Central Plains 54, Goessel 0

Ellinwood 52, Canton-Galva 26

Hartford 74, Burrton 30

Kiowa County 40, Pratt-Skyline 22

Little River 46, St. John 0

Macksville 84, Fairfield 38

Neodesha 54, Eureka 28

Norwich 76, South Haven 40

Pretty Prairie 56, Stafford 20

St. Paul 37, Sedan 18

Smith Center 54, Ell-Saline 0

South Barber 52, Bucklin 6

South Central 49, Argonia-Attica 0

Udall 52, Flinthills 6

West Elk 60, Madison 14

Statewide

Ashland 56, Chase 26

Bartlesville Wesleyan, Okla., 55, Chetopa 16

Beloit 52, Minneapolis 14

Burlingame 68, Herington 0

Burlington 44, Anderson County 12

Caney Valley 49, Fredonia 14

Centre 60, Rural Vista 12

Cherryvale 35, SE-Cherokee 6

Cheylin 38, Golden Plains 27

Cimarron 40, Southwestern Heights 24

Council Grove 14, Rossville 12

Dighton 56, Greeley County 6

Elkhart 54, Stanton County 14

Frankfort 48, Blue Valley 0

Galena 59, Riverton 7

Girard 25, Iola 0

Hanover 54, Axtell 8

Holton 21, Santa Fe Trail 6

Hoxie 50, Decatur County 0

Humboldt 58, NE-Arma 0

Jayhawk-Linn 36, Erie 8

Lakeside-Downs 74, Stockton 34

Lakin 44, Syracuse 6

Larned 50, Ellsworth 0

Lebo 58, Marais des Cygnes 12

Mankato-Rock Hills 54, St. Johns-Tipton 8

Marmaton Valley 68, Southern Coffey County 22

Marysville 26, Riley County 21

Maur Hill 47, Atchison County 8

Minneola 56, Deerfield 0

Mission Valley 26, St. Marys 13

Moscow 52, Rolla 6

Nemaha Central 56, Hiawatha 0

Ness City 60, Leoti 14

Northern Heights 30, Chase County 6

Northern Valley 52, Thunder Ridge 6

Norton 57, Thomas More Prep 15

Onaga 60, Valley Falls 6

Osborne 54, Lincoln 0

Otis-Bison 58, Hodgeman County 26

Pawnee Heights 53, Weskan 47, OT

Perry-Lecompton 63, Oskaloosa 0

Phillipsburg 56, Russell 6

Pike Valley 56, Linn 6

Pittsburg-Colgan 57, Uniontown 8

Pleasant Ridge 44, Maranatha Academy 6

Pleasanton 54, Colony-Crest 0

Rawlins County 56, Hill City 0

SM East 42, Gardner-Edgerton 28

Sabetha 57, Riverside 0

Satanta 46, South Gray 36

Silver Lake 53, Royal Valley 0

Spearville 46, Kinsley 0

Sylvan-Lucas 48, Wilson 0

Sublette at Meade

Tescott 38, Southern Cloud 20

Triplains-Brewster at Wallace County

Victoria 56, Solomon 8

Osage City 50, West Franklin 6

Wakefield 54, Wetmore 6

Waverly 48, Altoona-Midway 0

Wellsville 53, Central Heights 0

